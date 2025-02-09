They tried to delete it…

…but I got it back:

I wonder why they attempted to scrub that page? (lol). Let’s look at what it said…

“In what the government describes as a bizarre coincidence, one U.S. intelligence agency was planning an exercise last Sept. 11 in which an errant aircraft would crash into one of its buildings.” The simulation was to be overseen by John Fulton, a CIA officer assigned as chief of NRO's strategic gaming division.

It turns out the exercise wasn’t just planned, it was on the schedule and the time of the drill was set for the morning of September 11th, 2001. According to the drill, a plane would crash into one of these four buildings which belong to the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) located at 14675 Lee Road, Chantilly, Virginia:

Now you may be scratching your head, thinking “Who exactly is the NRO? I have never heard of this organization.”. The reason you might not have heard of them is because the entity was established by a special agreement between the DCI (Director of National Intelligence) and the Deputy Secretary of Defense and was classified as Top Secret. It was a tax-funded shadow organization that didn’t exist on record.

To keep it covert, it was and is staffed by members of the military and the CIA. The stated purpose of the organization was to develop, build, launch, and operate “outer space” spy satellite systems and “conduct intelligence-related activities” for U.S. national security. Because their “space” technology gives them an eagle-eye view of the entire “globe”, they are were and are our “experts in threat analysis”. To reiterate, this organization was paid to do one job; use their tax funded spy satellites that are floating around in outer space and work with the defense sector to keep us safe through surveillance (of us). Here’s the flow chart from when the shadow organization was founded:

The NRO remained Classified all the way until September 18, 1992 (9 years before 9/11, almost to the day). However, it was accidentally revealed by Congress back in 1973 when the Senate Committee on Secret and Confidential Documents issued a report suggesting the government begin printing budget figures for several agencies including the CIA, DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) and the NRO - remember, back then the Church Committee was digging into the CIA popping off tons of fake (shell) companies on our dime, then using those companies to run drugs and engage in all kinds of nefarious activities. These tax-funded entities included airlines, insurance agencies, even companies which were intertwined with publicly traded businesses which left Congress questioning if the CIA could manipulate the stock market. Every rock the Church Committee turned over revealed five more CIA shells and nobody, not even Congress, knew what exactly these covert companies were doing. (learn more about that craziness here)

Fast forward to 2025: Now that the NRO is known to the public, it is admitted that the NRO, CIA, NSA, DIA, and NGA are the "big five" US intelligence agencies -the NRO is a big deal folks, and as a big deal it is raking in big money which comes from Big Labor. Their 2010 budget was $15 billion which is equal to $21 billion in 2025 dollars which puts their budget almost as high as NASAs - but remind yourself, outer space isn’t cheap and being safe is priceless!

The real events on 9/11 began with Dulles Airport. If you don’t remember this part of the story, American Airlines Flight 77 was scheduled to travel from Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport. The plane took off at 8:20 AM ET, abord it was a crew of six American Airlines employees and 58 passengers which included the hijackers. The flight was hijacked around 30 minutes after takeoff. The plane miraculously traveled undetected for over a half hour (NRO! WHERE WERE YOU?!). After nearly 40 minutes, the plane entered the Pentagon’s airspace, at which time the pilots (who had been training hard using simulation programs) suddenly flew a flawless sharp turn and quickly descended altitude. The terrorist pilots then proceeded to crash that plane into the Pentagon so hard that that nearly nothing remained of the plane and no damage was done to the grass leading up to the Pentagon.

Because coincidences come in groups of 60 when it comes to the government, the NROs September 11th simulation involved a plane, which would crash into the government building, departing from Dulles Airport, the exact airport which Flight 77 departed from. In fact, the NRO office complex is located under four miles from Dulles airport (9 miles if you do the loop on Google Maps).

Fun Fact: Dulles is located 30 minutes from the Pentagon and approximately four hours from the World Trade Center.

In the drill no real planes would be involved. All of the damage was to be simulated. “It was just an incredible coincidence…" the NRO said. But the oddities don’t end there…

On September 11th, as planes began hitting buildings in New York, the National Reconnaissance Office evacuated its nearly-3,000 employees - which is dumbfounding because, at this point in time, our tax dollars had paid them (for 41 years) to operate those space-based spy satellites for the purpose of 24/7 surveillance to keep us safe. Based on the technology which they claimed to have (because they had been paid for four decades to develop and maintain it), they were supposed to be tracking and recording the hijacked planes from above for the military and defense sector, after all, the definition of Reconnaissance is “An examination of a territory, or of an enemy's position, for the purpose of obtaining information necessary for directing military operations” - so yeah, they had one job. Because they chose to close their operation at first signs of a terror attack, they left our defense agencies “blind”. Yep, without the NROs outer space satellites, the US military was helpless and the terrorists (who trained on flight simulators) had more control of American airspace than geoengineering planes. - At this point in the story, you are either rolling your eyes at the agency closing and assuming this means because they were “in on it” or you are giggling because you know there are not satellites in space and therefore they could not have used them to provide footage of anything from “space” so the most logical way to avoid having to ever provide any form of footage from above would be to close - either way, you know something stinks and there aren’t any dirty dishes in your sink so it ain’t you.

I hate to use the word hilariously in an article about terror attacks but, hilariously, following 9/11 Keith Hall, the director of the National Reconnaissance Office, wrote a report on recommendations for enhancing US security to prevent another 9/11-type tragedy. In his report he recommended “expand sharing” of information such as satellite imagery. He even stated “Opportunities to better protect the nation are being missed” - see, I told you it was hilarious…

Keith Hall, after leaving the NRO as Director, joined the Board of Directors of Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm, which was a prominent contractor for the NRO.

SCRUBBERY

If scrubbery isn’t a word, it should be because that is what the internet overlords are partaking in. I have discovered a shockingly disturbing amount of 9/11 content removed from the internet with a large percentage of it gone forever. Why? I assume because it looks horrible and although the majority of the populous believed this in 2001, you’d be hard pressed to find an honest person who would look at this ridiculous footage and not be skeptical.

If you have a spare hour, check out my post New Mind-Blowing 9/11 Discoveries: They Told Us All Along it Wasn’t Live Footage. Part 2 will be coming soon so be sure to sub.

Want to learn more about fake “outer space satellites”?

