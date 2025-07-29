“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” - D’Israeli in his book, Coningsby (1844)

[None of the following is my opinion. It all comes from publications published in the 1800s through the 1940s. Sources are provided. Some words have been edited to prevent the removal of my Substack account]

Remember what we reviewed in The Prelude: Meet the Players in the Game for World Control as well as Part 1 of this series, The Never Before Told History of WW1: The Freemasons, Juws and Ju-deo-Masons had schemed revolutions. This scheming was well documented in Freemasonic publications of 1907, seven years before WWI.

In 1911, a Mason discovered the plotting went beyond Austria-Hungary, Turkey and Portugal, he came upon proofs that “freemasonry was preparing something terrible against Germany”. The Mason was so alarmed that he abandoned his oath to the brotherhood and tried to get the information to the head of the German Army but his letter did not arrive, then it was too late. The World War began in 1914 with the assassination of the heir to the Austrian throne, exactly as the Freemasons predicted a few years prior…

Three years into the war, in April of 1917, the International Congress of Freemasonry was held in Paris. “One of the subjects of the deliberation was: How can a strong movement be provoked in Germany against the monarchy, since the basis of peace must be the deposition of William II [German Emperor and King of Prussia] and Charles I [monarch of Austria-Hungary]. All the papers at once expressed this idea in every shape and form: Peace cannot be concluded before William II and Charles I are deposed”. Promptly after the meeting, President Wilson announced to the American Congress that the war we were fighting was against the German government, not the German people - and he wasn’t lying.

The following month, the Masons doubled down stating, “the victory of the allies must be the triumph of masonic principles”.

In June of 1917, the Masonic Congress of the Allied and Neutral Nations met in Paris. Here, the details for founding the official League of Nations were fully constructed then drafted - but this was no new idea. The concept for the League can be found in The Alliance Israelite “Archives Israelites” of 1864. It was at this time that one of the Israelite’s members, Levy Bing, demanded “the establishment of a supreme Juwish tribunal to judge disputes between the nations”. The League would then be broadcast as the keepers of world peace…

A report of the 1917 meeting was provided by Andre Lebey, a prominent Mason and orator of the Grand Orient of France. This document outlines how member nations, under the guise of peace, will be captured then forced into compliance, obligated to defend fellow member nations, even if the nation is supposed to be neutral. It said,

“…Injustice done to one of them will strike them collectively and individually… Neutrals ought therefore to be united among themselves in such a way that they will always be led to lend assistance…” The report went on to say, “The International law must be armed with sanctions such as will discourage, in advance, those who would be tempted to break their word… The Law will thus possess guarantees of continuance. It will become a force by the adherence of the greatest number of States…”

…and now, with the League of Nations about to go into effect, the Masons had decided it was almost time for peace...

1918

January 8th: To kick off the new year, President Wilson gave a speech to US Congress outlining his famous 14 Points; essentially a list of proposals with the goal of peace after the war. The 14 Points were said to have been drafted by Colonel House who was the dude who basically created the Federal Reserve by writing a literal novel. One of those Points was the creation of a “general association of nations” to ensure collective security and prevent future conflicts. This would later become the League of Nations; the Masonic plot was already publicly taking shape…

After President Wilson concluded his speech, he was sent a telegram of congratulations stating congress was happy to work with him - but in this case, I am not referring to governmental Congress, I am referring to Masonic congress. Keep in mind, Wilson wasn’t himself a Freemason, he was a member of the Order of Odd Fellows. The two entities are closely related, even sharing symbolism including the All-Seeing Eye. The groups have a history of mutual respect and overlapping memberships, in fact, one of the best known Masons, Albert Pike, was also an Odd Fellow. So, after Wilson’s speech, he was notified that he will be fully supported by the Masons.

Remember the strange ads in the newspaper which we discussed previously? Days after Wilson’s speech, on January 13th of 1918, a full page White Sale ad appeared “Announcing the Opening Event - With Purpose to Show as Well as Words Can the Achievements Which Are to Start the New Year at This Store With a Fitting Introduction”. It was at this time that a White Cavalcade of “store events” was about to begin:

I didn’t know what Cavalcade meant so I looked it up and discovered it means “procession on horseback, or a mass trail ride by a company of riders”:

So a mass horseback trail ride of events was about to begin at a store selling linens?

12 DAYS LATER

We wouldn’t discover what happened 12 days after the ad until many years later. The revelation came from a speech given by a social democrat named Vater in Magdeburg, Germany, at a meeting of workman’s and soldier’s council. In this speech, Vater explained that back on this day, less than two weeks after the ad, they “methodically prepared the revolution” [against Germany]. He went on to say, “It was a difficult task and full of danger… We organized desertions at the front; we provided the deserters with false papers, money and propaganda leaflets inciting to desertion. We sent our agents in all directions, principally to the front, in order that they might work upon the soldiers and disintegrate the army. They advised soldiers to desert to the enemy and it is thus that the downfall was brought about, little by little, but with certainty” - but this was not the White Cavalcade. The Cavalcade was what was to come…

THE UNITED STATES

With the war coming to an end, the American public needed to be distracted. This was when the Purple Death appeared - a terrifying new pandemic that was suddenly sweeping the nation. I wrote in my article on the topic, “All we really knew about Purple Death is it was discovered when 21 Navy sailors aboard one ship suddenly became ill… Because a pandemic has to start somewhere, it chose that ship in the middle of that ocean… The Navy’s surgeon general described it as a “suspicious outbreak”. No sooner than the news broke, 700 influenza-with-pneumonia cases were reported, with a large quantity of them occurring at the US Naval School, but that was also irrelevant”. Before ya knew it, there were cases, cases, cases…

The news was, quite literally, all flu stories:

The US government rushed to close public places…

…and told people to wear masks:

With the so-called virus plaguing the nation, as the war dismantled, people were shuttered in their homes for their safety, this meant they couldn’t discuss the war with each other and nobody would see a thing. All citizens could do was get information through the almost-entirely controlled media. What the media was telling people was, thanks to the Allied Forces and thanks to your war bond purchases, the war is finally over and it is time to rejoice; peace has arrived! Now put your mask on, stay in your home and be happy.

Some papers even printed swastikas to symbolize good fortune and well-being. The Evening Times Republican published a piece stating, “Peace has come… The parliament of the world is at hand”…

…and they weren’t kidding… the parliament of the world was about to roll out…

HUNGARY

The time had arrived for the Revolutions to come to completion.

Leading up to the end of the war, Cecile Tormay, author of An Outlaws Diary recalled living in Hungary, “We saw how the Juws, coming from the East, took possession of the land after acquiring the liquor shops of the villages. From the little draper's shop in the town they laid grasping hands on our whole economic life. We saw them during the war withdrawing into safety and acquiring millions while our own folk gained crutches. We heard that the Zionist Congress of Paris carried the following resolution: "Juwry must try to get possession of Budapest first, then Hungary, so as to have a base for the establishment of its world-rule".

THE WHITE CAVALCADE: THE YEAR THE WORLD WAS CAPTURED

And so it began; the long awaited Cavalcade:

On October 17, 1918, Hungary declared its independence from the Austria-Hungary Empire. Austria-Hungary was separated into two entities which were to be “democratically” governed. Days later, on October 25, the Hungarian National Council was established, Mihaly (Michael) Karolyi was appointed as prime minister.

On October 31st of 1918, Karolyi promised to save the fallen nation and the people were grateful. October 31st was a fitting day for Karolyi’s trick or treat, because no sooner than he got into power, the mask came down, the Christian costume was removed and the chaos began. He filled his cabinet with “fake Christians”, foreigners and Juws. Hungary was quickly “squandered and sold”, but the worst was yet to come…

November 24, 1918 the communists took over then the Hungarian Sevict Republic was established and controlled by [Ju-deo] Freemasons. This included “the Minister of Public Instruction, Brother Kunzi (Kohn), Brother Jaszi, National Minister of the Soviets, Brother Agoston Peter, Brother Lukazs, son of a Juwish millionaire of Budapest, Brother Diener denes zoltan, and above all Brother Bela Kun (Kohn), a criminal of the first order”.

Cecile de Tormay wrote of the Hungarian takeover: “The mass appointment of Juwish Masonic professors and teachers; the Bolshevik reform of school books; the destruction of the souls of the children; the degradation of parental authority; the systematic destruction of moral and patriotic principles; the revelation of sexual matters; all these were the work of Karolyi’s Government.”

As soon as the new government took over, a decree of socialization demanded “big estates, wholesale businesses, banks and means of communication” become property of the government and anyone who resisted would be sentenced to death. All shops were ordered closed, their goods labeled “common property”. Public businesses in Hungary became controlled by twenty-six Juwish People's Commissaries. The new government announced, as there is no longer a purpose for churches, they would be turned into movie theaters.

An order was issued, forbidding the public from wearing arms, even revolvers had to be delivered to authorities. But that’s not all, inheritance was abolished. This was because all personal property now belonged to the State and additionally, the State stated they would take over children, thus making every child property of the government, therefore there would be nobody to gift inheritance to, even if citizens were allowed to retain it.

The courts and police were then suspended, all criminals let free to wreak havoc on society. All documents related to Proletarian court cases were burned. Newspapers were seized and either launched as communist papers or destroyed entirely. Journalists panicked, rushing to hide their valuable work, documents and evidence, many burying them in the nearby mountains or fields.

Next, citizens were informed that “Proletarian children” have been deprived of the luxury of cleanliness, therefore it was ordered that “bathrooms of private dwellings once a week, on Saturdays, for the whole day” will be used by these children, who will be sent by schools and nursery schools with certificates entitling them to use of the homeowners bathroom. The decree stated, “The owners of the bath-rooms have to provide gratuitously the necessary fuel, lighting, towels and soap.” To make matters worse, Tibor Szamuelly (Deputy People's Commissar of War and People's Commissar of Public Education during the Hungarian Soviet Republic) stated he intended to “allow the mob three hours plunder” in citizen’s dwellings.

Under the pretense of looking for arms, armed Red soldiers invaded houses at night. Tormay wrote, “The safe deposits have been broken open and pilfered by the Government. It is impossible to withdraw money from the banks. All jewelry worth more than two thousand crowns becomes 'public property'. Mine has been taken too. A friend of mine preferred to throw her pearls into the Danube. Anybody who still possesses anything is hiding it if he can".

Owning books became illegal, as those were now property of the State. Soldiers were sent to look for personal libraries and confiscate them. And if you thought you would survive this misery by drowning your sorrows in a bottle of alcohol, think again. Prohibition was now enforced and citizens were not allowed to drink their own wine.

Next door in Austria, in April of 1919, Austrian Parliament passed the Habsburg Law which dethroned and banished Charles I. To ensure he would never stir up trouble for the capturers, he was barred from ever returning to Austria and his property was seized. Another law passed on the same day abolished all nobility in Austria.

Months after the fall of Charles I, German Emperor Wilhelm II was stripped of his power too, and that power was turned over to the Social Democratic Party of Germany. “On the fall of the Imperial Government, the Juws at a single stroke and en masse seized control of the country. The new German cabinet was dominated by Juws; the Minister of Finance, the Secretariat of the Interior, the assistants, all Juwish. “It was the same in nearly all the branches of the German administration: thus the chiefs of police of Berlin, Frankfort, Munich, Essen, were respectively the Juws… The various branches of the soldiers and Workmen’s Committees were directed by the Juws Cohen, Stern, Lowenberg, Frankel, Israelovitch, Laubenheim, Seligsohn, Katzstein, Laufenherg, Heimann, Schlesinger, Merz, Weil”, but that’s not all. The Minister of State was the Juws Haase and Landsberg. Haase had control of foreign affairs. His assistant was Kautsky, a Czech Jew who, as of 1918 wasn’t even a German citizen. The Jew Schiffer was the Financial Minister of state and his assistant was the Jew Bernstein. Even the public agents were Jews. The Soviet Republic of Munich was Jewish. The Jews controlled the finances and the newspapers too. In Germany, in only a few years time, the censorship and control would become so bad that, should a citizen want to borrow a library book that simply questioned the Jewish takeover of government, such as The International Jew by Henry Ford (1920), the citizen “must first prove that he needs it for historical research. In other words, an ordinary tax-paying member of the public who supports the public library with his hard-earned money is unable to further his knowledge or satisfy his curiosity in this regard”. In a matter of time, Mr. Ford’s book would be completely banned in the USA.

The takeover was the same in the Kingdom of Prussia, the Jew Rosenfeld, along with the Jew Hirsh, controlled the entire cabinet with Rosenfeld also controlling the Department of Justice. All staff within the DOJ had become Jewish. Hirsh was also chosen to oversee the Department of Interior. The Jew Simon was in charge of the Treasury. The Director of Education was the Jew Furtan, his assistant was the Jew Arndt. Meanwhile, the Director of the Colonial Office was the Jew Meyer-Gerhard. The Jew Kastenberg took over the position of the Director of the Department of Art. The War Food Supply Department was now under the control of the Jew Wurm, while in the State Food Department were the Jews Dr. Hirsch and Stadthagen.

When the dust from the war settled, the Freemasonic-Jewish plot had worked. However, due to public backlash and violence, the Jews would abandon many of these positions - any position that was public-facing, having contact with citizens, was vacated - yet they were sure to maintain control through their stranglehold on finances and newspapers, meaning, although the offices were no longer filled with Jewish names, they had lost no power. In other cases, worldwide, Jews would simply change their names prior to appearing on public radar. By adopting traditional Anglo-Saxon last names, they could install themselves into positions of power and fame with the public being none the wiser. We will discuss this more later in this series.

Russia faired no better than the aforementioned countries. Aided by the United States, Wallstreet bankers and the Red Cross, the monarchy was overthrown and replaced almost entirely by [Jewish] Bolsheviks. To give you some figures: The Commissariat of the Interior was composed of 2 Russians, several Letts, Armenians, Poles, and 45 Jews. The Commissariat for Foreign Affairs became 1 Russian, 1 Armenian, 1 Lett, 1 German and 13 Jews. The provinces were governed by 23 Commissaries of which 21 were Jews. In addition to the aforementioned roles being filled by Jews, in Russia, every Commissar (official of the Communist Party in charge of political indoctrination and enforcement) was also a Jew. Out of the 42 overseers of the Russian press, there was only a single individual who was not a Jew, Maxim Gorki. Gorki had not even been in Russia. He arrived in 1914, right before the kickoff of the war and launched his publishing company the following year.

The Jew, Maurice Samuel, on page 155 of his book You Gentiles wrote: "We Jews, we the destroyers, will remain the destroyers forever! Nothing that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will forever destroy because we need a world of our own...”

It wasn’t just in Russia, Germany, Hungary and Austria that revolutions were nearing completion. France, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, even India, the mass overthrowing of government was everywhere, all at the same time…

The parliament of the world had arrived; the White Cavalcade of events was almost complete, there was only a few boxes left to check off the list…

COMING NEXT: WAR MONEY - DESTROYING GERMANY: THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE GOLD SWINDLE

