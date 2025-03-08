I found the most unexpected article published in The Boston Globe in 1916, simply titled MOLOCH. I don’t know what it relates to, meaning the reason for it being published, but I wanted to share it with you because it is a story of seeing through The Wizard of Oz. I think you will find this as interesting as I did…

Quote, “In those days it came to pass that all the Nations worshiped Moloch. Now Moloch was a huge image of brass with the head of a beast. Only the high priests of Moloch knew that the image was hallow, and they did not tell. Instead, they kept up a roaring fire inside, which poured out through the nostrils of the image and made the people fear.

So the people said that Moloch was a powerful god, and to win his favor they brought their children and binding them hand and foot laid them in the arms of Moloch. Then the priests of Moloch, splendid in robes of gold embroidery, pushed the children from Moloch’s arms into the fiery abyss within, whilst the people beat drums and sounded trumpets to drown the shrieks of the children and the moans of them that gave them birth.

And everyone said how noble it was of the children to go so bravely into the arms of Moloch and willingly to die for their faith in order that the whole nation might not perish from the wrath of Moloch - and the priests of Moloch said it louder than the rest.

But, secretly, the people loathed this cruel god, the mother's most of all. But the priests, fearing the wrath of the people, should they find out that the image was hollow, said that if one nation stopped worshiping Moloch the god would be angry and give power to the other nations which worshiped him to destroy the nation which did not.

And the wise men said it was necessary to worship Moloch, because it was impossible to change human nature.

Some said that Moloch was kind at heart and only imposed these cruel sacrifices for the good of the people's souls.

A very few said it was wrong to worship Moloch but that while the Assyrians, the Babylonians and the Phoenicians did so, one had no choice except to do the same.

One or two priests of the old faith said that Moloch was a false god and besought the people to return to the god of their fathers, but the people would not hear them.

But the priests of Moloch were loud to say that as much as to suggest that the nation should not go on worshiping Moloch was a shocking blasphemy and that such impious persons as said so should be thrown into prisons and put to death.

Thus it was agreed that there was nothing to do except go on worshiping Moloch and even the nations which had not worshiped Moloch before were now forced to do so for fear of what Moloch might do to them if they did not. For they said: “A god who demands such terrific sacrifices must be more powerful than a god who does not. Therefore, to save ourselves, we must worship the stronger god.”

And thus their children perished out of the land by the hundreds of thousands, whilst drums beat and trumpets blared to drown their shrieks, and the people said it was a religious ceremony, most impressive and elevating.

So instead of one nation denying Moloch and perishing, all the nations worship Moloch and were slowly perishing just the same…

One man stood up boldly and said “Moloch is not a god Moloch is an idol.” Some said he was cracked. Some called him crook. All agreed that he was a fool. Everybody knew, in his heart of heart, that what the fool said was so, but they were all, even the priests, afraid of Moloch. So they bade the fool to be quiet.

But the fool would not be quiet, he went right on saying: “Moloch is not a god he is an idol. He cannot help those who worship him, he cannot harm those who do not. And since 1 must die anyhow, I, for my part, shall not die worshiping Moloch. I shall live, and, if need be die defying Moloch.”

At this, everybody agreed that the fool was dangerous, and was bringing the wrath of Moloch on their heads. So with one accord they set upon the fool and slew him.

So the fool died as the fool dieth, not a drum to beat and a trumpet call, but to the sound of curses of those whom he died to save from their own folly and fear.

But here was the odd part, those who perished in the arms of Moloch died, for the most part, cursing. but the fool died pitying those who slew him.

And after the fool was dead, people began to whisper what he said was true. Next, it became a general murmur. Then they said it out loud. The priests of Moloch forbade them to say it. Then several of the people defied the priests saying, “Since our children must perish thus unendingly, we will go perish with them rather than go on worshiping the cruel god.”

Whereupon, without waiting for Assyria, or Babylon, or Phoenicia to begin, the people rose, bound the priests of Moloch, and overturned the image. And in that hollow they found not glory, nor honor, nor might, nor majesty, nor even profit. They found only ashes and the bones of their dead children.

So they ground the idol into bits and scattered its dust to the four winds of heaven. And when they had done this thing they sat them down and waited for Moloch to come and destroy them.” …

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER SH*T

I hope nobody thinks I am promoting anything by sharing an article from 1916. I just thought it was really interesting.

