Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

DYNCORP

DynCorp was an American private military contractor. It started out as an aviation company but ended up doing everything from aviation to covert work with the CIA to training police to keeping peace in war zones to manufacturing vaccines and more. The company relied on our tax dollars to exist because over 95% of their revenue came from us. To explain just how much money was flowing from the US taxpayer to the government to DynCorp, in 2014, out of the 4 billion dollars the State Department received to “rebuild Afghanistan,” around $2.5 billion of it went to DynCorp. And note, this is billions, with a b, not millions with an m. The Daily Beast wrote, “DynCorp is basically a private subsidiary of Uncle Sam.” Yep.

Just like the CIA’s Evergreen Airlines front company, DynCorp was also controlled by private equity firms, which sold the company from one firm to the next. In DynCorp’s case, it was owned by a company called Veritas and then sold to a firm called Cerberus. Fun fact: Cerberus is named after the three-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld in Greek mythology… great name to pick for a firm that controls a military contractor.

Cerberus (the management company, not the beast of Hell) was founded by “Jewish Mogul” Stephen Feinberg in 1992.

President Trump liked Mr. Feinberg so much that he was hand-selected to review our nation’s intelligence agencies. Yes, someone from within the sector, funded by the sector itself, was put in charge of making sure the sector isn’t misbehaving or, you know, doing things like fleecing the taxpayer.

Feinberg was also chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board from 2018 to 2021, during the first Trump administration. In March 2025, he left his position as co-CEO of Cerberus when he was sworn in as the 36th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense.

As if DynCorp sucking up tax money like a vacuum cleaner on a pile of Legos isn’t bad enough, the company has a very dark track record - so dark it is difficult to believe it’s real. According to Human Rights Watch, as well as a vast array of insiders and whistleblowers, DynCorp was involved in human trafficking. Kathryn Bolkovac, a former police officer turned whistleblower, saw what was happening firsthand and even wrote a book about it.

Bolkovac said in an interview:

There were many cases, but they were never prosecuted: Young girls from Romania, Ukraine, Moldova and other Eastern European countries being brought in to service the United Nations and military bases as sex-slaves. The cases involved the officers from many foreign countries, including the USA, Pakistan, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, government contractors, and local organized criminals. The human rights investigators were never allowed to fully investigate, the suspects were immediately removed from the mission or transferred to other missions. The young women were simply sent back to their home countries.

(Remember, Romania is where conservative podcast host Andrew Tate was charged with trafficking. It is also where Erika Kirk’s adoption agency was based.)

Bolkovac wasn’t alone. Ben Johnston, a DynCorp airplane mechanic, tried to blow the whistle on the company’s involvement in rape, trafficking, forced prostitution, and more. He, too, was fired from the company.

Now, you could be thinking this is just some rotten apples, but DynCorp was again caught doing the same in Colombia. In fact, in Colombia, at Tolemaida Air Base, the military was distributing videos in which they themselves were raping and molesting underage girls. They took it a step further and sold the videos on the streets of Bogota. One of the minors from a video committed suicide not long after the content was released. It appears no criminal investigation occurred.

A few years later, in May of 2009, the US Embassy in Afghanistan sent a cable to Washington, DC, regarding footage that could leak and cause a problem for both the contractor and the government. The footage was of DynCorp enjoying minor “dancing boys,” which they themselves hired to perform for them. FYI, what they were participating in is what was called “boy play,” in which young, trafficked boys are forced to dress up and perform for men at private parties. If the boys don’t put on a show, they are executed.

Then there was DynCorp’s former VP, a retired Army general, who was charged with six counts of rape - and these are just the cases we know of; imagine what will never come to light.

Why does any of this matter aside from being rock-hard proof that the government, United Nations, and foreign countries are working together to traffic humans, specifically children? Because every plane has a tail number. The DynCorp planes involved in the trafficking operations were identified by their tail numbers. And one of those tail numbers happened to resurface under the control of a different individual - someone who should not have been related to DynCorp. Of course, the FAA said this was a mistake; the same number was assigned twice. Nothing to see here! Although this was all just one big misunderstanding, we must ask, “Who was that individual flying the military contractor’s human trafficking tail number?” Answer: None other than Jeffrey Epstein.

EPSTEIN

This story starts where my Playboy-CIA-MKUltra investigation ended. What I didn’t share in that publication was that, from 1989 to 1993, Hefner suddenly sold off a ton of assets, gifted Mansion East to the Art Institute of Chicago, got some models, like Pam Anderson and Jenny McCarthy, legitimate jobs, and then pretty much disappeared off the radar. The media reported it as Hugh finally choosing to settle down. The 13 shadow mansions vanished into oblivion, never mentioned in history until being recently exposed. Exactly 40 years after it all began, the Playboy empire was over, meaning the CIA blackmail operation using Playboy-controlled assets had ended. Even though the Playboy heyday had come to a close, the blackmail ring, trafficking, abuse, and mind control operations didn’t miss a beat. Only a few years later (1998), Jewish Jeffrey Epstein made a large purchase of isolated land, which was the entire island of Little Saint James. The sale included a main house, three guest cottages, a caretaker's cottage, a private desalination system, a helipad, and a dock, all for the unbelievably low price of 7 million (for reference, the 2019 appraisal came in at almost 70 million dollars). That's one heck of a deal.

What’s interesting about Mr. E is that there really isn’t any reasonable explanation for where his wealth came from. For example, he joined the Jewish-owned Bear Stearns investment company as a low-level trader in 1976. It was here he met the president of Seagram’s (alcohol company), Jewish Edgar Bronfman, and then, in 1981, he opened his own firm and began traveling the world. Bronfman will come up later.

By 2006, Jeffrey was actively involved in money laundering as the money-moving guy. Dropsite News discovered tens of millions of dollars in transactions between 2005 and 2008. These transactions were disguised as philanthropy (which they were not) as well as services performed (which they also were not.)

Aside from being the money-mover, Epstein wore many hats. For example, Epstein himself claims he founded the Clinton Foundation. Another one of his ventures was a geolocation software company called Carbyne, which he founded with a former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak. The company’s executive team consisted only of former members of different branches of Israeli intelligence.

Epstein also operated Southern Trust Company, Financial Trust Company, J. Epstein & Company, and Intercontinental Assets Group. Southern Trust Company, whose business is described as being a “DNA database and data mining,” has an interesting tale. The paperwork for the business listed Cecile DeJongh as the office manager. DeJongh was the wife of the governor of the Virgin Islands. According to later legal filings, DeJongh was Epstein’s primary conduit for spreading money and influence throughout the government of the Virgin Islands. She also assisted Jeff in the execution of his crimes by arranging visas and travel for his victims.

Intercontinental Assets Group’s clients included now-assassinated Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Khashoggi was involved in the Iran-Contra affair, in which DynCorp played an instrumental role. The tax-funded contractor aided the Nicaraguan Contras in their fight to overthrow the Sandinista government by bringing them literal loads of tax-funded weapons. The Contras weren’t just a group who disliked government; they were terrorists that were accused of widespread human rights violations, including attacks on civilians.

I would also like to point out Oliver North, the lieutenant in charge of the Iran-Contra scheme, was also part of the CIA’s covert bank that we discussed in my Playboy-CIA publication [book available for download here]. It certainly seems like these two timelines continue to overlap.

One of Epstein’s clients at his company, called Financial Trust, was Jewish Leslie Wexner, owner of Victoria’s Secret. Wexner provided Jeffrey with lavish gifts, which included Wexner’s own New York mansion as well as a high-end private plane. Wexner even signed over power of attorney to Jeffrey, which gave him full control over the vast fortune Wexner owned. Witnesses would later reveal the reason why “Wex” was so generous toward the island owner. It turned out that the two were in a gay relationship. Jeffrey denied these claims; however, on Epstein’s island property was a temple of some sort.

Mainstream media insists it was just a gym. Whatever the purpose of the building, it looks exactly like a gay men’s bathhouse in Syria called Hammam Yalbugha.

Inside of the bathhouse-aka-gym were mattresses that were covered in some kind of dripping stains.

Plastic was then put over the stained mattresses to protect them. Why do you suppose someone as wealthy as Epstein would want to protect stained mattresses?

Fun fact: On the island are also what appear to be some kind of underground bunkers.

Epstein’s entire island was outfitted with hidden cameras, identical to Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion, as well as the CIA’s MKUltra project Midnight Orgasm, which involved creating fake brothels, luring men into them, drugging them, and then spying on them.

Mr. Epstein was a collector of art, both creepy art and pedophilic art, like what we discussed surrounding the NEA.

One of his favorite pieces measured 15 feet in length and featured a variety of very young girls in bikinis with a very strange, evil-looking black cloud behind them.

In fact, Jeff liked art so much that he was a board member of the New York Academy of Art. When he sexually assaulted a young member of the art community, she told the then-dean of the academy, who was none other than Jewish Eileen Guggenheim, heir of the Guggenheim family. Eileen now claims she didn’t take action because it didn't seem like too big of a problem. The co-founder of the academy, Stuart Pivar, a Yiddish-speaking Jew, was one of Jeffrey’s best friends. He would later claim he didn't believe the accusations at the time. Interestingly, Pivar would be forced to resign from his own academy for pointing out intentional falsification of financial records and employment of illegal immigrants by the academy. Let's get back to Jeffrey.

As a lover of art, Jeffrey had satanic symbolism art around his home. One such symbol was Baphomet engraved into limestone. This Baphomet engraving was at both his Mexico property and on the island, according to eyewitnesses. He additionally had a giant sundial.

It featured the famous Freemasonic sun.

Surely that, just like everything else, is just coincidence.

One woman, an art dealer, was discovered in his little black book. This woman was Leah Kleman. Kleman was caught participating in a scheme to help a friend defraud an insurance company. Her role was preparing a fake invoice so that he could collect on a bogus insurance claim. I tell you this so you can see who Jeffrey was involved with.

THE LOLITA EXPRESS

I assume this is the plane gifted to him by Les Wexner (whom I shall thoroughly cover later because that guy has a story of his own.)

Here’s the inside of the plane:

If you’re not familiar, the name Lolita comes from a 1955 novel by the same name. The story is about a French literature professor who becomes obsessively infatuated with Dolores Haze, a 12-year-old girl he nicknames Lolita. After marrying her mother, Charlotte Haze, the professor kidnaps Lolita and takes her on a cross-country journey across the United States, manipulating and sexually abusing her.

Vanity Fair called the book “the only convincing love story of our century.”

THE TWIST IN THE EPSTEIN STORY

Now keep in mind, Epstein, when originally tried in court, was given a sweetheart plea deal that not only gave him a slap on the wrist and some fines, but it strangely gave everyone immunity - and when I say everyone, I mean literally everyone. It gave a free pass to both named and unnamed accomplices, meaning anyone who could come up as an accomplice at some point in the future was given immunity in advance. This was unheard of because it is ridiculous. How can you declare someone immune to prosecution before you know who they are or learn of what exactly they did? What if they murdered a child?

But, after outrage from the public, the higher courts were basically forced to hear the case and, due to pressure, agreed to retry it. Only after the decision was made to retry the case did Epstein commit suicide. But before we argue over if Epstein killed himself or was murdered, take a look at this info you probably haven’t ever seen…

Attorney General William Barr was the man at the very top of the totem pole, responsible for the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein, and you probably know how that played out, but in case you don’t, on August 10, 2019, Jeff was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, hanging from a noose made of a bedsheet tied to the top of his bunk.

What you probably didn’t know is that William Barr’s father, Donald Barr, worked with Epstein teaching at Dalton Girls Prep School. Epstein himself was a teacher there despite having no degree in teaching. Donald Barr was also the author of a book called Space Relations, which, upon hearing the title, you would think promotes the moon landing or something, but it is actually a novel about trafficked sex slaves in space.

The description of the book is, “When all the galaxies are colonized, John Craig, a young space diplomat, is captured by interplanetary pirates and sold into slavery. On Kossar, where boredom and absolute power have driven the rulers to a special kind of madness, Craig is auctioned off to the exquisite Lady Morgan Sidney, a beautiful, sensual woman. He soon makes his way from the hellish slave mines into her bed in the tower of her castle. And it is here, under the strange castle, that he finds the secret that may bring about the end of man in the galaxy.”

I haven’t read it, and I don’t plan to, but according to other researchers, it is heavy on pedophilia, specifically child rape. So the attorney general’s father was a close acquaintance of a CIA-affiliated, Israel-affiliated pedophile trafficker while being a sick weirdo himself, and the attorney general was the one who was responsible for ensuring prosecution of the evildoer.

Then there’s this: a researcher was going through Epstein drone footage from August 30th, 2019, and spotted something that made him do a double-take…

Notice the man standing by the car…

… who looks a hell of a lot like Epstein, which would be impossible because Jeff died on August 10th. Could that be someone else? Could the date on the footage be wrong? Could it be fake? Or could Mr. E have been smuggled back to his home to prepare whatever he needed before getting plastic surgery and a new identity, followed by a one-way flight to Israel and the CIA selling off this island because this mission was over with? Or is Epstein to live out the rest of his life on his massive island, which is off-limits to the public? Or did he really die in prison?

When we compare Epstein’s death photo (left) to his actual photo (right), there appears to be a change in his nose; specifically, the nose in the death photo is stubbier than in his other photos.

In the other photos, Epstein has a relatively large, semi-pointy nose.

Could it be a weird angle? Rigor mortis? Maybe.

Want to hear another crazy thing? The writer who officially announced the death of Mr. Epstein was Larry Celona from the New York Post. Mr. Celona also was the first to report on the deaths of Stanley Kubrick, JFK Jr., and all the NYPD suicides. The problem is, there is no Larry Celona at the NY Post. A clever Reddit user figured out that Larry Celona is an anagram for Royal Lancer. Guess who the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers (cavalry regiment of the British Army) was at the time of Epstein’s death? You can’t make this shit up…

Prince Andrew, who was a friend of Epstein, a multi-time island tourist, and an accused rapist and child molester.

THE MAXWELLS

Let’s first discuss Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell, a Jew from Czechoslovakia, was born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch and would later change his name to sound Scottish. Robert would ultimately go into the media business, specifically, buying newspapers, followed by owning record labels, half of MTV, and much more, but being a business tycoon wasn’t all Mr. Maxwell did. In the book Robert Maxwell, Israel’s Superspy, MI6 classified the spy, Robert Maxwell, as a Zionist, loyal only to Israel.

Maxwell is alleged to have distributed a bugged version of a software, PROMIS, to a plethora of national governments and global financial institutions that enabled mass spying by the government of Israel. This included bugging computers in America, Scotland, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Russia, Britain, North Korea, and China. This means the entire intelligence of the world belonged to Israel. Based on the FBI file I read on Maxwell, it also appears he was a Communist, or, at a minimum, suspected of being one.

In 1991, Maxwell suddenly died. The cause? They claimed heart attack combined with accidental drowning. To show how important Robert was to Israel, Mr. Maxwell’s funeral took place on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Mount of Olives is reserved for the most revered heroes of Israel.

As you know, Robert's daughter is Ghislaine. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were closely associated for over 25 years. They were intimate for several years in the early 1990s. Beyond their personal ties, Maxwell became Epstein’s key collaborator in his sex-trafficking network. Many claim it was actually Maxwell’s trafficking network. It was also an open secret that everyone in high society knew was taking place.

According to prosecutors, from roughly 1994 to 2004, Ghislaine recruited, groomed, and manipulated young girls. Just like what we discussed in my Playboy-CIA publication, these young girls would be promised modeling opportunities and careers; all they needed to do was come to the island. Once trapped on the island, they would be molested, raped, and trafficked to the elites of society. And one more thing. Eyewitnesses state Ms. Maxwell was always with her close friend, Ivana Trump. In fact, Mrs. Trump was present when Maxwell was recruiting kids for Jeffrey.

If you thought the tidbit about Larry Celona / Royal Lancer / Prince Andrew was happenstance, Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell grew up with the royals. In fact, she was said to have about 12 photo albums near the fireplace in her home, which are filled with pictures of her as a teen with the royal family. Some of the photographs featured Princess Diana (who died in a suspicious car accident in 1997). Now I want you to think about that, knowing what you know now about her father being an Israeli spy.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER

Here is [shortened] testimony from Maria Farmer, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and reported him to the FBI over a decade before you and I ever knew a Jeffrey and Ghislaine duo existed.

Maria said,

“You wouldn’t believe the way Jeffrey and Ghislaine spoke about African Americans. It was like, it made my skin crawl. Anybody who was not Jewish, the way they spoke about them, it was really horrifying. And it showed me a great deal about how these people truly believe that they’re chosen to do something here. I don’t know. It’s unbelievable to me. I mean, it was every one of them, the way they spoke. And one time I heard Isabel say to her mother, Eileen, Mommy, why do you call Maria a nobody? And she said, ‘Honey, Isabel, Maria is not a Jew. She is a nobody.’

Ghislaine did make it very clear to me that Annie was very lucky to be able to carry a Jewish baby. That was another thing. She said she would have been so lucky. See, they constantly made it very clear to me. You can’t eat at the country club because you’re not a Jew. You can’t. And I mean, if you tell people, it’s like they get hit with a soccer ball in the gut. I’ve told every news network, and they go, ‘Oh, we can’t talk about that.’ Of course, you can’t talk about the truth, right? You can. But most people just won’t. And I think it’s a huge part of it because this is a problem. This elitism is very deep. And these are the people pushing racism. These are the people saying there’s white supremacy, which maybe there is in some ignorant Southern hillbilly groups. But I don’t know any white supremacists, but I know a lot of Jewish supremacists. They’re all elites, and they’re all connected, and they’re all in big groups. And they are the biggest supremacists I’ve ever met. And the things they said about Black people made me cry; honest to God, it made me sick. And they made it very clear that I was a servant because I was white.

She [Ghislaine] was verbally violent. Like I have never known. I mean, other than Eileen Guggenheim, the two of them are the most vicious bitches I’ve ever spoken to in my life. I mean, they could cut you down, and it was so morally devastating. Like, you know, like, just, you just felt useless as a human being when you were told you’re nothing cause you’re not Jewish, you’re stupid, you’re useless, a useless white girl, a poor little peasant. The things that I was called, I believed it, because it was like a cult.

I was the only non-Jewish employee. They wouldn’t have people around that weren’t Jewish. It was really weird. Of course, all the people they raped were never Jewish. You know, that was like another rule. I mean, maybe it wasn’t a rule, but it seemed to be, but the children were never Jewish - just the employees and, like, a lot of [people], like, Leslie Groff and those people that they had around were usually Jewish. It’s like they trusted each other, but they don’t trust people outside their network. So it’s not just that they’re Jewish; it’s that they’re connected.” (End transcription.)

Now, you can choose to become outraged at Maria telling you what she dealt with while living with and working for these people, you can choose to scream that she is a bigot, or you can choose to analyze the information and cross-reference it with what I have shown you thus far in this publication, as well as the Playboy investigation and Fake and Gay: How Pedophiles Infiltrated Government and Captured the Family Court System, all of which thoroughly demonstrate that there is indeed an elite group of people who claim to be Jewish and who are running a worldwide criminal empire.

This criminal empire has taken over our societies, our banks, our court systems, our school systems, our judicial systems, and even our medical systems. All of the information is available and thoroughly sourced, should you choose to read it. (See: The Communist Takeover of US Medicine and the Evil Circumcision Psyop).

BRUNDEL AND MC2

Back in 1988, a man named Jean-Luc Didier Henri Brunel was a modeling scout. He found himself the target of a 60 Minutes investigation called American Models in Paris. 60 Minutes broadcast that Brunel, along with his business partner, was drugging, sexually abusing, and trafficking young, hopeful modeling candidates. Brunel denied the accusations and continued to work in the scout industry, even opening a bunch of companies.

In 2004, Brunel needed financing for another business and turned to Epstein. The company was called MC2 (pronounced M C Squared). Sixteen years later, in 2020, Brunel was finally arrested. His charges included rape, grooming young females, and taking part in a sex-trafficking operation with his funder, Epstein. Regarding Brunel’s actions in the conspiracy, he was said to have acquired passports for some of his female model victims (as young as 12) and then trafficked them directly to Epstein and other high-up individuals.

On February 19th of 2022, Brunel, while in prison, committed suicide by hanging, exactly 30 months and 9 days after Epstein did the same.

Jeffrey Epstein and the Maxwells weren’t the only important players in the US-Israel operation; in fact, there were far bigger players in this criminal enterprise.

Next Read: NXIVM: Here’s What the Media Went to Great Lengths to Hide - Pizzagate Part 4 (Coming February 4th, 2026)

Next Read: NXIVM: Here's What the Media Went to Great Lengths to Hide - Pizzagate Part 4 (Coming February 4th, 2026)

I’m relying on Jack Solomon’s obituary and biography to be correct just as I rely on information regarding employment listed on Wikipedia to be correct. I have been unable to access a full list of Jewish World Congress presidents, honorary presidents, and positions within the organization to fact-check this because it would appear this information is secret. Although some presidents are listed (Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, Nahum Goldmann, Edgar M. Bronfman, Ronald S. Lauder), there does not appear to be a complete list. If the information was openly available, I would gladly fact-check it.

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven was Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.

