Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
1d

Brilliant research Agent! As you know my sexual abuse began at the age of 30 days...courtesy of my Masonic paternal grandfather. I was trafficked to the satanic elite of Ontario until 9 1/2 years old and was groomed/programmed to be one of them. FYI , my recent interview https://www.bitchute.com/video/fiUzdqoAWzeJ/ , and a significant, profoundly relevant Cayce reading, Edgar Cayce Reveals the Final Plan for Souls Born 1945–1965. I left their hideous, psychopathic "yellow brick road" paved with extraordinary wealth and worldly success to expose them! Far from a comfortable life. Your article which reveals the festering, depraved core values of the United Nations finds its genesis in those I expose in my two books, which you make available at https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/collections/vendors?q=Cosmic%20Fellow . " For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad." This IS the end of over 20,000 years of Satanic insanity. More Light!!!

Reply
Share
Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
1d

The protection of these pedos alone proves these psychos are above the law and write the law and are the law. The only ones that get prosecuted are low level ones to pacify the common people.

We need to train our children on a much higher level than "beware of strangers."

Good job agent for organizing the putrid info for others.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture