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After spending so much time researching, I have finally uncovered the logistics of the child trafficking network, leading all the way to the top, and I do mean the very top…

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THE POWER OF THE UNITED NATIONS

To understand the power the United Nations has, you first have to understand that out of World War I came the (Jwish) League of Nations. The League was dissolved, and in its place came the United Nations. The UN had even more power than the League. Currently, the United Nations oversees 193 nations. There are very few countries that are not a part of the UN because one of the required steps in becoming a country is to be recognized by the United Nations. Yes, this entity decides who can become a country. One of the nations that is (conveniently) not a part of the UN is the Vatican. The reason? On paper, it claims it just can’t meet the criteria, but you and I both know the real reason is that it is a valuable tool in a worldwide criminal racket.

The United Nations is who decides everything for the world, right down to what chemical poisons need to go in our food supply, but because it is not a government, it can only offer member nations “suggestions.” However, should a member nation choose not to implement the suggestions, it will lose trade, land, or other disputes. It is “the carrot or the stick”: choose not to accept the advice, and the UN will ensure the next time your nation can’t agree with Canada on something, Canada will be victorious. The power the UN has is unfathomable.

Although the UN and all of its branches (e.g., UNICEF, the World Bank, the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, etc.) control the world, they cannot be sued, and because they are nongovernmental organizations, they have no obligation to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests. Additionally, the United Nations and all of its arms have immunity from law. It does not matter what these entities do; there are no repercussions of any form. We have already touched on diplomatic immunity, diplomatic pouches, and diplomatic shipments, but let’s dive a little deeper…

THE LAISSEZ-PASSER

The phrase “laissez-faire” means “minimal restrictions” or “let them do as they choose.” A laissez-passer (UNLP) is a document that UNICEF staff and diplomatic representatives hold. It is neither a diplomatic passport nor issued by governments, but nonetheless, it grants the holder diplomatic privileges. These privileges include visa-free entry and expedited border processing, as well as other perks, such as immunity, despite the document holders not even being diplomats.

There are two different colors of UNLPs. The blue version grants functional immunity, which protects the holder from legal action for acts performed in the course of their official duties; for example, they cannot be sued over a horrid contract, deal, or decision related to the United Nations, even if their decision destroys the lives of millions. On the other hand, the coveted red UNLP gives full immunity, both job-related and personal.

You can literally commit murder without consequence - and you would not believe how rampant diplomatic crime is and always has been. Here are just a few examples.

Why on earth would such a thing exist if not to aid in crime?

As of the 1980s, there were nearly 40,000 individuals in the United States with immunity. The papers reported they were committing two felonies per week (keep in mind, this is what was caught and also what they chose to report). One diplomat was caught running a three million dollar heroin ring. Another was busted taking part in a gang rape of a child. Crime with diplomatic immunity has been so rampant that it used to be a joke in the newspaper.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. The organization operates in 192 countries and territories. It brings in billions of dollars annually from donors, which consist of worldwide committees and governments themselves. Every United Nations member nation, instead of spending their tax money on solving problems in their country, pours funds into this NGO so that the NGO can take their cut and do with the rest as it pleases.

Here in the US, UNICEF is partners with the Department of State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and, of course, USAID, which you already know is not designed for “aid”; it is designed for “capacity building.” USAID funnels massive amounts of US tax dollars to UNICEF for assorted missions.

As you can see, it is very important that funds get to UNICEF, but given that USAID doesn’t actually gift funds as “aid,” we must ask what exactly is going on here? The answer is that I don’t know, but check this out…

THE CRIMES

As discussed previously, the 1980s gave rise to the militant pedophile entities, and these dudes were hellbent on making molesting children legal. One of those groups was from Belgium. Like the majority of these entities, it had a skillfully crafted name to hide its genuine intent. This organization called itself the Center for Research and Information on Childhood, also known as CRIES—an interesting acronym because the group itself consists of evil men who literally make children cry.

CRIES, while fighting for the liberation of pedophiles, distributed a large monthly magazine featuring both homosexuality and child molestation (based on my research, these unfortunately appear to go hand-in-hand). In a now-scrubbed document that I was able to recall and translate to English, we learn the following absolutely shocking information, which is being actively suppressed (hence the reason the document was scrubbed).

CRIES was headed by a man named Philippe Carpentier, who was a former sworn translator at the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office. This office is responsible for investigating crimes, gathering evidence, and deciding whether to press charges or let people walk free. Another participant in this atrocity was Jos Verbeeck, who was the director of UNICEF’s office in Brussels. A third culprit was a UNICEF official, Michel Felu, who had previously been arrested for pedophilia but was released without charges. With Verbeeck’s approval, Felu was using UNICEF’s premises to organize child pornography photo and video shoots. In fact, he built a photo lab in the office to develop pictures of children engaged in obscene acts. Felu claimed that, in exchange for their cooperation, he gave gifts to the molested kids. The “softest” of the images were then published in CRIES magazine. I assume the hardcore stuff was sold, perhaps covertly using expensive art auctions, but who knows?

Everything was going great for the UNICEF child pornography hub until the day it wasn’t. You see, even the “soft” photos were horrific. And because they were regularly published in the magazines and they weren’t done so under the guise of “art,” police were forced to take action…

A WORLDWIDE WEB OF EVIL

Now that police had to act, upon investigation, they discovered that this network was much larger than one United Nations hub. They also found out that being raped by adults was not the only thing happening to the youngsters. The judge in charge of the case released photos to the media of an eight-month-old infant girl who died at the hands of the network. The only reason the judge released these images was in hopes that someone would be able to identify the baby. Further, it was discovered that “CRIES was harboring an international network of child sex offenders operating in at least 18 countries. Thousands of photos and tapes were found, involving around a hundred children. The images and videos had been filmed in UNICEF offices as well as in private apartments in Antwerp and Brussels, where parents were selling their children.” It went on to say that this network expanded across Europe, with many of the victims coming from North Africa.

Although there is no further mention of exactly how large the ring was (mostly because police, including the French, were “uncooperative”), we can look at some of the charges and get an idea. Brussels filed charges against American, Dutch, and Swiss men. One of the men, Beat Meir, when arrested in Dover, England, was boarding a ferry to Calais, France, with a four-year-old child. In his possession was child pornography.

Despite worldwide police refusing to aid in the Brussels investigation, just based on this small handful of charges, we can see this truly was a massive ring.

TREASON

If what you have heard so far isn’t alarming enough, wait until you hear what happened to these evildoers, and you decide if it’s treason.

Whatever the reason, Verbeeck, the director of the UNICEF office in Brussels, was not charged until the following year, and he was only charged with "public indecency and inciting the debauchery of minors under sixteen years of age." The judge gave him a 2-year suspended sentence. This means he could go free and come back later to serve it. However, Verbeek was acquitted on appeal, so the case was closed. (I wonder if this has something to do with his diplomatic immunity.)

Felu, the second UNICEF employee, despite being a repeat sex offender, was only charged with inappropriate touching. Although sentenced to 8 years, I cannot find any information about him actually going to prison or being released from it. Philippe Carpentier, the third UNICEF employee, was also sentenced, but there are no further records. We don’t know what level of immunity was assigned to these men, but if it was the red laissez-passer, they cannot be imprisoned. On the other hand, if they had the blue, they could be charged, but either way, where are the records?

A man named Olivier Ralet was involved with taking photos of the children being molested and penetrated. He was given a one-year suspended sentence for his role, which the court termed “inciting debauchery.”

Marc Van den Bossche was an active participant in the ring and also a Boy Scout leader. His trusted position in society allowed him to regularly rape two brothers, aged 14 and 16. The court decided that these young boys were "capable of expressing their consent," so the charges of rape were dropped.

Christian Jacques was Philippe Carpentier's "right-hand man" at CRIES. He had been previously convicted of pedophilia. The police’s investigation uncovered that he was a “sadistic pedophile” who forced his own son, as well as other children, to be sexually abused by him for photos and videos. Material recovered by police included photos of him raping the young boys, yet no charges were brought against him.

Then there was Jacques Delbouille, a gravedigger, self-proclaimed legal consultant, and public scribe. A public scribe is responsible for maintaining historical records, including birth and death records. Having a guy on the inside who controls these records is key because he can make people disappear. By all outward appearances, Jacques was a family man, but behind closed UNICEF doors, he was a monster. When he was arrested, authorities discovered 15 cubic meters of child pornography at his home, including hidden caches and a locked safe. Mr. Delbouille was sentenced to a single year in prison but served only five days in pretrial detention.

Michel Decré was both a lawyer and translator who was accused of organizing sex parties in which the children would be available for adults. These events were referred to as “special evenings.” Michel was also a part of the several hundred thousand pedophile images, which were discovered to be on photographs, CD-ROMs, and video cassettes; however, the court determined that the children were not raped.

Bernard Vanmeerbeek was a truck driver. It sounds like his participation in the group was driving the trafficked children. The court decided that because Bernard was not an actual member of CRIES, although his actions were heinous, he should only be sentenced to 3 years. Additionally, the court allowed for it to be suspended, meaning he could serve it at a later time, so he was let free. While free, Bernard was again caught in pedophilic acts.

Viviane H. was the mother of two of the victims. Her role in CRIES was renting out her two children for pedopornographic productions. The court acquitted her because, quote, "the acts alleged against the defendant must be considered from the perspective of the concern that exists in certain affluent circles to appear trendy"! Yeah, the court dropped all charges because selling your little kids to men to be raped could be “trendy” in certain societal circles. Viviane’s story is identical to Marie Paule's, another mother of a young victim, who also provided her child to the group. She was sentenced to 3 years suspended sentence but was acquitted; charges dropped.

Claude Drieghe was already a repeat offender at the time of his arrest. His role in CRIES was producing the horrific films. In addition to making the movies, he was charged with “indecent assault” of two children and exposing himself to three more. Although he received one of the harsher sentences, eight years, the repeat offender was released from prison after five.

Additional charges were filed against a psychiatrist, two doctors, a Cub Scout leader, an engineer, a teacher, and many more parents who rented their children to the network. It sounds like those people all walked free. Also, many of the individuals involved in this network “disappeared” or died in freak accidents.

CRIES FRANCE

And when you think this case cannot get any worse, it does. In Paris, France, the CRIES hub wasn’t a UNICEF office; it was instead the "Center of the Liberating Christ." This business, under the guise of Christianity, was run by the Belgian pastor Joseph Doucé. Doucé wasn’t just a pastor; he was also the author of “Pedophilia in Question,” in which he affirmed the importance of decriminalizing pedophilia. The pastor wrote, “The pedophilic relationship is the realization of the desires of the child and the adult, mutual desires that constitute a true sharing…”

To aid in building CRIES into a massive network, it needed to recruit like-minded people, or should I say people who can be coaxed into becoming like-minded people. The center advertised itself as a “welcoming space for believers belonging to sexual and gender minorities” because people who live alternative lifestyles should have access to Christ, just as people who live traditional lifestyles do. The center proceeded to recruit homosexuals, transgenders, sadomasochists, sexual perverts, and pedophiles.

This ring was so large that, just in France, there were 280 members of this single organization! Being that French police were not interested in assisting in prosecuting anyone, you must wonder who was on that list...

We already know that child materials were coming into the United States from the UNICEF operation in Brussels, but what happened next? And, as important, who is controlling the entire network?

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UNRAVELING THE CP NETWORK

Before I can answer this, let’s first define exactly what child pornographic materials are in terms of exactly what police have seized—and I say this to make clear that this isn’t speculation, this isn’t some crazy “conspiracy theorist” being imaginative, these are the actual materials, per congressional record.

The Texas House Select Committee on Child Pornography, while trying to figure out how on earth this filth was permeating their state, uncovered a shocking wealth of pedo-pornographic and other morbid materials. I will spare you a full overview and instead provide a quick summary starting with the most tame of the materials, which was a pamphlet called “Child Discipline.” This document advocated for adult sexual satisfaction through the spanking of children. The committee wrote, “The theme is that sexual abuse of children is enjoyable and socially sanctioned by the sexually liberated members of society.” — and that was mild compared to the rest.

In a magazine simply called Incest, parents were encouraged to be sexually active with their children. The magazine's tagline was “The family that lays together, stays together.” Worse, the same magazine promoted child swapping for sexual purposes. Child swapping involved leasing children for free as well as prostituting them for money. As the committee pointed out in their investigation, this identical pedophilic and incestual content was also appearing in Hustler men’s magazine (unfortunately, the committee failed to look at Playboy and Penthouse, which they would have seen unironically featured the same.)

The investigation also found books like the “Boy Scout Manual,” which displayed homoerotic photos of men with young boys, as well as pedophilic playing cards, comic books, photographs, and a huge array of child pornographic films. To give you only two examples of what these movies showed (because two examples are all you will need to understand how bad this stuff was), one film called Nymph Sex was shipped into America from Denmark. It featured two Mexican girls, a man, and a woman. In the movie, one of the little girls, approximately 6 years old, was forcefully positioned on a man to engage in intercourse. The young child attempted to squirm away, but the woman kept pushing her back into position. When the same child tried to hold her legs together to avoid penetration by the man, the woman and the other girl rushed in to force the youngsters legs apart. In other titles, children age 11 were made to engage in intercourse. There are many, many more, but I think you get the picture. Now let’s discuss the logistics of this diabolical industry.

IMPORTING: NEW YORK & TEXAS

Photographs showing children being molested or being forced to engage with each other, came en-masse but were rarely ever detected by border patrol because they were brought in as undeveloped film. Once the film was developed, it was produced on industrial scales. Despite that, in one calendar year (1976), the US Customs Service, working in a single port in New York, made more than 6,000 seizures of pedo-pornographic materials. In a single commercial shipment, 3,000 magazines, all dealing with child pornography, were seized. In addition to the magazines, incredible amounts of individual videos were being imported into the United States so that they could be mass-produced here. And, as insane as this sounds, the laws were written to strip Customs of power when they locate this material. Under 19 US Code 1305, Customs, upon discovering child pornography, cannot file criminal charges, nor can they contact police to make arrests; all they can do is confiscate the material and refer the case to the attorney general, who will then decide what to do about it. So if you’re wondering why so few arrests occur, there you go.

Across the nation, in Texas, large amounts of child pornography were being imported from Sweden and Copenhagen. This material was arriving through the Netherlands airline, KLM, with flights originating out of Amsterdam. The packages had an identical ship-from address, Lettrex Postbus 1135 Amsterdam 1000, Holland.”

Just as the CIA-Mafia collaboration was smuggling drugs using food containers and putting them on flights and ships to enter the States, the pornography shippers were doing the exact same thing. Movies were arriving in Texas packaged in soup and dessert boxes of all varieties. To make matters worse, just like with customs in New York, in Texas the procedural process was flawed too. Listen to how crazy this is:

When child pornography is located, the process is as follows:

A letter is sent from Houston to Administrative Forfeiture.

Administrative Forfeiture then sends the letter to the address on the package containing the child porn. This letter must be sent by certified mail with return receipt requested. This letter is to inform the intended recipient that their child pornographic materials have been taken. They are requested to sign the letter and mail it back, acknowledging that they are aware their pornos will not be arriving.

If the addressee chooses not to sign this letter and return it, the letter is then mailed to the US Attorney’s office.

He will then decide if he wants to proceed with charges.

Because of the amount of time spent sending letters all over, those responsible for catching the importation of child materials were swamped with paperwork and (conveniently) unable to do their jobs. Additionally, there was a lengthy delay in waiting appropriate amounts of time to receive a reply before forwarding the case to the US Attorney General, thus giving the evildoers time to cover their tracks or relocate. One must wonder why the process is not, “Find child porn, cops make an arrest, let them prove their innocence in court.”

Carl Raschke, a researcher who specializes in satanic abuse, stated that there was a network running from Houston and Dallas, Texas, down to Mexico in which slave auctions for young boys were regularly held. Many of the purchased children were bought with the intention of making pornography, including snuff films. It would be later confirmed by Mexican police that there was a massive trafficking operation in Acapulco that involved thousands of Americans. The Washington Congressional Committee pretty much confirmed what Raschke stated when they wrote that they discovered children were being physically taken from Mexico and brought into the United States to produce pedo-pornographic materials and be prostituted. Investigators also noted that once the child gets across the border, they are often taken deeper into the United States.

While that was going on, child pornography was being shipped from Texas to Mexico. Here, the pornography was traded for drugs, which were then brought back to the United States. So, as you can see, we have a two-way flow going on with Mexico; children, pornography, and drugs.

Now that we know what the materials are and the numerous ways in which they were getting into the United States, let’s next learn what happens after they clear customs.

LOGISTICS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Once the materials arrived safely in the US, they needed to be distributed, or, in the case of single photos or movies, they needed to be mass-produced and then distributed. Kingpins stationed in California controlled these operations.

One of the largest child porn distribution companies in history was operated by a woman named Catherine Stubblefield Wilson (or, at least, she was whose name was on the papers.)

Her Los Angeles enterprise was called B.B.C. Star Inc. Although she did not personally produce any of the materials, she acted as the largest middleman between the manufacturers and the resellers. Identical to the CIA’s operations, Wilson opened bank accounts and post office boxes in several countries, including Denmark, Switzerland, and the Cayman Islands, using fake names. To purchase the materials, customers (businesses) would mail orders to a front company in Denmark, where one of Wilson’s accomplices would log the orders and assign them code words, then mail the coded orders to Wilson, who was located in California. Her team would then deliver the publications to a network of mailboxes located in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

It appears Wilson also operated another company that went by the name of F&S Distributors. When its mailing list was seized, it was discovered that 1,400 addresses belonged to Texans stationed throughout the United States. That’s a lot of foot soldiers moving these materials! In Houston, Texas, investigators discovered there were 10 distribution centers just in this one city! These smaller distributors would then get the materials into adult bookstores, arcades, movie theaters, clubs, and massage parlors. In total, investigators managed to track down 225 establishments selling these materials, and that’s just in Texas! At the time, the annual gross of the 225 Texas businesses was around $41.7 million each year. And I should mention, it was the United States Postal Service’s duty to America to identify and stop the transmission of these terrible products; however, in three years’ time, they only launched six total investigations into “obscenity dealers,” none of which involved child-related materials.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what happened with all of the materials that cleared the New York ports, but we can assume it was identical to Texas and went to distribution centers. Although we don’t have proof of this, we do know who is behind the whole operation...

WHO ARE THE KINGPINS?

A grand jury discovered that 90% of all pornography in the United States is controlled by three groups, all operating with the blessing and cooperation of the national crime syndicate (Mafia). This mob controls everything, including the vast majority of the adult bookstores across our nation. They have created and monopolized the entire industry, from start to finish. Back when video peep shows were a big thing, the Syndicate themselves owned a subsidiary that manufactured the machines.

Thus, the criminal justice community in Texas came to find that nearly all the materials being distributed through the complex network of locations were part of organized crime. The grand jury further found that persons involved in the sale and distribution of pornography hide behind dummy corporations and false names (shell and front companies). Do you see how everything is quickly starting to tie together?

Now that we know who is behind the pornographic materials and how they get them into our nation and sell them, let’s next learn how the child trafficking (prostitution) arm of the enterprise works…

NEXT READ: The Elites Mail-Order Children [Available March 18th, 2026]

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NOTES, SOURCES & OTHER STUFF

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were mostly or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.

Cries English Translation 1.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CRIES MORE DETAILS https://fondationprincessedecroy.eu/07-Zandvoort-CRIES-Delouille_ou_Child_Focus_qui_s-attribue_les_honneur_du_WerkgroepMorkhoven-FR.html

https://fondationprincessedecroy.eu/06-RESUME-Maoloni-Antonini__fr-en-it.htm

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centre_de_recherche_et_d’information_sur_l’enfance_et_la_sexualit%C3%A9

https://www.scribd.com/document/62606164/The-Pedophocracy

Roys connections,

Roger Stone https://medium.com/@petergrant_14485/florida-man-roger-stone-the-scott-rothstein-ponzi-scheme-and-politics-in-the-sunshine-state-cc5fd86f6dd4