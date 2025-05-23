In March of 1979, an article appeared in the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner titled Man Hallucinates Says Microwaves Are Murdering Him. This article was about Leonard Kille, who claimed his brain had been destroyed in mind control experiments performed by CIA-sponsored psychiatrists Vernon Mark of Boston City Hospital and UCLA's Frank Irvin….

Edwin Land was cofounder of Polaroid and invented the Polaroid instant camera. Other than that, Mr. Land was also a veteran researcher in government-sponsored mind control programs. In fact, Land had founded the Scientific Engineering Institute (SEI) on behalf of the CIA.

In 1968, at South Vietnam's Bien Ho Hospital, the SEI teams implanted electrodes into the skulls of Vietcong prisoners of war. These experiments were in attempt to control behavior of the “brainwired” subjects remotely. When the experiments were over, the prisoners of war were shot and cremated by Green Berets.

One of the employees of Polaroid was Leonard Kille. Mr. Kille helped invent the Land Camera, which was named after his boss, Edwin Land.

Although a successful inventor for Polaroid, Leonard Kille’s home life wasn’t going very successfully. Kille believed he had caught his wife having an affair. Upon being confronted, she denied everything. Her denials in the face of evidence spun Kille into a fit of rage.

In addition to yelling, Kille threw tin cans toward his wife, not hitting her, but nonetheless he threw them. Not long after the outburst, Kille was sent to a psychiatrist to address the issue. The psychiatrist claimed Kille's anger was a new mind disease, “personality pattern disturbance”. This psychiatrist reviewed the case and ordered hospitalization at Massachusetts General Hospital. It was here Kille would meet the CIA psychiatrists, Vernon Mark of Boston City Hospital and UCLA's Frank Irvin.

Mark and Irvin were working on a new program which claimed to “use biological interventions to control potential violence in individuals diagnosed with episodic dyscontrol syndrome”. This program involved experimental brain surgeries which would, according to the agent-doctors, reduce or end violent outbursts. And so it began…

During the operation, electrical strands were implanted into Kille's brain. “Each strand was studded with approximately 20 electrodes. Only after installation of the apparatus was Kille enlisted to sign his official consent to the procedure. The electrodes were already in place, zapping his brain”.

Despite Irvin and Mark documenting the procedure as a “success”, others referred to the operation as nightmarish. Dr. Peter Bregan of the Center to Study Psychiatry, investigated Kille's case and found, “the post-operation patient was totally disabled and subject to nightmarish terrors”. These night terrors would lead to second operation at the Massachusetts General Hospital in 1971.

The 1971 experimental surgery resulted in further “brain tissue destruction” and left Kille with “grotesque facial movements” and stiff limbs.

After this second operation, Kille was transferred to Boston VA's Hospital for recovery. The medical staff at this hospital had never been informed that Kille had underwent torture at the hands of the CIA or that he had been fitted with electrodes for mind control purposes.

It was at the Boston hospital that a hospital attendant discovered Kille holding a metal wastebasket over his head to stop the microwaves. Doctors then diagnosed Kille as “delusional”. A sympathetic doctor saw the former inventor’s head inside of the little metal trash basket and ordered nurses to bring Kille a large sheet of aluminum foil, so he may fashion himself a protective helmet…

…THE TIN FOIL HAT…

