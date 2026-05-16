Here’s where the story starts to get spicy…

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MAR-A-LAGO

The same year that Judge Maryanne recused herself from her brother’s entanglement, on December 27, 1985, Donald bought Mar-a-Lago from the Marjorie Merriweather Post Foundation (a nonprofit owned by the heir of the General Foods Corporation). Fascinatingly, although the property was priced at 20 million dollars, Trump acquired the estate for 8 million, an eyeball-popping 60% off the asking price. After making the purchase, Trump said the furnishings alone in the estate were worth more than what he paid for the house. So not only did he get the oceanfront property for pennies on the dollar, it came with assets worth more than the eight million he paid. Imagine that, folks. Imagine the house you want to buy is priced at 100 thousand dollars, and the seller magically decides to gift it to you for 40 thousand and includes a free vault of silver worth 60 thousand. You and I both know this would never happen without there being a deeper reason. Of course Trump claims this deal happened because he is simply that good at negotiating. If that is the case, one must then ask what the negotiation entailed because in a negotiation, both sides give up something, and given that Trump was giving up pennies on the dollar, what else did Mr. Trump surrender or agree to?

Now let’s look at this property. Mar-a-Lago is located here. Do you notice anything on the map below?

It happens to be one of the closest US points to the Bahamas, Grand Bahama Island. You can’t make this stuff up; it is literally right across from it.

Aside from the CIA-Mafia’s slew of offshore bank accounts, what else is in the Bahamas? For starters, Howard Hughes. Howard was an associate of mob boss Meyer Lansky, the founder of Hughes Aircraft Company, and the purchaser of multiple Bahamian properties, one of which he gave to the CIA so that they could covertly train for the infamous Cuban Bay of Pigs attack.

Howard’s two main properties were Xanadu Beach Resort & Marina on Grand Bahama, which is right across from Mar-a-Lago,

As well as Paradise Island, which was where the CIA-Mafia-Israel casino and hotel operations were (or should I say “are”?).

All of which are conveniently located within close proximity of each other.

Next we have Peter Nygard, who owned one of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy “shadow mansions.” His shadow mansion, which was used for crime, was located in Lyford Cay on New Providence Island in the Bahamas and frequented by big names, including Sean Connery, Michael Jackson, Robert De Niro, and Skull and Bones President George H. W. Bush. I should mention that it was purchased only a year prior to Trump acquiring Mar-a-Lago; the timing is uncanny.

As you can see, Lyford Cay is only a 49-minute drive or a super-fast flight away from the CIA-mafia casino operation.

Additionally, all of these are located in very close proximity to a port of entry, Port Everglades.

In fact, Mar-a-Lago is only an hour’s drive.

There are more ports that run all down the Florida coast, but the Everglades port is host to an FTZ, which, if you read Pizzagate, you already know is a place where goods imported by the cargo load can enter the States duty-free and then be stored.

And, if the shipper has diplomatic shipping status, the US government must work to conceal whatever they are importing without so much as looking at the contents. It cannot even be x-rayed; no questions can be asked. And we really wonder how contraband enters the country en masse?

I should mention that all of this is nearly next door to Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, only a six-minute drive.

How anyone could look at this on a map, know the information we have already discussed, and not have an inkling of suspicion that maybe—just maybe—something more is going on here is beyond me. But this is only the beginning of the story of Mr. Donald J. Trump, laying the foundation for what is to come.

VORNADO

A Jewish man named Steven Roth is the founder and chairman of Vornado Realty Trust, the largest commercial landlord in New York City. The year following the Mar-a-Lago purchase, Donald Trump became partners with Mr. Roth. Together, the men co-own two major office towers: 555 California Street in San Francisco,

And 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan.

They would later purchase 666 Fifth Avenue, and Vornado would later become a partner of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner (Jewish), thus leading to Kushner acquiring 666, but before that time arrives, Vornado will play an eyebrow-raising role in history—a role that you will find hard to believe, but I assure you that it’s true…

THE DOWNFALL

On June 24th of 1986, a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court disbarred Trump’s lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn for unethical and unprofessional conduct, including misappropriation of clients’ funds, lying on a bar application, falsifying a change to a will, and more.

Only eight days later, on August 2, 1986, at the age of 59, the multi-decade mob lawyer died suddenly. History claims he died from AIDS. Interesting timing, isn’t it?

MICHAEL COHEN

Now you have to remember, Trump’s mafia lawyer, Roy Cohn, had the duty to protect Trump and his assets, therefore protecting the CIA-mob’s assets. When he was out of the picture, it must be assumed that someone of equal significance needed to fill the role—someone who doesn’t play by the books because none of this is by the books. Enter: Michael Cohen.

Cohen is a man who has a name mysteriously close to Cohn, only a letter different, and more mysteriously, Michael also became Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Both Cohn and Cohen were Jewish, both mafia assets, both embedded in American politics, and both overseers of the safety of Mr. Trump and the laundering operations in his name. Just as Erika Kirk is related to one of the top American gangsters of all time, I highly suspect Michael Cohen is a relative of mafia boss Mickey Cohen.

Lawyer Cohen’s father-in-law, Fima Shusterman, is a Ukrainian who was among the wave of criminals who came to the states in the 1970s. He built a career in the garment and taxi industries and was convicted for conspiracy to defraud the United States because he was evading federal reporting requirements on 5.5 million dollars worth of large cash transactions.

Cohen himself purchased a one million dollar condo at Trump World Tower, then brought in his Ukrainian in-laws and associates to do the same thing at Trump-branded properties. His associates purchased a combined total of nearly eight million dollars’ worth of Trump’s condos. Cohen later bought a unit in Trump Park Avenue for five million dollars, and people connected to him would purchase Trump properties worth 17.3 million. So, just in these known Cohen-linked transactions, we have nearly 26 million dollars flowing through Mr. Trump’s properties.

Remember the Russian-Ukrainian mafia’s headquarters in Brooklyn? El Caribe? You know how it was owned by the doctor, Morton Levine? Well, Michael Cohen is his nephew, and he too shared in ownership of the headquarters! Yeah, the HQ of the Russian-Ukrainian mafia was or is owned by Donald Trump’s replacement lawyer. You really can’t make this stuff up. Now let’s put the puzzle pieces together, but to do that, we always have to rewind time.

If you read my book, The Never Before Told Story of WWI, you already know the whole thing was a Freemasonic plot against Germany and Austria with the goal of ending monarchy in their nations. After the heir to the Hungarian throne had been assassinated by the Black Hand (which was at least half Jews/Judeo-Masons), Russia, which was an ally of the United States, began aggressing on Germany, and that is ultimately what kicked the whole thing off. Germany had to declare war because it could not wait to be attacked by Russia. As soon as Germany declared war on Russia, it was “go time” to destroy Austria (Germany’s ally, which was easier to overthrow), followed by Germany itself.

What we didn’t discuss in that publication is that, leading up to the war, the tsar of Russia had been making highly questionable decisions that cannot all be attributed to ignorance. To give you a few quite alarming examples: the tsar drove the nation into debt with the (Jewish) bankers, and he aided communists and assisted them in avoiding the death penalty. These were terrorists who, in no uncertain words, expressed the desire to destroy the nation. Additionally, the tsar aided in the spreading of Freemasonry across the nation. When the ruler approved the October Manifesto (essentially written by Jews), it paved the way to an abundance of new Masonic lodges all over. The Manifesto gave power to select elected citizens, and those elected ended up being most or all Jewish. Those lodges then deployed the February Revolution, which was thrown during World War 1 and caused complete and total chaos in Russia (because that is what revolutions do, and they need to throw them during war because that is the point at which a nation is weakest). During the revolution, the newly elected citizens took over the government, and by the 1930’s, the vast majority of the Russian government was Jewish. In fact, over one-third of the Jews in Russia took over roles of government officials, and full-blown Bolshevism was in place.

After World War II, Israel became a nation, and the first two countries to recognize Israel as a state were the US and Russia (1948).

Mob bosses, including both Meyer Lansky and Mickey Cohen, as well as characters like Bernard Cornfeld, although promoting Zionist Israel as their homeland, were Russian Jews or Ukrainian Jews, both of which were a part of the Soviet Union and still were at this time. So when America (which was run by the mafia-CIA collaboration at this point) struck the deal to bring over Jews from the Soviet Union, they were bringing over more of themselves, but remember, they are not working on behalf of Russia; they are working on behalf of Israel. Russia just happened to be where their allies and revolutionaries were located. Perhaps this is one reason why the 1974 deal was so important? Because they knew that, in a matter of years, through revolutions and uprisings, they would dissolve the Soviet Union? Why dissolve it? Because, as Rabbi Michael Laitman once wrote, “Russia will become the capital of Kabbalah…Marxism-Leninism prepared us for Kabbalah.” It’s Build Back Better, and how do you build it back better? You first destroy it…

Researcher Timothy Fitzpatrick noticed that the KGB’s logo is a hybrid version of the Masonic Grand Sword and the Flaming Sword of Kabbalah. Is this a fluke?

The KGB was formed in 1954, and its logo was designed the same year, which was after the end of the Second War.

Kabbalah is Jewish mysticism. To understand the link between Jewish Zionism and Kabbalah, we turn to Michael Laitman, founder of the Bnei Baruch Kabbalah Education & Research Institute, who states, “Zionism is a social movement in favor of returning to Zion (Israel). The Kabbalistic definition is as follows: the Land of Israel is also called “Zion”… Any person who exits the limits of our egoistic world and enters the Upper, Altruistic World, enters “Zion.” Mi Tzion Tize Tora (the Torah will come from Zion), means that when a person exits his egoistic state, he comes to the Light.” He went on to explain that Kabbalah is needed for people to come out of spiritual exile and that no one can “speak against Kabbalah, because this is no longer possible.” Should you speak against Kabbalah, you are speaking against those who disseminate Kabbalah, which means you are speaking against the Jewish people.

Kabbalah is what brought us all the weird symbology we see hidden in plain sight. Zionism is the type of Judaism professed by the vast majority of elites who claim to be Jewish, but that is a different topic for a different day. All of this is tied into Freemasonry. [Read The Illuminati and the Takeover of America for more info.]

So now that you know that Russia was captured by individuals claiming to be Jewish in WWI and the KGB was established two decades later, let’s ask ourselves just how far the Kabbalah plot has advanced since that time.

Do you know what Kabbalah talismans are? They are assorted amulets, which are worn as a part of the religion. The most popular is the red string bracelet, which is made from wool.

Here is Marla Maples, who was Trump’s current wife in this timeline, wearing a Jewish Kabbalah bracelet.

Here is Trump’s lawyer in this timeline, Michael Cohen, also wearing his red Kabbalah bracelet.

And if you really want to know how deep this goes, here is Bill Clinton, who, only a few years from now, will assume the role of US president. Yes, Clinton is also wearing what appears to be a red Kabbalah bracelet.

Decades later in time, Trump wouldn’t put on a red Kabbalah bracelet; The Don would don a yarmulke.

Now back to the story: One can only guess that, before the wave of 1970s migrants, the doctor was directed by the American mafia to secure a location in his name to hide its true ownership. This location became El Caribe. This entity, although a headquarters for the Russian-Ukrainian mafia, was controlled by the American mafia, which, regardless of how many Italian names were in it, was acting on behalf of Israel. This is why, in the 1974 deal, the Jews were sent to America, not Israel; it was a plan to expand the American mafia’s operations, and they knew, through the Russian trade deal, they could bring in unchecked crime-family associates by the hundreds, even thousands, and that is exactly what happened.

So, the American mafia set up shop for the Russian mafia branch to come over; they do. Now knowing the mafia are all one mafia with different branches, with each branch having its own specific tasks, it would appear the Russian-Ukrainian arm was to be in charge of this asset, meaning Donald Trump. Why Russia? Why the KGB?

Here is Vladimir Putin, who, at this point in time, was enjoying his career as a high-up KGB intelligence agent. In about a decade, he will become the prime minister of Russia. As you can see, he too is wearing what appears to be a Jewish Kabbalah bracelet.

And if you’re really not sure if it could be a Kabbalah bracelet, ask yourself, when is the last time you put on a suit then tied on a string bracelet? Anyway,

TO SELL OR NOT TO SELL

Typically the intelligence agency would bankrupt and close their front company when they were done with it and ready to move on to the next, but this was not the case with Resorts International (formerly Mary Carter Paint Co.). In 1987, only 11 years after the mafia worked so hard to establish themselves in Jersey and after they poured funds into getting their laundering biz up and running like clockwork, they chose to sell it. Common sense tells us this simply means changing ownership on paper because there would be no reason to give up such a valuable laundering tool that the mafia had just put all this time and money into building into a well-oiled machine.

We must assume that the Mafia-CIA-Mossad collaboration had to choose the new owner carefully. After all, the entity was a front organization, so the books were all wrong, records had vanished, transactions were not being recorded, and anyone looking to buy into this big of an investment is going to want to see legitimate financial statements, right? Before a purchase of this magnitude, lawyers, accountants, and analysts are paid a fortune to go over years’ worth of financials, line by line, hunting for discrepancies. Additionally, the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Mellon-Hitchcocks, Lansky, and pals are no dummies. These founders and “Oh-So-Social Club” members needed to protect their secrets too. This alone is one reason to burn the business to the ground instead of selling it, but this still isn’t the main reason why they opt to bankrupt their front organizations. Anyway, they chose to sell it and needed a buyer. But who? Who could be entrusted with such a large-scale black operation?

THE PURCHASE

It just so happens that Donald J. Trump was the man for the plan—and by the man for the plan, I am referring to the CIA-Mafia-Israel collaboration’s plan, the buyer of the covert Atlantic City money laundering machine. Once the decision was made, in March of 1987, Trump bought a 93% controlling stake of the Resorts International enterprise, officially becoming its new owner.

But, while the name “Trump” appeared in the headlines, the names of the real movers behind Resorts International remained hidden from public view. As soon as The Donald took over Resorts, he went to work expanding its reach. Resorts International soon owned three casinos just in New Jersey.

THE TRIP

Three months after sealing the deal on Resorts, in July of 1987, Trump visited Moscow at the invitation of Soviet Ambassador Yuri Dubinin. When The Don returned from the trip, he took out nearly 100 thousand dollars’ worth of full-page newspaper ads in leading papers to criticize the United States for “paying to defend countries that can afford to defend themselves.” The ads went on to say that America should stop being the world’s police. It said our allies were “making billions of dollars and stripping us of our dignity.” The purpose, allegedly, was to weaken support for NATO, which, interestingly, is a view shared by a majority of the American population. More interestingly, the Soviet Union was not a NATO member because the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was established in 1949 as a weapon against the Soviet Union. This is fascinating because, knowing the mafia’s roots are in the Soviet Union and knowing the trip was only a couple years before the collapse of the nation, one must wonder what specifically was discussed.

Mind you, Trump had never seemed interested in politics before this time; now here he was, entering the political world, publicly lodging his opinions, and those opinions just so happened to align with a great deal of the populace, thus garnering him public support. This was the beginning of a chain of events that would span many decades.

THE ART OF THE DEAL

In November of that year, which was four months after the trip and seven months after the purchase, Mr. Trump published his famous book, The Art of the Deal.

Simultaneously, Donald was touted in the media as the up-and-coming young New York real estate tycoon, and he began dominating the presses.

Through the constant bombardment of pro-Trump content, The Don became a household name.

Tales of his riches and his love for gold filled the tabloids.

It was at this time that the media began pitching the idea of Mr. Trump being president of the United States, and, according to the papers themselves, people were eager for him to take the reins.

Simultaneously, Mr. Trump’s acting career, which had consisted of a few small roles, advanced. He began appearing in leading Hollywood movies and on major sitcoms. Everywhere you looked, there was The Don, playing the role of himself. If you never heard the last name Trump before, you sure did now.

With The Don’s name on the mafia’s biggest East Coast asset and the media making Trump a household name, it was almost time for the next stage in the plan…

TRUMP SHUTTLE

On June 8, 1989, Donald J. Trump bought Eastern Air Lines’ shuttle service, and it became Trump Shuttle, once again, another entity with the name Trump plastered on it that would quickly become a questionable operation, to say the least.

It operated hourly flights on Boeing 727 aircraft from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., as well as other destinations.

Although purchased by the business tycoon, it never reported a penny of profit. Year after year it claimed to lose, lose, lose. Even when the airline was awarded a military contract during the Gulf War, it still reported massive losses, but it wasn’t just Trump Shuttle claiming to fail; history tells us Trump’s cash-business casinos were also unable to turn a profit.

NEXT READ: Alex Jones - Where The Truth Lies [Trump Exposed Part 3] Available May 19th, 2026

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A Note to Readers: Why does it matter that so many people are Jewish? Why label them? Why not also label other religions? Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.