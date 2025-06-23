Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
1h

All those years in architecture school, with nary a mention of Freemasonry and how the handshake and use of certain symbols and "sacred" geometry wins one commissions, but perhaps this is understandable, in light of the limited classtime and the so very many lies they had to teach for the histories of architecture, urban development, and building technologies.

What Agent is uncovering is the template for "resets" and the infrastructure destruction that lies ahead of us in terms of false flags, scripted war, condemned and demolished swaths of cities on account of fake bio-terrorism, downed electrical lines, eminent domain, etc. CA, Maui, KA and other American regions have already been attacked and incinerated, prompting only pretend investigation by masonic corporate news mafias and little general concern by a short-attention span public.

What tech and in whose hands is it that can create firestorms and burn stone and bone, turning cities into crematoriums?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeffery Jefderson's avatar
Jeffery Jefderson
1h

Not sure if you have come across the article or not about eye witnesses from these fires talking about blacked out ballons/airship that were dropping fire balls out of them over these cities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture