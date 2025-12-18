If you just found this article, click here to start at part 1. Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go:

DOES KOSHER MEAN WE ARE GETTING A BETTER PRODUCT?

According to Google, Kosher is great because the food is “manufactured under stringent criteria”, making the end product free from horrible things that end up in non-Kosher foods. That sounds wonderful! I don’t want horrible things in my food, do you? Although this seems fantastic, I can’t help but wonder, how is Coca-Cola soda pop kosher? That product is made from horrific ingredients, yet it bears the symbol. How can both things be true at the same time? Let’s take a closer look.

INSECTS

Not allowing bugs in food is one criteria of kosher. I think we can all agree that we don’t want insects in our food, but based on standard food safety laws, there shouldn’t be insects to begin with. It’s not like insects in food were a massive issue until kosher came along and solved the problem, so this seems to be solving a non-issue. As someone who used to watch a lot of the show Shark Tank, I learned from Mr. Wonderful that wasting money on solving a “non-issue” is a major no-no in business. So, as far as the insects on food are concerned, we can rate koshers helpfulness as pretty much useless. On to the next…

LARD

Because strict Jewish dietary laws forbid the use of lard (natural animal fat), as manufacturers began joining the kosher bandwagon, they were forced to remove this ingredient from their products. The replacement? Vegetable shortening. They also had to remove all “tropical oils”, such as coconut oil. This is when companies switched to using canola oil (which is repurposed motor oil!)

This led to the entire fake butter and fake fat industry, which ran concurrently with the government telling us natural fat is horrible for our health and promoting products like I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, which is made from highly processed oils, chemicals, and “natural flavors”. And by the way, I totally can believe it’s not butter.

GREASE

To become kosher, Procter & Gamble removed grease from their products. Grease is a natural fat derived from pigs. Rabbis additionally must make sure no animal ingredient is in emulsifiers. The replacement is chemical compounds and processed oil products.

SHRIMP

Because shrimp are not kosher, artificial “look-alike” shrimp needed to be made from surimi, a fish that can be stamped kosher, provided the manufacturer followed all of the kosher rules.

DAIRY AND CHEESE

Since all dairy products must be free of meat derivatives, cheese could no longer be made the natural way (which involved animal rennet, which is enzymes from the stomachs of calves). This is why 90% of cheese in America now contains Pfizer’s disgusting mold product. The lab-grown Pfizer mold is a kosher replacement for making cheese, and it is nearly impossible to find a cheese at the grocery store that doesn’t contain this nasty stuff. Does mold produced by a pharmaceutical juggernaut sound healthier to you? If you want to know if your cheese is Pfizer cheese, look at the ingredients. If it doesn’t say “from rennet,” rest assured, it is “from Pfizer.”

“FACTUALLY WORSE”

The above is only a few examples of how the food supply, as a whole, has been downgraded to recreate foods so that they become kosher for the very small number of Orthodox Jews who choose to consume the kosher diet. Before 1985, researchers who had investigated kosher foods discovered that not only were kosher foods no cleaner or purer than traditional non-kosher foods, but they were, factually worse.

So, by all of the companies around us choosing to become Kosher, we are then forced to consume a Kosher diet unless we can locate a product that has not been stamped (assuming we can afford that product and it contains the ingredients we are seeking). The next question is, what exactly is the process for a food to become kosher?

THE KOSHER RACKET EXPLAINED

Here’s how the scheme works:

If a company wants Kosher certification from the Orthodox Union (OU), according to Rabbi Elefant:

The company must apply to the OU for certification. The OU examines if all of the ingredients used are Kosher. This means the company must divulge its trade secrets, proprietary blends, and formulas to the certification company. The rabbi will check to make sure the product does not mix meat and milk products (For example, a cheeseburger cannot be Kosher).

Anything that is animal-derived in the product has to come from an animal that is slaughtered by a rabbi and also examined for any internal wounds. There are no exceptions to this rule

If any part of the product is processed on equipment that also processes non-Kosher material, the product is automatically rendered non-Kosher . As discussed previously, this means companies cannot manufacture kosher and non-kosher in the same building, nor can they use the same trucks to transport them or the same warehouses to store them. It is typically financially cheaper for a company to get rid of their non-kosher products so everything can be kosher than to open all new warehouses and such to continue making them.

Anything pork-related being present in the product automatically makes it non-Kosher. The OU dispatches a rabbi to check out a company that has applied for certification. The OU has one of its rabbis do an initial inspection at the company’s facility, which is really a feasibility study to determine how the OU can create a Kosher program at the company’s facility. Once that program is established, a contract is signed whereby the company is now obligated to follow the Kosher standards. A rabbi visits the plant on a periodic, unannounced basis to make sure that the company is maintaining Kosher standards. This unannounced visit can happen anywhere from twice a year to every day. Some plants have full-time rabbinical staff.

HOW MUCH DOES THIS COST?

As we saw in the first part of this publication, the cost to restructure businesses and rebuild entire plants to make them conform with kosher criteria was as much as $500 million for a single business, probably even more. But as far as the actual cost of certification, according to Rabbi Elefant, there is no set price for Kosher certification. This allows them to create a price that varies for each business, thus ensuring each business can afford to pay for it.

DOES THIS RAISE THE PRICE OF GOODS?

If we Google search, we learn from Snopes, Wikipedia, and similar sites that there is no such thing as a “kosher tax” and that the cost for certification does not increase the cost of goods. We also learn from them that anyone who claims the “kosher tax” funds Judaism, Zionism, or the state of Israel is an antisemitic conspiracy theorist. They go on to say that the trivial amounts of money brought in by these programs are put back into the programs themselves. Believe it or not, they are not lying about the tax. There really is no such thing as a “kosher tax”. The definition of “tax” is “a mandatory financial charge or levy imposed by a governmental organization on individuals or legal entities to support government spending and public expenditures.” Being that there is not a mandatory financial charge imposed by the government on kosher food, there is no “kosher tax”.

Now, regarding where the money goes, although Snopes, Wiki, etc., claim they are placed back into the certification companies to keep them running, in the July 1976 edition of the Jewish Post, the president of the Young Israel movement stated that all profits made from the Kosher symbol are channeled back into Judaism. And this fits with the 1961 Houston Chronicle article that reported the kosher foods program is “Israel’s birth and growth reawakened”. This means, not only are there indeed profits from the symbol, but those profits are supporting a religion. This also means non-Jewish consumers, who make up the vast majority of product buyers, are paying additional costs to fund a religion that they themselves are not a part of. But this still doesn’t answer the question: What the heck is the cost, and how much are we each paying? After all, someone has to pay the bill for these services, and products are priced based on the cost to create them. Unless a company can get government bailouts, it must price its goods higher than the cost to manufacture them, or it will go out of business. But exactly how much the bill is for consumers, nobody truly knows, because the costs of these secretive programs are not fully disclosed anywhere. When I say the program is secretive, I mean it’s top secret, like FBI-Classified-file-type-shit. Why would a program that simply certifies food as being acceptable for Jews to eat be so hush-hush?

THE TIMES AND ADL ESTIMATE COST TO CONSUMERS

The cost to consumers, per item, for obtaining kosher certification was reported by The New York Times back in 1975 to be 6.5 millionths of a cent ($0.000000065) for a General Foods frozen-food item. They said, “It was so small it barely added anything to the price.” The ADL estimated the added cost to each item runs the consumer less than a penny more, so both parties agree that kosher certification does increase the cost, but it’s justified because the amount is tiny, they say. Keep in mind the added cost they are providing is to obtain certification. Although the Times claims the amount is minuscule, in 1968, which was seven years prior to the Times publication, The Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle reported that an Orthodox Jewish woman was requesting the government increase her welfare aid amount so she could afford kosher foods.

And the Star-Ledger admitted consumers pay premium prices for kosher. It appears the amount, being tiny or a large premium, is subjective. What I can tell you for certain is that there are 275 million adults in the United States, and, according to 2024 data, the average American visits two grocery stores per week. When we go, we rarely purchase only one item. Do the math, and you, my friends, will see that the fraction of a penny adds up to an unimaginable transfer of wealth - an unwanted transfer of wealth, billions upon billions of dollars, all to ensure 0.002% of the population can have foods given the greenlight by a rabbi. But remember, these costs are according to a 50-year-old New York Times piece and the ADL. Now let’s look at what researchers have discovered…

THE SHOCKING HIDDEN COSTS

According to, of all people, the KKK (Wally Butterworth), a “tax” is levied to get products into chain stores. This is not the same as the certification cost; this is an additional fee. Now you may be thinking, “If I owned a product, I’d tell them to piss off!” However, if your product does not have the stamp, there will be no empty shelf space for it. This means, even if you develop the best damn ketchup in the world, it will never be sold to consumers unless it bears the coveted mark. How is this possible? you wonder. According to Wally, by the 1960s, Jews had bought out the grocery stores.

Another method used to financially harm non-kosher products was to intentionally price them so high that people had to buy the Kosher items because they could not afford to buy the same item without the stamp. Then, when people bought the kosher-stamped item, the papers raved about kosher sales skyrocketing. But even this is not the end of the scheme. Let’s now discuss the most shocking information of all.

Also, according to Butterworth, after animals are inhumanely killed by being slit across the throat, then hung to die as they bleed out, the dead animal is then slaughtered. When the trucks arrive to pick up the meat, they must pay a “blessing tax”. Although there was no set fee for this tax, back in the 1960s, it ranged from $25 to $100 per van load. $100 in 1960 is worth approximately $1,094 today. This fee resulted in a permit being issued. The truck driver would then have 72 hours to deliver the blessed meat to wherever it needed to go. If the driver got in an accident, had their vehicle break down, got a flat tire, or something happened that forced them to arrive after 72 hours post-blessing, the whole van load must be discarded at the shipper’s expense unless the driver is able to find another rabbi within a 50-mile radius to re-bless the meat and provide a new permit. The re-blessing fee, Butterworth said, “is of the $100 variety”. So, if the business paid the equivalent of $1,000 for the blessing, the meat then got stuck on the expressway due to a road closure, the company then had to pay a second $1,000 blessing fee; they have now spent $2,000 just on prayers. If your company needs ten van loads of meat, that is $10,000 just in the first round of blessings; God forbid there is inclement weather.

Now, if the meat is shipped by rail, the charge for the meat was $17 per car in the 1960s. Each time the meat had to be switched to a new car, it was a new charge. Christian trucking companies had said these costs raise the price of meat 7 cents per pound by the time it reaches the buyer’s table - and this was back when meat was $1 per pound, making it add 7% to the cost . I was just in the grocery store this past weekend, and ground beef was $10.99 a pound. Let’s just round down and say $10. If the kosher figures are the same as they were 50 years ago, that would make this added cost 70 cents per pound - and this is just for the blessings and transport. (Please note: I cannot confirm any of what Butterworth said to be true because everything has become so secretive that there is no way for me to look it up, but you can watch his video on the topic and decide for yourself.)

According to a television broadcast from 1985, companies are also required to pay a royalty fee monthly or annually in exchange for using the kosher symbol on their products. It is basically a licensing agreement in which companies that get to use the holy kosher stamp pay for the privilege. But, because everything is so secretive, I have not been able to confirm this either.

The Albuquerque Tribune, in 2002, stated that total costs for certification were roughly 6 BILLION a year across all US companies. Although we are assured this does not, in any way, impact costs to consumers, nor does it financially hurt the manufacturers, in March of 2003, the Canadian Jewish News reported Heinz of Canada had ended Kosher Certification because the costs were too high. The same would happen again in 2021.

And if you think this scheme is limited to food, drinks, tin foil, soap, postage stamps, kosher grape production at wineries, beer, liquor, and all steel products, think again. This person on Reddit appears to be a business manager looking to reduce costs for his company. He was confused as to why his company is being forced to pay a rabbi to certify their chemical reactors - an object that has nothing to do with food, drink, or medications.

This is a chemical reactor:

And the reason it needed to be certified was because chemicals are in it, and those chemicals could touch the skin of an Orthodox Jew. Sigma-Aldrich (which is Merck pharmaceutical), has become “a globally recognized leader in kosher ingredient production”. They currently have over 1,200 kosher-certified chemicals in addition to kosher packaging for their products. And all of this is being done for approximately 500,000 United States residents. Folks, do not think all Jews are on board with this program, because they’re not. Recently, an article appeared in the Jerusalem Post called “Kosher food in Israel is an $800 million racket of corruption”. This article, written by a Jew, outlines how the kosher food scheme is “raising the cost of almost all goods” to all families.

THINK EVEN DEEPER…

This is a huge deal, my friends. A loaf of bread isn’t just a loaf of bread with a kosher stamp. In order for that bread to be kosher, it must be made of kosher flour, kosher water, kosher salt, kosher yeast, kosher oil, a kosher fat ingredient, kosher sweetener, if preservatives are going in it, those must also be kosher, and so on. The pans the bread is baked in have to be kosher metal. The oven has to be kosher, too, which falls under kosher appliance certification. This is a never-ending chain because to make the kosher pan, kosher steel is required, and so on. All of these items must be overseen by a rabbi; all must pay for the blessings, and all are subjected to assorted secretive costs. And we wonder why the cost of living has skyrocketed?

_____________________________________

“To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.” — Thomas Jefferson: Bill for Religious Freedom, 1779. Papers 2:545

_____________________________________

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or grab one of my eBooks from ShadowbannedLibrary.com. Right now, I need support more than ever. As you may have noticed, over the past two weeks, things have been going haywire on Substack. I figured out why my subscriber count is in free-fall.

It is due to the new biometrics program and secondary identity verification program.

It is due to the new biometrics program and secondary identity verification program.

I have had three former subscribers tell me they were booted off the platform for not complying. This is why we need a site like Shadowbanned Library more than ever. My only regret is not building the site a year ago. With that being said, I am working as fast as I can to get it open for us all on January 1st, 2026. Behind the scenes, we have uploaded over 700 books, podcasts, documents, and more. Want to learn about Freemasonry? Type it into the search box, and you will find a plethora of books you had no idea existed because they’re all censored or banned. Need the foundational papers for the influenza virus? Boom, there they are. Looking for NASA’s 1969 Apollo 11 footage? That’s there too. Need a well-written, quality song about chemtrails for your video? Yep, it’s there. It’s going to take a while to fully build out this site, but each day we add more and more to it.

We have uploaded Medicine Girl’s entire podcast archive, dozens of books by virology investigator Jamie Andrews , jeanice barcelo , and more. Unorthodoxy just contributed some books to the library, hopefully more will be coming soon. As time progresses, we will bring on board more and more authors. At this time, there is no blogging available on Shadowbanned Library. You will not have access to all of my Substack articles because, right now, it is only books and podcasts, but we hope to roll out blogging in spring 2026. We have to crawl before we can walk. Stick with us while we create something historic: a place with no algorithm, no sponsors, no advertisements, no covert company skimming your data, no agenda-driven bullshit: The first place with no fuckery, built by Truthers for Truthers to showcase fantastic written content.

With your help, we will truly be able to save untold history for the next generation. I know the road ahead won’t be easy, but my partner, Medicine Girl , and I are up for the challenge. Join us in changing the trajectory of history.

