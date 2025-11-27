Leading up to this point, we have discussed how income tax is unconstitutional because there is no law requiring wages derived from common labor to be taxed. The entities that created terms stimulating a tax on wages are the IRS and Treasury, but neither of those entities has the power to create laws. The Supreme Court had repeatedly stated that the 16th Amendment did not give the government any new taxation power. This means they did not have the power to tax wages before the Amendment, they did not get power with the Amendment, there have been no new Amendments since that time, therefore, there has never been any power to impose these taxes. Income is not defined as the total amount of wages you earn in a calendar year. It is defined as corporate (business) gains, which means profit. Profit is legally defined as selling something for over cost. The amount over cost is the profit. Shoveling your neighbor’s snow for $50 or working a 9-to-5 at Home Depot is not selling something for over cost; it is exchanging your time for a wage. Please read Part 1 for more details.

In Part 2 we learned about how the IRS refuses to show anyone a law that requires a tax on labor. Despite this, the repercussions for not participating in the slavery system are severe - and yes, it is, quite literally the definition of slavery. Refusal to pay the illegal taxes will land you in prison. It is extortion. Although there are serious repercussions, social media influencers promote not paying and even sell assorted books and seminars teaching people how to do what the government considers “tax evasion”. These influencers never mention the repercussions, and when their subscribers lose everything, they claim the subscriber just didn’t do it right.

As I explained in that part, the entire system is rigged against us. IRS agents have testified they were directed to fabricate evidence, police make arrests on behalf of the “justice system”, judges refuse to allow exculpatory evidence into court, jurors are brainwashed into believing people who refuse to pay income taxes are guilty of tax evasion… its a no-win game when everyone is against you and anyone who bucks the system must be made an example of.

With that being said, you now must learn about the government’s easier alternative to jailing you. Here is how they can legally take everything you own without a charge filed against you, without a guilty verdict, and since there is no charge, there is nothing to fight in court; no judge, no jury. Welcome to the secret world of civil forfeiture…

