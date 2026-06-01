The Secret Child Rape Court Case: Jane Doe v. Donald J Trump and Jeffrey Epstein [Trump Exposed Part 7]
Trump to Epstein: "May every day be another wonderful secret"
And now it is time for the most disturbing court case of all. One that has been so hidden by the media that most people have no idea such a thing existed. I again ask, if the “liberal media” hates “conservative president Trump,” why suppress this case, which is by far the most damning? You would think it would be worldwide front-page headlines, especially considering that it also involves Epstein. And if the reason is that the media loves truth so much (lol) and this story wasn’t up to their top-tier standards (lol again), then why has nobody come forward to debunk it? Read the story and decide for yourself…
You already know where this is going—behind the paywall.