I was working on a bombshell exposé into the Masonic Shriners organization when I came across this chart on the internet. I don’t know who first posted it:

Closeups:

Although my shocking Shriners piece was ready to publish and scheduled to blast out two days ago, I thought why not go back and look into the ranks below it? As I began investigating the ranks, I started realizing something I had not realized before. I unscheduled the piece and started at the beginning. Here’s what I found:

Everybody starts as an apprentice:

Most never leave the Blue Lodge ranking, partially because of the work required, but also because of the cost. Each degree costs both money and time, even if you have the time, the expense eliminates a great deal of candidates. Should you make it through the Blue Lodge and decide you want to keep going up the ranks, you get to choose from the Scottish Rite or the York Rite:

I came across a phenomenal book called The Deadly Deception: Freemasonry Exposed by One of It’s Top Leaders. Published in 1988, it outlines one man’s journey from being a child to a young man who fought in the war to his entry into Freemasonry and his journey through the ranks of the Scottish Rite, ultimately becoming one of the highest ranking Masons in the world prior to his rebellion against the organization. The book is seriously fascinating and the whole time I was reading it, I kept thinking this would have been a great dude for

or

to interview. Anyway, this book details what is taught to Freemasons in the Scottish Rite as they go up the ranks, so I thought I would start this series by showing it to you.

During the WWII, Mr. Shaw was in the Army. It was here that he discovered many of the high-ups in the Army were Freemasons and proudly wore their Masonic rings. On page 17 Shaw wrote, “Toward the end of basic training, two men from my unit were to be selected for Officer Candidate School to be trained as officers and commissioned second lieutenants. I was not selected and the two who were selected were both Masons. I thought about my four years of ROTC, my age, my experience and wondered why I had not been selected. I didn’t realize then that these men had been selected by Masons because they were Masons. In later years I would understand very well.” (When people ask why there are no whistleblowers within the military regarding the black budget operation “chemtrail program” - which is now mostly the use-frequency-to-move-clouds-to-block-the-sun program - now you know why. This dude was in the Army back in WWII and it was infiltrated by Masons, even back then! And there are indeed whistleblowers, you just don’t get to hear about them.)

After the war, Shaw got a job working in the (government) post office. It was here that he received a recommendation from a Freemason in the local fire department to join the brotherhood. He was accepted.

As candidates progress through the ranks, they participated in what Shaw refers to as “black mass” as well as blood rituals, oaths, hand signs, secret words and more.

At the beginning stages of Masonry, the organization repeatedly stated it is open to all religions, but the higher Shaw progressed, the more he realized this is not so.

THE ROSE CROIX

Upon reaching the 18th degree, also known as the Rose Croix, Mr. Shaw learned his new mission which was the first mission of Freemasonry; “…bringing together all men of all religions under the Masonic banner and around the Masonic altar”; a one world religion… with the Karan (Quran) as the guidebook… Let’s start making a chart:

THE 32ND DEGREE: THE ROYAL SECRET

We can learn about this degree by reading from Morals and Dogma, by Albert Pike, one of the fathers of Freemasonry.

This chapter, called Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret (Master of the Royal Secret), is quite lengthy. Here are some excerpts of interest:

It starts off by explaining Moses made “the Holy Kabalah the exclusive heritage of the people of Israel”… “…it was this same remembrance, preserved, or perhaps profaned in the celebrated Order of the Templars, that became for all the secret associations, of the Rose-Croix, of the Illuminati, and of the Hermetic Freemasons, the reason of their strange rites, of their signs more or less conventional, and, above all, of their mutual devotedness and of their power.” … …“To organize Anarchy, is the problem which the revolutionists have and will eternally have to resolve”. It then dives into some pretty crazy "Yahweh" and transgender stuff. When speaking of Yahweh, it says”

“…Reversing the letters of the Ineffable Name, and dividing it, it becomes bi-sexual, as the word ‏ו ?Y?H‎, Yud-He or JAH is, and discloses the meaning of much of the obscure language of the Kabalah, and is The Highest of which the Columns Jachin and Boaz are the symbol. "In the image of Deity," we are told, "God created the Man; Male and Female created He them:"

“…the woman, at first contained in the man, was taken from his side. So Minerva, Goddess of Wisdom, was born, a woman and in armor, of the brain of Jove; Isis was the sister before she was the wife of Osiris, and within BRAHM, the Source of all, the Very God, without sex or name, was developed MAYA, the Mother of all that is. The WORD is the First and Only-begotten of the Father; and the awe with which the Highest Mysteries were regarded has imposed silence in respect to the Nature of the Holy Spirit. The Word is Light, and the Life of Humanity.” (now you see why everything around us is Egyptian (obelisks, names of cities, buildings, words, everything NASA does, etc) and mythology and we don’t even realize it. It’s because that’s what these people believe in).

Albert Pike’s writings go on to discuss the Masonic compass, square and control: “For the Apprentice, the points of the Compass are beneath the Square. For the Fellow-Craft, one is above and one beneath. For the Master, both are dominant, and have rule, control, and empire over the symbol of the earthly and the material.” … “FREEMASONRY is the subjugation of the Human that is in man by the Divine”. (The word subjugate means “to bring under control and governance; to conquer; to force into submission through cruelty”. Let’s go back to Pike’s document:) “victory, when it has been achieved and secured, and the conqueror may rest upon his shield and wear the well-earned laurels, is the true HOLY EMPIRE. Such, my Brother, is the TRUE WORD of a Master Mason; such the true ROYAL SECRET, which makes possible, and shall at length make real, the HOLY EMPIRE of true Masonic Brotherhood.”

The chapter ends with a phrase that I had to research. The phrase is

“GLORIA DEI EST CELARE VERBUM. AMEN.”

The phrase "GLORIA DEI EST CELARE VERBUM" translates to "The glory of God is to conceal a thing"…

COMING NEXT: THE SHRINERS (← this is a bombshell article! Don’t miss it!)

But first, if you appreciate all of the time and energy I put into research, please consider keeping me hydrated!

Buy Me a Coffee

Make a KoFi Doantion (Any Amount Helps!)

Share

NEXT READ

The Utterly Shocking True Story of the PLAGUE DOCTORS 🚨a WAKE UP CALL🚨 Agent131711 · November 17, 2024 In order to learn how they’re going to do it, we have to learn how they already did it so we can prepare, which means learning untold history - shocking, suppressed, untold history that should serve as a wakeup call to everyone. With that being said, welcome to the terrifying story of the Plague Doctors. Read full story

Wanna See Something Crazy? The Covid-19 Crisis Phone Number 🤔a Tangled Web of F*ckery Agent131711 · September 7, 2024 How I accidentally stumbled across this crazy info: During the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, a fellow Truther from my home state of Michigan showed me the Daily Covid Tracker. This Tracker was built into Microsoft Edge, meaning it wasn’t a website, it was part of the actual web browser. Anyone could locate it by using Edge and searching for informa… Read full story