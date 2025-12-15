Agent131711’s Substack

Abraham Schwartz
9h

Im and orthodox jew i work for the OU, and I agree to this 100% , and theres so much corruption. In orthodox Judaism youll find it in many places , I'm a orthodox jew different then the rest , im that lone soldier that looks to find the true beauty in the original authentic Judaism, find out more on my channel called knowledgeyoudeserve on YouTube , its not popular at all, very small following, but the truth isn't for everyone

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
9hEdited

Agent provides a balanced presentation, while many sites talk about "the Jews" indiscriminately (for Gemma O'Doherty at https://gemmaodoherty.substack.com/, everything bad comes from "the Jews"). Of course, there is no such things as "the Jews," but the gullible and impressionable "alt" reader can easily assign the imaginary group as "the" public enemy, which amounts to programming the audience into believing their fallacy after making a choice in a shell game:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-boogeyman-trap-combining-bait

The "Kosher symbols" on food have been around for quite some time, and they obviously mark

1. a strategy to force out competitors in food production and retail (hence the "mafia");

2. the constant effort to maintain the consciousness of "Jewish" for the general public (Jews not being "Jewish" and non-Jews pretending to be Jewish create a feasible flock of "collateral losses" out of Jews, too: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-can-explain-the-jewish-fatigue).

Agent, also points out the rarely-mentioned fact that the taxpayer is paying for the extra tax imposed on the consumer (who also pays for the costs added to the price of the merchandise), the policing, the courts, and the incarcerations. Is that what you have signed up for, when you voted?

