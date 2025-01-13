Just when you think you can’t possibly be shocked by something else, along comes the true story of protein supplements…

In the 1930s, a man going by the name Paul Chappuis was charged with fraud by the Postmaster General, specifically he was charged for diet fraud - making false claims to sell miracle products. It turned out that Mr. Chappuis was telling people that cancer was caused by slimy foods and was soliciting a product which he claimed could make people feel twenty years younger. Additionally the guy was selling “O.K.-Lax” which he advertised cleansed the intestines and cured asthma, catarrh, and diabetes. The miracle product was seized by the United States marshal. Only two years after the seizure, Chappuis was again arrested and charged with practicing healing art without a license. Now for the first plot twist: the man selling these products was actually not Paul Chappuis, he was only using this name to evade authorities. The man’s real name was a name you have probably heard of…

…Paul Bragg…

One day in the 1940s Bragg contacted a dude named Bob Hoffman. Who was Mr. Hoffman? A barbell manufacturer and health magazine publisher. Not only was Hoffman making workout weights but he was also making a killing due to the rapidly growing exercise-at-home movement. (did you guys know that was popular in the 1940s? I had no idea.)

When Bragg reached out to Hoffman he said something along the lines of, “Yo! Your barbells are dope and all but the problem with your business is that you will never get repeat customers because barbells never really need to be replaced. What if we partnered up and invented a product that people would continuously run out of therefore continously needing more of? We could make some kind of new supplement that consumers must replace every month or even every other week. And being that you already have a niche in the workout industry, we could make the supplement related to that…”. Hoffman was like “Meh, I don’t think people will want to buy stuff that often” and he passed on the opportunity to go into business with Bragg. But as time went by, Hoff thought about what Bragg said and the more he thought about it the more he realized Bragg may have been onto something...

Not long after, a nutritionist and bodybuilding coach named Irving Johnson began selling “Hi Protein” supplements in Hoffman’s health magazine and the supplements were being purchased faster than a $2 hooker on Half Off Friday. It dawned on Hoff that Bragg’s idea wasn’t crazy after all - people really were willing to pay for a product they need to constantly replace - a product they never needed before but would buy repeatedly now if convinced they needed to.

Hoffman then got himself a large mixing vat in which he used a rowing oar to stir together dirt cheap industrial grade soybean meal powder and toxic solvents to de-fat the soy. The end result was protein powder but it tasted horrendous (worse than the prostitute come Saturday morning). Hoff knew he needed something to mask the vomit-worthy flavor so he began searching for a cheap solution and discovered sugary-sweet Hershey’s chocolate powder did the trick. When Bobby dumped the chocolate powder into the big, beautiful vat and mixed it with his big, beautiful oar, “Hoffman’s Hi-Proteen” powder was officially born.

Hoffman then banned Mr. Johnson from his magazine and took over the market. Next the Hoffmeister began running ads in his magazine. These adverts claimed that by consuming his miracle powder people could put on pounds of muscle with ease. He recruited bodybuilders to help spread the word on how incredible his product was. Now super buff dudes were claiming they got their muscles from Hoffman’s Hershey-oar-powder and the public believed it.

Ads were then placed in newspapers

And the product, despite being manufactured from garbage using harsh chemicals, was put into stores, including Hoffmans own “Natural” store.

In a matter of time Hoffman began making a variety of new proteen products and peddled them as weight loss aids.

While all of this was going on, the media was running advertisements disguised as major news headlines.

It was official, protein was essential and more protein was always best. The media told people that raw foods no longer contained enough of the stuff hence the reason it was important to supplement. They even claimed a great deal of people had fallen ill due to lack of protein - it was so bad that protein deficiency became “a common danger”.

According to the news, protein was the most important of all of the food elements.

Chocolate oar powder made us smarter!

They also reported only half of all children were consuming enough protein.

But the great news was being protein deficient was curable…

…just buy bread and supplements!

Others in the alternative medicine industry took note of Hoffman’s success and next thing you knew, a competitor product popped up, whey protein. The whey manufacturers had an advantage over Hoffman because they were able to buy dairy industry waste. You see, during the process of making milk and cheese, whey is leftover scrap that previously had no use, but now that it could be put to use, it was. However, whey as a supplement, was problematic. Whey protein is actually whey concentrate and it is not all that high in protein, in fact, it has only a fraction of the protein of soy. This meant something had to be done.

The first something that was done was to set a range for the product to be considered acceptable in terms of protein levels and the USDA was happy to select the figures. They set the high end of protein-content-level to “contains 89.9% protein” then the low end had to be chosen, and for this they selected a mindbogglingly low number… 25%. This meant anything that contained 25% to 89.9% protein was deemed to be the same whey concentrate. This something was great for the protein kings bank accounts because why make an 89% protein product when you can just make a 25% product? But this something was nowhere near as good as the second something that happened, but in order to understand the second something we must first understand the most important something of all…

THE PROTEIN SCAM

Would you be surprised if I told you protein isn’t even measured by protein? Yep, you read that correctly. Protein is actually measured by nitrogen and the WHO and their FAO provides us with recommendations on protein level intake based upon old nitrogen balance studies. To put it simply, they claim it is easier just to measure the nitrogen than it is to actually measure protein. The reason this was such an important something to the protein lords was because it meant all they had to do to create a high protein supplement was to increase the nitrogen levels. This leads us into the second something.

The protein peddlers found the cheapest route to boosting nitrogen values was to deploy “protein spiking” which meant adding non-protein ingredients that will raise the nitrogen levels. These ingredients included things like cheap pharmacological amino acids - and it worked, people believed the products they were eagerly purchasing were high in the vital proteins they read about in the media. The increase in consumers led to an increase in sellers.

As with every supplement, innovation was key - not because the protein pushers wanted to innovate but because there was now too much competition selling Hershey’s oar and cheese-waste water. This is how pea protein and collagen protein powders came to be. Collagen protein manufacturers stole a play from the whey-makers playbook; they were able to obtain their product from meat slaughtering and leather manufacturing industries meanwhile pea powder, even organic pea powder, was toxic:

Additionally, pea powder is typically combined with other plants. Why? “to make it a complete protein source”, they say. What are all those other plants? Who knows.

The media did its thing and by the mid-1990s it was official, not only did we need protein, but now we all needed more collagen so eat it, drink it, scrub it into your scalp, inject it into your face, lather it on like lotion, put it in your pipe and smoke it, they didn’t care what method we used as long as we purchased their products.

For f*cks sake, they were making dish soap and dog food with protein.

By the early 2000s, sugar cookies were suddenly healthy if you added protein powder. The news eagerly shared recipes.

Ice cream was healthy too - as long as you add that protein! This led to companies like Slim Fast and other famous brands seizing on the protein fad and cranking out their own products.

Soon enough, the market was flooded again, this time with Hershey’s oar, cheese-waste water, leather making scrap and toxic pea protein. This meant the innovators needed to innovate again, but another type of protein wasn’t seeming to be the solution because there were already too many. The sellers wanted to work with what they already had going for them which was cheap and easy byproduct waste that sold for a lot of money… and it didn’t take them long to find a solution…

The supplement sellers knew their target market was people who were hitting the gym so, to topple the competition, this time around they began lacing their products with methamphetamine-like substances and other pharmaceuticals. These chemicals made people feel awesome and when people felt great they mistook this for nutrients; they mistook it for health. It didn’t take long for all hell to start breaking loose. Two Welsh athletes, Rhys Williams and Gareth Warburton received four and six-month bans after taking Mountain Fuel supplements laced with steroids. Olympic swimmer Jessica Hardy took Advocare Arginine Extreme to gain muscle mass and it too contained a steroid. People who consumed products like Craze workout supplement were unknowingly being drugged too.

Prohormones, hormones, anti-estrogens, viagra, clenbuterol and even antidepressants were being found in these products, but instead of cleaning up the products, the industry doubled down. “Contamination” was blamed and some protein supplement manufacturers printed legal contract disclaimers on the inner seal of the container. These contracts limited users abilities to hold the supplement manufacturer responsible for harms caused by their product.

Every decade the alternative medicine products grew in volume and in health benefit claims… and in side effects…

THE EVEN BIGGER PROTEIN SCAM

They tell us eggs, fish, meat, dairy, some plants, seeds, beans and lentils are high in protein and if you take the time to look, we are also told, “Contrary to all the hype that everyone needs more protein, most people in the U.S. meet or exceed their needs. This is especially true for males ages 19-59. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025 indicates that men in that age range exceed their protein recommendations, especially from meat, poultry and eggs. Even athletes often get more protein than they need without supplements because their calorie requirements are higher. With more food comes more protein.”

In fact, many have been trying to tell us we don’t need these supplements for at least 40 years.

Yet we’re like

And being that the concept of supplementing protein comes from two dudes, barbells, Hershey’s chocolate and a boating oar, and being that we measure protein based on nitrogen not protein, and being that our protein needs numbers are selected by the World Health Organization who based them on old nitrogen studies, we don’t need to ask the cashier at the local Vitamin Shoppe which powder is best, we need to ask the crazy train to stop so we can exit it.

WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE CONSUMING?

So, if we don’t actually need more protein, then what exactly are we consuming to get our protein levels up?

As if that isn’t bad enough, the other ingredients are awful too:

Preservatives: Anything put into a product to remove water and kill microorganisms is going to dehydrate our bodies while destroying out guts

Gluten : Can cause inflammation and other health issues for those with gluten glyphosate / herbicide / poison sensitivities.

Artificial Sweeteners : Ingredients like aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin can have adverse effects on gut health and blood sugar levels.

Cheap Vegetable Oils : These oils are literally toxic.

Thickening Agents : Ingredients such as xanthan gum, dextrin, and gelatin can cause digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

Fillers : These are often added to bulk up the product and can include ingredients like psyllium, cellulose, and more, which may cause gastric distress.

Milk Solids : These come only from processed milk. They are used as a cheap bulking agent.

“Vitamins”: Man-made assorted poisons typically made from byproduct waste just like protein powder. I will add links to the bottom of this page for further reading on the topic.

Here are some facts about the delicious powder in the bottle (which, by the way, we should have known was horrible for us based on the fact that it tasted like dessert)

In a large scale study, approximately 75% of supplements tested had measurable levels of lead. The laboratory discovered plant-based protein powders each contained on average twice the amount of lead per serving of other products. This is what happens when large amounts of plants are reduced to small servings of powder. If we instead just ate a serving of peas, the amount of these ingredients would be microscopic, but when 30 servings are micronized, the amount becomes giant.

In addition to lead, the plant-based protein powders contained mercury, cadmium and arsenic. Again, if we just ate the whole food we don’t have to fear this because nobody can eat 15 servings of peas in a sitting because our stomachs aren’t big enough.

In fact, Certified Organic products averaged twice as much heavy metals.

55% of protein powders tested had measurable levels of BPA, a known endocrine disruptor. 28 out of 134 of the protein powders contained twice the regulatory limit (3 micrograms) of BPA and one product had 79.9 micrograms of BPA – in just one serving.

Is it coincidence that these ingredients are known to reduce fertility? And those are contaminates in addition to the product itself being a contaminate to our bodies. This is why side effects of repetitive ingestion of oar powder protein supplements include:

Folks, it’s a scam, it’s all a scam, the entire industry is a scam based on a hoax created by people who want to make money off us by selling us products that we need to keep buying. It really is that simple.

