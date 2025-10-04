In Part 1 of this series, The Jews’ Jesus and the Illuminati, we discussed a man who, in 1666, claimed to be a messiah. What set him apart from other messiahs was what he preached: sin was the key to salvation. When he died, a replacement godly messenger was installed in his place, and his antics were even more extreme than the first. He preached drinking blood, incest, orgies, and evil. Although the majority of the Jews hated the guy, one Jewish man took a liking to him. That man was Rothschild. Together, along with Jesuit Adam Weishaupt, the Order of the Illuminati was formed and funded. The Order then infiltrated Masonic Lodges throughout the world.

In Part 2, Illuminati, Freemasons & Jesuits: the Truth about our Founding Fathers, we learned that Thomas Jefferson was part of the Illuminati and he, along with (Jewish) Alexander Hamilton, trained under Mr. Weishaupt. John Quincy Adams became alarmed by Jefferson’s Illuministic activity inside the Lodges. Then, in a book from the 1700s, we discovered the Illuminati had infiltrated all of New England and was trying to take citizens’ liberties and happiness and plunge the States into European issues, he said. Their goal was to “destroy established law, morals, order and universal toleration…”

…and here we are now, in 1768…

THE POPE’S ASSETS

To understand what happens next, we have to go back in time, to The Knights Templar Conspiracy. Remember, the Knights were the Pope’s military order. They had opened the first international banking system and had amassed inconceivable amounts of assets. They were eventually accused of a plethora of crimes, ranging from being satanists to partaking in homosexual behavior to spitting on the cross and more (sure sounds a heck of a lot like the teachings of Zevi and Jacob Frank, but the Knights predated the “godly messiahs” by a couple hundred years).

“On Friday the 13th of October 1307, scores of Templars were arrested. Out of the 20,000 total Templars, it is estimated that 600 were rounded up to stand trial. Eventually, many were found guilty and sentenced to death for their crimes. Then, in March of the year 1314, many were burned at the stake. In that article, I asked a question that I couldn’t answer: What happened to the Templars’ wealth? I wrote, “Trying to track down what happened to any of the assets seems impossible. Imagine the equivalent of no less than two billion dollars worth of assets vanishing overnight. Where did all the banks go? The vast amount of castles and property across the world? The wineries? The fleet of ships?” I pointed out that the internet claims the Pope gave it all to the Knights Hospitaller (a fellow Catholic military order), but if you try to research “Hospitaller banks”, you receive no results. If you ask ChatGPT, it claims the banks all went out of business - it just doesn’t make sense. Even when businesses close, there are still assets that need to be liquidated. The assets don’t vanish into thin air, let alone over two billion of them…

Let’s fast forward to the late 1700s (just so we are on the same page here, the billions in Templar’s assets, which are technically the Pope’s assets, have been unaccounted for for roughly 400 years at this point.)

IS THIS WHERE THE TEMPLARS’ WEALTH WENT?

It is said, in 1768, the Pope made a deal with the devil. It was at this time that he selected a new guardian of the “papal treasure”. Who was this new guardian? None other than the Jewish Illuminati, Rothschild! I know what you’re thinking, “Where’s your evidence?!” - this is exactly what I thought when I read that. I then spent hours trying to track down a source with no success; broken links, deleted webpages, circular sources. I chalked it up to “conspiracy theory”, but decided to give it one final shot and, bingo! I found it! Here you go, a super old Jewish Encyclopedia, page 497, section title: “Rothschild”:

And this is hosted on the Jewish Encyclopedia website (for now, I’m sure it will be removed shortly, so I took a screenshot.)

Although I cannot track this down, it is said that, in a secondary source being the Encyclopedia Judaica, Rothschild was listed as “Guardians of the Vatican Treasury.” Treasury would mean the entire wealth of the Vatican. Again, I cannot track down the originating source documents for this claim.

I cannot help but wonder, is this where all of the land, the money, the banking network, the castles, the ships, is this where it went? Did the Pope hide it all under the protection of Rothschild?! If this is the case, it remained under the control of Rothschild from 1768 until at least the publication of the Jewish encyclopedia in 1906! The sentence then vanished from the next printing of the book; that is not to say Rothschild ceased controlling the assets, it is only to say the Jews’ book no longer admitted to it. In fact, it appears the Illuminati family has gained even more power over the Church. Researcher Eustice Mullins wrote that, in a matter of time, the Rothschilds would take over all the financial operations of the worldwide Catholic Church. That would explain why, currently, the Papacy is calling for a One-World Bank and One-World Currency, exactly in line with the Illuminati’s plans.

Although “papal treasure” isn’t defined in the Jewish Encyclopedia, at a minimum, we know the Pope, pre-revolution, made a deal with the Illuminati Jew (Jewluminati?). Let’s get back to the 1700s:

THE JESUITS, PRE-REVOLUTION

In America, the Jesuits fought for “religious freedom” because they knew this was the key to having the ability to get into office and take over society. They exclaimed that the good people of America must practice religious tolerance and be accepting of all beliefs. Meanwhile, in the years leading up to the American Revolution, the Jesuits were secretly playing a huge role in stirring up animosity toward the British. One of the tactics they used was inserting content into the newspapers using fake names to argue against decisions the government had made. This made it look like citizens were outraged when no such anger existed. The Jesuits also argued that the government of Maryland had long been the monopoly of four families, the Ogles, the Taskers, the Bladens, and the Dulanys; it was time for a change, they said, using their aliases. Eventually, the articles turned into personal attacks, and in a matter of time, the wealthiest man in America, Jesuit Mr. Carroll, would be caught running the smear campaign using a fake name.

In 1772, only a couple years before the fate of the Nation would be forever sealed, Carroll took an international trip. Where did he go? According to his logs, the Frankfurt-Mainz area.

What could possibly be in this area that would require the richest man in the States to travel such a distance? Well, it just so happens that this was exactly where Rothschild’s office was. Can we prove that was the purpose of this trip? Nope, but what are the odds? Like seriously, what are the odds of this rich Jesuit dude suddenly traveling to the exact location of a rich Illuminati dude and there being no records of what occurred in this location?

Despite the newspaper propaganda, the citizens of the United States knew it was important to prevent the Pope from taking over our land by keeping Catholics out of office, but no one could have known what was planned to happen next…

JESUITS AND THE EAST INDIA COMPANY

Back in the 1500s, Jesuits were on a mission to Beijing, and the East India Company helped them fund it. Due to that deal, the Jesuits used their power to help the Company gain a monopoly over tea, spices, silk, and, of course, the world’s opium (drug) trade.

Come 1773 (the same year the Pope abolished the Jesuits), the East India Company was under the control of Freemasons. These Freemasons were relatives of high-ranking members of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). What’s important here is that, as of 1773, the Masons controlled the Company, but the company was built on Jesuits (and opium, thanks to the Jesuits).

THE BOSTON TEA PARTY HOAX

I’ll probably do a full write-up on the Boston Tea Party, but for now, here’s a short overview:

The Illuminati needed a revolution in America so that the government could be overthrown, and they could insert their people. They were now ready to start stirring up anger against the British, which, if everything went as planned, would lead to a war. Here’s how this went down:

The British imposed a tax on tea (whether this was part of the Illuminati plan or not, I don’t know at this time). Either way, it is said the tax didn’t affect the citizens much because the smuggling trade (John Hancock’s business) was providing a Dutch tea to the colonies. If you’re buying smuggled tea, you aren’t paying a tax on British imported tea. Regardless of whether the tax was an inside job or not, an East India Company ship carrying tea docked in the US. This was the signal for the Freemasonic (terrorist) Sons of Liberty to spring into action. Many of the members of the Sons dressed up as Native American Indians, snuck on the ship, and threw the crates of tea into the water.

To the public, this was pitched as a heroic act of rebellion against the evil tax, but you and I both know, the Freemasons controlled the East India Company and also controlled the terrorist Sons, so this was clearly a hoax. (Note: some people think the word “hoax” means something never happened; what hoax actually means is it did happen, but it was politically motivated.)

It was reported, the British government was livid. They said they considered the protest an act of treason. To play the hero, Benjamin Franklin offered to pay for the tea that was dumped during the Boston Tea Party, which amounted to approximately $1.7 million in today’s currency value. The British government refused to accept Franklin’s repayment offer (which kinda sounds like they were in on the scheme, doesn’t it? Or did they have Illuminati in their ear, telling them to refuse the offer?)

Nine days later, on December 25, a similar “rebellion” occurred, this time in Philadelphia, which history now calls “the Philadelphia Tea Party”. I guarantee this was yet another hoax because Philadelphia was controlled by the same Masons and Sons - none of these crazy protests are ever organic. In the Philadelphia Tea Party, they didn’t throw the tea overboard; they instead stopped the ship from docking. Even though they didn’t destroy the ship’s merchandise, what happened next was exactly what needed to happen…

“Parliament responded in 1774 with a series of punitive laws called Intolerable Acts, or Coercive Acts, which, amongst other provisions, ended local self-government in Massachusetts and closed Boston’s commerce.” Who suffered? The citizens! The businesses! Now the people of the United States were truly getting pissed, exactly as the Hidden Hand had predicted. Keep in mind, the people had no idea this was all a huge ploy to start a war; all they knew was that a tax (which likely didn’t impact them) was imposed, the Sons threw the tea over a ship to protest the tax, and now the river was off-limits and self-government was ended. The Hidden Hand then used the media to broadcast that the British government’s decision was a “virtual declaration of war”. Now, because of the keywords “declaration of war”, it was mandatory to protect the nation. The next step in the playbook was having the delegates of the Thirteen Colonies meet. This is how the First Continental Congress came to be. Long story short, at the First and Second Continental Congresses, the Freemasons, Illuminati, and Jesuits colluded to kick off a war under the guise of “defending the colonies”. This is what paved the way for the “American Revolution”.

THOMAS PAINE: THE FAILURE AND… FOUNDING FATHER?

Thomas Paine is a strange character. He, like the rest of Ben Franklin’s recruits, lived in Europe. He was repeatedly fired from jobs for lying and not following orders.

In 1772, Paine began performing political work in London, England, publishing and distributing thousands of pamphlets demanding higher pay for workers. He was then fired from his newest job for not showing up. He opened a tobacco shop, but it failed. He racked up so much debt that he faced prison time, so he sold everything he owned to pay the debt and avoid incarceration. His wife then divorced him. Somewhere in that mix, he joined the Royal Society and the Freemasonic Lodge and was introduced to Benjamin Franklin, who just so happened to be in England. History tells us Ben was in London to be “a voice for colonial opposition to British colonial rule”. (If you follow the paths of the “founding fathers”, you will see that, leading up to the American Revolution, they were traveling back and forth from America to Europe, primarily England and France.)

When Franklin met Paine, he (Franklin) was editor of the largest American newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette. He suggested Thomas come to America and begin working for his paper, which is quite amusing considering that the only thing that guy had ever accomplished was stirring up trouble with his pamphleteering. Paine, who had absolutely nothing left to lose, hopped on a ship and headed to America.

Thomas conveniently arrived in the US right before the war. Wikipedia admits he arrived “just in time to participate in the American Revolution,” but he wouldn’t stay long; he would be back in Britain within the decade. It’s fascinating how Benjamin Franklin imported all these dudes right before the Illuminati’s Revolution began here.

Ben then installed Thomas as editor of his magazine. Although Mr. Thomas Paine sucked at life, the one thing he could do was write. Not only was Paine helping crank out Ben’s propaganda disguised as news, he also authored a 47-page pamphlet, Common Sense, which called for independence from Great Britain; don’t you want “independence”? Don’t you want to stop being controlled by these horrible Brits? Imagine how great life could be if you were “free”! This pamphlet was mass-distributed far and wide in America.

Paine was such a good writer that anyone researching this topic will likely come to the conclusion that it was Thomas Paine, not Thomas Jefferson, who penned the Constitution. The question then becomes, “Why lie? Why say [Illuminati] Jefferson wrote it when he did not?” The reason history had to be altered was that this very important document was supposed to be written by an elected representative of America, which Thomas Paine was not. And, even more importantly, Thomas Paine openly despised Christianity and had no issue slamming the religion. Since the Masons and Illuminati were pretending to be Protestant Christians, a vocal critic of the religion would have blown their cover. Plus, Paine wasn’t going to stay in the States; he was only here for his short-term mission, therefore, it made the most sense to assign the document to someone who would go on to be cemented into American history as a hero. All along, Paine knew that once the revolution had been successful, he was to sign the Constitution (which he wrote), then hop back on a ship and go home (along with the rest of Franklin’s short-term imported revolutionaries).

THE PHARMACOPEIA

Around this time, R. James M.D published “Pharmacopaeia Universal”; the official medical bible. This book expanded on alchemist Paracelsus’ teachings that toxins, including mercury and heavy metals, are healing in small doses. It also included overwhelming amounts of evil and unusual remedies, most of which involved horrifically mutilating and burning animals, as well as the use of bodily fluids and feces… the Satanists and Kabballists loved blood, and the alchemists were especially fond of feces. These books were (and are) the gold standard in the medical-science industry because what we call “Big Pharma” was built upon occult religious practices, which involved torture, magic, black magic, and demon summoning. Read my eBook, Big Pharma Black Magic.

Now that these sadistic teachings were official medical science, when people needed medical assistance, they could have assorted wicked rituals performed on them, and these same rituals would begin being practiced worldwide under the guise of “medicine”. Remember what we discussed at the very beginning of this series: the Kabbalists believed they needed to sin to be redeemed; therefore, they justified all of these evil lies and demonic acts as requirements to be “saved”.

COMING NEXT: Was EVERYONE in on it? Illuminati, False Flags, and the American Revolution

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or grab one of my eBooks from ShadowbannedLibrary.com. There are tons of awesome books available by me as well as other authors. We are currently using Ko-Fi as a temporary website until our real website is completed. We plan to have the real site launched before the end of 2025! Each time you download a publication, you are helping preserve true history for the next generation. Check out some of the trailers for our books:

