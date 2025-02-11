In my last article They Tried to Scrub it: The 9/11 Drill - The Strange Story You Probably Haven't Heard, we looked at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) drill that was scheduled to be ran on the morning September 11th. The NRO (which is staffed only by military and CIA) was going to run an exercise in which a plane was highjacked from Dulles Airport and crashed into their office building in Virginia which happened to be located only four miles from Dulles Airport which happened to be where the real-life hijackers on 9/11 took Flight 77 from before crashing it into the Pentagon which happened to be located in close proximity to the NRO building. And if that’s not enough coincidence for ya, the NRO was responsible for our “outer space” spy “satellite” system - our “eyes in the sky” that keep us safe from harm by feeding surveillance data to the military - but on 9/11, as planes began hitting towers, the NRO closed their offices and sent home their nearly-3,000 employees. Because they closed we have no footage from above of anything that occurred on 9/11 and the military claimed to be left “blind” (yep, you are to believe the military was left blind because the NRO took the day off - and vaccines save lives, get a booster or four of them.)

A little over a year prior to the NRO calling it quits on the day of the biggest terror attack in American history, on June 5th of 2000, another plane hijacking exercise was ran. In this simulation, called “Falcon Indian”, the Communist Party hijacked two planes, one of which was a Learjet headed for the White House in Washington DC and the second would crash into the Statue of Liberty.

On October 16th and 23rd of 2000, more exercises took place, this time named Vigilant Guardian. In this exercise “an individual steals a Federal Express aircraft and plans a suicide attack on the United Nations Building in New York City”

From October 24th - 26th and on November 3rd in 2000, the Pentagon ran mock terror exercises using tabletop model simulations and live action role play involving staff, the Arlington fire department and medics. In the drill called MASCAL (short for MASS CASUALTY), a hijacked commercial airliner crashed into the Pentagon causing 341 deaths. In 2012 the Army scrubbed this drill from their site.

But I recalled it:…

Let’s put these drills on a calendar:

Amalgam Virgo 01 (AV1) was a drill ran on June 1st and 2nd of 2001. This drill was sponsored by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and featured participation from FEMA, the FAA, FBI, 1st Air Force battalion, the National Guard, the U.S. Reserve forces, the U.S. Navy and more.

This was a live fly, full scale exercise with one goal being increasing realism of live-fly exercises.

And it happened to have an Osama Bin Laden theme. In fact, Mr. Bin Laden was even the cover art for the exercise documents.

In the drill, unmanned drone aircraft were used by the terrorists. These UAVs included Raytheon MQM-107 Streakers.

The aircraft drones were remotely controlled by the evil doers.

Pause; you may be thinking “How would the terrorists obtain such a thing?”. As another slide shows, we make them and send them over there.

I bet those Streakers cost a pretty penny. Back to the drill:

In the simulation, over a period of several hours, the unmanned aircraft stuck a variety of targets including skyscrapers. These coordinated attacks occurred mostly along the coast of the United States. A background script included terrorists hijacking commercial airliners and using them in suicide attacks.

For the hijacked plane aspect of the simulation, Washington DC was targeted and the brilliant terrorists used confusing flight patterns to trick surveillance (just like on 9/11).

And for the drill, radar was turned off to “test weaknesses” and I’ll be damned, losing radar communication was exactly what happened on 9/11.

In the exercise documents, we learn of real-life technology available to quickly assess threats and relay communicate regarding them. In this case, our ally, Canada, was a participant and assisted in the simulated protection of the CANUS region.

Here we see the surveillance systems and weaponry available for tracking and stopping a plane - granted, this is what they were going to use in the drill, I’m sure there is far more at their disposal.

(Note that there is no “satellite” in “outer space” anywhere on that image - I wonder why they wouldn’t include our “eyes in the sky” which cost us over $10 billion in tax dollars every year for the past four decades?)

Three months later was September 11th which was the National Reconnaissance Office drill as well as the real attack. Let’s add these to a calendar:

If you want to get technical, there are exactly 100 days between the end of the Amalgam Virgo 01 drill and the start of 9/11:

This brings us to the next part of this drill, Amalgam Virgo 02…

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Amalgam Virgo 02 was to focus on multiple commercial planes being hijacked by terrorists simultaneously then used as weapons. The hijackers would engage in suicide attack scenarios in which they would fly the stolen passenger planes into multiple major monuments, infrastructure, and government buildings located inside the United States. This would be practiced as a “live fly” exercise, meaning it would be played out in the skies for all to see.

The simulated hijacking required the participation of many agencies including the White House:

Something I didn’t know until today: based on the Air Traffic Control Zones map, the entire 9/11 incident, spanning from Boston to Virginia (DC), involved only three Air Traffic Control Zones:

This large scale exercise was a RELCAN, which means RELEASABLE TO CANADA, meaning Canada was aware of the drill and therefore would not react militarily to defend the CANUS region. I don’t know specifically where the borders of the CANUS region are, but I would guess it is, at a maximum, here:

And at a minimum, here, being that our countries are intertwined:

Amalgam Virgo 02 featured a variety of what we will call “sub-drills”, over 40 of them to be exact. If you’re not familiar with how these drills and sub-drills work, let’s say the drill is a mass casualty event, the drill itself could be a simulated school shooting (or whatever they choose it to be) and within that script will be mini-drills which will be things like men spotted running in the woods behind the school, nuns found in a van matching the description of the suspects van, an officer is shot in the leg - just a bunch of additional things happening within the drill. Would you like to see what the sub-drills were for Amalgam Virgo 02? Here you go:

Oh look, we can’t view them because they are part of the 9/11 classified files. I wonder why that would be? We are assured these drill have absolutely nothing to do with 9/11 so why would they be classified as such? Interestingly, on September 11th, all kinds of things happened which are now essentially scrubbed from history. For example, FOIAs revealed a fire at Washington Mall but no such fire ever occurred in real life and the internet even says there was no fire or even an incident at the mall on that day - so how did a fire end up in FOIA paperwork?

Assorted explosions from bombs were logged as being reported throughout the city. Allegedly a train operator reported an explosion to the MTAs Subway Control Center one minute after the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. This story vanished but as a result MTA awarded a $200 million contract to Lockheed Martin to create a surveillance system to monitor NYCs subway systems to keep us safe. There was also a hurricane that was supposedly headed straight for New York and the media was hyping it up in the hours before planes began hitting buildings, but the hurricane completely vanished - there’s a bunch more “oddities”, perhaps we will review them more in the final chapter of this series.

All of that is peculiar, but here’s where it starts to get really strange…

THE EMAILS

Miles Kara was an investigator for the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission. It was his job to prepare timelines of events for the Commission and help produce a new explanation as to why US air defenses failed to intercept any of the four hijacked planes.

In his quest to prepare a timeline, he discovered a giant clusterf*ck in which he could not differentiate between drills and real life events. He couldn’t even tell which documents related to simulations versus real-life simulations (“live fly”) versus the actual attack, and he couldn’t figure out which documents related to the Amalgam Virgo 02 drills came before 9/11 and which came after because, apparently, the documents had either been created without dates or had dates removed from them…

And when he requested information specifically related to Amalgam Virgo 01 and 02, he was sent loads of needless paperwork on Amalgam Virgo 03 which he had not requested.

And being that someone handwrote on the printout of the email “don’t recall seeing this”, we are left to assume his questions went unanswered:

And the first email was labeled “not resolved”:

There’s another issue with the Amalgam Virgo 02 drill and it’s kind of a huge issue, specifically, nobody seems to know when it happened but everyone knows it wasn’t on 9/11 (lol). Major Paul Goddard, the NORAD exercise chief, claimed the drill took place in 1995, the Navy recalled it occurring on June 4th of 2001 and this was testified to under oath, the EDO claimed it occurred August 6, 2002 while USA Today and other news outlets reported it as taking place in June 2002. The problem with the 2002 date is that it is not on their list of joint exercises:

It is also not listed in 2001 nor any other year after although the third Amalgam Virgo exercise is listed, so where is Amalgam Virgo 2?

…because it appears to be classified, therefore all we know is Amalgam Virgo 2 occurred sometime after Amalgam Virgo 1 which was ran 100 days before 9/11:

This brings us to the final drill, COMING NEXT: You Can’t Make this Sh*t Up… or can you? VIGILANT GUARDIAN - And guess what? I was reviewing 9/11 footage yesterday and accidentally found something nobody else has! I will show you this in the Final Chapter of this series. But first, if you appreciate all the time and energy I put into this, please consider supporting my research by hooking me up with a coffee or a Ko-Fi, or just become a paid sub and you’ll not only be supporting me but you’ll get access to all of my paid sub exclusive content.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Like My Work? Make a KoFi Donation

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

