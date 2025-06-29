Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Resig's avatar
David Resig
3h

I love this series this is one of my favorite topics I'm on the side they likely never happened at least not at all in the way we've been led to believe I have a book called 1893 the dream city views from the Colombian exposition or something like that it's old it seems like it could be from 1893 but it printed in a town right by where I live Chaska mn when I looked it up I found other copies that look identical but they were printed in Philadelphia Missouri and another place so it's like there were plates being sent around to print shops in different states to make this book from they weren't all printed one place then distributed like I assume would be done today but the weirdest part about this particular book is the images themselves they don't look like photographs they don't look like drawings the best way I can describe them is they look like AI generated art I'm no expert in any of those fields but I look at a lot of old books and old pictures and I can say confidently that there's something funny with these it doesn't seem real the you could never capture pictures like these at a real fair imagine your state or county fair you could never at any point capture these inorganic looking shots I don't know it just doesn't make sense no matter which angle you look at it so the default position should be that it's a lie I think and then we investigate from there I feel like that is the most interesting route also because if we can't even go back that far before the historical narrative completely falls apart we really can know nothing where can we pick up where we can be sure the people and events were real is it no further then our own life when we personally experienced it or can that even be trusted I think this subject opens up all of so called reality for question I believe the truth is always self evident well if that's the case does truth even exist beyond our little personal bubbles I don't know what to think anymore the more I look the weirder it gets it's fascinating but a little disheartening at the same time because I have a young child and can't figure out how to provide him with the best possible life after knowing what I know he can't go to school he can't drink the water he can't use the sunscreen he can't eat the food he can't go to the doctors and so on and so fourth but where does it end it's everything and that's got me real confused

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
4h

WTF. My mind is blown. Still processing.

Great post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture