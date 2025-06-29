There are three theories about the World’s Fairs of the 1800s:

THEORY #1: Everything is as history claims. They, meaning the fair organizers, were able to build these elaborate buildings in months because, as history says, the incredible buildings were haphazardly thrown together from cheap wood and covered with a plaster composition which historians claim was “similar to paper mâché”. The buildings are nothing more than props (except for the couple that still stand which were not props and are so durable they have lasted 100+ years. History doesn’t care to discuss those in relation to the World’s Fairs).

THEORY #2: These are not prop buildings, none of them were prop buildings (with the exception of the tacky garbage that doesn’t match the beauty of the real buildings) and the breathtaking buildings were not built in two years or less. History is lying because these magnificent buildings cannot be explained based on the timeline we have been taught. In this theory, the entire purpose of the Fair was to demolish preexisting “old world” cities located throughout the world - and demolishing the fairs was indeed what occurred. In many cases the fairgrounds began being destroyed while the fair was still open (because I guess they just couldn’t wait out the five or six months?). To destroy the so called prop buildings, dynamite was required and it just so happened that the same wrecking crew was sent by train, all over the US, to demolish all of the fairs.

THEORY #3: And the final theory is quite fascinating. That theory is that these fairs never took place, all of the evidence has been faked. This explains how over 100 magnificent structures were built on top of swamp in 20 months. This also explains why there are few-to-no construction photos. Nonetheless, history uses these fairs to explain away unexplainable buildings. Not only can they explain them, but they can take credit for their greatness. If these fairs never occurred (or did occur but we’re small events, no different than any modern-day fair), if this is indeed the case, it means these events were hoaxes; giant financial swindles in which massive amounts of tax dollars were gifted to fair organizers. Because this line of research is right up my alley, let’s examine this theory a little closer in relation to the Chicago Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) of 1893…

Wanna listen to this awesome article instead of read? You’ll miss out on all of the important evidence, but here you go:

1× 0:00 -10:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

or Make a KoFi Donation

Based on my research, many (if not all) of these fairs were thrown during times of crisis - I mean serious crisis - from wars to financial meltdowns, these extravagant events occurred at the worst times imaginable, and this didn’t happen just once, it happened over and over again, making it hard to believe it was pure happenstance.

Remember what we discussed in my article regarding one of the biggest crimes in US history, The Gold Standard, also known as The Crime of 1873. This was when silver was decided to no longer be legal tender, so it was made off-limits for citizens. They then took the silver, minted a shit ton of Silver Trade Dollars and sent them all to China. This made the standard, the only standard, the Gold Standard; a single, easily controllable precious metal with the mines belonging to the elites. The new standard also doubled the value of all bonds, which were held by the wealthy, banks and foreign investors. Simultaneously, it demolished the American farming industry, thus kicking off a class war. Well, fast forward 20 years to 1893…

There’s no legitimate reason given for what specifically caused the Panic of 1893 and quite frankly, I didn’t feel like digging into it for this article, but here’s what resulted from it: History claims, the gold standard gold, which was stored in the US treasury, magically fell dangerously low. “This forced President Cleveland to borrow $65 million in gold from Wall Street banker J.P. Morgan and the Rothschild banking family of England, through what was known as the Morgan-Belmont Syndicate”. Prices suddenly inflated and, as a result of the chaos caused by the Panic, people rushed to drain their bank accounts. “Five hundred banks closed, 15,000 businesses failed, and numerous farms ceased operation. The unemployment rate hit 25% in Pennsylvania, 35% in New York, and 43% in Michigan. Soup kitchens were opened to help feed the destitute. Facing starvation, people chopped wood, broke rocks, and sewed by hand with needle and thread in exchange for food. In some cases, women resorted to prostitution to feed their families”… but don’t worry folks, the banking elite were able to keep their big banks afloat without issue, it was just the family businesses and small companies that failed. What’s important here is that, three months into the crisis, the Columbian Exposition, featuring over 100 marvelous buildings that were quickly slapped together on top of otherwise-unusable Chicago swampland, was said to have opened…

In a book about the fair, which many of the black and white photos you saw in Part 1 of this series came from, we learn the original monies allotted by Congress for the creation of the fair was $5 million which was to be used by “individuals, firms and corporations”. The citizens of Chicago, through their tax dollars, contributed another $5 million, this is where the $10 million figure came from. Then the fair people discovered this would not be enough money; they claimed it would now cost “at least $17 million” to complete. By the time the amount required to throw the fair was done increasing, Illinois taxpayers had generously given $20 million, the US government gave $2.25 million, followed by $10 million and Congress approved a grant for $103,000, “foreign governments” gave $6 million and “several states” handed over $7 million worth of their citizens hard-earned money, bringing the total given to the fair organizers to be not a penny less than $45,250,000 (in tax money) back in 1893. This is equal to over $1.5 billion in today’s currency value, and this figure is what is accounted for in later-written books. That is a pretty massive transfer of wealth for a six-month long “fair” - but that’s not all… no sir, that absolutely is not all…

In July of 1892, a year before fair doors were to open, Congress authorized the minting of 5,000,000 Christopher Columbus half dollars to be sold “at a premium”.

Five million half dollars, if spent as-is, is worth $2.5 million. An additional 40,000 quarters were minted to be sold for $1 per piece.

40,000 quarters, if spent as quarters, is worth $10,000.

Tax dollars also funded the minting of an additional 45 to 50 pieces of four-inch silver “Director Medals” which were gifted to members of the board of directors. The Directors Medals came from The Gorham Manufacturing Company (who specializes in silver) - don’t forget, at this point in time, silver was no longer legal tender for American commonfolk due to the new rules installed two decades prior.

Historians who have seen this piece state, in one hand the woman is holding a cornucopia. They say the cornucopia is so full of COINS, they are falling out of it. Meanwhile, gold “Officer Medals” were minted as gifts for executive committee members. Gold was what had fallen “dangerously low” in the Treasury. Next, the fair-men debated having the US Mint make 50,000 4” medals from bronze. These were to be thank you gifts for the fair’s architects and were to be produced at a tax-funded cost of $60,000. Bronze half dollars were also created and placed inside leather-clad cases.

And brass medals went to department chiefs.

History now tells us only some of the medals were real metal and continually states the souvenirs were made from cheap metals - and they are right - there were indeed souvenir coins made from cheap metal. Here they are:

I’m not doubting there could have been some inexpensive medals minted, but do you think someone is going to gift a fair organizer a “4 inch directors medal” made of aluminum? Even if we want to say nearly all of the metals were cheap metals, that still leaves no less than 2.5 million dollars worth of assorted spendable coinage leaving the US Mint and being put into the hands of the fair men. Combine this with the $45,250,000 in tax money already given to the fair organizers and we get a total of over $47 million, equal to over $1.6 billion in today’s currency value. As you can see, a massive transfer of wealth occurred in the form of paper currency and assorted precious metals, and, with very few exceptions, all of the minted medals and coins have since vanished. They claim the Columbian Half Dollars “didn’t sell well”. Out of the five million minted, fair organizers say only 400,000 were purchased by fair patrons, so they (allegedly) put the remaining 4,600,000 into circulation. An additional $43,000 was allotted to create gifts for “diplomats”

Now here’s where things start to take a stranger turn…

HOW TO PULL OFF A BILLION DOLLAR HOAX - THE INTRODUCTION

Here is a photo called Delegates to 1893 Columbian Exposition…

When we look closely, we see this photo has been tampered with. This is not a legitimate photo:

Remember, as we discussed in my piece How They Faked Historic Photos, these people were masters of “Photoshop”, which was literally manipulating photographs in a shop, often cutting pieces from one photo, pasting them onto another, then applying assorted pencil, paint and developing techniques. But they didn’t need to cut photographs to change images. They could accomplish this with pencil and paint. Look at how incredible photo editing of the 1800s was. They could take a photograph and completely change it:

Of course, in the example above, adding detail to a dress is harmless, but what is important is the level of skill. We cannot trust that any historic photography is unedited. Now let’s look back at the photos of the Columbian Exposition:

Here are three different photos, all showing the identical angle of a magnificent building. Look closely.

Did you see it?

These are not photos, they are drawings.

And they are all minutely different. Look at the lightbulbs:

These are mind-blowing drawings that are so realistic, we have been led to believe they are old photographs.

But the closer we look, the more we realize these are indeed art:

Here are three different photos showing a building from the same angle. Notice the trees in the path on the left side image:

These trees do not exist in the center image and the left hand trees are missing from the third image.

Below, in the second and third image, you can see the front of a building to the right of the domed building. In the center image, this second building is very long whereas in the right image, it appears to be a small building:

Let’s look back at those trees that are in the walkway:

These are the exact same trees in a completely different “photo”:

Yep, completely different building, same trees…

What even is this?

Now let’s look back at photographs from Part 1 of this series…

Under close scrutiny, we discover none are photographs… they’re all illustrations…

Absolutely incredible art, but they are indeed art…

Examine the water:

The closer you look, it is all fake…

It’s all art…

How much of what we are being shown as “history”…

…is fake?…

They’re drawings, paintings, mixed media “photoshop”…

Look carefully at this historic image…

The people have been drawn in…

There were no people in this photo.

I’m not so sure it was even a legitimate photograph to begin with. Now look at this “photo” of the World’s Fair:

So, we know they were masters of art and photo manipulation, and a great deal of the fair “photos” aren’t photos at all…

Your mind is blown, right?

But some are indeed photographs. The photos I could find, which do look like photos, look nothing like the art we are shown representing the Fair:

After the realization that the majority of the photos were not photos, there was still a few images left to deal with. Are these drawings?

Are these drawings that someone then took a photo of and developed to make it look like a photograph?…

Are these mixed media “photoshop”?…

Or are they actual photos?

If they are indeed photos, and if this event never took place…

… how did they pull it off?…

COMING NEXT: THE BILLION DOLLAR HOAX - THE GRAND FINALE

But first, I try really hard to bring you content you haven’t seen elsewhere and this takes a lot of time. Donations and subscriptions give me the ability to access newspaper archives and afford subscriptions to paywalled websites that contain the information I need to produce content like this series.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

or Make a KoFi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

Did you miss Part 1?

Check out my series from 2024:

Or dive into other topics:

EVERGREEN & The Black Budget Operation (PART 1) Agent131711 · November 10, 2024 This crazy story began back in 2002. It was fire season in the United States and the media reported a fatal crash of two air tankers, a Lockheed C-130A Hercules and a Consolidated PB4Y-2. This crash lead to the US Department of Interior issuing an official request for an investigation into the development of next-generation air tankers; larger firefig… Read full story

Uvalde: Robb Elementary and the Invisible Line Journalists Cannot Cross - PART 1 Agent131711 · April 28, 2024 I assume people think that journalists don’t have horrifying experiences because all we do is sit at a computer, dig through the internet, read documents and type while we drink pot after pot of coffee. While that probably is the case for the vast majority, it was not true for me. I have come to learn that there is an invisible line you cannot cross, and, apparently, I didn’t just cross it, I pole vaulted over it like an Olympian, while never realizing I had crossed the line because, all along, I was just looking into a history-making event… isn’t that what journalists are supposed to do? … Aren’t we supposed to research topics?… then write about them? … and share things we find to be of importance?… No? Read full story

The FREQUENCY of Disease (Part 1) Agent131711 · December 27, 2024 This article isn’t like my usual content because it’s basically just thoughts in my head, but it’s really interesting so I wanted to share it with you and see what you think. With that being said, I can’t prove any of this stuff, but it sure is fascinating… Read full story

Questioning My Religion [Part 1] Agent131711 · Apr 2 This is not an entry-level truth article. This is for people who are in the same boat as me and just want to know what the full truth is, whatever that may be, no matter how painful it may be. This is for people whose minds are open enough to take an objective look at religion and ask some tough questions. This post isn’t for everyone and will indeed offend many despite my intentions being pure - I am just trying to make sense of my childhood and life, throughout which religion has played a large role. If you are not yet at the stage where you are open to discussing topics of this nature, then it is best you skip over this article and meet me back here when this series is over. Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

OTHER COINS FROM THE FAIR:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/your-ticket-to-the-1893-columbian-exposition&ved=2ahUKEwjukrCokpCOAxWY4MkDHZTqNYcQjJEMegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw3F17_p-0RWSZ2xH7P62-xm

Atlas link https://web.archive.org/web/20060701100729/https://xroads.virginia.edu/~ma96/wce/history.html