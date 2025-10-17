Agent131711’s Substack

User's avatar
SIGMA WOLF's avatar
SIGMA WOLF
10hEdited

Good read & enjoyed it. As Nietzsche already told humanity in Thus Spake Zarathustra “God Is Dead” for the simple reason that the Overlords GAOTU already knew that technology would reach a point whereby they could create as Gods a synthetic reality. Plato’s Cave dogma.

Egyptians had already hacked & mastered the Human Brain some 3,500-4,500 years ago assuming we accept the timeline continuum. Esoteric occulted knowledge proof of concept still used to this very day. Vatican archives aren’t talking.

The trilogy The Illuminatus by Robert Anton Wilson already told us as well. As usual not too many received the signal to noise signal. To Immanentize the Eschaton was the notion & goal. AI has only brought that reality closer to fruition.

The oldest trick of infamy is to create two or more lies &

have people repeatedly argue over which lie is true.

Because of this universal truth they have milked the Religious construct of slaves tithings whilst making themselves wealthy beyond measure in Real Estate assets & other business investments that they are a corporate entity masquerading under a Religious 501/503 C Tax free of burden corporate fascist powerhouse. Read, research & educate yourself. Nobody who rules over you is going to give you a first rate education how to overthrow them or become as smart as they are.

The Animal Farm is a real thing as is Crabs in a Bucket.

Schools are for Fish is a Mason’s Jar.

So what’s the e best case scenario ?

Humankind figures it out & calls them out, grows a pair, tosses Religions out the window & we all switch to Metaphysics Ontology - the state of “Being” & most importantly how things came to be for real with truth no more lies. Depends if enough in humankind are willing to fight for it & sacrifice speaking truth to empire.

Nothing murders truth more than lies.

Anne England's avatar
Anne England
9h

Did you realize that every one of these people are inverted? Every popular or famous or wealthy person in the world is raised as the opposite gender from birth. EGI is real and it changes everything. If you're one of them, we won't hear about it. But check anatomy. Check the gait. Men and women walk differently because of their pelvic bone. It's observable and irrefutable. Plus skull, clavicles, shoulder/hip ratio, jawbone, and several other tells. Hormones and implants can alter looks, but the walk will give it away. Baphomet worship/ dual gender god. Unbelievable but true.

