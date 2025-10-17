Previously this series, the Illuminati had just seized control of the US government and were in the process of designing satanic Washington, DC. Meyer Amshel Rothschild was now an old man, and the new generation of the Illumined was being set up to take over and keep the mission on track… (Click here to start this mind-blowing series from the beginning)

THE ONE-WORLD RELIGION PLOT

The Illuminati hated religion, hated God, and therefore hated all Bibles, but they understood the importance of Bibles and God: they knew men would resist government but never resist their savior. The solution was a One-World Religion in which they are god, in which Zevi and Jacob Frank’s Kabbalistic teachings are god, in which god is godless, evil is good, up is down, and black is white.

To accomplish this, the loyalty man had toward his God needed to be disrupted. People needed to be told their Bibles are wrong - but this was no easy task because they couldn’t come out and say “your bible is wrong”, that would lead to anger and backlash, which would ultimately push people deeper into their churches. What they instead needed was for each man, on his own, to reach the conclusion that his bible is filled with inaccuracies. And for this, they needed evidence to appear that would disprove every bible.

The story goes like this: In 1796, Europe needed to rebuild after the French Revolution. This required mining gypsum, which was the original plaster of Paris. As usual, the workers descended into their mines and began mining, but on this particular day, they just so happened to discover bones. Why hadn’t they discovered bones before, or why these particular bones were of interest, I have no idea. I equally find it exceptionally strange that there were suddenly odd bones, but let’s roll with it.

So on this specific day, the guys discovered “strange bones and animal fragments” in the gypsum mine. The “animal fragments” would be ignored, and only the strange bones would be acknowledged. The mine guys gathered the weird bones and brought them to Georges Cuvier, a man who claimed to have “the uncanny ability to identify animals from a few odd bones”. Georges took a look at the bones and realized he hadn’t seen them before, but instead of saying “I don’t recognize these”, he decided to announce during a lecture that the bones belonged to nothing in existence; therefore, they were from an extinct species - a concept previously unheard of. How exactly Mr. Cuvier could have determined these bones belonged to none of the five million known species in the world and none of the eight-plus million more estimated undiscovered species, only Mr. Cuvier knows the answer to this, and since the guy died in the 1830s, we can’t ask him, but what we can do is learn who Mr. Cuvier was and see if that sheds some insight into the case.

Georges Cuvier was a high-ranking government employee who served under Napoleon. Napoleon, a Freemason with a Masonic Lodge named after him, commanded an expedition to Egypt, which spread Freemasonry throughout the country.

In addition to being a top-level government employee who knew every bone of every animal in the world and was able to identify any animal based on a bone or two, Mr. Cuvier also held the position of President of State for King Louis and was a member of the Royal Society.

Over the next many years, Georges would begin identifying numerous extinct species. He claimed “elephant-like” bones that were found in North America belonged to an extinct animal, which he called a Mastodon. He also stated bones located in Argentina were from a giant, prehistoric ground sloth. Tiny bone fragments became relics of giant lizards that no longer roamed the earth, and parts of long-gone, massive aquatic beasts, which no one had ever seen. Georges became the go-to guy for unknown species identification, which in itself is ridiculous if you think about it, because how do you identify an unknown species?

Mr. Cuvier then wrote a piece called Essay on the Theory of the Earth, in which he proposed that now-extinct species had been wiped out by periodic catastrophic flooding events. He later became known as “the father of paleontology,” and because of his so-called identifications, an entire industry would be built, and “pre-history” would be written.

Do you remember Caspar Wistar? He was one of the close associates of the four most important Illuminati members. He’s also the dude who was a huge advocate for compulsory smallpox vaccination in America. Well, not only did he fight to force people to inject filthy pus, he too discovered “dinosaur bones”, and even made the first illustrations of dinosaur bones in America. Casper wrote Transactions of the American Philosophical Society about the supposed prehistoric giant ground sloth Megalonyx. And he determined all of that based on a couple of claws and a handful of small bone fragments.

Massive ancient sloths must have been everywhere because this was the same thing Georges identified in Europe.

Now that bones had been found throughout the world, and now that Mr. Cuvier, the bone expert, had identified them as gigantic extinct species, it was official: the Bible was erroneous. Should you choose to continue to believe in your Bible, you must now accept that God did not first make man; he instead spent millions of years toying with huge beasts, then, when he was bored with his creation, he slaughtered them all and created you.

While the general public was starting to have a large-scale psychological operation run on them with this newfangled concept of giant ancient beasts roaming the earth, the Kabbalists, Freemasons, and Illuminati stayed focused on their mission…

NAPOLEON

In the book, The Zionist Movement by Israel Cohen, we learn that after [Freemason] Napoleon Bonaparte had begun the Siege of Acre (invasion of Egypt and Syria), he issued a proclamation on April 20, 1799, in which he invited all Jews to rally to re-establish ancient Jerusalem. In his proclamation, he called Jews a unique nation and the rightful heirs of Palestine. He then “called upon Jews to take over that which has been conquered and to remain master of it, maintain it against all comers.” Napoleon stated:

“Hasten! Now is the moment, which may not return for thousands of years, to claim the restoration of civic rights among the population of the universe, which had been shamefully withheld from you for thousands of years, your political existence as a nation among nations, and the unlimited natural right to worship Jehovah in accordance with your faith publicly and most probably forever.”

This proclamation was said to be accompanied by a letter from Aaron, son of Levi, First Rabbi and Priest of Jerusalem, which stated “… let all men of Israel capable of bearing arms gather and come up to us”.

Meanwhile, back in America…

THE TAKEOVER OF COLLEGES, STATE GOVERNMENT, AND CHURCHES

Only two decades after the American Revolution, the Illuminati had made immense progress. A view of the New-England illuminati states they had already gathered millions of dollars, and millionaires had been sent to all parts of the States. The organization had completely taken over the Connecticut Senate and House of Representatives in Congress. They now made the laws, passed the laws, and performed checks and balances on themselves. They also paid themselves hefty salaries out of public funds. Good men were not able to win reelection, not because they weren’t fit for the job, but because they were acting in favor of their country and constituents in contradiction to “the artful plans” of the Illuminati.

In New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont), they had injected their own clergy into churches and had been successful at installing magistrates into the court system. The Illuminated were also securing public property and using their legal power to invent new laws, “to serve themselves at the damage of others”. They petitioned to have church lands in Vermont seized, then those lands granted to Dartmouth College. Because they had captured the government, proceedings were secretive, held behind closed doors, “to the surprise of all candid honest men.”

The Illuminati’s current target was children, schools, and colleges. They were already active at Yale (Note: Skull and Bones had not been formed yet. This entity would come to be 33 years from now).

In Brunswick, New Jersey, a college was founded by members of the Dutch churches in partnership with the Episcopalians, but the Illuminati were able to prevent it from prospering. They had taken the college over and were looking to incorporate it, with aid from Princeton College, which was also a school they controlled.

The College of New York was originally Episcopal, but, during the American Revolution (“1776”), all colleges became liberal, and the College of New York was no exception. During the Revolution, it was altered and renamed. Its new name was Columbia University…

FAKE NEWS AND THE STOLEN FORTUNE

One of the earliest stock market schemes was run by Nathan Mayer Rothschild in the early 1800s. What had happened was, Rothschild rushed to broadcast a falsified outcome of the Battle of Waterloo. He claimed Napoleon had won the battle. This created a massive panic within the English stock market. People rushed to dump their stock as quickly as possible, sending stocks tumbling down to nearly $0, and Rothchild bought them all for pennies. When the figurative smoke cleared, the result of this scheme was Rothschild owning almost complete control over the British stock market as well as the whole of the European stock market.

Now that the Rothschilds were in control, they forced Britain to set up a new Bank of England (this was basically the same as “the Federal Reserve,” which would come to America many years from now).

That wasn’t the only scam the Rothschilds ran. According to the book, Rothschild Money Trust (1940), the Jewish Encyclopedia had published a rather interesting story about the elite family. The Encyclopedia stated that William IX (ruler of the Landgraviate of Hesse-Kassel, Germany) had made Meyer his banker and money lender. When William’s father died in 1785, he inherited the largest private fortune in Europe (estimated at $40,000,000), with much of this wealth coming from his dealings in the American Revolution (yes, you read that correctly). After our Revolution was over (while Baphomet, DC was being created), William left for Denmark, “leaving 600,000 pounds (about $3,000,000) with Mayer Rothschild for safe keeping… According to legend, this money was hidden away in wine casks” out of fear Napoleon’s soldiers could find it. It would turn out that Meyer Amschel Rothschild embezzled the money. These stolen funds, along with the stock market scheme, made the Rothschild family even more untouchable than they already were. Equally, it provided unlimited financing for the Illuminati.

Not long after the schemes, Jew August Belmont, the first permanent Rothschild agent in the United States, was made chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and, only a few years from now, large numbers of Jews would begin arriving in America.

LAST WISHES

While that was going on, across the world, Meyer Amschel Rothschild moved his entire family to a large home he shared with the Jewish banking dynasty, the Schiffs. In preparation for death, he penned guidelines for his children. These directions included:

1) All important posts were to be held only by family members, and only male members were to be involved on the business end. The oldest son of the oldest son was head of the family, unless otherwise agreed upon by the rest of the family.

2) The family was to intermarry with their own first and second cousins, to keep the fortune in the family, and to maintain the appearance of a united financial empire.

3) There was never to be “any public inventory made by the courts, or otherwise” into Meyer’s estate. Also, he forbade any legal action or publication of the value of the inheritance … I think we know why it was imperative to keep this information concealed.

THE CLUB OF THE PROPAGANDISTS

In Paris, France, a new lodge was formed for a new entity, The Club of the Propagandists. Their aim? “Nothing less than being the mover of all human nature”. “Their whole doctrine rests on the following basis, want and opinion are the two agents which make all men act. Cause the want, govern opinions, and you will overturn all the existing systems, however well consolidated they may appear.” An associate of the organization wrote in a letter, “It is incumbent on the lights of philosophy to quicken the minds of men, and to spread the alarm against oppressors. That once done, it will need only to wait the favorable moment when all minds will be disposed to embrace the new systems, which must be preached throughout all Europe at the same time.”

The chiefs of the Prapagandists were François de La Rochefoucauld, 7th Duke of La Rochefoucauld, a Jesuit and government employee named Marquis de Condorcet, and Emmanuel Joseph Sieyès, who was a Catholic priest. Mr Sieyès published a pamphlet in France called What Is the Third Estate? This document became the political manifesto of the French Revolution, exactly as Thomas Paine’s Common Sense did in the United States. Other than being a writer, Sieyès was among the instigators in the Coup of 18 Brumaire (9 November), which installed Napoleon Bonaparte in power, exactly how the Sons of Liberty did in the USA. Seriously, what happened in France was exactly what had just taken place in our country.

Before the year 1800, the Propagandists’ Club, due to its elite members, had raised over twenty million livres. While this was going on, back in America, with Washington, DC created, it was now time to build the new Capitol building…

COMING NEXT: Jupiter, Baphomet, The Doctrine of Demons & The Rise of Washington DC

