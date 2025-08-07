Generally speaking, lice are nothing more than an embarrassment to the fourth grader who was sent home at lunch for having a headful of bugs, but some specific times in history these little fellas went rogue. They sneakily infected themselves with Typhus (aka Rickettsia prowazekii bacteria, but sometimes called “virus” because that’s scarier). Then, once the microscopic critters topped themselves off with the poison, they went on a mission to infect people - and they infected so bad that deadly disease broke out, not once but TWICE! The first time was during World War I, the second was during World War II. The audacity of these things! What a bunch of scheming bastards! Yeah, the soldiers were eating rotten meat and rats, sleeping in wet ditches, longing to see their wife and kids, and dealing with the constant stress of the threat of death, but this devastating disease was most definitely caused by little flying gnat-things, history says… now history just needed to prove it…

On April 12, 1941, some NIH surgeon-scientists obtained about 150 sticktight fleas from the ears of a dog in Honolulu. Those fleas were then mashed up and blended with a physiological saline solution (lab-made sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and other chemicals). This lab made concoction was then injected into the stomach muscles of two guinea pigs. Neither became ill so it was clear, those specific fleas must not have been infected with Typhus. What now? Bring in the NIH!

The NIH provided the lab with a strain of “Typhus virus”. The lab then injected it into a guinea pig then (you can’t make this shit up) performed “testicular washings” on the piggie. What are “testicular washings” exactly? Well, per ChatGPT:

In animals (especially guinea pigs, mice, or rabbits), testicular washings may be obtained by:

1. Surgically exposing the testes or epididymis.

2. Inserting a tiny needle or catheter.

3. Flushing the area with a solution (e.g., buffered saline).

4. Collecting the fluid for lab analysis or further use

In the case of the Typhus studies, the scientist’s paperwork only refers to it as “testicular washings” and “scrotal involvement”:

Anyway, after the scientists played with the guinea pig’s ball sack, they took the washings and injected them into a rat. They also injected the rodent with more NIH “virus”. Fleas were then allowed to feed on the rat for 13 days. Because science can be complicated, I thought it might help you understand if I made you a flowchart. Plus, if you want to repeat the study at home, you’ll know how:

Next, they killed the rat “by a blow to the head”, picked 82 fleas off and placed them in a test tube. The following morning, the feces of the fleas was found clinging to the insides of the tube, so science did what made sense - it scraped that shit out of the tube then injected it into the stomach of a guinea pig who was given a fun name, “Number 53”. The fleas were then mashed up and injected into piggie #54. And since no scientific study is legitimate without a control, the scientists made sure they had two control pigs… which they injected with more ball-washings and NIH “virus” concoction...

It took a few days, but those brave critters developed fevers which science then called “clinical Typhus”, proof the experiment had been a success, but it was not over yet.

After a couple more days, #53 was injected with more NIH juice and nothing happened, so those NIH surgeon-scientists knew they had just proven immunity! Next, #54 was slaughtered then “testicular involvement and testicular washings from this animal were inoculated into guinea pig #57”. They then withdrew blood from this pig and injected it into another (#68), withdrew blood from that pig, injected another (#69) and repeated the process a third time with #70 (cuz the third time’s a charm). Then, they withdrew blood from #70 and injected it back into #69 then they withdrew blood and, here’s where they really throw us for a loop, they injected it into #97! Who woulda thought?!

And would you believe, all of those pigs, after being injected in the stomach with blood from another creature mixed with something obtained from a ball sack, every last one of them developed a fever?! Smack my ass and call me Stephen Hawking because science is fucking incredible! But this experiment was far from over…

BACK TO THE NUTS

Ok, so, at this point in the study it was important to revisit the scrotums. For this they needed to get inside of the ball sack, to the tunica vaginalis, labeled #1 on the chart below:

Here they took “scrapings” (sounds delightful!). Those scrapings were then tested for antibodies, because if you’re going to develop some antibodies, they’re most likely gonna be in your beanbags - and sure enough, those pigs nuggets were loaded with ‘em!

Next, it was time to bring in the big guns…

THE RABBIT

“A rabbit was inoculated with testicular washings from guinea pig #97”. He was then tested frequently “for the presence of B. proteus OX” (antibodies). Sure enough, that little fellow had some!

…This meant it was time to hack the brain out of a guinea pig and mail it off to the NIH…

The NIH dissected the brain and confirmed they located “lesions” which meant, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that bunny was infected with Typhus!

WHAT THIS STUDY PROVED

Here is the summary that was provided by the surgeon-scientists to the NIH that is now part of history which proves Typhus infection from fleas:

“The virus of endemic typhus (Wilmington strain) has been successfully transferred to sticktight fleas as a result of allowing the fleas to feed on an experimentally infected rat… Clear cut cross-immunity has been shown in guinea pigs inoculated with the virus from the fleas and with a known endemic typhus virus (Wilmington strain). Histological examination of the brain of one of the guinea pigs inoculated with the strain of virus recovered from the fleas revealed characteristic lesions of typhus fever. Agglutinins for B. proteus OXi 9 were demonstrated in the serum of a rabbit inoculated with the strain of virus recovered from the fleas.” - Hey! You guys forgot to mention the scrotums!

Now that this study was official, it could be cited, and cited it was! Let’s see what summary modern-day Google AI has to offer the world:

“In 1931, Dyer, Rumreich, and Badger, along with other researchers, made significant contributions to the understanding of flea-borne typhus. They established that the Oriental rat flea (Xenopsylla cheopis) could harbor Rickettsia typhi and transmit the infection from rat to rat” - that absolutely was not what happened, but thanks for trying, Google…

The NIH broadcasted the study numerous times in Typhus-related materials, writing, “Using suspensions of the fleas obtained from these rats, Dyer, Rumreich, and Badger then successfully transmitted the pathogen of FBT to guinea pigs”. The JAMA Network parrots the same information, science journals mention it as fact, Oxford and the American Journal of Epidemiology refer to this study as “a demonstration of the power of the epidemiologic method, properly employed, in elucidating the mode of transmission of a disease” - After laughing out loud, did you also think to yourself, “If this was a properly employed study, what constitutes an improper study?”. FYI: not a single one of these entities link to the actual study that this article is about and why is everyone forgetting to mention the ball sacks?! Testicles played a huge role in this discovery! This should be the headline on all of these sites! It should say, “Three Scientists Diddle with Guinea Pig Dangles and Discover what they claim is a Pathogen”

THE STUDY IS CONFIRMED

Now you may be thinking this study wasn’t science, in fact you may be thinking it is anti-science; a pile of morbid slop in which some overpaid men in lab coats fiddled with the testicles of little animals, but let me inform you, this study has been confirmed, and not only has it been confirmed, it was also proven that lice have the same infecting power as fleas! This is serious business, folks! A few of the confirmation studies include:

STUDY CONFIRMED!

In 1954, two scientists took blood, bone marrow and “lymph node aspirates”, blended it all together then injected it into mice and human volunteers. Needless to say, STUDY CONFIRMED! And if you’re wondering WTF lymph node aspirates are, here you go:

Now what time was it, kids? It was time to vaccinate!

THE VACCINATION

Now that the experiment was complete, published and cited, it was official, fleas spread Typhus fever and something needed to be done about it, pronto.

Because the scientists who performed the pig-balls experiments had so much knowledge of the evil bacteria and transmission (and scrotum sacks of small mammals), they were put in charge of the new vaccine which was announced in 1932.

The following year, the paper exclaimed flea-borne Typhus, aka the “Ancient Death”, nearly killed one of the NIH surgeon-scientists.

“Careless of Safety, They Live or Die for Human Protection Against Deadly Disease with Heroic Honor Roll”, the news wrote. Right now I feel so proud to be an American.

In this next article we learn two things…

First, we discover one of the three surgeon-scientists was now assistant director of the NIH. Second, we learn these fleas are “no ordinary fleas”, “their bite means disease and death in some instances to the host upon whom they fasten their tenacious, greedy bodies.” It went on to say “One millionth of one flea from this colony, ground to a paste and injected into a guinea pig will bring that animal down with typhus”. It was at this moment that I shouted toward the heavens, “Why oh why won’t they mention the nut sacks?!”.

Come 1939, more vaccines were being developed. In Poland, “a drop of solution containing the virus” was obtained from guinea pigs then injected into lice. The lice were then allowed to feed on the scientist running the experiment then the intestines were removed from the lice, mixed with chemicals and that slop was used to manufacture 100 doses of the life saving vaccine. In a short matter of time, using this method, Poland would be vaccinating 20,000 lucky people a year.

In the US, back in 1940, Harvard Medical School came up with an even newer way to produce more vaccine, faster. This new method involved taking a play from the military: torturing baby chickens (still inside their eggs) then growing bacteria in a culture. They claimed their new vaccination offered protection against Typhus for one year.

By 1942, Congress had to appoint nearly $80,000 to the laboratory developing the vaccine because we were blowing through 400 dozen eggs per week and money only stretches so far, you know?

In 1944, South Africa put the world to shame by producing the vaccine even faster using a new, cutting edge method they developed. The brilliant African's discovered torturing gerbils then blasting them with radiation from an x-ray machine produces “the virus” and “antibodies” faster than torturing eggs or injecting shit-fleas! Africa then began trapping 3,000 gerbils a month and the citizens of that continent never had a fever again… right?

By 1944, the US was distributing free Typhus vaccines in the Middle East - but it wasn’t always like that. At first we wanted them to pay us for our tax-funded hard work, but then we were like “this truckload of chicken-torture-bacteria-chemical-injections is on the house!”. The Middle East replied “Throw in some Africa radiation gerbils and we have a deal!”.

The following year, the vaccine was mandated for our troops. This was because the vaccine saved Italy from an outbreak. It was now our goal to vaccinate the whole of Europe because those people don’t deserve fevers either.

Now is the time I have to be the bearer of bad news. Despite all the vaccinating, Typhus still isn’t eradicated but this isn't for lack of trying! It is only because fleas and lice still exist and we already know how dangerous those things are when you mash them up with their feces, mix it with scrotum sack fluids and chemicals then grind it into the eyeballs of chinchillas!

With that being said…

THE UNTOLD HISTORY PART OF HISTORY

Let’s discuss the concept of insects being carriers of deadly pathogens. Remember the scientist who got hooked up by the League of Nations? The one who put feces into eyelid sacs, made fevers and blamed Typhus? According to her, there is so much pathogen in lice that “in a single louse intestine there is contained up to 100 billion infectious doses for rats.” - yes, she actually said this, which proves these insects are incredibly dangerous, right? Yet we see the studies which prove insects are carriers are idiotic, to say the least.

If we switch gears and look at other insect carriers, three of which I have researched, we discover more illogical “studies”:

Ivermectin came to be because Merck was looking for something to sell and “River Blindness” was a problem in Africa. It was stated that river flies were the carriers of the disease, so the flies were gathered, allowed to feed on a being infected with “River Blindness” then the insects were dissected. Only a small fraction of the time could science locate whatever they claimed was the bacteria of the disease in the flies despite them all feeding on a supposedly “infected host”. In order to prove insects were carriers they had to resort to all kinds of wacky studies involving dorsal fins and nonsense stuff.

The entire reason our milk is pasteurized (instead of being natural) is because Louis Pasteur claimed cows were becoming infected with the Tuberculosis “germ” (bacteria). This was said to have been transmitted by flies. For these experiments, monkeys were starved then milk mixed with chemicals was injected into their necks. The scientists then fed monkeys “the Tuberculosis bacteria”, took their feces and injected it into guinea pigs. In other studies, they resorted to Guinea Pig balls, just like the Typhus studies, but in the case of Tuberculosis, they obtained something from the “urine and testes of guinea pigs”. Whatever they got from the guinea pig’s balls and piss was then grown in a culture in a lab then “infected”. That infected culture was injected into a guinea pig and a syringe was used to withdraw blood from the guinea’s lymph node. Read all about this insanity in my piece on the topic.

Yellow Fever / Malaria mosquitoes - This was a Rockefeller project in which not a single animal or human could be infected by only a mosquito bite. In order to prove transmission, injections occurred. Then, people were paid in literal gold IF they showed signs of sickness. Guess what happened next? Yeah, you’re right, everyone was terribly ill.

I have yet to find a single study in which a wild insect was caught, allowed to feed on a healthy human in normal-life conditions, then the human became ill. Not a single study. Zero.

THE OTHER PART OF UNTOLD HISTORY

The historic “Typhus Outbreak” occurred during and immediately following WWII. It almost exclusively impacted poor areas, such as the Polish ghetto and small villages in North Korea. In fact, it was so bad in one little village that 300 citizens had Typhus and out of those 100 of them were also severely malnourished. 150 of them died within 60 days… Typhus was blamed…

In 1952, in North Korea, there was a horrible food shortage. Citizens became deathly ill. When they went to the hospital, due to the food shortage, they were allotted 600 grams of cereal per day. This is equal to approximately 2.54 cups of cereal… PER DAY. This is what two cups of cereal looks like:

In addition to the hospitals killing their patients via lack of nourishment, they were also filthy and overcrowded, just like the neighborhoods of the poorest populations which happened to be the same areas as the Typhus outbreaks.

Also, workers in phosphate mines were becoming horrifically ill. Although it wasn’t known at the time, it has sense become public knowledge that inhalation of phosphate is hugely toxic.

And by the way, this is where the fluoride we dump in the water supply comes from - it is byproduct waste of phosphate mining. Anyway, these sicknesses the miners suffered - fever, “cancer”, rash, etc - were attributed to Typhus-carrying lice.

Interestingly, when the US Military investigated Typhus, they discovered the war doctors who were treating Typhus patients never got sick. The doctors attributed this to “using caution while examining patients” - or perhaps it was because the doctor was eating well and not living in poverty filth?

All the way back in 1820, our forefathers of the Truth Movement were trying to broadcast that Typhus is a hoax, but the medical-science industry silenced them because the medical-science industry can’t have you and I making memes about them playing with pig balls…

