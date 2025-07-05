Welcome to my fifth installment of Mindf*ck Monday, a series which will bend your mind so far that it just might break; a series in which I’ll tell you a whole bunch of information which may seem unrelated until the final paragraph when I tie it all together. And for reasons I don’t have, it has never been published on a Monday. So throw on some Marvin Gaye, turn the lights down low and get ready to have your reality twisted like a Cirque du Soleil performer…

While hunting for photos for a completely unrelated article, I came across a picture of a jaw-dropping post office of the 1800’s, then another, then I began looking for more…

Now keep in mind, the populations of these areas were nowhere near what they are today, so building a post office of this magnitude makes absolutely no sense. Equally it makes no sense to haul mail up and down stairs, even if it is just an armload of letters.

To make the issue even more bizarre, they claim this was the size of the “mail truck”:

By 1912 they had motorized “trucks”. How much mail can these things hold?

Meanwhile, here’s the old Post Office in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Minnesota must have loved fancy post offices. Here’s their Post Office in St. Paul:

I like the large triple-archway entrance made of giant stone blocks. At first glance I thought these must be so horse-drawn carts carrying mail could drive right in, but then I realized there are stairs there too which is a design flaw. Strange that they would build such elaborate structures yet not plan them to be functional for their intended purpose?

Those weren’t the only incredible post offices the people of the Gopher State built. They also made this one in Duluth:

The Duluth post office was demolished in 1935.

This made me think about western movies that were set in the 1800s; the cowboy walks into a small corner store that also has mailing service, or the post office is a little rickety wood building. What movies never show us is a post office like Tennessee’s post office castle:

Yeah, the movies never show us that. Here’s “The New Post Office” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as it stood in 1901. Now you’re going to say to me, “you just showed us this photo! This is the St. Paul Minnesota post office” - that is what I also thought, but look closely:

This has to be the same builder:

Louisville, Kentucky also had a gigantic post office:

They claim it was demolished in 1942 because they needed the metals for the war.

The Old Washington DC post office still stands:

Different view:

Here’s the inside:

The thing takes up an entire block and was sheathed in granite.

Know what that looks strikingly similar to? The headquarters of the Scottish Rite, Southern Jurisdiction, located on Sixteenth Street in Washington DC:

Speaking of Freemasons, did you know the first Postmaster General was a Freemason? Guess who it was? Benjamin Franklin! Not only was he a Freemason but he was the author of the Freemasonic Constitution and was Grand Master of Pennsylvania in 1749.

Like John Hancock, Mr. Franklin was a British Loyalist, but history assures us he “switched sides”. History claims after he switched sides he produced the famous JOIN or DIE snake propaganda for the Union.

And if being a Grandmaster Freemason, a British Loyalist, a producer of history changing propaganda and a Postmaster General wasn’t enough, he was also who brought Thomas Paine over to the US to draft the Constitution (which would be later attributed to Thomas Jefferson) and he, meaning Benjamin Franklin, was part of the Hellfire Club. The club met in the Hellfire Caves, which are located near West Wycombe.

The Hellfire Club was known for 18th-century devil worship and debauchery. They would get drunk, have orgies and curse God

And that, my friends, is our “founding father” and first Postmaster. Let’s get back to the post offices:

Here’s the Boston, Massachusetts post office:

It was demolished in 1929.

New York was a big fan of huge post offices, although Albany, New York isn’t as amazing as others we have looked at:

Troy, NY was completed in 1894 then torn down a few decades later. We don’t know exactly when it was demolished, but history reports it was before 1930.

Buffalo, NY is pretty damn elaborate:

New York, New York is also:

The New York, New York post office was demolished in the 1930s.

The New York City post office looks like something from a movie about ancient Rome:

And it kinda looks like the outside of the Scottish Rite building in DC:

I feel stupid even calling these things post offices. Here’s the “post office” that used to stand in my home town, Detroit Michigan.

It was demolished in 1931 because it was too small. Doesn’t it look like Minnesota and Wisconsin?

Saginaw, Michigan:

Port Huron, MI

Pennsylvania liked amazing post offices too. Here’s Scranton:

Scranton was completed by 1894 and demolished in 1930 because it was also too small.

Pittsburg, PA. I wonder why most have massive bell towers? :

Philadelphia, PA was demolished in 1933.

Georgia built what looks like a church castle in Augusta:

Here’s Chicago. I wonder if this is in the shape of a star when viewed from above?

Yet this is our current post office?

Here’s Cleveland, Ohio:

Toledo, OH

Dayton, Ohio was built in the 1890s and demolished shortly after in 1911. Want to guess why? Yep, too small.

When it was demolished, it was said to have been replaced with a building that looks nearly identical to New York:

When we get to Alabama’s post office, we again see similar style buildings. Here’s Birmingham. It was built in 1893, was demolished in 1925.

And Montgomery, AL:

I think if you looked at the Baltimore, Maryland post office from the side, it would look like MI, WI and MN:

Hmmmmm…

Baltimore was built in 1899 and demolished in 1932. They claim they had to tear it down to put up a new post office / courthouse because apparently there was nowhere else in the city of Baltimore that this new building could have went.

What they claim to have built in its place was this:

This one isn’t a post office, it’s the Memphis, Tennessee library, but it has the same stone block triple-archway entrance:

It’s exceptionally hard to believe these buildings were built for mail. Even if they were made with the intention of leasing all the rooms on the upper levels out as offices, the population doesn’t justify it, and how many office jobs could there have possibly been back in the 1800s to require massive office complexes in every city? And these are just the post offices! If you look in the background of some of the photos you see more giant structures of the same nature:

Look how many rooms there are! Yet so few people on the street…

That was supposed to be the end of this article. I was going to wrap it up as a mystery, hence the title. But after I had finished writing this piece, by complete fluke, my buddy sent me a link to a video and this changed the article from a mystery to a Mindf*ck Monday: (1:48 video)

This isn’t the first time AI has been caught lying.

To make matters worse, AI now offers to write a paper for the user containing the information it produced. Such was the case of the lawyers who used Chat GPT to locate case law pertaining to the defense they were assembling for a client, then had AI create the legal filing. The problem was, Chat GPT generated completely nonexistent rulings, including case numbers. The lawyers then used the information in their response to the court and got busted. Now imagine what will happen when journalists, authors, school teachers, text book producers, everyone, is copying and pasting faulty AI generated content… a lie repeated enough times becomes fact (not truth, just fact).

In addition to the aforementioned, AI is producing images which will then later be referenced as documentation of history: (2 minute video)

Let’s pause that line of thought and switch to the founding of the Smithsonian. When the Masons came to the US and got into power, they created the Smithsonian Institute which would become the authority of history. The Masons themselves would meet with Congress weekly to tell them new scientific discoveries, findings and other things that were to be fact. Essentially, all of our “history” is ran through the Smithsonian who happens to share space with NASA, literally. The National Air and Space Museum, part of the Smithsonian, contains both Apollo 11 and Star Trek memorabilia and features a giant obelisk at its entryway:

Fun Fact: Know who helps fund the museum? None other than defense contractor, Northrop Grumman. I feel like this should have been a song from the 1990’s cartoon, Animaniacs; “Taxes fund Northrop, then Northrop funds the museum, then the museum gives us his-story and dinosaurs become fact! Yay!”

(If you want to learn more about the Smithsonian, read The Dinosaur Hoax).

Pause that line of thinking too: Remember what we discussed over and over in my V2K (Voice of God weapon) series: the military has technology 50-100 years before we are allowed to learn of it, let alone use it. By the time we are granted access to it, the tech is so old that the military is done with it and on to something far superior. In my V2K series, I showed the example of (front man) Elon Musk’s “Nuerolink” brain implant:

Which was invented by this guy in the 1940s and being installed in animals to control their minds in the 1960s:

Yet in 2025, it’s breaking news; a new development in technology, they tell us. Meanwhile, in reality, it’s 80 years old.

So, up until this point, all history - dinosaurs, outer space, evolution, everything - has all been channeled through the Freemasonic Smithsonian. While that has been going on, during the course of our lifetimes, paper books became digital. Now, history is on the internet, not in a physical library, making it much more easily controlled. Imagine how easy it would be for the publisher to make edits.

Then AI came along and is not only making sh*t up, but is producing images that aren’t real but look real and there is absolutely no way to know by looking at an image if it was conjured up out of thin air by a computer program or if it really is history. I just can’t help but wonder if these post office images are AI generated. Look how similar they are, they are even all on street corners, all facing the same direction, they all have buildings in the left-side background that measure approximately the same height and all have additional buildings on the right of the background:

How did they get these photos from the identical location across the street, directly in line with the street corner? Look at the exact corner of the building facing the camera:

And how did they take all of these photos from the identical height? Did they bring a giant ladder and stand on it to shoot the pic? Was there another multi-story building exactly across the street that happened to have an available window pointing at the corner of the post office? Or are these photos just not real? Here is a ground-level photo taken from the same angle, you can tell the photographer is on the ground because the trees and streetlights are straight ahead:

But in these photos, our line of sight is above the street and above the top of the entrances. We are looking at the exact center of the building:

I wanted to see what AI would produce if I asked it to make a building from the 1800s:

I then changed my search to include the words “black and white”

I changed my search again to add the word “stone”

“bell tower”

“castle”

“post office”

”that looks like photo”

“slight blur with people walking”

I then asked it to add horses

I removed the word “blur”

Now compare the above AI generated image with a “real” photograph of a post office from the 1800s:

And did you guys notice that when I told it I wanted it to “look like a photo”, it added a street corner:

…just like these images…

Combine everything we know and what do we have? We have the Freemasonic Smithsonian being the pinnacle of history information, the figurative burning of books as they all become digital, these AI programs lying while also inventing history and these pictures which show “post offices” which don’t make sense history-wise let alone as post offices:

We also have the (Freemasonic) military having technology 50-100 years before we gain access to it. The internet became available to the public January 1, 1983. 50 years prior would have been 1933, 100 years prior would have been 1883. Kinda makes you wonder about those unexplainable Chicago World’s Fair buildings of 1893 that we just discussed in my series…

I then asked AI to generate some world’s fair construction photos featuring buildings with domed roofs

Notice how all of the AI buildings are very similar, with slight changes but overall the structure is the same.

Is art imitating life or is life imitating art?

And if you think it cannot be possible that internet could have existed in 1893, remember, in 1902, which was only nine years after the fair, Nikola Tesla, while running tests on radio waves, claimed to have picked up a strange signal. Nobody ever could figure out what it was or where it was coming from. This was what led Tesla to believe it was originating from Mars.

What is true? I have no idea. We know amazing Old World buildings existed because some still stand today and they are completely unexplainable based on the history we have been taught.

To explain these buildings, did they roll out AI to invent thousands upon thousands of additional buildings then invent Wikipedia pages and other “evidence” about them, just like the spooky comedian from the 1980s? Is this why the Wiki pages are basically empty? Is this why, when you research the supposed builder (if one is listed), they often don’t seem to have existed? Is this why so many of these buildings were “demolished”, specifically in the 1930s, for the identical reason of being “too small”? Is this why none of it makes sense? If they used AI to generate nonexistent buildings that mirror the real buildings that do exist, they can explain them away by claiming all of the buildings of the 1800s looked like that because it was the building style of the time! Then we parrot “It was the Victorian Era, the Gothic Revival. SQUAK!” - and this is indeed what we are told - and if all of the buildings looked like that, there is no reason to further question the Castle Station Post Office of 1898 nor any other.

Then, after telling us this was the norm, they claim the elites and Freemasons built these buildings because they don’t actually know who built them and nobody can prove otherwise, so why not take credit? Just how the World’s Fairs take credit for the massive palaces which they claim they slapped together in 24 months or less for a fair. Who would build this for a FAIR?!

What if the ultimate goal - I mean the absolute end game plan - is to make history so garbled and confusing, filled with artificial documents, computer generated “photos”, lectures made by AI featuring CGI historians, and books that never actually existed, make the entire wealth of knowledge the internet holds so overloaded with falsities that the only answer is to wipe the slate clean and start fresh? This time around, AI could write the history, thus revising the inconsistencies. In the new history, the palace wasn’t built for a fair, in fact the fairs never happened, those were just AI being AI, the palaces were actually where royals lived. This is why you never learned about them in school! And the dinosaurs, those didn’t exist either, we don’t know how you came up with such a silly notion as giant lizards once roaming the earth. BBC never made any documentaries on it and if you try to find one, none exist. In the new history the ridiculous moon landing footage you have seen has been proven to be fake - we did indeed go to the moon, but that absurd footage was created by a conspiracy theorist, here’s the real footage from NASAs archival room. In the new history, the famous school shooting in Connecticut was a Mandela Effect, there isn’t even a school with that name! And in the new history there’s always been a One-World Government, One-World Religion and One-World Currency, after all, America was founded with one, it’s always been this way! See, this digital book from 1729 even says so!

I then asked myself, “if this is the goal, how would they accomplish it? After making all books, documents, photos and videos digital and only available on the internet (which they control), how would they overload the internet with so much false information that, in 30 years time or less, something that once was an amazing, free pool of knowledge on all genres - the largest library in the world - has become the largest database of fraudulent information in history? How would they create so much fake content, in every category, on every topic, that the only solution is to start fresh?”. After pondering it for a moment, I realized a potential answer…

The search box is actually this:

So as I run my searches…

… I am triggering the chain of events which will ultimately generate, publish and index the content I am seeking…

This content will then be mixed into the wealth of content on the internet, thus creating a clusterf*ck. This explains why…

… back when I started writing this article, February of 2025…

Only the photos you already saw in this article seemed to exist, but now, in July of 2025…

…I am easily finding all of these images that I absolutely assure you were not there five months ago…

And this time around, I also began to locate construction photos, which did not seem to exist back in February. Here they are, building the Athol Massachusetts post office:

Construction of Chicago post office:

Boston

Indiana

South Bend

Durham

Detroit

Wisconsin

Louisiana

North Carolina

And to add to this line of thinking; for the past year or so, I have been dumbfounded as to why I can spend hours searching the internet for something and come up empty-handed. I can use every trick in the book - deep research techniques not known by most, yet never locate what I am seeking. Months later, when the article I wrote is published, a dozen readers email me with the exact information I was looking for, which they located on page 1 of a Google Search, in a New York Times article or on Wikipedia. At first I chalked this up to “I must have missed this”, then it became “Gosh, that’s weird. How could I have overlooked this?”. I am not the best at grammar and punctuation and sometimes I get things wrong, but if there's one thing I'm good at, it's research, so it was confusing as to how I had suddenly become so sloppy and careless - so sloppy I overlooked a Wikipedia page, of all things?

I then discovered Jon Levi (who is an excellent researcher) published a video May 18th, 2025, loosely based on the same topic; the post offices. I skimmed his video and the photos he showed were the identical photos I had in the first half of this article, written back in February. So sometime after May 18th and before July 2nd, all of the additional images seemed to have appeared.

Then, as if this story can’t become any more bizarre, after I published Part 2 of the Columbian Exposition World’s Fair series, a reader emailed me a link to a YouTube video which showed newly discovered photos that happen to be of construction of the event’s buildings - construction photos which, when I started writing that series in October of 2024, I could not locate in any book, document or website. The story is the Chicago Historical Society all of a sudden fell into possession of these images… 125 years after the fair...

Excellent researchers who have dived into the Columbian Exposition and published their content pre-2025 also could not locate any construction photos. Now here we are, July 2025 and there’s tons of “newly discovered” pictures. Meanwhile people who have devoted their lives to sharing truth look careless.

Is this The Great Reset? A resetting of history, a resetting of everything once known?

Do I have any proof that what I just said is true? No, absolutely not, it’s just a hypothesis, but because this is a Mindf*ck Monday, I’ll end with this:

The Smithsonian’s logo is a sun…

If we visit the Scottish Rite website, what do we see?…

That makes sense, right? After all, the Freemasons constantly use sun imagery and being that they established the Smithsonian, it is of no surprise a sun was chosen to be the logo for the keeper of history. It was the sun-logo-Smithsonian-Freemasons who would meet with Congress to fill our government representatives in on what was to be fact.

The Smithsonian was originally established as the Columbian Institute for the Promotion of Arts and Sciences. A few famous governmental Freemasons involved with the Institute were President Andrew Jackson, Secretary of State Henry Clay, President James Monroe and Founding Father John Adams. Here is the Smithsonian’s first official flag featuring the sun logo and what looks like a devil-demon but is allegedly a lion (and yes, the Smithsonian has it’s own flag):

This same sun symbolism is associated with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

The United States National Museum

The Science Information Exchange

National Museum of Natural History

Freer Gallery of Art

National Collection of Fine Arts/American Art Museum

National Museum of History and Technology

National Zoological Park

to name a few. Why do they all bear the same symbolism? Because they are all intertwined with the Smithsonian, as is the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and more.

Prior to the Smithsonian’s insanely creepy devil-looking flag…

…the Smithsonian was using this flag:

What does that look like?

…the Jesuit logo:

…The Jesuit logo is the Smithsonian logo… the keeper of history isn’t the Freemasons… it’s the Jesuits… *drops mic and walks off stage*

Did I blow your mind? If you enjoy my work, PLEASE consider hooking me up with a coffee, Ko-Fi or just become a paid sub. I’m as cheap as Substack will allow me to be, $5/mo or $50/year. Believe it or not, writing free content isn’t actually free. This past year has been pretty expensive; two computers, $700 dictation program, a large external hard drive, memberships to paywalled websites that allow me to access stuff like old newspaper archives (which is the only reason I am able to write stuff like the World’s Fair series) - these costs add up and I literally cannot do it without reader support.

Now that I knew who was really behind “history”, to unravel this mystery, I had to go back - back to the beginning, the very beginning…

COMING NEXT: Sex, Murder and a Scheme - How the Pope Stole the World

But in the meantime:

