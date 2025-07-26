In The Prelude: Meet the Players in the Game for World Control and Chapter 1: The Never Before Told Story of WW1, I showed you how Freemasons infiltrated the world and how a great many of the Masonic Lodges became almost entirely Juwish. The Masons and Ju-deo-Masons planned to overthrow society and, using Revolutions, they accomplished just that. Emperors and Kings were dethroned and murdered, their kingdoms becoming “democracies”. Once a democratic country, Masons were installed into governments. In Chapter 2: Three False Flags and a No Photos Policy, we looked at the theatrics that lured America into the war. Now it was time to make money…

Now that the US was going to war, it was time to fund the battle. While previous wars had been financed by the elites, the plan here was to have citizens collectively pool our personal money to finance it, because why should the elites spend their money when they can instead spend ours? Enter: Liberty Bonds. Liberty Bonds (War Bonds) are debt securities issued by a government to finance military operations, they are a loan from the citizen to the government with conditions different from a typical loan. Each time a citizen purchased a bond, that money would go into the money pot where it would be done with however whomever sees fit. Then, when the bond matured, the citizen would be given back their money plus interest. If you have never looked into the War Bonds scheme, let me fill you in:

There are many ways to use money that gain interest and War Bonds were the lowest paying of them all. War bonds originally had a 30-year maturity, which resulted in a lousy 3% return. This meant if a citizen purchased a $100 bond in 1914, they would have to wait until 1944 to redeem it. Now let’s say 11 of the 30 years pass and you get in a financial bind and need to cash out your bonds; if you cash out a war bond early, you may face certain penalties or lose potential earnings. What this ultimately meant was, citizens were loaning their money for chump change in return; chump change which was only allotted after the funds had sat for a really long time; if you bought a Bond when you were 40, you wouldn’t get paid until you turn 70! What this also meant was, whomever was in control of the War Bonds money pool could use those funds on any better investment opportunity and earn interest on money that they never did any work to earn. Let me break this down for you on a really simplistic scale using fictitious numbers:

I tell you I desperately need $100 and I say if you give me $100 today, I will give you $130 in 30 years. You, being a caring person who wants me to succeed, hand me $100. I then take your money and put it in a high yield CD, or, better yet, I take your money and use it to loan someone else money at an even higher interest rate. Three decades later, when you come to collect your $130 from me, I will have turned it into $300 or more, so I hand you back your $100 plus the $30 in interest you earned and I stick the rest in my pocket. Now imagine this on a grand scale worth billions. And, as you could have guessed, it was the Federal Reserve that managed the sales of Liberty Bonds.

Because the interest payments were so low and the American public didn’t want war to begin with, the only way to get people to fork over their money was through fear and patriotism. To get the public to purchase bonds, the government hired famous artists to make posters.

Celebrities promoted the bonds and held rallies for purchasing them.

The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were recruited to go door-to-door, selling bonds under the slogan "Every Scout to Save a Soldier".

If you already bought some, it was your obligation to buy more. You love your country, don’t you?

It was soon realized that the first round of funding just wasn’t enough, so one Liberty Bond campaign led to a second with a 25-year maturity.

Which led to a third with a 10 year maturity.

And a fourth.

To get people to buy the fourth round of Bonds, a new clause was added: the government promised to repay the investor in gold coinage and offered the maturity at 20 years. As you can imagine, these were massive upsells; being paid in gold was such an incredible offer that citizens couldn’t resist - the public invested, invested, invested.

Spoiler Alert: Those who purchased these bonds were eligible to cash-in in 1932 through 1947, but it was all a carefully crafted ploy. When it came time to repay, the US Treasury refused to uphold their end of the deal, thus resulting in outrage. Why did they refuse to pay?, you ask. Answer: Because in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, also known as “The Gold Seizure”, which made gold off-limits and required US citizens to turn over their privately held gold coins, bullion, and gold certificates to the Federal Reserve. So, when the time arrived for the Bonds to be paid out in gold, it was illegal to possess. This meant the Treasury couldn’t give citizens the gold they had waited so many years to be given. I’m sure this was just coincidence, right? When all said and done, $17 billion (BILLION!) was raised through Liberty Bonds - and every last penny of it could incur interest for the public… in decades… and in the meantime, whomever held that money could do with it as they pleased…

Liberty Bonds got people to invest in securities - something which average folks had never done before. While this detail may seem insignificant now, it will become a pillar to what would unfurl in only a handful of years; stocks - more on this later in this series.

While the Liberty Bond campaigns were running, Americans were being told to ration -

This included conserving wheat, meat, sugar, and fats, so those items could be sent overseas. Slogans were created like, “when in doubt, eat potatoes”, “Meatless Mondays” and “Wheatless Wednesdays”.

While the media reported the troops were eating great due to all the food rationing, personal diaries and letters written by soldiers revealed otherwise. Food the fighters reported receiving was substantially different than what the media was stating. The soldiers diet included spoiled beef and rats.

THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS YOUR BINOCULARS

As if all of the censorship and government overreach wasn’t crazy enough, the government now wanted citizens to donate all forms of seeing devices they possessed; binoculars, spy glasses, even telescopes needed to be given to the government who claimed the troops needed them.

People were told to mail their seeing devices to the Navy.

Taking away binoculars sure is a good way to make sure nobody sees a thing, now isn’t it?…

CHARLES GATES DAWES

Charles Gates Dawes is an important player you likely never heard of. Back in the 1880s, President McKinley appointed Dawes as the Comptroller of Currency. This is important because it is the Comptroller of Currency who “serves to charter, regulate, and supervise all national banks and federal thrift institutions and the federally licensed branches and agencies of foreign banks in the United States” - it was Dawes who oversaw it all.

After holding that government position he opened his own company, the Central Trust Company of Illinois… a bank, of all things…

During this same time, “Dawes acquired interests in several Midwestern gas plants. He became the president of both the La Crosse Gas Light Company in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the Northwestern Gas Light and Coke Company in Evanston, Illinois” - so at this point, the guy owned a bank and had financial interest in the gas industry and before that he worked in a high-up level of government managing banks.

During the war, JP Morgan’s House of Morgan bank “needed public support from a non-Morgan banker” and Dawes was happy to fill the role. To keep the war warring, in 1915 Dawes’ bank financed the first Anglo-French Financial Commission war loan totaling $500 million. A Morgan banker, Thomas W. Lamont, said that Dawes' support would "make a position for him in the banking world such as he otherwise could never hope to make".

This next part is important: Also during the war, Dawes was made brigadier general. He was then sent to France to serve for France as chairman of the general purchasing board for the American Expeditionary Forces. This meant it was Dawes, the man with a financial stake in gas and the owner of a bank actively loaning war money, who was now in France placing orders through American companies - it was Dawes who had the power to order oil, steel or anything that would require financing through the banks or Federal Reserve which he himself had ownership in. While filling that role, Dawes was also meeting with British ambassadors.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan Jr., was designated as Britain's sole purchasing agent in the United States. Because Morgan, Carnegie and Rockefeller controlled U.S. Steel, this meant they were purchasing supplies through themselves, thus driving up the price of their stock and enriching themselves using taxpayer funds. The same is true with the oil business controlled by Rockefeller, financed by Morgan. And if that isn’t enough conspiracy for ya, despite having no previous experience in the field, a Juw named Bernard Baruch was installed as chairman of the new War Industries Board which was responsible for the purchase of war supplies. Mr. Baruch was filthy rich due to making a fortune off the stock market, so as you can see, the bankers and stock market bro’s were the men brought in and installed in ordering positions. Oh! And in later testimony, Baruch would state that during the war, he was the most powerful man - even more powerful than the president himself, so there’s that.

EDWIN HUBBLE

Dawes worked alongside a man named Edwin Hubble. It was in 1915, the same year that Dawes and Hubble worked together, that the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics was founded (March 3rd, 1915. I’m not super into the numbers stuff, but this would be 3-3-15 which would be 3-3-6). The National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics was called NACA for short. NACA’s logo looked strikingly like what would become known as Batman’s “bat symbol” which would appear in comic books several decades later (1939):

The logo also looks like the bat we looked at in my piece Sex, Murder and a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World - the bat which was affixed to the back of an eagle, in a church in ancient Germany…

Although the president of the Carnegie Institution of Washington, Robert Woodard, was put in charge of NACA, the concept for the organization came together many years prior as a brainchild of Charles Walcott, the secretary for the Smithsonian, and then-Assistant Secretary for the Navy, working for Franklin D Roosevelt. All of this makes a lot of sense because the Smithsonian, although bearing the Jesuit logo, was ran by Freemasons and acts as the master of history propaganda and FDR was himself a Freemason.

I forgot to mention, it just so happened that the establishing of NACA was slipped into a different bill, the Naval Appropriations Bill, to be specific. It is said it passed nearly unnoticed because nobody in government bothers to read all of those tedious words. At the time of its approval, NACA consisted of 12 total members. Want to know what NACA will eventually become? None other than…

…

… NASA.

Both Mr. Dawes and Mr. Hubble will resurface later in this series with very large roles to fill; history making roles…

ISRAEL

Within the 33 years leading up to 1917, the Freemasonic / Juwish Rothschild family had many places in Israel named after them, including:

THE RISE OF PALESTINE

On November 2nd of 1917, due to the persecution of six million Juws back in 1915, it was decided that the Juwish community needed a safe home, so Rothschild assisted in the establishment of Palestine. Arthur James Balfour, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, wrote to Rothschild on behalf of the king to express elation in establishing the new territory.

What you must understand about Palestine is what is never discussed; what is located in Palestine…

… which happens to be this body of water, the Dead Sea:

What is the importance of this body of water? A report of the Crown Agents of the British Colonies entitled "Production of Minerals From the Waters of the Dead Sea" estimated the value of the minerals, except oil, as follows: Magnesium Chloride, 22,000 tons, value 600 billion dollars; Potassium Chloride, 20,000 tons, value 75 billion dollars; other minerals valued at 1,200 billion dollars or a total of about three trillion dollars, exclusive of oil. - And that was back then. A billion back then is worth $16,073,250,000.00 today… quite a handsome gift.

Prior to the Balfour letter to Rothschild, Rothschild was fully aware of the mineral wealth of the Dead Sea. Although it is reported that not everyone knew about the sea’s riches, the right people did.

Now if you take a step back and think about it, you must ask yourself if this is the real reason why, for all of history, religious wars have been fought over these lands? Judea was historically part of Palestine. Judea was where the Juws lived, until Christianity, led by the Pope (who was in the process of stealing the world through fraud and forgery), began bloody Crusades to take the land in the name of Jesus. But it wasn’t just the Pope who was determined to seize control of the area, it was also the Muslims, in the name of the Prophet Muhammad. The three religions each insisted the land was of significance and each was willing to send their army’s to die for the possibility of recapturing it. Were the army’s of believers, the people who desired resurrection, fighting on behalf of their respective Saviors, all along being used as pawns? After all, when the people conquer the land on behalf of their religion, it is not the people who are given control over the land… it is the government or the religion (quasi-government)…

LINDBERGH

While this was going on, Charles Lindbergh said in front of Congress, I “hear by impeach said WPG Harding, governor; Paul M. Warburg, vice governor; and Frederick Delano, Adolph Miller, and Charles Hamlin, members, and also impeach all of them collectively as the five acting members of the Federal Reserve Board, of high crimes and misdemeanors in aiding, abetting and conspiring with certain persons and firms… in a conspiracy to violate the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the just and equitable policies of the Government…”. Mr. Lindbergh went on to tell the story of how the Federal Reserve was formed by the bankers to destroy the United States.

"This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on Earth. When the President signs this bill, the invisible government by the Monetary Power will be legalized”, Lindbergh said. He went on to explain that these people, through the Federal Reserve, will be able to create depressions by manipulating interest rates and the stock market, “the people may not know it immediately, but the day of reckoning is only a few years removed”. He also referred to it as “The worst legislative crime of the ages”. In a single speech, Lindbergh exposed exactly what was to come.

15 years from now, when what was to come arrived, Lindberg’s son would be abducted, murdered and found dead on the side of the road. The FBI, led by Freemason-Jesuit J. Edgar Hoover would investigate the case. A German immigrant would be arrested for the crime, but he would ongoingly profess his innocence. His appeals were rushed through in a year, all denied, and he was sentenced to death by electric chair, then executed, only a year after being found guilty.

THE RED CROSS

During World War 1, Colonel William Boyce Thompson, “prominent in the Republican party”, was the first director of the Federal Reserve (New York) and was the director of Sinclair Oil. By the way, Sinclair Oil is the company with the dinosaur logo, because as I showed you in my series, The Dinosaur Hoax, the Controllers of society used to claim oil comes from fossils and therefore is scarce, thus allowing them to manipulate the price of it. History has since been rewritten to claim nobody ever said it comes from fossils and that this is nothing more than “conspiracy theory”, but if you read my series, you will discover that is a flat out lie.

In 1917, Colonel Thompson formed and personally financed a Red Cross mission to Russia. Russia did not ask for the Red Cross, nor did it want it. “The mission had nothing to do with neither medicine nor the Red Cross”. Out of the 30 Red Cross representatives sent to Russia, only 6 were doctors, the rest were Wall Street lawyers and financiers - representatives from Chase bank, National City bank, etc. The purpose of the mission was to fund the upcoming Bolshevik revolution. Thompson himself gave $1,000,000.

In Russia, the Colonel created the Committee of Civic Education in Free Russia which was responsible for overseeing pro-Bolshevik propaganda. I should probably mention, the British Red Cross was established out of the National Society for Aid to the Sick and Wounded in War, which Rothschild founded. The Red Cross was filled with Rothschilds.

Call it happenstance, call it a fluke, call it really interesting timing, but while all of this was going on, worldwide revolutions were taking place; revolutions to overthrow monarchies and install into government Freemasons, Juws and Ju-deo-Masons, and these revolutions were going exactly as planned. When the dust would settle, Ju-deo-Masons would have complete control…

COMING NEXT: The Year the World was Captured

