By this point in time, the papacy had stolen a large portion of the world through forgery, swindles and scandals (discussed in Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World). The Pope was now officially the most powerful man, so powerful he controlled kingdoms and the militaries within, but controlling other nation’s militaries wasn’t enough, the Pope wanted his own fighting force. Enter: The Knights Templar - which was great for the pope… until something went wrong… very wrong…

Wanna listen to this 13-minute article instead of read? Here you go:

1× 0:00 -13:42

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Under control of the Pope, supported by King Richard I of England, Richard III (England) King Louis VII (France) and Louis IX (France), the Knights Templar grew in size and established new chapters throughout Western Europe. The Knights were given tax-exempt status and full immunity in a great many countries. Their one and only boss was the Pope; the Knights answered to no other authority.

A cleverly designed propaganda campaign painted the Knights as young men who had taken vows to chastity and poverty; Christian warriors who were protecting the Holy Land. Because of this, donations poured into their organization from all over Europe “and every stratum of society”. The donations were so enormous that if there ever was a vow of poverty, that concept was scrapped. In a short matter of time, the Knights became filthy rich and owned castles, churches, farms and wineries all over Western Europe and parts of the Middle East. They got into trade and began selling commodities such as crops, wool, and wine throughout Europe and also became landlords, renting out huge swaths of land. At the height of their influence, the Templars owned a massive fleet of ships. Conservative estimates place the Templar‘s assets at over 10,000 estates and hundreds of thousands of acres of land across Europe and the Levant. Hell, they even owned the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the Pope’s Knights of Malta were on the island of Malta:

The Pope also operated the Knights Hospitaller, which, by this point in time, were stationed in Margat:

According to an 18th century writer, the money went to their heads and the Templars became as arrogant as pomp princes.

In addition to the land, ships and commercial trade businesses, the wealthy Knights created an international banking institution - the first of its kind - which offered early forms of banking, loans, letters of credit and safety deposit boxes. Through these banks, funding was provided for wars and Crusades. Their banks grew into a vast economic infrastructure across Europe and in the Holy Land. It was only a matter of time before these entities were serving as the primary banks of European monarchs and nobles. In London, the Knights built their headquarters, known as the New Temple. This location was a repository for the order's accumulated revenues and became a royal treasury. The Roman Catholic Church itself was a consumer of the Templars bank. These banks allowed the Church to store her immense assets and transfer them from country to country. It is said the Templars had an annual revenue approaching $2 billion in today‘s currency value.

And this is when the first conspiracy of this series begins - well technically the second, because the Pope stealing the world would have been the first and that, my friends, was a pretty damn big conspiracy…

First let me tell you what history tells us then we will look at what history doesn’t tell us.

THE FIRST VERSION OF HISTORY

You have to remember what was happening at this time; the papacy had stolen the world with the Donation of Constantine forgery and was using its fraudulently obtained power to control monarchies.

Although a great deal of emperors and kings went along with the scheme (because they knew being excommunicated by the Pope was essentially a political death sentence), there were a few rulers that were like Bro, I’m King, these are my lands, I don’t have to listen to everything you tell me. King Philip IV of France was one of these dudes. According to history, this led to a bitter conflict over royal authority. It was the Vicar of God versus Philip IV of France who was one of the most powerful monarchs in Europe at the start of the 14th century.

Modern day books claim, around the year 1290, the King needed money to finance his war against England, so he taxed the Pope’s clergy without first seeking the Pope’s permission. Six years later, in 1296, the Pope responded by issuing a papal bull which prohibited the taxing of clergy without papal authorization. They tell us this bull was seen as a threat to Philip's political authority and it led to a standoff between the two leaders. For whatever reason, the papacy backed down (momentarily) and reluctantly decided kings can tax clergy after all.

It seems everything was peachy until disaster struck. The King was facing significant financial challenges and was said to have been often in debt. So, only a few years after the papal bull, in 1299, he borrowed money from the Knights Templar. The loan from the Knights totaled 500,000 livres - which sounds like a lot of money but it is actually equal to less than $670,000 today, so I’m not sure if it was really that much money for a King, but history says it was. And here’s where history starts to get weird:

They tell us, less than two years after the loan, in 1301, Philip arrested one of the Pope’s bishops on charges of high treason. The bishop of Pamiers (France), Bernard Saisset, was accused of attempting an insurrection on behalf of the House of Foix which was determined to take over the French coastal Navarre (a very important area for trade routes). When Philip came to learn of the bishop working for the House of Foix, he had him imprisoned. This really pissed off Pope Boniface who responded by suspending Philip's right to tax clergy and further demanded all French clergy come to Rome “to discuss the king's governance”.

The King then forbade any gold or silver from leaving France, instantly cutting off a large part of the wealth the Pope received from France. Interestingly, the English King Edward I acted quickly to take similar measures. The King then told his people that the Pope was trying to claim that he owned France and all of the wealth within it, which made citizens furious.

The Templars then fled to their island of Cyprus.

The following year, in 1303, Philip launched an attack on Boniface himself, raiding his residence and arresting the Pope. He proceeded to hold him hostage for several days. Boniface was released shortly after but died a month later. The next Pope, Benedict XI, did not last long. It is suspected he was poisoned by King Philip's councillor, Guillaume de Nogaret. Shit had officially hit the fan.

1306: According to history, the King was said to be financially bleeding at this point. To address these financial issues, he resorted to various measures including the arrest of Jews in France, seizing their assets (including all of their gold) and banishing them from the country.

Not long after the arrest and imprisonment of the Pope, the King ordered the arrest of the Templars. On Friday, October 13th, they were arrested en mass, accused of serious offenses, including heresy, blasphemy, idolatry, homosexual practices, trampling and urinating on the Crucifix, secret rites of obscene kisses, sodomy, usury, financial corruption and high treason. It is said they confessed to all of the aforementioned but it is also claimed they only confessed due to torture. A few years later, dozens of Templars were burned at the stake in Paris for their confessions. History says these charges were all false and that the King made the whole thing up to get out of paying back the money he owed the Templars. History further states he sought to gain control of the wealth of the Knights Templar. And one more thing history now strangely tells us; there seemed to be no longer a need for the Knights, so “under pressure from King Philip, Pope Clement V reluctantly dissolved the Knights Templar in 1312”. - What? Does any of this make sense to anyone?

THE SECOND VERSION OF HISTORY

After becoming exceptionally wealthy elites, the Knights developed habits, specifically drinking and practicing a “dark” religion. In fact, there was an old saying, “to drink like a Templar” and the old German word Templehaus meant “house of ill-fame”. The King, through ongoing business dealings with the Templars, had established a friendship with them. As the years passed, he watched the moral decay of the Knights and reached the point of becoming quite alarmed by their behavior. He urged the Pope to take action but the Pope refused. The following year, when the Pope still had not taken action, the King then had them arrested because what they were doing was crimes in France.

It may be true that the Knights confessed to crimes under torture, but what history leaves out is this interrogation method was only the first. The Pope himself would then interview the Knights, on his own terms, in his own territory (he chose Paris), without torture. The Pope demanded they speak the truth and at this time most of the Templars admitted to the same. They even signed sworn testimonials which included admitting to spitting on the cross.

History says, despite having this knowledge, the Pope still did not want to take action against the group - whether this was because he didn’t truly believe it or because it would have been a massive scandal or because the Knights had now become more powerful than the papacy, we will never know. What happened next was the Pope summoned over 70 additional French Knights to be interviewed. This interview also did not include torture and occurred in the presence of the Pope himself. At this time these Templars confessed to the same and signed sworn statements. Their sworn testimony also included spitting on the cross and other acts which were too disturbing for authors of the 1920s to put on paper.

Even with the multiple batches of identical confessions, the Pope still refused to take action. More Templars were interviewed and the outcome was the same. Now, men of the Order from different countries had matching statements admitting to Anti-Christian behavior and initiation rituals which ranged from obscene to evil. However, this still didn’t sway the Pope. The Pope even went as far as defending the Knights to the King then the Pope worked to suppress the information.

Regarding the claim that the King had the Knights murdered to get out of repaying a debt - something history forgets to mention is, completely unrelated to the Templars, the citizens of France were upset with the King. They were angry because they felt he had debased their coin currency. You see, the King had ordered it be mixed with alloy for financial reasons after a war with England. This was done publicly and the coinage was restored not long after. It is said, at the time these slanderous accusations were made, they were made out of anger.

Regarding seizing the Jews property, this was not done because the King was financially broke, it was done because of the Jews actions (usury, uprisings / aiding revolutions / aiding the enemy / attempting to cause upheaval). The King was not the first nor the last to take these actions followed by banishing Jews from his country. I will show you this in detail in my next series, The Never Before Told Story of WWI:

The King saw both the Templars and the Jews as a threat to his kingdom. When he flushed them out of his country, it “resulted in immense benefits to France”. Historian M. Funck-Brentano described the whole country as prospering during the early fourteenth century with an “increase of population, flourishing agriculture and industry”. This led to swine-hearders owning vineyards and cow hearders owning townhouses in Languedoc and Provence.

The first version of history also fails to report that it was not the King who ordered the Templars to burn at the stake. This decision was made by the Parliament of Tours “with hardly a dissenting vote”. The University of Paris stated the confessions, taken years prior in Paris, were authentic and not obtained under torture. It is said not one citizen in Paris contested the execution of the Knights nor did one come to their defense, which leads one to ask; if the Knights were heroes, as history has described them, why were there no protests?

THE THIRD VERSION OF HISTORY

The Templars essentially controlled the elites of society because they held their money - and if there’s one entity you don’t want a massive falling out with, it’s your bank. Because of this, the Templars themselves became elites and began partaking in practices which the rich and famous were involved in; black magic, Alchemy and Kabballah. Many claim they had flat out become Satanists and Luciferians. Black Magic and Satanism were indeed practiced by the wealthy, especially in France. Do you remember Gilles de Rais from my piece The Pharmacopeia of Pharmakeia: The Dark Art of "Medicine"? If you didn’t read it, de Rais was French nobility and was both an Alchemist and a Satanist. As a Satanist he was interested in summoning demons and had an obsession with children. According to his trial transcript, he lured children to his royal castle, molested them and executed them. The blood of the murdered would be used in rituals. After the ceremony, the bodies would be dismembered and burned. de Rais is believed to be the first known serial killer in history with some historians attributing as many as 600 deaths to him. Want to know who his pal was? JOAN OF ARC. Remember how she died? Burned at the stake for practicing witchcraft.

According to this theory, not only were the Knights cursing Jesus Christ while worshipping the devil, they were also partaking in usury and monies which they were in charge of would sometimes go missing. Perhaps this is why the King forbade gold and silver from leaving the country? Perhaps this is the real reason the Pope was raided and imprisoned? Or has history been so suppressed that there is another entirely untold story out there?…

COMING NEXT: KNIGHTS TEMPLAR: DOUBLE AGENTS?: Lost Technology, Muslims & The Ark of the Covenant

But first, if you like my work, please keep me hydrated! Or become a paid sub and get two awesome paid sub exclusive articles per month.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ

Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World Agent131711 · Jul 7 Out of nowhere, it just appeared. It was presented by the Catholic Church as an official document, said to have been created by Roman Emperor, Constantine The Great, stating his desire to make a large donation to the Church - and by large donation, I mean a gift of biblical proportions. Read full story

Questioning My Religion [Part 1] Agent131711 · Apr 2 This is not an entry-level truth article. This is for people who are in the same boat as me and just want to know what the full truth is, whatever that may be, no matter how painful it may be. This is for people whose minds are open enough to take an objective look at religion and ask some tough questions. This post isn’t for everyone and will indeed offend many despite my intentions being pure - I am just trying to make sense of my childhood and life, throughout which religion has played a large role. If you are not yet at the stage where you are open to discussing topics of this nature, then it is best you skip over this article and meet me back here when this series is over. Read full story