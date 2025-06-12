Does this voice sound familiar?

Yep, it was Joe Biden many, many years ago, pretending like some time in the future it will be likely that Justice Roberts would rule on something that had been secretly happening for over a century…

Wanna listen to this 17-minute article instead of read? Here you go:

If you read my piece, Human Dissection & Experimentation + Rockefeller's Breeding Farm, you already know in 1874, Mary Rafferty went to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was here she had a section of her skull removed and her brain tortured by physicians - this is just one example demonstrating that this experimentation and cruelty has been occurring for no less than 150 years, the Mary Rafferty incident was simply a time they got caught.

These ridiculous photos the media currently shows us of Neurolink brain chip implants…

…are literally ancient technology from a medical-science perspective. Here is Dr. J.M Delgado, the man who created the tech through research which took place in the 1940s! Look at the photo, it’s the same thing!

In 1946, in Karolinska Sweden hospitals, including Children’s Hospitals, patients who went in for general surgery “had their skull opened during operations without their knowledge to enable the implantation of electrodes in their brains. Thus could they be held hostage to a lifetime of brutal experimentation in which they were connected via radio frequencies to a central receiver which made manifest their various cognitive processes and even neurological functions”. But Sweden wasn’t the first to implant their citizens with RFID devices. These experiments had already been performed during the second world war in Germany, the USSR and the USA.

If we skip ahead in time to the 1950s, the medical-science industry no longer needed to perform brain surgery to implant people because the RFID tech had become injectable. It was during this same time in history that vaccination was becoming mainstream because more and more “viruses” kept appearing and “evolving”. Simultaneously, school children were beginning to be hammered with “germ” propaganda, thus emphasizing the need for vaccinations. And while all of that was going on, the concept of aliens from outer space was being pushed in the media. At this time the aliens had turned into assholes and were abducting people and performing brain experiments on them to implant microchips. Now, anyone who claimed they had a RFID chip implanted into their body without their permission could be shoved into the group of crazy nuts who claimed to see aliens. It was a flawless psychological operation to coverup exactly what the government, the military and the medical-science industry were themselves doing.

By the 1960s, the medical-science industry was actively involved in figuring out how RFID chips could be covertly implanted into living beings. Mice were fed transmitters prior to being fed to snakes. Once the mouse was inside of the snake “the only limitation to the information which could be extracted was the imagination of the researcher”…

The same experiments were successfully ran with fish and dolphins. Proof positive that the food supply was the solution to transmitter installation.

Also in the 1960s, researchers working in colleges were openly implanting electrodes into animals to control their behavior.

In 1968, at South Vietnam's Bien Ho Hospital, the American SEI teams implanted electrodes into the skulls of Vietcong prisoners of war. These experiments were to control behavior of the “brainwired” subjects remotely. When the experiments were over, the prisoners of war were shot and cremated by Green Berets.

In 1969 J M Delgado wrote Physical Control of the Mind about the extraordinary potential of his technology: "The possibility of man’s controlling the thoughts of other men has ranked as high in human fantasy as the control over transmutation of metals, the possession of wings, or the power to take a trip to the moon. Our generation has witnessed the accomplishment of so many nearly impossible tasks that today we are ready to accept almost anything In the world of science, however, speculation and fantasy cannot replace truth... Memories can be recalled, emotions awakened, and conversations speeded up... It is possible to disturb consciousness, to confuse sensory interpretations, or to elicit hallucinations during excitation of the brain. It is also possible to induce fear, pleasure, and changes in aggressive behavior... Science seems to be approaching the possibility of controlling many aspects of behavior electronically... We are advancing rapidly in the pattern recognition of electrical correlates of behavior and in the methodology for two-way radio communication between brain and computers." - that was 55 YEARS ago, my friends!

In March of 1979, Leonard Kille, the inventor of the Polaroid Land Camera, had his brain destroyed during an unwanted microchip implantation experiment, part of gruesome mind control surgeries performed by the CIA. I wrote about this in The Tin Foil Hat.

In 1985, more than 50 Swedes sent a collective letter to their Attorney General, Magnus Sjoberg. These citizens demanded Sjoberg put in writing that it is unlawful for doctors and the police to implant transmitters in the heads and brains of people under sedation - a problem which had been on record in Sweden since the 1950s. And let me point out, this was a huge issue in a country with a total population of 10 million, now imagine what is and has been occurring in a country with a population of 350 million (America).

Worldwide, prisoners have always been used as guinea pigs for Big Pharma and the science industry as a whole, so it is of no surprise that inmates were subjected to RFID technology experiments. In the early 1990s, multiple prisoners from across the United States began begging the alternative media for help from their cells in Utah State Prison, Colorado State Prison, El Reno Federal Prison and Texas Prison, to name a few. One inmate, David Fratus, described his circumstances in a shocking letter:

"I entered this prison in May of 1986, having been sentenced to a 1-15 year indeterminate sentence for a second degree property crime, and unknowingly stepped into what one would most naturally imagine to be a totally science fictional situation... They did not begin openly subjecting me to this technology until I had been here eighteen months...

I am being Subjected to some type of remote control electronic brain punishment in severity nothing less than outright torture… I began to receive or hear, high frequency tones in my ears, like the test pattern on a TV set. The volume or intensity of these frequencies is adjustable and some are so high and piercing that they have literally had me climbing the walls. When I plug my ears with cotton or my finger tips, the tones are still inside and become amplified is as if they had become electrified echo chambers with the sounds coming from the inside out.

They have better access to what’s in my mind with this nefarious invention than I do. They are using those frequency impulses to perpetrate some very vicious maltreatment on me. With a flick of a switch they can strip me of all energy and motivation to where I am forced to lie on my bunk and stare at the wall like a zombie. I don't see how this treatment can possibly be construed as anything other than torture…"

Another prisoner, Derek Vinson wrote about what he was being subjected to, “…The Texas Prison in Columbus is using bio-medical telemetry mind control on me which have been developed by the CIA... Prison personnel reads my mind 24 hours a day, and meddle, threaten, and have intracranial discussions with me about my political activities... They also cause my heart to be controlled by them to make me feel like I’m going to have a heart attack. I have filed a lawsuit, entitled Vinson-v.- Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institution case number B-93-1342-D-CV-B. "

In 1999, the Auto ID Center was established “as a not-for-profit consortium to develop a system for using the Internet to identify goods anywhere in the world”. They already knew exactly what was required to give humans an Electronic Product Code (EPC), a code which would link us to the internet. Let that sink in for a moment, human beings getting a product code…

Now the 2000s were approaching and it was time to roll out the big plan: (important old 2-minute video, listen to the end)

Yes, according to Mr. Rockefeller, the plan all along as been to microchip each and every one of us, because we are not viewed as humans, we are viewed as property of the State, and what do you do with property? You look after it. Just how cattle gets a tag affixed to its ear, chattel (meaning both property and a slave), must be tracked and monitored.

One of the government entities deeply involved with spying and RFID chip technology has been DARPA, but we probably could have guessed that simply by looking at their logo for their Information Awareness Office:

If you haven’t heard of the Information Awareness Office, it came to be only four months after 9/11, just like the Rockefeller video above said. Let me tell you what Wikipedia writes about the Information Awareness Office, “[The Office was made in] January 2002 to bring together several DARPA projects focused on applying surveillance and information technology to track and monitor terrorists and other asymmetric threats to U.S. national security by achieving "Total Information Awareness””. DARPA achieves it’s “threat tracking” by gathering “the personal information of everyone in the United States, including personal e-mails, social networks, credit card records, phone calls, medical records, and numerous other sources, without any requirement for a search warrant” as part of a larger global surveillance program. It then analyzes this information to create “connections between individuals” which they claim helps them sniff out "threats".

Yes, the Information Office, as part of a global surveillance program, is looking at your medical records to see which treatments you get or opt out of, reading your email to your boss stating you resign because it has been seven years and you still haven’t gotten the raise he promised, and by going through your purchase receipts to see what you bought from Wal-Mart. Of course that isn’t enough, so they still have to listen to your phone calls, see who you are friends with on social media, read what you post on social media, read this article to learn what this author is saying about their program, and that still is not enough so, information is gathered from, quote, “numerous other sources”. All of that is needed so the government can determine if you and I are threats to the United States. The next most logical question would be, “What is considered a threat?”, to which I respond, “I don’t know, ask the all-seeing-eye-pyramid-in-outer-space people…”

And by the way, their logo says “scientia est potentia” which means "Knowledge is Power". This reminded me of my childhood. Here’s a 13 second video clip that all 1980s babies will relate to:

It wasn’t just prisoners and citizens of Sweden being implanted with this terrifying technology, it was people from all walks of life; rich and poor, young and old, from businessmen in $8,000 suits to hippies to stay-at-home mothers to the homeless bums living on a San Francisco sidewalk, there seems to be no rhyme or reason to who is selected for these programs because, as Rockefeller stated, the ultimate goal is to implant everyone. And if you are thinking this sounds preposterous, many years ago, a famous University of California professor of neuro-surgery, Peter Lindstrom, wrote to a victim of RFID implantation. Mr. Lindstrom stated,

“I can only confirm that some foreign objects, most likely brain transmitters, have been implanted at the base of your frontal brain and in the skull. The risk of such implantations is considerable and the risk of chronic infections and meningitis when that implantation has been made through the nose or the sinuses are real issues…. There are two particularly dreadful procedures which have been developed. Those working and playing with them secretly call them Radio-Hypnotic Intracerebral Control and Electronic Dissolution of Memory." - If you didn’t catch that, he said, “…when that implantation has been made through the nose or the sinuses…”

Now we are around the year 2005. It was during this time that Samuel Palmisano was president of IBM. He told the Council of Foreign Relations that anything could be added to the network:

By 2007, linking humans to the network had become such a problem that it was mentioned in a letter sent by Congressman Jim Guest to his fellow members of Congress. His letter states he was holding a session to discuss “stopping the massive movement in the use of Verichip and RFID technologies in tracking Americans”. It goes on to say “Long before Verichip was known we were testing these devices on Americans, many without their knowledge or consent”…

Now you may be wondering what Verichip is, so let me show you…

Verichip is FDA-approved implantable RFID chips that consist of circuitry and an antenna for communications. Roughly the size of a grain of rice, once inside the patient, the Verichip becomes bonded to tissue within the body.

Perhaps now is a good time to tell you that although the media goes to great lengths to hide this, Raytheon manufactures Verichip and IBM financed the creation of it. When Verichip launched, its stated purpose was four-fold. First, it had a corresponding payment platform called VeriPay. This allowed the chip to be used in place of cash or credit cards. Second was VeriMed, which stored all healthcare data. VeriGuard was a system in which “authorized users” could access the data on ones chip and lastly was “Corrections”, in which anyone convicted of any crime would be forcefully chipped, and 9/11 was used as the platform to launch this technology. The argument was that if we had VeriChip, 9/11 would have been prevented. When referring to the necessity of VeriChip technology Mr. Gary Retherford stated, "I will protect you no matter how much of your privacy and your liberties I destroy, it's my job to make sure that no harm comes to you…"

But let me remind you again, whatever they show us on the news is tech the military has had for so long that they are done with it. Every single patent that is filed is reviewed by the government or their biggest contractor SERCO. Any patent which can be deemed “dangerous” or “disruptive to society” is slapped with a secrecy order or outright stolen by the government. This includes patents for vehicles that don’t require gasoline, high-performance solar panels, free energy devices and more. Once the military no longer has a use for the tech (because they are on to technology far superior), then, and only then, do secrecy orders get lifted and the tech is made public. That means the “Verichip” shown in this old news broadcast is ancient outdated tech in terms of what the military had during that time - so keep that in mind while watching the news clip as they try to make you believe these are cutting edge RFID chips that the FDA is protecting you from:

And most importantly, they need you to believe this is voluntary technology that you must consent to prior to it being implanted in you. And just to show you how big and clunky the Verichip is, here’s Maxell’s “Coil on Chip” pamphlet for size comparison:

… even this Maxell product is the tech the public gets to view…

In 2014, the Wyoming Institute of Technology published a now-scrubbed article called Analysis of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip Prevalence in 3 Discrete United States Populations:

To quote from the piece, “Our work has shown that approximately 1 in 3 individuals in the United States is carrying an RFID microchip. Our sample size was sufficiently large (n=2955) and was spread throughout three distinct geographic regions [Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin and Maine, Rhode Island, New Jersey as well as Arizona combined with Nevada]… Intriguingly, the most frequently identified location for an RFID microchip was in tooth fillings. This is contrary to popularly held belief that RFID chips are inserted in the dorsal of the hand near the thumb. More investigation is required to understand the significance of this finding.” - This study has since been called “fraudulent”, justifying its removal from the internet.

Let me ask you this: Do you remember how I said in The UFO and ALIEN HOAX, it is the media’s job to always make us think technology like this is coming in 50 years? It’s always 50 years away, enough time for people to roll their eyes and ignore the nutty concept of clunky brain chips. Meanwhile we hear tales of MKUltra’s horrific experiments and think to ourselves those were long in the past, so long ago that we don’t need to fear something that horrible ever happening again. How diabolically brilliant would it be if the entire VeriChip thing, the Congressman’s emergency meeting letter and so-called “fraudulent study”, what if all of this was one big media PSYOP used to distract the public from the truth - the truth which is that we were ALL likely already implanted?

COMING NEXT: CELL TOWERS & THE NIH CONTRACT YOU NEVER KNEW EXISTED

Like my research? Please consider keeping me hydrated with a Coffee or Ko-Fi or upgrading to a paid subscription. In order for me to do deep dives, I have to pay for websites which allow access to archives that are not publicly available. These things cost money, but they’re worth every penny because they allow me to bring you content you haven’t seen elsewhere.

