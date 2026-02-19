The information I am about to divulge is not only shocking, but it is also dangerous to my safety and that of my family. I am not overreacting when I tell you this. Just WRITING this article on this platform is dangerous…

That said, this is not the same old Pizzagate stuff you have heard. I would not waste my time or yours if I did not have new information to add to the tale. It really is a shame that my hard work and groundbreaking journalism have to go behind lock and key, but if they don’t, I could end up behind lock and key. On the upside, I’m as cheap as they come, only $5 a month or $50 for an entire year. Those funds allow me to continue the fight to expose truth.