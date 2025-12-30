When we finished Part 1, the flowchart left off looking like this:

Now we need to fill it in more…

WHO CONTROLLED THE SHADOW MANSIONS?

BERNIE CORNFELD

One shadow mansion was called Grayhall.

It was controlled by Bernard “Bernie” Cornfeld, who was also the founder of Investors Overseas Services (IOS), the largest mutual fund sales organization outside the United States. IOS operated in Geneva, Switzerland, but was incorporated in Panama.

IOS was involved in a major financial scandal, resulting in defrauding over 250,000 investors. This led to his arrest in Switzerland. He was charged with fraud, but only a few years later, the case was mysteriously dropped by both the judge and the prosecutor, who said they could not “in good conscience ask for a guilty verdict.” Cornfeld, a Romanian Jew, then went to Israel. In 1995, when he suffered a heart attack, he was rushed to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where he died at the age of 66.

Grayhall wasn’t the only mansion Bernie controlled. He also owned the 40-room Douglas Fairbanks mansion in Beverly Hills, a castle in Switzerland, and homes in London and Paris.

BILLY HULL

The next shadow mansion in the Playboy network was owned by strip club owner Billy Hull.

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, it featured “a huge swimming pool with tiled tunnels leading to the opulent bedroom suites.”

Despite being logged in history as an “entertainment tycoon,” it is incredibly difficult to find information about Hull himself or his business dealings, but what I was able to discover was that, in May 1973, a man was murdered in the mansion. He was shot to death by a hitman hired by Hull himself. Billy Hull was sentenced to 20 years in prison. As of 2025, there is no book on Hull, he doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. What I did learn was that Hull’s grandmother, Katie Holcomb, had run a bootleg whiskey operation.

DR. MARK SAGINOR

Another shadow mansion operator was Mark Saginor. Saginor was the doctor for the Playboy bunnies and a lifelong best friend of Hugh Hefner. He was known to tell his Playboy bunny patients that crack cocaine was a cure for asthma, and on numerous occasions, was caught injecting girls with a substance in the mansion’s bedroom. He will resurface again shortly.

PETER NYGARD

Another shadow mansion operator was Peter Nygard, owner of Nygård International, a clothing manufacturing company that did business in Winnipeg, Canada, yet had its world headquarters in New York. Peter was rated the 70th richest Canadian by Canadian Business magazine in 2009. Although doing business in Canada, with his company’s HQ in New York, Nygard himself lived in the Bahamas - the same place the CIA’s Castle Bank was located. Quite a peculiar mix of locations, isn’t it? I know quite a few business owners and every one of them lives in close proximity to their company.

After 50 years of operation, Nygaard’s downfall came in 2020, when he was arrested for what the news called “unimaginable sex crimes spanning nearly half a century.” Interestingly, back in 2010, a full decade prior to the arrest, a documentary filmmaker released The Fifth Estate, which revealed a lengthy history of Nygard’s horrific behavior. After its release, the filmmaker, along with two colleagues, was arrested and charged with knowingly publishing false information. They would spend the next decade of their lives fighting the bogus allegations. The charges were only dropped when the mainstream media broke the story about Nygard’s actions and arrest. We will cover the crimes in a moment because they are exceptionally important to this investigation.

Aside from Cornfeld, Hull, Saginor, and Nygard, the operators of the remaining seven shadow mansion locations are unknown.

FREEMASONRY

If you read my deep dive into the Freemasons or my book (available January 1st, 2026 on ShadowbannedLibrary.com)…

… you already know what they refer to as the “fun” branch of Freemasonry is called the Royal Order of Jesters.

This branch includes men like President Gerald Ford, judges, politicians, police, priests, and more. Check out some of their custom jewelry (many more photos are in the book):

And here’s the only photo I could locate showing one of their meetings. Nearly all content related to the Jesters has been scrubbed (for obvious reasons).

As you may have noticed, the Jester Masons had a homosexual undertone. You can call it a joke if you’d like, but if you read the book, you will see there was a lot of it, year after year, decade after decade. If partaking in gay behavior was a joke, it sure was stale by the second decade of it, yet it kept going. The Jesters were not the only men entertained by homosexuality.

HOMOSEXUALITY

Mr. Hefner was, at a minimum, bisexual. This may sound unbelievable, but he admitted to being “bi sexually curious” on national TV - and that’s not all. Hugh Hefner was a patron of the Gaslight Club, a gay members-only nightclub. As discussed previously, Dr. Saginor, one of Hef’s life-long best friends, was one of the owners of a shadow mansion. After numerous decades of friendship, the two quit speaking, and Mark Saginor became absolutely enraged at the Playboy owner. Mark’s daughter couldn’t figure out why he was so incredibly angry, so she began researching. To her complete and total shock, she discovered her father wasn’t just a good friend to Hugh, they were lovers. Yes, Hugh Hefner, the man who was a hero to millions of young men across the world, was, at a minimum, playing with dicks, if not fully gay. I, personally, couldn’t care less what anyone does in the bedroom, but the reason this matters is because of what is coming next…

PEDOPHILIA

Back in 1947, Alfred Kinsey, an American sexologist, biologist, and professor, founded The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. At the time, it was called the Institute for Sex Research, but it is now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction. Mr. Kinsey did a heck of a lot under the guise of research. For example, during WWII, Alfred Kinsey was illegally making porn at Indiana University… and that was marginal compared to his other studies.

He developed the horrifically perverted Kinsey Belief System, which involved sex with minors, children enjoying sexual pleasure from adults, and emphasized the importance of early childhood sexual experiences for children to be “sexually healthy.” His “studies,” which were funded by Rockefeller, included the horrific molestation of children. If you read the documentation for the “studies,” you will see children, as young as infants, being molested for “science.” These studies were so terrible that, while researching for my piece on the topic, I started crying. It was one of the two times I’ve cried while researching. I just couldn’t believe how evil it was. I mean, we know there are awful people in the world, and we know kids get molested, but when you read it in detail, and see how nonchalant, if not proud of it, they were, it makes you realize how diabolical these people are, and your heart breaks for the children. Screaming, crying, convulsing, fighting back, all of this was considered signs of orgasm. Kinsey has been described as an “obsessed eugenicist, atheist, adulterous misogynist, committed racist, a reckless bi/homosexual, addicted masturbator, masochist, pornography producer and performer, and mass pedosadist.” [See: (1990) Kinsey, Sex and Fraud; (1991) “Soft” Porn Plays Hard Ball; (1998, 2003) Kinsey, Crimes & Consequences; (2010) Sexual Sabotage; (2013) Stolen Honor, Stolen Innocence]

According to Kinsey’s biographer, Even Jones, on Indiana State zoology field trips, Kinsey would insist that the male students join him in daily group nude bathing sessions. At least some of the students were so repulsed that they “ducked out.” To quote researcher Judith Reisman, “His persistence in pressuring young male staff to have sex with him is on record. Kinsey practiced sexual sadism and brutalizing sodomy with two young male co-authors and scores of his male subjects. Apart from the purely criminal aspects of this behavior, it clearly violates the spirit of objective research.”

To best understand Kinsey as an individual, you need look no further than Kinsey fan, Michael Warner. His book, Sex, Politics, and the Ethics of Queer Life, worships Kinsey like a god and praises the laws created due to Kinsey’s (so-called) “work.” Warner wrote,

“Kinsey’s most revolutionary achievement was to convince scholars and the public that non-normative sexual activities are, in fact, normal.”

Tragically, what Mr. Warner wrote was 100% true. That is exactly what Alfred Kinsey did.

So, as you can see, this guy was a disgusting individual, a sexual deviant, and many would tell you, a demon in a man’s suit. I should also mention that Rockefeller was such a fan of Kinsey that the Rockefeller Foundation generously gifted him $40,000 a year for life. That’s the equivalent of around 437 thousand (per year) in today’s currency value.

Hugh Hefner was an avid follower of the Kinsey Belief System. In fact, Hefner was such a fan of Kinsey and his research that the Playboy bunny logo was designed after Alfred Kinsey, who always wore a bow tie.

Hugh used his magazine to push the Keynesian belief system. Of course, none of this was done overtly; it was slipped in here and there as assorted jokes and random lines. For example, here’s an actual Playboy comic, “You call that being molested?”

To again quote Reisman, by 1971, child celebs and child ‘models’ appeared [in Playboy magazine] and “by the mid-1970s Playboy’s pedo-sexploitation images had peaked… Hefner’s advocacy for pedophilia is meticulously

documented by political researcher von Kolen. Kolen cites Playboy’s enthusiastic review of Alayne Yates’ Sex Without Shame: Encouraging the Child’s Healthy Sexual Development, adjacent to an image of a laughing [woman] with two naked toddlers.” The image read, “Masturbation culminating in climax may occur as early as the first month of life.”

Hugh was also instrumental in creating the “schoolgirl and “girl next door” fantasies. These are fantasies involving high school (or younger) girls dressed in school uniforms.

Hef also used Playboy to promote incest.

Penthouse was publishing the same.

In fact, Hustler magazine, another X-rated publication, had a character, Chester the Molester.

You would be floored to know just how often these images appeared in the magazines. An analysis of Playboy, Penthouse, and Hustler magazines, covering December 1953 through December 1984, yielded 6,004 child images. Of the three, Playboy was the worst offender, averaging 17 depictions of children, crime and violence per month (1954 - 1968).

But his love for the underage extended past the pages of his publication. Like his hero, Mr. Hefner was also into children. Russell Miller, author of Bunny, stated that Hugh seduced a child at his daughter’s 16th birthday party. Additionally, he had girlfriends as young as 15. On top of that, it was very common for minors to be photographed for Playboy - yes, they photographed minors - but they would wait until the child turned 18 to release the photos. This means many of the photos in the magazine were of teenage children. A 15-year-old child is in 9th or 10th grade! Although I have been unable to confirm this, allegedly a woman named Sheri Allred accused Hefner of raping her when she was five years old, and, according to YourNewsWire, a source at the Los Angeles Police Department said a significant number of similar complaints were filed. Although I cannot confirm either of the latter, everything else within this publication comes directly from Playboy Bunnies, mansion staff and tenants, eyewitnesses, books, newspapers, and legal testimony.

Now, here’s where we have to go back to Peter Nygard, the alleged fashion mogul who lived in the Bahamas, did business primarily in Canada, and had his company HQ in New York. Peter would throw what he called “pamper parties.” These were events held at his home in the Bahamas in which teens as young as 13 were invited to get a manicure, dance, get massages, have their hair and makeup done, and enjoy fabulous food cooked by a five-star chef. Peter would also send out scouts to poverty-stricken areas to invite pretty teens to come work summer jobs at the mansion. The scouts aimed for fatherless teens from broken homes — teens with no support system.

Additionally, Nygard’s Bahamas clothing store was used to recruit. These girls were told there were modeling opportunities available.

Once at the mansion, Peter would feed the youngsters alcohol and offer a buffet of drugs; anything they wanted was said to have been available. Meanwhile, he would quietly select which girls he wanted to sleep with and assign one of his managers to request that they spend the night. If they said no, the staff was to persuade them otherwise. The persuasion included the generous offer to pay for bills, college, provide them with a modeling contract, and more. If they still said no, next time the teen got a drink, the bartender was to drug it. When the girls began getting ill, they were brought to his room, where they would be violently molested and raped.

Let’s recap what we have so far:

The Playboy empire was controlled by two mansions, East and West, allegedly overseen by Hugh Hefner, who was a bisexual (if not homosexual) man and a pedophile. Working under the two mother mansions was a chain of 13 shadow mansions. One of them was controlled by Peter Nygard, who was [allegedly] a huge pedophile. The revenue produced by these companies was, at least in part, funneled to the CIA’s secret bank, located in the Bahamas. This bank was established for no other purpose than clandestine operations. The shadow bank’s other clients included the entertainment industry, mobsters, and elites, many of whom were Jews.

Ok, let’s continue on.

THE GAY PEDOPHILES IN GOVERNMENT

Lifelong government employee and CIA director Allen Dulles wrote a top-secret memo to FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. This memo was sent to get ahead of what needed to be kept from ever seeing the light of day. The memo included a nine-page document from a man named Alsop. Alsop was a socialite from Washington, DC, and a journalist. The document detailed that Dulles was homosexual, and eight weeks earlier, he [Dulles] had been framed by the KGB in Moscow when men burst into a hotel room and caught him in “the act” with a young Russian man. The memo and document were hidden by the government until they were forced into the light through a Freedom of Information Act request. The CIA has since scrubbed the declassified file from its site.)

Dulles was also involved with the Protocols of Zion, a document that outlines the overthrow of society and the desire to send it to its death by controlling the banks, the media, the school system, and so on. Dulles’ involvement was publicly insisting the document was not produced by the Zionist Jews and that it was nothing more than a forgery.

Next was J. Edgar Hoover. Hoover was a homosexual living a secret life. In fact, Hoover had been arrested on sex charges involving a young man in New Orleans. Another claim was made that Hoover “dallied with teenage boys during his habitual summer break in California.” This accusation was corroborated by an officer for the LAPD. He claimed that he conducted interviews with children during a pedophile investigation, and Hoover’s name came up repeatedly.

As an obvious smokescreen, Hoover claimed to want to fight against child abuse, so he set up the Child Molester Program (odd choice of name, isn’t it?). To fight child abuse, he brought in, of all people, Walt Disney.

Walt Disney was Rockefeller’s cousin. Rockefeller, through his Rockefeller Foundation, funded Kinsey’s pedophile studies discussed previously. So, we have a gay CIA director, a pedophile FBI director, and a meeting with Walt Disney to discuss the Child Molester Program. But there’s another twist to the story… Walt Disney was also known as a closeted homosexual who had tendencies for very young boys, like Bobby Driscoll.

Bobby was a child who signed with Disney in 1946. He acted in numerous Disney productions, including Peter Pan. Remember, Disney has been a long-time partner with the US government, including the War Propaganda division, as well as the military black psyop division.

And if we go back to the Royal Order of Jesters, we not only see a homosexual theme, but we also see a pedophilic theme. In fact, the Jesters would be busted for being involved with minors as well as running prostitutes across state lines.

A former CIA agent, Robert David Steele, stated, “Pedophilia is how the deep state recruits and controls people.”

And remember what we discussed previously: the army was under the control of Freemasons. Perhaps this explains why “gay tendencies” and abhorrent behavior have come to light so many times over the years, such as at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, at which the US Army oversaw the “care” of Iraqi detainees. According to Annexes 25 and 26 of the Taguba Report, the “care” of the prisoners included:

Videotaping and photographing naked male and female detainees.

Forcibly arranging detainees in various sexually explicit positions for photographing.

Forcing detainees to remove their clothing and keeping them naked for several days at a time.

Forcing naked male detainees to wear women’s underwear.

Forcing groups of male detainees to masturbate themselves while being photographed and videotaped.

Arranging naked male detainees in a pile and then jumping on them.

Positioning a naked detainee on a MRE Box, with a sandbag on his head, and attaching wires to his fingers, toes, and penis to simulate electric torture.

Placing a dog chain or strap around a naked detainee’s neck and having a female soldier pose for a picture.

A male MP guard having sex with a female detainee.

Using military working dogs (without muzzles) to intimidate and frighten detainees, and in at least one case biting and severely injuring a detainee.

Taking photographs of dead Iraqi detainees.

Amongst other things.

I’m telling you all of this so you understand how they were (and are) able to get away with it. When the people at the very top are a part of it, there is nobody to protect people, let alone children.

But it wasn’t just sex with fellow men and children that was taking place within these organizations…

COMING NEXT: Bestiality, MKUltra, and Human Trafficking - The Story of Playboy You’ve Never Heard

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or become a paid sub! Subscriptions and donations help me afford to write articles. Most people don’t realize there are surprisingly a lot of costs that go into research and writing.

Disclaimer: The Playboy organization denies all accusations. Playboy / Hefner deny any direct knowledge of Castle Bank. They claim the account was there due to some business transaction that they did not thoroughly investigate. The Freemasons deny most accusations and state they do not condone such behavior. They further state that the Jesters have cleaned up their act, and such activity is no longer taking place within the brotherhood.

Note: The flow chart shown in this series spans 30 years.

