Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3mEdited

You know why They hide free energy tech? Not only because it impoverishes energy sales companies - it obsoletes Their tool to power completely. When You grasp that the foundational function of "money" (in any form) is to account for the energy(/work/labor) We add into a system, adding free energy tech would make the point of money vanish.

I go into it with an inquiry of an ai here:

I Deigned to Ask ai Something (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/i-deigned-to-ask-ai-something

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture