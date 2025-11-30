“There is suppression launched against any free-energy inventor who succeeds or is very close to succeeding.” - Ret. Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden.

In my eBook Evergreen and the Black Budget Operation, as well as my piece Suppression of Technology: What are they trying to Hide?, I explained that when the Invention Secrecy Act went into effect, it allowed the United States government to classify ideas and patents under Secrecy Orders, which indefinitely blocks the public from ever learning of them. You may think that what is being classified are inventions that could harm us; dangerous stuff that shouldn’t exist, but this is not necessarily the case. The way this Act was written, anything that could disrupt society can be forever gagged. The blocked inventions include things like free energy devices, perpetual motion machines, high-performance solar panels, cars that run without gasoline, vehicles that run only on fumes, solar ovens and heat generators that can generate enough heat for an entire city of people, and more. These must be blocked because devices of this nature would indeed “disrupt society” when people no longer need to spend thousands of dollars annually on gas or utilities. And, should we all stop spending this money, the stockholders who make money off these monopolized commodities would be financially impacted; therefore, the technology must be silenced. Just how many inventions are being blocked, nobody knows, but it was reported that, as of 1997, around 10% of all patents reviewed by the US military get gagged by Secrecy Orders. That’s a whole lot of technology being put under lock and key.

With that being said, today I am going to tell you a story you’ve never heard. This is a tale of a man named TK Giragossian and his invention, the Garabed.

According to the newspapers, the Garabed was a 10-horsepower generator that could run for ten consecutive hours at a time, requiring no fuel or other source of energy. This special generator had unlimited uses. Coal stoves, oil heaters, furnaces, gas lamps, and lights could all be eliminated because this device was able to harness energy that already exists in the atmosphere and then condense or compress it into usable power.

As of 1916, TK had spent over seventeen years of his life perfecting his invention but had not made an effort to sell it. It was now World War I, and when the inventor heard in the media that the US government was about to spend twenty million dollars worth of taxpayer funding on new nitrates plants, he came forward knowing that his invention would entirely eliminate the need for these plants. Because Mr. Giragossian’s goal was never to be rich or famous, he offered his life’s work to the United States government free of charge.

Come spring, a paper asked Mr. Giragossian if he planned to patent his device. He stated the patent system leads to problems, including stolen technology and lawsuits. He reinforced that he had no desire to patent it; he wanted to give it away for free to the US government so the Allies could win the war.

Then there was silence in the media until fall. The inventor had been trying as hard as he could to get our Washington representatives to listen to him, and he finally found one who would. This was when Giragossian met with a Congressman to explain his technology. The Congressman told the newspapers that he didn’t fully understand the invention, but outlined that it does something with naturally existing atmospheric pressure. He went on to add that it was worth further investigation and that the inventor did not appear to be a lunatic.

Come October, word of the invention had made its way to President Wilson (who was a member of the Brotherhood of Oddfellows). Wilson was asked to sign a bill approving a test of the invention, but he refused. Why did he refuse? According to the media, a test would cost too much money.

Although dismayed, the inventor didn’t quit. He kept on asking Congress to please look at his tech. Eventually, Congress caved, and Mr. Giragossian was brought to Washington, DC, to speak before them on behalf of his technology.

Members of the committee questioned him as follows:

Mr. Nolan asked, “Is it necessary to have your own engine in order to generate free energy?”

Giragossian replied, “Yes, sir.”

Nolan responded, “You cannot attach any appliance to a present-day airship engine and have it work?”

The inventor said, “No, it will not work with present engines.”

Nolan: “It is a separate engine entirely?”

Giragossian: “Absolutely.”

Nolan, “This is not along the lines of a perpetual motion device?”

Giragossian: “No, sir, I did not discover any motion. I did not overcome gravity or anything of that kind.”

Nolan then asked, “This is something on the same principle as Benjamin Franklin’s discovery of electricity and its uses? It is a natural force?”

The inventor replied, “Yes, sir. This source is already existent and I am going to utilize it by the means which I have discovered. It is concentrated. If we want to make use of electricity out of the earth, we concentrate that. If we utilize the current of a storm or the tide of the ocean, we have to concentrate it because it is very wide. The same thing is true of wind. It is necessary to build engines to produce thousands of horsepower. My device is utilized in such a way that it is condensed energy. We can produce thousands and hundreds of thousands of horsepower… The engine is portable and you can carry it from place to place. We can transmit thousands of horsepower, 10,000 if necessary, by connecting wheels… I have discovered or made an invention by which unlimited energy can be produced without expense or without toil except wear and tear on the machinery.”

His statement was met with laughter, anger, and ridicule. He went on to say, “There is a prevailing prejudice or conviction among a certain class to the fact that energy cannot be produced without expense. They say it is against the law of nature. But I tell you, there is no expense in the economy of nature in the production of energy. I am not claiming that I will produce energy by magic, but I will tell you I have discovered a natural source that we can utilize and have energy as we like without toil or expense.”

He made clear that after the war was over, he wanted the public to have his invention, free of charge, because it would genuinely change the world.

The next step was for Congress to pass a bill that would give Giragossian a chance to present his invention to a commission of “reputable scientists”. That bill passed, and the inventor would now have the opportunity to show the government’s team exactly what his technology could do. As part of the bill, the inventor would have to cover all of the testing expenses.

In May of 1918, Giragossian was being pushed by the government and media to apply for a patent. Remember folks, as soon as someone applies for a patent, it goes into the system through which it can be silenced and even stolen by the government itself! Despite the pressure, Giragossian stood firm. He said he personally knows of two great men who applied for patents on their world-changing inventions, both were locked away in insane asylums. The government went to the asylum to speak to one of the men and ultimately ended up buying his technology for $10,000. He was then freed. Although he made some money, he lost his technology and years of his life. TK didn’t want that.

Not long after, five scientists were chosen to review the invention. They came from Harvard, Yale, MIT, and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute. It was at this time that further elaborations were made regarding the technology. The paper said, “The Garabed being free from boiler and furnaces means no more victims, no more smoke, no more danger, and no more toilers to produce energy. In an area not larger than 48 acres, sufficient power can be produced under the invention to supply the wants of the whole industrial world. Temperature, place, and time will have no effect on the action of the Garabed. It can work with equal advantage in the Arctic or in the torrid zone. It can work on high mountaintops with the same regularity and order as in dense forests. It will work without human assistance automatically, ceaselessly, by day and night.

The inventor claims that one of his free energy generators can be built at the same expense as a good cooking stove and can supply five ordinary families with sufficient heat, light, and energy for domestic purposes without any expense, ever [less the trivial cost of the machine]. The fire and lights of cities and farms, as well as the whole civilized world, will be supplied by electricity through free energy. Coal stoves, oil heaters, furnaces, fireplaces, gas pipes, lamps, even chandeliers will forever be expelled from houses.”

The paper went on to state, “The enormous quantity of material which we are today destroying by burning will serve more or less to benefit humanity. We will also stop destroying the environment. It is claimed that the Garabed will furnish the motive power for automobiles and tractors of farmers, thus eliminating the expense of traveling and transporting motive power, while at the present, owing to the difficulty and expense of transportation, farm products to the value of immense sums of money are being lost annually. By the use of Garabed, it is claimed that our largest ships can be made to travel over 100 knots per hour without the expense of motive power”. All of this could be done through condensing what already exists in the atmosphere.

Come summer of 1918, it was time for the invention to be tested. Just before the tests, Giragossian was summoned back to Washington, DC, but not to meet with the American government. This time, it was to meet with the British Embassy, which assured him that if America did not want his technology, they would take it.

What happened next, we don’t exactly know, but instead of holding a press conference, one of the scientists made a short statement to the media. He said the principles on which the machine operates are “unsound”. He then refused to divulge what the principles were. The scientist, Mr. Miller, went on to add, “If the American public… is foolish enough to put money into it… they will be the kind of people who believe they can pull themselves up by their bootstraps.”

The House Patents Committee then reported that Giragossian could not prove his claims because the demonstration was never given. “Why?”, you ask. Because the inventor could not meet the legal requirement. “What the hell was the legal requirement?”, you inquire. Answer: he could not prove that no such technology ever existed, at any point in history, in “the ancient arts”. Yep, Mr. Giragossian had no way to prove something didn’t exist. Why? Because it is impossible to prove nonexistence. Only existence can be proven.

Next, a guy named Garabed began appearing in the newspaper. This new Garabed was “Joe Garabed, the Turk”. He came to America to help the Salvation Army, the papers said.

Mr. Garabed would appear frequently in the newspaper for over a year.

And, as if the off switch was flipped, Giragossian’s Garabed would never be mentioned again. At some point in the future, the internet would come to be, and someone would make him a Wikipedia page - one of the shortest Wiki pages I have seen.

Additionally, it is one of the most vile pages that I have seen. Although attempting to bash Giragossian’s credibility, the page actually speaks volumes regarding the horrific treatment this inventor received. To quote from it,

“Editors of the Journal of the American Medical Association compared him and his methods with quacks in the medical world; they pointed out that he could not answer the question what qualifications he had to undertake his work, and that he repeatedly only replied, he was an honest man and that he could prove it with signatures of friends and sponsors. They deplored the waste of time of “scientific men in investigating alleged discoveries by men who are utterly lacking in the fundamental qualifications needed.”

I assume you know, but in case you don’t, Wikipedia is a fully controlled asset. It is monitored like a hawk, and anyone who publishes any information contrary to the established narrative, no matter how legitimate, will almost instantaneously have their added info stricken from the site. In this case, the narrative is that the Garabed was a joke, and the creator of the tech wasted everyone’s time.

The inventor and his Garabed would also make a quick appearance in a book called “Voodoo Science: The Road from Foolishness to Fraud”.

This book, without supplying a single source, claims Giragossian provided a laughable presentation for the scientists in which he showed them nothing more than a flywheel. This information completely conflicts with the real timeline, which shows the demonstration never took place because the inventor could not prove no such technology ever existed in “the ancient arts”. The book then went on to berate Giragossian for not seeking advice from the scientific community and not paying attention to unsolicited advice scientists offered.

The truth is, throughout this whole process, TK was never told his invention doesn’t work, he was told it can’t work. Why couldn’t it work? Because Mr. Giragossian didn’t have a fancy degree, therefore, he was deemed not to be qualified to invent technology, let alone world-changing technology; therefore, anything he created could not work. The Garabed was doomed from the start.

Being that news of the Garabed vanished from the media like a thief in the night, but only after TK met with the government scientists, one must ask what actually happened to the technology? Was it one of the great many inventions slapped with indefinite secrecy orders? Or was the technology silenced, then stolen by the government? If the invention really was a hilarious flywheel that did nothing, why did the government and science community refuse to share details? And the bigger question, if it was a flywheel, why did the inventor name it the Garabed? The word “bed” seems contradictory to a wheel. Why would he not name it the Gara-wheel?

Now let’s go back to those nitrate plants that we discussed at the beginning of this piece. Remember, the government was about to spend twenty million dollars worth of taxpayer funding on new plants, which was the entire reason TK came forward, right? Whatever happened with that? Let me tell you. If you refer to my piece WAR MONEY: Looting American Taxpayers, so much money was spent during WW1 that it triggered massive investigations after the war. The investigators discovered that over $116 million had been spent on building a large-scale, completely unnecessary nitrates program ($116 million in 1917 is equivalent to over $2,898,000,000 in today’s currency value). If these plants had no purpose, why was this money spent to build them? Answer: Because constructing the nitrate plants involved steel, copper, lumber, cement, and so on, are all products produced by the Controllers (Rockefeller, Carnegie, Rothschild, etc). In fact, the DuPont’s were given $90 million to build one unnecessary nitrate plant in Tennessee. These plants were never used during the war because they weren’t needed. After the war, the DuPont’s plant was sold for under $4 million, with the American public taking the loss.

So you see, “disrupting society” means causing financial loss to the Overlords of society; therefore, all patents that could impact their businesses must be suppressed. The patent system is designed to do just that. Let me end this piece where it began, with the quote from Retired Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden:

“There is suppression launched against any free-energy inventor who succeeds or is very close to succeeding.”

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or become a paid sub! Subscriptions and donations help me afford to write articles. Most people don't realize there are surprisingly a lot of costs that go into research and writing. And be sure to check out my temporary website, ShadowbannedLibrary.com. The official site is launching on January 1st, 2026. It is a huge site that will showcase instantly downloadable eBooks, podcasts, and other materials from all different authors. When you download our materials, you are helping preserve them for the next generation. This is the only way Truth can live on after we are scrubbed.

