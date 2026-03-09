Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. Miss Part 1? Click here to go back and start from the beginning, How is this Legal?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

FRANK LUCAS

Frank Lucas was an American drug kingpin who ran so much heroin in Harlem [New York City] that he is credited with causing an epidemic in the area. Lucas was partners with a US Army master sergeant named Leslie “Ike” Atkinson. When Atkinson met the kingpin, he (meaning Atkinson) was a part of the CIA’s Golden Triangle heroin operation, so he had direct links to local opium growers. With Lucas’s connections to buyers in Harlem, it was a match made in heaven or hell, depending on which team you play for.

While the mafia was smuggling drugs into America using diplomatic shipments and food containers, Lucas and Atkinson chose a different route. The duo was said to have stuffed their heroin into the corpses of dead American soldiers; however, Lucas firmly denies this allegation. He instead claims they brought the narcotics in by making copies of government coffins. He said they, quote, “fixed them up with false bottoms, big enough to load up with six, maybe eight kilos ... It had to be snug. You couldn’t have shit sliding around. Ike [Atkinson] was very smart, because he made sure we used heavy guys’ coffins. He didn’t put them in no skinny guy’s [coffins].”

A second scheme involved using private records to obtain names of elderly individuals in the United States. Atkinson would then ship packages containing heroin to them without their knowledge. A package would arrive at their door, and they would assume it was a mis-delivery. A serviceman on Atkinson's payroll would come to collect the packages, claiming that they had been misaddressed.

Another one of Lucas’s partners was a fellow dealer named Melvin. According to Lucas, Melvin was every bit as big as him in the drug game. The two men were so close that Lucas would visit Melvin’s house and spend time with his wife and little son. Through heroin sales, some claim Lucas was making upwards of one million dollars a day, and his partners were sharing in the spoils.

Everything was going swimmingly for the trio until the day when Lucas’s dear friend Melvin was assassinated. He was shot in the head multiple times while sitting in his car. While you may assume someone killed the dealer for his drugs, according to various people who knew him, this was not the case. Approximately two weeks before the murder, Melvin had been arrested. Everyone assumed that was the last they would see of the drug lord for a very, very long time, but to their surprise, he was quickly released from jail and back on the streets. Word was that Melvin broke the cardinal rule: never snitch. Everyone in the drug game knows what happens to those who break the rule, and Melvin, despite all of his money and power, was no exception.

It would later come to light that Melvin was likely a CIA asset, which would make sense because his best friend was in a drug smuggling partnership with the US Army. Only a few years after this revelation, Frank Lucas was sentenced to 70 years in prison, but, after a few years in the slammer, he would be placed in the Witness Protection Program, and, with the help of our government, he disappeared off the radar for decades.

Tragically, when the drug lord, Melvin, was point-blank executed in his vehicle, he left behind a young son, only three years old at the time of his death. That CIA-affiliated drug kingpin’s full name was Melvin Combs, and his son was named…

…Sean Combs...

CURO AND THE WFC

It had been 15 years since the Bay of Pigs and Mongoose operations. The CIA’s terror groups were still going strong; in fact, they were going too strong. It had gotten to the point where what they were doing was referred to as “uncontrolled carnage,” so much so that the CIA felt it had lost control of its terrorists. A Miami police officer testified that, in 1976, the CIA called an emergency meeting in the Dominican Republic “to get them all going in the same direction again.” At the meeting, it was determined that there wasn’t enough structure within the terror apparatus, so a solution was found. That solution was called CURO, also known as the Coordination of United Revolutionary Organizations. CURO was “an umbrella organization for terrorism…” Of course, history now reports this as a mega group to combat Castro because there was absolutely nothing more important than stopping those damn communists (wink, wink).

CURO activities needed funding, and the freshly established World Finance Corporation (WFC) filled the role.

WFC’s founder was a CIA agent who was also in the mafia. In fact, 8 of its 12 bank directors were either current or former CIA employees, one of whom was William J. Casey. WFC’s six total investors were said to “read like a who’s who of Washington’s Old Boy network.”

The WFC funneled a considerable amount of its money through a Bahamian bank called Cisalpine Bank. This bank was run by a man named Roberto Calvi, known as "God’s banker," and the pope’s Archbishop named Paul Marcinkus. From Cisalpine Bank, the funds would be sent to the Vatican Bank. The Vatican would then put the funds into Swiss numbered accounts, which are bank accounts in which the account holder’s name has been replaced with numbers for privacy.

With proper funding, CURO and the WFC went about their business, which included political corruption and narcotics trafficking on an international scale. To aid in the ventures, the WFC would open nine assorted front and shell companies.

KING SPRAY SERVICE

One of the nine new companies was called King Spray Service—and let me tell you, it is damn hard to find anything out about this operation because history wants it permanently deleted from all records. Here’s what we know:

King Spray was run by a man named Richard Fincher, who was not only a CIA asset but also involved with Mario Escandar, who was “one of Miami’s most powerful and untouchable traffickers.” Both King Spray and the WFC were found to be funding Orlando Bosch Ávila, “Miami’s most notorious terrorist.” You absolutely have to hear the story of Mr. Orlando Bosch Ávila because it will blow your mind.

BOSCH

Bosch Ávila, who we will call Bosch, was a Cuban pediatrician who turned into a violent activist. It was Bosch himself who, with the help of the CIA, founded CURO with the intention of uniting all so-called “anti-communist groups” for chaos, sabotage, and assassination campaigns. Although the Cuban pediatrician was named Orlando, he would end up making Miami his home. Here, he would take part in a variety of terror assignments while being employed at a local Miami hospital.

Bosch was fired from his hospital job for keeping explosives on the hospital property, but it would appear no arrest resulted. The first arrest in our nation involved the guy towing a radio-operated torpedo through rush-hour traffic (yes, the guy was seriously towing a torpedo down the streets of Florida because if there is one place in the world that this would happen, it would be Florida.)

As you could have guessed, there were no charges. After all, it’s just a Cuban militant and a torpedo.

The following year, Bosch and five associates were charged with using a home in Orlando to smuggle bombs made with dynamite out of the US. Bosch told the arresting officers that he was taking them to a secret base where there was a boat waiting. That boat would then be used to bomb Castro. No charges resulted.

A few months later, the man was charged with extortion. Nothing happened. This single member of the CIA’s terrorist organization was caught being involved in 30 incidents of terrorism in only eight years, not a single one resulting in a conviction. Bosch then began sending telegrams to the governments of Britain and Mexico, threatening to destroy their ships; still no prosecution.

It wasn’t long until the man was caught committing another serious crime. This time he stood on Florida’s Biscayne Bay bridge and began firing his bazooka at ships.

These ships were not even communist; they belonged to the Polish. When arrested, his defense was that he thought the ship was headed to Cuba. Oopsie!

Due to the boldness of this crime, the US government had no choice; Bosch had to do some time in the slammer. He was sentenced to ten years but was out after four. Why the early release? Because none other than Claude Kirk, who was the Republican governor of Florida, demanded he be given early parole. Kirk was another one of these deep state guys who was involved in the Apollo space mission idiocy, but that’s a different story for a different day. Here is Mr. Kirk with his wedding guest, Richard Nixon.

Do you think Claude Kirk is related to Charlie Kirk? Now that genealogy sites are blocking access to relatives, including living children, it would be impossible to determine without extensive research; however, here’s a fun fact for you: Claude Kirk’s wife was named Erika Kirk. She was an actress. Although Erica is a very popular name in America, we typically spell it using the letter C, whereas both Erika Kirks spell Erika with the letter K. Spelling the name with a K is more common in Germanic, Scandinavian, and Eastern European countries. So both of these women named Erika Kirk, who were themselves involved with government and film, both married semi-famous Republican men who were also involved with government and film, and these men also had similar names (Charlie and Claude), and both women with the identical names have the same uncommon spelling of their first names. Fascinating.

Let’s get back to Mr. Bosch.

So, this dude, Bosch, was released on parole because Governor Kirk insisted upon it, and he immediately fled the country and went right back into CURO terror. At his first stop, Venezuela, he murdered a man. He then bombed the cultural center and the embassy in Caracas. With the help of the Chilean government, Bosch was given safe passage to the city of Santiago, Chile. It was here the Chilean government had set up safe houses for CURO and other so-called “anti-communists.” Over the next couple of years, this guy would,

Attempt to assassinate Emilio Aragones, the Cuban ambassador to Argentina.

Bomb the Mexican Embassy in Guatemala City.

Bomb offices belonging to Mackey International airline. For this case, Bosch was tried in a military tribunal and acquitted. Yeah, the military acquitted the guy of bombing airport offices, meanwhile we can’t bring a metal nail file on an airplane.

Bosch allegedly plotted to kill Henry Kissinger, then Secretary of State, which I believe was a false flag because Kissinger was part of P2 which was CURO. I think this false flag was designed to put space between Kissinger and the organizations.

And so much more.

But the biggest event of all was Bosch famously bombing Flight 455, which killed 73 people, including every member of the Cuban national fencing team. The CIA’s CURO soon after released a statement claiming responsibility for the heinous crime. Bosch was taken into custody, but a large campaign demanded Bosch’s release. Among those petitioning the government was the head of the Cuban American National Foundation, who even testified before a parole board on behalf of the CURO terrorist. Another individual petitioning for the man to be set free was a woman named Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the owner of a private school in Florida, who called the terrorist a patriot and a hero. Meanwhile, those who pushed the government to release Bosch from prison celebrated the plane bombing. In Miami, Hialeah, and Sweetwater, Florida, an official “Orlando Bosch Day“ was created, and Miami Mayor Maurice Ferré went to meet with Bosch while he was imprisoned. Bosch was also visited by the House Select Committee on Assassinations, which was said to be investigating the Kennedy assassination, which Bosch appeared to be tied to, but clearly nothing came of that either. The whole thing is unbelievable.

Ms. Ros-Lehtinen, who called the CURO terrorist a hero, would go on to become the most senior US Representative of Congress from Florida.

Just when you think this story is over, it isn’t. When President George H. W. Bush was in office, he officially pardoned Bosch, allowing his release and return to Miami to live out his days as a free man. And remember, Bosch—this horrific terrorist who murdered innocent people, including young people on a fencing team, and pissed away countless tax dollars—was who helped found the CIA’s CURO, which was funded by the WFC. The WFC itself was funded by the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, and so on. I tell you all of this so you can see just how deep the rabbit hole goes with a single guy - just one dude. Worldwide governments moved mountains to keep this man on the streets committing ghastly crimes, all under the guise of “stopping communism.” It really is difficult to comprehend just how deep this rabbit hole goes.

Anyway, the WFC itself was designated an “exclusive official agent by the Colombian Government for a loan of 100 million dollars, the largest in the nation’s history.” So this entity, the WFC, which funded the top-level terrorist umbrella organization, CURO, which was controlled by the P2 Freemasonic Lodge, which was comprised of the mafia and the CIA, itself was controlling governments through mass monetary loans. And let’s not forget, it was working in conjunction with NATO!

Another entity being funded by this covert CIA-run organization was the Trafficante crime family, a Mafia wholesaler of narcotics who was said to be a part of both Castro and Kennedy assassination plots. They are all working together - all of them, every last one of them.

CHAOS EVERYWHERE

Italy was now being smashed by a wave of horrific bombing attacks. A single attack, the Bologna train station massacre, which the papers claimed was carried out by right-wing terrorists, killed 80 people and injured 160 more. Meanwhile, in Belgium, members of the Belgian secret horror army, along with a squad of U.S. Marines, attacked a police station in the town, shooting dead a warrant officer. The guns used during the attack were then planted in a flat belonging to a Communist splinter group, thus falsely implicating it. According to journalist René Haquin, “For months, the explanation the civilian authorities gave us was that the attack was the work of common criminals or of terrorists.” But the attacks didn’t end there.

In only three years time, 16 major armed assaults occurred. These targeted grocery stores, restaurants, factories, and supermarkets. Now known as the Brabant massacres, these attacks featured a never-before-seen level of professionalism accompanied by a shocking level of brutality. In one of them, three armed men parked their car outside a supermarket in the city of Aalst. Proceeding inside, they fired on shoppers with a pump-action shotgun. Eight people were killed, including children. To this day, the killers have not been identified or arrested, nor will they ever be, but it would later come to light that it was NATO’s terror groups that were behind these tragedies. Testimony came from two individuals involved in the plots. The first said,

They had two plans. “The first one was to organize gangs to do hold-ups of hostages, you know, killing. The second one was to organize the so-called ‘Left movement,’ who will do a terrorist attempt just to make believe, make the population believe that these terrorist attempts were done by the left.”

Another former terror squad member, Michel Libert, confirmed that over the period these massacres occurred, his group had been given a top-secret assignment. He stated that his assignment from above was to scope out the supermarkets. He needed to learn their locations, what kind of locks they had, and if they had any sort of protection that could interfere with operations. He needed to learn if the manager locks the store at night or if outside security is brought in, and so on.

Libert performed the surveillance and composed reports. That was the end of his involvement with this part of the operation.

Meanwhile, in Northern Costa Rica, the CIA operatives dressed up as Sandinistas (Nicaragua Socialist Party) and completely devastated their little village. The goal was to invoke the Rio Treaty, which would allow for military intervention, meaning war against Nicaragua.

Rolling Stone reported back in the 1970s, “When several Syndicate members went on trial in New York in 1971 for taking union kickbacks, the head of the local CIA bureau turned up in court as a character witness for the gangsters.” According to federal narcotics officials, it is the CIA who is providing identification papers and high-speed boats for the mafia’s drug smuggling rings. In exchange, the mafia acts as CIA hitmen.

In May of 1979, the Bilderberg Group had a meeting, at which time they presented a British-American strategy that endorsed the radical Muslim Brotherhood. They stated, “The chaos would spread in what he termed an ‘Arc of Crisis,’ which would spill over into the Muslim regions of the Soviet Union.” Therefore, they strategized that by supporting the radicals, they would be able to impact the Soviets. Why did they need to impact the Soviets? Because they were the c-word… communists. And as you already know, all communists must be destroyed by any means necessary…

But it wasn’t just overseas that crisis after crisis was occurring. Here in the US, aside from CURO false flag terror, we had our own monster on deck, ready to attack and change the lives of millions of innocent people for decades to come. This monster would rip apart families, cause financial ruin and death, and send people to early graves. Who is this monster? Was it one of the many serial killers who popped up during this era? No. This monster wasn’t a man. It was released in disguise. This monster was a little pill called Vicodin.

Vicodin was first released in the United States in 1978 by the pharmaceutical company Knoll, only a few years after the company had been purchased by BASF. It wouldn’t take long for addiction to plague the nation and outpace the CIA-Mafia’s heroin.

At a cost of $15 to $25 per pill, a Vicodin addiction was among the most expensive addictions to have. Later in time, when addiction was soaring and Vicodin restrictions began, addicts needed a replacement, so sales of the intelligence agency’s heroin soared.

THE SAFARI CLUB & ZIONISM

After Nixon resigned from office, Gerald Ford became the new US president in 1974. Henry Kissinger remained as Secretary of State, and Ford brought into his administration two names that would come to play important roles in the future of the American Empire: Donald Rumsfeld as Ford’s Chief of Staff and Dick Cheney as Deputy Assistant to the President. The Vice President was Nelson Rockefeller (who, as discussed previously, was part of the CIA’s covert operations, including the art operations). When Donald Rumsfeld was promoted to Secretary of Defense, Dick Cheney was promoted to Chief of Staff. Ford had also appointed George H.W. Bush as CIA Director. In 1976, a coalition of intelligence agencies was formed, which was called the Safari Club. No sooner than this entity was formed, it began plotting what it wanted to do with the Middle East, hence its name.

According to a document explaining the issue, “The Middle East constitutes its central core. Its strategic position is unequalled: it is the last major region of the Free World directly adjacent to the Soviet Union, it holds in its subsoil about three-fourths of the proven and estimated world oil reserves, and it is the locus of one of the most intractable conflicts of the twentieth century: that of Zionism versus Arab nationalism.”

Not long after, the Shah of Iran stated the [Carter] administration was plotting to destroy his regime. His wife, the Queen, reaffirmed her husband’s beliefs, stating, “… The Americans are maneuvering to bring down the Shah… they even want to topple the regime.”

Next thing you know, the Islamic Revolution began, at which time the British BBC (a propaganda professional) aired pro-revolutionist rebel content daily in Iran while refusing to give the Shah a platform to respond.

So, as you can see, what would become the longest-running, most expensive war in history (the war in the Middle East) was being schemed in the 1970s for no other reason than its location and, more importantly, to protect Jewish Zionism.

NEXT READ: UNICEF’s CHILD PORN RING, Government Pedophiles, Roger Stone, Alex Jones & The Mob [Available March 12th, 2026]

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or paid sub here.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

NEXT READ

Miss Part 1? Start from the beginning:

Or check out:

NOTES, SOURCES & OTHER STUFF

I’m relying on Jack Solomon’s obituary and biography to be correct just as I rely on information regarding employment listed on Wikipedia to be correct. I have been unable to access a full list of Jewish World Congress presidents, honorary presidents, and positions within the organization to fact-check this because it would appear this information is secret. Although some presidents are listed (Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, Nahum Goldmann, Edgar M. Bronfman, Ronald S. Lauder), there does not appear to be a complete list. If the information was openly available, I would gladly fact-check it.

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven was Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.