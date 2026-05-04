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The theory of evolution boils down to this: all forms of life will adapt themselves to the environment, for the environment will destroy what does not adapt because nature is cruel. To see an example of this, look no further than the horse. We are told the horse used to have five toes, but it suddenly began running faster, yet this new speed wasn’t enough for the horse. It knew the only way it could run like Usain Bolt was to get rid of its toes, so over time its toes disappeared, and it eventually developed hooves. But losing its toes was no easy process, no sir. It was a lengthy deal that involved the horse evolving into many different species. Basically, every ten to fifteen million years it would dump some toes until boom, hooves:

And we know this to be true because this skeleton was found, which paleontology claimed was Eohippus, a mammal considered to be the first known horse, which clearly shows toes:

Never mind that the skeleton looks like a dog with a different skull.

Because horses don’t have toes today, this absolutely, positively proved they evolved. Interestingly, when I tracked down the original findings, it was in 1875 that Cope found a supposed piece of the horse’s jaw, and then, because the rich man was in a bone race with another rich man, Marsh quickly found more of the horse before a year’s time had elapsed. Remember, when hunting for dinosaurs, you don’t need to find bones at the same time, in the same location, and they don’t even need to be connected together. You can find a claw in the desert of Arizona in 1997 and find a shard of what is declared to be a part of an arm bone on the shore of a beach in Africa in 2020 and claim they are the same species. That is literally how dinosaurs are assembled. Then when they rig these random pieces together, they obviously don’t match anything in existence, so it’s labeled an extinct species. It’s the cross between complete lunacy and a joke.

Now that it was proven that horses had evolved, evolutionary species could also be discovered - and this was a big deal because it meant so much more money could be made. Think of it like viruses: once you discover all the viruses, now you discover that viruses evolve, and now there are limitless viruses, therefore limitless vaccines, therapies, treatments, cures, and other preventative measures. If there were only five viruses, after everyone got five shots, the industry would crash and burn.

Now that it was proven that animals morph into other versions of themselves as well as completely different species, Marsh’s work helped establish the idea that birds evolved from dinosaurs. Cha-ching! Now it was time to address the elephant in the room, or more appropriately, the man in the room.

JAVA MAN

There was this guy named Dr. Eugène Dubois who was a superfan of Darwin, so much so that he traveled to attend speeches Darwin gave. Dubois was also an avid fossil hunter, but like the rest of us who enjoy fossil hunting, his finds consisted only of plants and other common-type fossils. Poor Eugene, no matter how much he looked, couldn’t find what Cope and Marsh claimed to be discovering. Then came 1887. At this time, Dubois was holding a junior position on the staff of Amsterdam University. He shocked his colleagues by refusing a promotion and instead announcing his intention of going out to Java as a Dutch army doctor to hunt for evolution’s missing link between man and monkey [according to Professor Elliot Smith in the Smithsonian Report, 1931.]

And only a few years later, Dubois found exactly what he was looking for. Incredible!

Remember what I explained previously: when it comes to paleontology, you do not need to find bones in the same location or even in the same year for them to be declared to be pieces of the same now-extinct species. In Dubois’ case, his great discovery began with the finding of a single tooth in a riverbed in September of 1891. A month later he claimed to have discovered a water-worn and eroded skullcap a yard away. Continuing his explorations of the same locality in September 1892, he claimed to have found a thighbone 50 feet away from where the skullcap had been and then located another tooth, which he claimed was approximately 13 feet away from the thighbone. It was then concluded that all of these parts belonged to the same species, which, in this case, was the first discovery of a monkey-man, because this makes sense to paleontologists who need to discover discoveries, and it makes even greater sense to the bank accounts of said discoverers.

The Smithsonian (a fully controlled Illuminati-Judeo-Mason-Jesuit organization) was elated with the discovery and sent representatives immediately to Europe to examine the findings. They created a report that stamped the findings as legitimate but also included a few oddities of note, oddities that science and history chose to overlook, such as the teeth and thighbone being in new condition, unlike the skullcap, which was very eroded, yet the skullcap was found upstream and the fresh-looking teeth and thighbone were found downstream. One would think bones found downstream would have more erosion than those found upstream, but this was not the case here. But never mind the irregularities; what was important here was that this very first proof of man evolving from monkey was located.

In 1894 Dr. Dubois returned with his alleged monkey-man and became a hero of the scientific world. He called his find Pithecanthropus erectus, meaning ape-human that stands upright, but the discovery was better known by its nickname, Java Man. And just like that, it was a fact: we humans are nothing more than monkeys.

Between 1882 and 1900, the phrase “evolution theory” appeared in Kansas newspapers over 21,000 times and an additional 17,000 times in New York papers. In nearly every other state, the phrase appeared roughly 10,000 times during these years.

PILTDOWN MAN

In 1912, the remains of Piltdown Man were discovered by a professional paleontologist named Arthur Smith Woodward and an amateur paleontologist named Charles Dawson (not to be confused with Charles Darwin.) Here’s the story with Piltdown:

For unknown reasons, the pair of paleontologists went digging in the Piltdown gravel pit in Sussex, England, and, how surprising, they found “a humanlike skull with a jawbone similar to that of an ape.” Another missing link on the books! They then used those findings to create a reconstruction.

Because everything is stupid, science was quick to judge the brainpower based on recreations of the skull and jawbone.

But the public, including those in the paleontology industry, was highly skeptical. A group of the country’s most preeminent geologists, paleontologists, and anthropologists voiced their dissatisfaction with the recreation and went as far as saying it is completely inaccurate—so inaccurate that they said the way the skull was designed, the being would not be able to breathe or swallow (the jaw protruded ridiculously far from the throat). They then made their own recreation, and the men had a public debate over whose replica was correct. Despite the debate, because there were only two pieces of Piltdown ever discovered, there was no way of knowing who was correct. If only more pieces could be found…

It turned out that luck was on the side of the paleontology duo because not long after that debate, they discovered more pieces! This time it was one of Piltdown Man’s missing canines. More discoveries followed, and by 1925, the media was able to provide a perfect illustration of what we humans looked like before we finished evolving.

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NEBRASKA MAN

In the early 1920s, a single molar tooth was said to have been found several years prior in a Pliocene deposit in Nebraska. The famous paleontologist Professor H. F. Osborn, then president of the American Museum of Natural History, rushed to describe it as belonging to an early type of monkey-man, which he named Hesperopithecus. The newspapers admitted that it wasn’t a full tooth that had been discovered; it was only a piece of a tooth, but this discovery was good enough for paleontology, and therefore it will be good enough for you.

Evolutionist Professor Osborn publicly bragged, “…The Hesperopithecus tooth is like the still small voice, its sound is by no means easy to hear… this little tooth speaks volumes of truth of man’s animal descent.”

Next came the drawings of Mr. Hesperopithecus and his spouse—all on the strength of one small piece of a tooth.

There had now been so many monkey-man discoveries that there should have been no way for the God-lovers to debate it, but to the controllers of society’s dismay, the creationists didn’t stay silent.

THE PUBLIC FIGHTS BACK

After WWI, evolution began being taught as a part of the public school curriculum, and a great many in the public were outraged, so much so that it was referred to as a “surge of opposition to the idea of biological human evolution,” and several states introduced legislation prohibiting the teaching of biological human evolution in public schools. Such legislation was defeated in Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Florida, but not in the state of Tennessee. Here the House of Representatives passed the Butler Act in March of 1925. This bill prohibited the teaching of human evolution in public schools by a vote of 71 to 5. Now, any teacher caught teaching the subject was liable to be fined $100 to $500. Although a blow to the evolutionists scheme, they would never back down from this fight.

THE RESOLUTION

In 1922, the council of the American Association for the Advancement of Science passed a resolution affirming that evolution was “not a mere guess” and stated, “the evidences in favour of the evolution of man are sufficient to convince every scientist of note in the world” (Nature, March 3, 1922). This was essentially the warning shot that anyone who dares buck the theory or question the discovery will be shamed and run out of the industry.

It was time to kick the whole thing into overdrive.

THE SANTA CRUZ BEACH DISCOVERY

Two months after the passing of the Butler Act, the newspapers shocked the public with new proof of dinosaurs, and this time around, they had a live one. Well, technically, it wasn’t alive, but it looked freshly dead. Nonetheless, it was as close to a living dinosaur as the flabbergasted public had ever seen. This dino washed up on a beach in Santa Cruz, California, which earned it the nickname “The Sea Monster of Santa Cruz.”

It was E.L. Wallace, a man who claimed to be the president of the Natural History Society of British Columbia, who confirmed the animal to be a long-extinct plesiosaur. He stated the creature had died some 65 million years ago and told the public its body had been preserved in the ice of a glacier, which must have just melted, releasing its long-held occupant, which then washed up on the California beach. This was the final piece of proof many in the public needed to see officially to believe the dinosaur tale.

There was one slight problem with this tale, but it wouldn’t come to light for a while, so I will save it for my annihilation of evolution theory coming later in this publication.

THE MONKEY TRIAL

After the Butler Act passed, while the media was running the Santa Cruz Sea Monster story, the Monkey Trial (aka Scopes Trial) began, and guess what the trial was about? Answer: Evolution (no, not kidding). Here’s how this went down:

Because of the Butler Act, it was illegal for teachers to teach evolution in any state-funded school in Tennessee, so when John T. Scopes was “caught” teaching it, it was a violation of the law. But it would turn out that this was a hoax. You see, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) set the whole thing up because they wanted to end “anti-evolution” bills that were currently in the legislatures of 20 states. The ACLU hoped a test case could overthrow one of the bills, and Tennessee was chosen as the testing grounds.

The ACLU then placed advertisements in Tennessee newspapers. These ads vaguely asked for a teacher who was willing to accept the ACLU’s “services” and “test a law in court.” Mr. Scopes had never taught any form of evolution but agreed to incriminate himself for the cause, and the trial kicked off.

The trial came down to a battle of the Bible versus the theory of evolution, and, other than a lot of newspaper headlines, not much came of it. The Butler Act was not overturned, and the prosecutor mysteriously died five days after it ended. The dinosaur discovery headlines and the trial news then ceased, but that’s not where the story ends.

Six years later a United States Congressional Committee on Communist Propaganda said of this entity, the ACLU, “…Fully ninety percent of its efforts are on behalf of communists who have come into conflict with the law” [House of Representatives’ Report No. 2290, 1931, p. 56]. Mind you, these were the same communists who hijacked the medical system on behalf of the Agenda fellows [read The Communist Takeover of US Medicine].

In R.C. Macfie’s book written not long after the court case, Theology of Evolution, he said, “So long as the question is as open as at present, it is scandalous that children and students should be taught as a proven fact that their ancestors were apes, and should be shown abominable pictures of primitive man as a shaggy ape-like creature with a low forehead, receding chin, bowed back, and bent legs. Such science is a disgrace to the spirit of science and a crime against humanity, fit only for the yellow press, and the Catholics and Daytonians deserve honour for declining to accept a totally unproven hypothesis.”

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: PEKING MAN

In the Smithsonian Report for 1931, Professor Elliot Smith stated that Dr. Davidson Black, upon learning of the discovery of an ancient tooth in China, went to China himself to join the Chinese Geological Survey in hopes of finding his own fossilized monkey-man. And guess what? In 1929 Dr. Black made his first discovery, an incomplete skull, which he claimed to have located in a cave. Amazing! This skull became Peking Man.

The skull so closely resembled the chimpanzee-like Java Man skullcap that there was a long argument over whether Peking Man was sufficiently distinct from Java Man to be allotted a scientific name of his own. Eventually he was called a new species, Sinanthropus, though some scientists insisted that there was next to nothing to distinguish him from Java Man.

Within the next decade, Nature magazine would report [December 2, 1939] that seven thighbones of Peking Man had been discovered, but they weren’t full thighbones; they were mostly incomplete shafts, and according to the magazine, they lacked the human characteristics of the Java Man thighbone. A fact now withheld from history is that, in that same cave where Peking Man’s incomplete thighbones were discovered, were the remains of over 50 types of mammals, as well as fossil frogs, snakes, turtles, and birds. In fact, no less than 1,475 cases of fossil bones were removed from the site, according to Professor G. B. Barbour at the British Association [Nature, September 27, 1930]. Yet somehow science knew which parts went to which thing, and most importantly, they knew those bone shafts were a part of the evolutionary history of man from monkey.

The same year as Dr. Black’s discovery, the Encyclopaedia Britannica affirmed evolution to be an established fact supported by “overwhelming” evidence. It was now official: all of the theories were legitimate, point blank, period, no exceptions. Newspapers, magazines, libraries, colleges, and schools began ramming evolution down people’s throats as incontrovertible truth. But the controllers of society knew that going full-bore with their theories would lead to harder pushback, and for the resistors, they already had a plan. For them, they deployed their go-to move…

SILENCING NONBELIEVERS

A few of the methods used to force compliance included:

Students who didn’t step in line were denied degrees.

Libraries removed books that did not promote the newfound theories. The empty shelf space was filled with pro-evolution material.

Textbooks that questioned evolution theory in any way were entirely boycotted.

Anti-evolutionists were banned from holding positions of authority. As Mr. Arnold Lunn wrote in his book Flight from Reason, “… we professional scientists can do nothing. Our hands are tied. Take my own case, for instance. Professor X regards Darwin as a messiah. He has good jobs in his gift, and no jobs are going except to those who worship at the Darwin shrine .” Professor Thomas Dwight, an eminent anatomist, agreed, stating, “The tyranny of the zeitgeist in the matter of evolution is overwhelming to a degree of which outsiders have no idea. Not only does it influence (as I admit it does in my own case) our manners of thinking, but there is an oppression as in the days of the Terror. How very few of the leaders of science dare tell the truth concerning their own state of mind!” Additionally, Lieutenant Colonel L. Merson Davies stated, “It does not pay, as they say, to oppose evolution nowadays…” He went on to explain that when a leading zoologist with a stellar reputation condemned the concept of evolution, he was “thoroughly abused and soon forgotten.” The colonel went on to add, “When men of science find that open expression of serious doubts upon the subject is treated after this fashion, it is natural that they incline to keep them to themselves. Although the great majority of scientific workers do certainly accept belief in evolution, we have no reason to suppose they all do, even if we seldom hear of them openly opposing it.”

Douglas Dewar, a former evolutionist turned active anti-evolutionist and a founding member of the Evolution Protest Movement, spoke of how the press had become so totally controlled that the public was no longer able to hear the truth about evolution. He stated, “ Few people realise how important has been the capturing of the press by evolutionists. Today very few periodicals will publish an article or a paper attacking the evolution theory, and this applies both to the lay and the religious press : most of the religious journals are in the hands of modernists who have accepted the theory of man’s animal descent… Generally speaking, the editors of newspapers believe evolution to be an established fact, and in consequence regard anyone who attacks it as an ignoramus or crank … Scientific journals, being conducted by evolutionists, usually decline to publish any contribution that casts even a shadow of doubt on the evolution concept … Book publishers… are unwilling to publish a book, which as it runs counter to current scientific opinion, will either be ignored or savagely attacked. Nor are most of them willing to publish at the author’s expense a volume attacking evolution for fear they should lose caste…”

In Britain in 1934, when Dewar’s Evolution Protest Movement was formed, it asked the British Broadcasting Corporation for an opportunity to state the case against evolution over the radio. Mr. C. A. Siepmann, the BBC director of talk radio, refused this, stating in his reply, “It is the policy of the Corporation to allow of reference to evolution in such terms as have the support of the large majority of distinguished scientists in this country.” The BBC would then go on to welcome hostile communists onto their platform, with the justification being that everyone deserves to have a voice, even if you dislike what they have to say.

So, as you can see, it’s not necessarily that the concept of evolution was suddenly accepted by the masses, but instead it was a complete shutdown of all dissenting voices leading to the belief that everyone agreed evolution theory to be a proven fact, and therefore there is no reason for you to question such a thing.

THE NEW TIMELINE EMERGES

With all opposition silenced, the science-paleontology industry dripped out the new official timeline of dinosaurs, extinction, and evolution, adding in strange and illogical facts to fill gaps. If you actually take the time to analyze their theory, you quickly realize that it sounds like something an imaginative seven-year-old would come up with. The new timeline goes like this (and you’re going to think I’m making this up, but I assure you, this is the actual “science”):

Almost 600 million years ago, there were only sea sponges. (This was determined by carbon dating.) Being that sea sponges eat bacteria, plankton, archaea, protists, fungi, and more, we must assume that at least one of those things existed too. Over the next 200 million years, they evolved into other little things in the oceans. Additionally, plants began evolving from freshwater green algae, because why the hell not?

Then, roughly 480 million years ago, insects appeared. Of course, these insects weren’t morphed in by God; they evolved in through evolution. More specifically, they evolved from a group of venomous crustaceans that were like modern-day fairy shrimps.

The insects then learned to take flight and were the first things to ever fly in our skies.

Aside from insects, prior to 400 million years ago, basically everything lived in the sea. But at the 400 million years ago point, some water dweller (likely a sea scorpion, but some claim it was a lizard or a legged fish of sorts) got up the courage to come onto land. Once on land, it evolved into cows, bulls, hippos, and such. It spent roughly 50 million years evolving into all different land creatures.

Then, in a complete twist of fate, 350 million years ago, those creatures (the cows, bulls, hippos, and such) decided to go back into the water. This is when they evolved into whales, dolphins, porpoises, and so on. I assume some of them decided to stay on land because they’re still here today, but who really knows aside from the evolutionists?

What is unclear is whether the air-breathing, warm-blooded mammals became cold-blooded gill breathers before or after they entered the water. Either way, it was quite a daring feat.

Fast forward to around 250 million years ago. It was at this time that dinosaurs evolved from another group of small reptiles called dinosauromorphs. Yes, these little fellows, only the size of common-day dogs and cats, turned into 75-foot-long, 60,000-pound brontosauruses and the other creatures you grew up thinking were badass.

Then, 160 to 230 million years ago, during the Jurassic Period, dinosaurs began turning into birds. [Does this also piss you off? I remember the first time I heard it, and I was disgusted because science ruined something I thought was so cool.]

Dinosaurs accomplished this by sprouting feathers.

Then, bada-bing, bada-boom, their arms turned into wings, they started flapping and flew away, and thankfully they did because…

66 million years ago, an asteroid came careening out of space and smashed into Earth, wiping out 75% of all plant and animal species on Earth, including all non-avian dinosaurs. Sea turtles and alligator-type stuff were mostly fine. For some reason that asteroid annihilated the other water-dwellers, but not them! It seems the cows, bulls, hippos, whales, and so on, must have been a part of the 25% who survived the asteroid strike because they are still with us today.

60 million years then passed, in which we reached the point of 6 million years ago. It was at this time that you and I began evolving from monkeys, but it would take us a long, long time to rid ourselves of all of our monkey “genes”! When you were a little kid and your mom told you to “stop monkeying around,” who knew she was referring to your greatest-of-great-grandfather?

550,000 to 750,000 years ago was the very beginning of the Homo sapiens lineage. This was when, one night, an evolving monkey went to bed, and to its complete and total shock, it awoke the following morning as a man. Alternatively, a monkey could have birthed a man. Either way, humans came to be from chimps.

Now you may be wondering how science knows when exactly we officially switched from being monkeys to men. It was determined when a pit of bones was recently discovered and DNA was allegedly extracted from them, and somehow that DNA was said to be from the oldest-known Neanderthals. Scientists then used the molecular clock to estimate how old they were and ended up with as much as 750,000 years.

So now that you know how evolution came to be a thing, and after you get a good laugh out of it, consider how horrifically cruel it is to teach this insanity to children as fact. It is pure evil, exactly as intended, because a population who believes such an absurd story is easily controllable. And if you’re on the fence about it, thinking to yourself that perhaps cows did become whales and maybe the molecular clock really did determine the separation of man from ape, be sure to stick around.

COMING NEXT: Methodically Destructing the Evolution Hoax - The Final Chapter [Coming April 7th, 2026]

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