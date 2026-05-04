Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

And there I was back in the 1960s, reading about Java Man, Peking Man and Piltdown Man in impressive books and journals, and only Piltdown Man was revealed as fake. But in fact they all were.

Reply
Share
1 reply
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1d

When you read it like that, I wonder how I ever believed it. How can this even be? How do we know how old anything is? I know carbon dating is quite often off by a whole lot.

But this sentence made me laugh out loud :it was a complete shutdown of all dissenting voices leading to the belief that everyone agreed evolution theory to be a proven fact, and therefore there is no reason for you to question such a thing.

Because very recently, exactly the same thing happened, didn't it? Anyone who disagreed was cut off, boycotted, and some even killed.

The more I read about the science TM, the more it sounds like just another warehouse, and stuff is sold to the highest bidder.

What already puzzled me as a kid, that these dinos were presented with lizard skin. How did they know they had that type of skin, I wondered, they could have had fur like cats and dogs, or feathers like the birds, specially thinking of the kiwis and austriches. I did not have any idea, that the human skeletons were so fragmentary and not even found all together (except for the African one which was only a partial skull, was it Lucy? and I wondered how they knew it was a girl.) Some of what you say here, was long time ago written down by Robert Charroux, someone who, like you, had read up on stuff, and had seen the cellars of the Louvre, where they keep all the finds that 'do not agree with science'. Emanuel Velikovsky has already in the 50 and 60s revealed, that the Egyptian timeline is off by several 100s of years, but has been put aside as unbelievable, because the Science said otherwise.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture