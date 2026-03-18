Here is where this series starts to enter the danger zone, which is a place in which online activity can cross over into real life. I have been here once before, and I can tell you, it’s not a fun place to be, but I am determined to finish this series. Because we live in a world where simply sharing the wrong information online can lead to real-life repercussions, this article and the next must go behind the paywall. This blocks AI from scanning them. It by no means eliminates the danger; it just makes it less easy for AI web crawlers to easily locate the content, which, when they do, can set into motion a series of horrific events that I wish not to endure again. So, support REAL journalism for only $5 a month or $50 for a whole flippin’ year. That’s a whole year of bombshells and groundbreaking content you haven’t seen elsewhere for less than the cost of paying YouTube not to spam you with ads.