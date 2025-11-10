Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
3hEdited

Isn't "Ordo ab chao" the motto of the enforcer- Freemasons born of Jewish mysticism and taking us to an Islamicized One World Religion and prison planet by fomenting chaos and increasing mind control to the point we actually insist on the totalitarian new world order that has been planned for, maybe, millennia?

The red Maga hats make wearers honorary highest degree members of the Church of Satan without their knowing.

There are no coincidences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
2h

Isn't the computer considered to be a black box, of sorts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture