I am writing this article based on facts which come directly from the source: books written by Saturnian scholars, the Old Testament, the Quran, etc. The vast majority of this info will not come from some guy on Bitchute or what some Substack article says because I cannot prove those things to be true with real evidence. That said, if you choose to be offended, your offense should be with the source, not with me. Thank you for your understanding.

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go! If you haven’t read Part 1, click here to go back.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

UNDERSTANDING SATURN

To quote from The Cult of the Black Cube (a pro-Saturn book that teaches newcomers about the religion, how to worship, even how to prepare their altar to please the god, prayers, and so on):

“Saturn is considered a patron of sorcery and other secret arts like espionage or poisoning. Spells that invoke him in the medieval tradition are of two kinds: to hurt someone, or else to contact the dead.”

“The dark deity has two essential goals, which form the mandate of the Saturnine cult. The first goal is to claim sovereignty, to conquer, to take back the celestial throne, and then to restore the Saturnine kingdom, resulting in a state in which the world is again less differentiated from Chaos… The second, more far-reaching goal, is the eventual return of Chaos itself… the return of Chaos is prophesied, and when it comes, it may be for the last time. The Saturnine acolyte prepares for that day by working to increase the influence of Saturn and Chaos at work in the world today.”

To quote from a different source, “The ultimate goal of Saturn worshippers is to keep humanity enslaved on Earth by deceiving us and redirecting our energy to Saturn. They believe that by spreading division and wars, and suppressing technological advancement, they can ensure that our energies and souls remain trapped here, feeding these deities.”

So, by being the rulers of society, more specifically, by ruling over us, Saturn is worshipped. “One way to achieve this control is to keep the energies of humanity under control. By manipulating our beliefs and directing our prayers and energy to Saturn, they can harness our collective power for their own purposes. Certain organizations are doing this to keep our attention on Saturn worship by incorporating Babylonian beliefs into the beliefs of the general public today. More on this in a moment.

Saturn governs time, contracts, and law. Some of the methods the worshippers have deployed are:

Debt Cycles.

Work Schedules (especially where you feel like you work and work and still have nothing to show for it. Some people are working two or three jobs and still can’t get ahead because the system is designed to be this way: chaos.)

Bureaucracy.

Social Conditioning.

Confusion.

This explains a lot of what I wrote about in The Breaking Point (I Think I Found It). In it, I outlined how everything has become so confusing, annoying, depressing, frustrating, and time-consuming, yet we are told we have cutting-edge technology that makes all tasks speedy. We are told society is the best it ever has been, yet I can’t get on a plane without a 20-minute-long process that requires arriving two hours early just in case the line is extra slow. And while buildings used to be marvelous structures, they are now solid masses of muted tones with no detail.

Or nothing at all, just empty parking lots.

All by design, because it is what they believe their god, Saturn, wants.

THE CUBE

Saturn’s most potent symbol is a black stone cube or obelisk, which represents the prison world ruled by the dark god. It symbolizes matter, containment, and a ‘metaphysical cage’ for the soul, this is because Saturn rules through control. Why a cube? Because it is the ultimate symbol of confinement, containment, it truly is the ultimate cage. A cube is a perfect airtight box through which nothing can escape.

CUBE WORSHIP

These cubes are everywhere.

Here’s one at Connecticut College, called the “Memorial Cube”:

At the University of Michigan, the Black Cube is called “Endeavor”.

Here’s a Black Cube statue in France, La Tête Carrée.

Switzerland.

Here’s Greece. Theirs is called the “World Cube”.

‘Cube’ in the municipal park Byparken, Norway.

The public has been told these are all either Rubik’s Cubes or “abstract art”.

Then there’s the Kaaba, a cubical shrine located at the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Often referred to simply as the “black cube”, it is the holiest site in Islam. “Muslims around the world face toward the Kaaba during their five daily prayers, and it is the focal point of the Hajj pilgrimage, during which millions of Muslims perform rituals including circling the structure seven times counterclockwise.”

Here’s a video showing Islamic Black Cube worship.

As you can see, they worship it by circling around it, thus creating Saturn’s rings. In fact, this is where the saying “circle the square” comes from.

On the Black Cube is a portal. Through the portal, the Black Stone is seen.

Perhaps you are wondering what the stone is. There are numerous stories about how the stone came to be, but according to a prophetic tradition, “Touching them both (the Black Stone and al-Rukn al-Yamani) is an expiation for sins.” This is because the “Prophet has named the (Black Stone) the “right hand of God” (yamin-Allah)… The right hand of the invisible God must be visible symbolically. And that is the al-Hajar al-Aswad, the Black Stone in the Ka’bah.” Here is Muhammad and the Meccan clan elders lifting the Black Stone into place.

In the story of Saturn, he typically ate his children to prevent them from betraying him and claiming the throne. When Jupiter was born, his mother hid him away, and in his blanket, she inserted a stone. Saturn then ate the stone, believing it was Jupiter. Is this related? I don’t know.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

The Black Cube extends into Judaism as “Tefillin”.

Tefillin are worn by male adult Jews during weekday morning prayers.

A lot of traditions in Judaism are built upon Saturnian worship, and as we discussed previously, this crosses into witchcraft, Satanism, Alchemy, and sorcery. Interestingly, as I was writing this, I had a show on in the background called “My Horror Story” (Available on Discovery+). In Season 1, Episode 5, you will find this:

Here is a transcription of a summary of what was shown on the Discovery Channel show:

________________________________

“I attended an estate sale in southwest Portland Hills. The items had belonged to a woman who had passed away, who was a Holocaust survivor. In the backyard, there were these lots of items that had been grouped together, just so that rather than buying things one at a time, you would buy the group.

I was bidding on a lot that contained items that I needed for the refinishing work that I did, and I won it. After I paid for the purchase, and was going through the individual items to leave, I found this wine cabinet that had a little lock on it. It didn’t look like something that really belonged with the rest of the items.

I didn’t think this was something the family wanted to include. I went to one of the granddaughters. She said, oh, I see you got the Dybbuk box. I didn’t know what she was talking about.

I said, well, yeah, I’d like to give it back to you. I don’t think it was supposed to be included with the lot. She said, no, no, no, you bought it.

A deal is a deal. It’s yours. You’re taking it.

I didn’t want to push it. I said, okay, and I loaded the box into my truck with the rest of the items and left. I took the items down to the basement and took the box back to a workbench.

And I managed to get open the box. It had some things inside that were completely out of place. It had two locks of hair, two dried rosebuds, two pennies from the 1920s, a little silver goblet about three and a half, four inches tall, and it had a sculpture of stone that had the word Shalom in Hebrew.

The first thought I had was these were keepsakes of an old lady. On the back of the cabinet had Hebrew writing, the Shema, which is a prayer. I put some lemon oil on the box to bring out the grain.

I closed it up and I didn’t really give it a lot of thought that day. My manager Jane had shown up and I took off to go and find some more stuff.

It was about 15 minutes after I left the store, I got a call from Jane telling me that somebody was in the basement of the shop tossing items and breaking lights, swearing. She was hysterical. That’s something that’s very unusual for Jane. Nothing shakes her. She’s a rock. As I was telling her to call the police, my phone went dead.

I gave my mother the box for her birthday. She had a stroke. She couldn’t talk, but she could point to letters to spell out words that she wanted to say.

She pointed out the words, hate gift. I didn’t think about the box, so I took it and put it inside the house. I started having a series of nightmares, and wake up with marks.

I didn’t know what the term Dybbuk meant at the time. I needed to know. So I went back to talk to the old woman’s granddaughters.

When her and her sister were younger, they would ask the grandmother what was in this box that she kept in her sewing room. And her grandmother would spit through her fingers three times and say “it has a Dybbuk”. Dybbuk means to cleave, to hang on to something. And a Dybbuk is an entity that cleaves onto a person’s soul. This woman had told her granddaughter that the box contained a Dybbuk.” (end transcription)

_______________________________

Yes, the Jewish Holocaust survivor had a witchcraft Dybbuk box.

And right about now, you may be thinking, “And that is why I’m Christian! No demon boxes and no black cube for me!” because that is exactly what I would have said… until I started researching and found this…

It’s true, when you flatten a three-dimensional cube into a two-dimensional figure, you create a Christian cross.

And let’s not forget that the astrological symbol for Saturn is a cross with a scythe:

So, when Christians worship the cross, are they secretly worshipping the cube? Is that why, when I began researching my religion, I quickly discovered nothing made sense or fit the facts? Is it because they had an endpoint: Christians worshipping the Black Cube, then they built a story to fit the intended outcome? I don’t know the answer to this. Scratch that - I will choose not to accept what might be true because then I would have to accept the harshest reality of all, and sometimes I just don’t feel like doing that.

Well, now we know why the Pope loves his Saturn Hexagrams.

Is it of interest that the word “religion” comes from the Latin word Ligare which means “to bind or tie”? What does the black cube do? It binds. If we look at the image we saw earlier, Jews bind the cubes to their head and arm.

Whereas Christians bind themselves by wearing the symbol around their necks.

Christians also bind themselves through clothing and accessories.

I was under the impression that, when all these presidents and politicians claim to be Christians, they are lying to make people like them, but maybe they are claiming it because no matter which religion you pick, the end result is Saturn? Or maybe there is an even bigger reason, which I will reveal later in this series.

Alice Bailey, the most revered of all New Age occult writers, stated in her book Externalization of the Hierarchy that there were three main channels through which the American people would be prepared to receive and accept the New Age messiah whom she called Lord Maitraya. What were these channels? The traditional religious system (aka the churches of all religions), Freemasonry and…

…

…

the public school system.

It’s not just government, politics, schools, society, and religion that the cult of the black cube infiltrates; it’s also entertainment. They manipulate the masses by incorporating Saturn symbolism into corporate logos and popular culture. “In this way, they ensure that Saturn worship remains ubiquitous and embedded in our everyday lives.” Saturn symbolism includes a ring, because the planet Saturn has rings.

We again bind ourselves to Saturn with wedding rings. Saints and angels are represented by halos - these halos are a ring of Saturn. This symbolism really is so totally “everywhere” that we can’t see it. Imagine accomplishing such a task: making something so common that the entirety of society does it and sees it, but has no idea why or what it means, and doesn’t think about it. IBM, BlackRock, Nvidia AI, blockchain firms, they all use cube, hexagon, ring, or Saturn-like iconography.

Remember the Black Cube of Islam from earlier? The Shriners branch of Freemasonry

…the red hat is called a Fez. It symbolizes the mass execution of Christians: a historic slaughter at which the Muslims dipped their white hats into the blood of the murdered, thus making the hats red.

The modern-day Shriners kneel down at an altar and pray and swear a blood oath that is four and a half pages long, including penalties that say if you reveal the secrets, you’ll have your eyeballs pierced with a three-edged blade and other fun stuff. At the end of this non-revocable oath, they say this,

“.... and may Allah, the god of Arab, Moslem and Mohammedan, the God of our fathers, support me to the entire fulfillment of the same, Amen, Amen, Amen.”

Being that we just discussed how the Cult of Saturn uses secret symbolism to worship Saturn, and being that a red hat is a very important symbol for Islam and the Freemasonic Shriners…

…I think we can agree that if the Cult could get a large portion of Americans to voluntarily put on a symbolic red hat, Saturn would be very pleased…

…

…

Do I have any proof that the red MAGA hat is part of it? No, but our president wears many hats, figuratively and literally…

Below we see a quote, taken directly from one of Donald Trump’s many books, in which he talks about his Kabbalah teacher.

And this was not the only time he has mentioned the religion. Yes, President Trump is a Jew, but he's not your average Jew; he's a Kabbalist. And that isn’t a conspiracy theory; it is from his own mouth. He is on the same team as Zevi, Rothschild, the Illuminati, and all of the folks I have been writing about for a solid month.

Here is President Donald Trump coming out of a Black Cube on stage.

This event was the IAC’s National Summit of 2019. What is the IAC? It’s the Israeli-American Coalition for Action. What does the IAC do? Works to “strengthen Jewish identity and support the U.S.-Israel relationship through various programs and initiatives.” Amongst other things, it works with schools in America to create lesson plans in which teachers will put emphasis on topics like anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism, and the Holocaust. It also works with US lawmakers to pass Pro-Israel laws.

And here’s Pope Benedict XVI wearing his red “Saturn hat”.

And what’s the fascination with red other than the bloodshed of Christians? Well, according to one of the great many things I was reading to create this publication, Saturn’s colors are red and black.

Don’t forget, folks, the Pope owns one of the world’s most powerful telescopes, and the Jesuit university has an Astronomical tower. They are astrologers. Astrologers worship the Doctrine of Demons: Saturn. You see, they are all on the same team.

PRAYERS TO SATURN

Here are a couple of prayers to Saturn:

[The acolyte kneels before the altar and recites this invocation:]

“I call You, dark father, in the name of Chaos which placed You over the seventh sphere. I call You, who are given to cold thoughts and colder acts, You in the seventh sphere. Master and Prisoner of the Black Cube, some call You Saturnus, or Keyvan, or Zuhal, or Chronos, and others Sani. I call You by Your secret name, oh Saturnine god! By the inexorable name and by these offerings I give to You, I ask You to manifest within me. Overshadow me with Your glory. Oh great Master, placed in the highest realm, cold and dry in nature, You are noble and fair, just in Your enmity with humanity. Oldest of the powers, first of the firstborn, descend and dwell within me.”

I suppose I should add all of those names to the list. Here’s another one. This is to be spoken while grinding salt:

“I call you, the great, holy, the one who created the whole inhabited world, against whom the transgression was committed by your own son, whom Helios bound with adamantine fetters lest the universe be mixed together, you hermaphrodite, father of the thunderbolt, you who hold down those under the earth.”

(If you’re wondering what “adamantine fetters” are, they refer to “extremely strong and unbreakable chains or bonds often used in literature and mythology to symbolize inescapable restraint.”)

So, as you can see, Saturn is evil. He is Satan, the god of chaos, death, and suffering. He is also Santa, an anagram of Satan. Saturn is worshipped by the Astrologers, and through their actions, he has been embedded in all religions, so no matter which religion you pick, you end up at the cube, exactly as planned. And if you want to get really conspiratorial, the Catholic church invented the concept of Satan: a demon devil who dwells in Hell and punishes souls for all of eternity. I know this sounds ridiculous, but if you research the topic and read The Biography of Satan, you will discover the devil was created to terrify people, thus pushing them into the arms of the church. There is no mention of Satan in the Old Testament, with the exception of the word “ha-satan,” which occurs 17 times in the Masoretic Text but does not mean a devil in fiery Hell. Ha-satan is not an independent evil force but instead operates under God’s authority, testing humanity by accusing them of sin. It was the Catholic Church that generated what we know now as a terrifying devil who is working 24/7 to lure each and every one of us to sin, thus emphasizing the reason we must believe in Jesus, attend church, accept communion, and, most importantly, tithe (meaning, give the church our money).

I thought I would end this series here, but I kept thinking about the Christian cross being an unfolded cube and decided to research just a tiny bit more. What I discovered is quite alarming to say the least…

COMING NEXT: IS JESUS ACTUALLY SATURN?

I’m warning you in advance, the next article won’t be for everyone, it is strictly for people who want truth, no matter how shitty it may be. If you are not on the same mission as I am, skip it and come back for the following post. If you enjoyed this one, please consider hooking me up with a coffee or becoming a paid sub. Donations and memberships help fund all the shit I need to write free content. Believe it or not, writing free articles isn’t actually free!

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

If you don’t want to wait for the rest of this series to be released, you can buy the whole thing right now on ShadowbannedLibrary.com! It’s only $7.99 and it’s yours to keep! 183 pages! Click here to purchase. If that link stops working, go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Thanks to your support, our official site for the library is scheduled to be released on January 1st, 2026! It will give content creators a safe place to share and sell materials without fuckery. It is not a Substack competitor. It is not a blogging site. It is for downloadable books, articles, podcasts, tutorials, and more. By downloading the materials, you are helping preserve them for future generations, and, at this time in history, there is no task more important than saving materials before they are gone forever. In the meantime, you can continue to get stuff through the temporary site. Be sure to sign up for our WhatsApp group to get notified of new book releases, new Substack posts, and important stuff, like bans, and in the event that happens, where my partner,

and I can be found.

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

NEXT READ:

Start this series from the beginning:

THE BREAKING POINT - I think I found it... Agent131711 · Feb 26 For the past couple months I have felt incredibly annoyed and unmotivated in general. I also realized I was being short with coworkers. I even snapped at my son for no legitimate reason. None of this is my normal character. I am typically a chipper, energetic person who loves to laugh, but this has not been the case this year. I couldn’t pinpoint a… Read full story

Ohio Pyramids, California Buried Castles, Fortresses in Missouri: Antiquities of America (1850) Agent131711 · Aug 10 In 1850, an exceptionally interesting article was published in the newspaper. This article is important because it describes some of the unexplainable structures located right here in the USA - structures which made citizens of the 1800s question the history they were being taught - yes, even back then Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

The Cult of the Black Cube

https://astral-alchemy.com/astral-insights/f/saturn-worship-the-cult-of-the-black-cube

Black Cube 2 1.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://scarletimprint.com/journal/mithras-and-the-saturn-cult

https://jamescarner.com/saturn-black-cube/

https://www.scribd.com/document/161295462/The-Satanic-States-of-America

https://archive.org/details/506797730-cult-of-the-black-cube/page/156/mode/2up?q=christmas

https://www.cais-soas.com/CAIS/Religions/iranian/Mithraism/m_m/pt5.htm