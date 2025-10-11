The Illuminati’s plan had been a success thus far. The revolution worked. They had officially gotten into power in the United States and were about to seal the deal legally. You would think this they would take a victory lap, but instead of being satisfied with their accomplishments, the war on the people was just beginning…

OUR FIRST FLAG AND PAPER CURRENCY

After the American Revolution, we proudly raised our first flag, the Grand Union Flag.

The Grand Union Flag remained our flag from July 4, 1776, Independence Day, for a full year. Interestingly, the Grand Union Flag was also the flag of the British East India Company.

Yes, on “Independence Day”, after winning our independence from Britain, we raised the flag of the British East India Company, which was founded by Jesuits and under the control of the Freemasons. Out of any flag in the entire world, or no flag at all, that is what we picked. Imagine what the citizens of the time thought.

We also adopted our country motto, “Annuit cœptis”. The translation is “He favors our undertakings”, which we all just assumed means God, because who else could it possibly be referring to?

To thank God for blessing us, Sons of Liberty member, Samuel Adams, contracted an artist to design a Great Seal, and what he produced was a pyramid with an All-Seeing Eye with the same motto, because nothing says “God” quite like creepy pyramids. Under the pyramid is another phrase in Latin, Novus ordo seclorum, which means…

“A New World Order”. If you think the flag, the motto, and the seal weren’t them blatantly gloating about their victory, we also created our first paper currency, featuring suns and triangles. This one says “Post nubila Phoebus,” which is Latin for “After clouds, Apollo”, meaning the Roman deity who is the son of Jupiter.

In mythology, Apollo is the god of the sun. As you already know, the sun is very significant to the Masons.

Now that paper money was controlled by the new Overlords, the currency printers cranked out unregulated amounts of money. The printing presses ran so fast that they quickly created such an excess that it plummeted the value of the currency down to being nearly worthless. On the upside, this piece of paper currency has words in English, so we can actually read what it says, which is “Mind Your Business”.

It also says “Fugio”, which is a Latin word meaning “I fly”.

The issue with the overprinting was such a disaster that they claimed the only solution was a different system, and Congress was more than happy to pass laws for it. Later in time, the Coinage Act of 1792 made silver and gold legal tender. People were then told to bring their silver and gold into the mint, and it would be made into coins free of charge. Once the silver and gold were out of the hands of the people and pressed into coinage, it was only a matter of time before those coins would begin being debased. Meanwhile, the elites would begin buying up mines. Not only would they control the supply, they would also regulate the industry and regulate themselves.

THE BAVARIAN ILLUMINATI

As you probably already know, in 1776, not only did we gain our so-called “independence,” but Adam Weishaupt formed the Bavarian Illuminati. I assume you, like me, thought this was the Illuminati, but, to my complete surprise, it was not. As shown previously, by this point in time, the Order of the Illuminati and the New England Illuminati had already been operating throughout the world and in the United States. I am under the assumption that what Weishaupt founded in 1776 was a branch off of the Order of the Illuminati - and this makes a lot of sense because, as you will come to learn in the next couple of parts of this series, the Illuminati was branching out fast at this point and infiltrating every aspect of society.

VIRGINIA

Native Americans lived throughout the United States well before “the settlers” arrived and started colonies. To the tribes, Virginia wasn’t called Virginia; it was Tsenacomoco, as well as a few other names.

Since the 1500s, the Jesuits wanted Virginia, but at the time, the Indians were willing to fight to death to preserve it, and they managed to protect their land for hundreds of years; however, the American Revolution changed that. During the war, Virginia governor (and Illuminati member) Thomas Jefferson called for “military expeditions into Native lands”. The military was ordered to remove tribes like the Shawnees beyond the Mississippi River to “secure frontier safety”. In Eastern Virginia, tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattaponi, and Nansemond were forced to sell their land. This area, East of the Mississippi River, is a massive area of land:

You may be thinking, “Well, they did need to be safe during the war. Clearing the land makes sense”, but here’s where it gets super conspiratorial:

Washington and other “Founding Fathers” were part of land acquisition and development companies, including the Mississippi Land Company, Dismal Swamp Company, the Potomac Company, and the Ohio Company of Virginia. These businesses were eager to obtain land, and they had no issue using slaves to build their empires on the freshly acquired lands.

So, after declaring our independence, but before the Declaration of Independence was even adopted, the natives had been cleared (for safety, of course), and, with the Indians gone, the Virginia Colony became the Commonwealth of Virginia; it was now property of the revolutionaries. Where does the word “commonwealth” originate from? Ancient Rome! Back then, “Res publica“ meant “the commonwealth,” which referred to the Roman state as a whole.

While researching, I couldn't help but wonder if the entire purpose of this war was to rid the land of Indians. As I previously pointed out, when you perform a journalistic forensic examination on the key figures in this war, both sides appear to be working together. Remember how I mentioned Britain didn’t even fight the war against us? They instead hired Germans? What if the purpose of the contracted Germans was to come in and help us slaughter or otherwise remove all Natives? What if the death toll discussed previously (only 4,000 to 6,000 men), was actually Indians? How else could the death toll be so small for such a long, bloody war?

I still have yet to answer the big question, which is, What would King George get out of surrendering his ownership of America? It would take a few more days of research, but I would eventually stumble across it. I will share that with you soon.

THE INSPECTOR GENERAL

In 1777, the United States got its first Inspector General, Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben. This guy showed up in the US only two years prior and wasn’t even a citizen until a year after accepting the job! This foreigner was now overseeing the Army. Perhaps I should mention that Inspector General was also the highest rank in Freemasonry.

Coincidence?

SECRET SOCIETIES

In April 1785, at the Bavarian government’s trial against secret societies, Professors Cosandey and Renner from Munich testified that “All Illuminati are Freemasons but far from all Freemasons are Illuminati,” [because few ever reach the degree]. This exact same year, 1785, was the last time records of the Illuminati would appear in historical archives. Because there was no further evidence of the organization, history could now report the group had disbanded - but remember, just because the Bavarian Illuminati allegedly ended, that doesn't mean the Order or the New England Illuminati ended, and, more importantly, every Illuminati is a Freemason…

Famous Freemason and Masonic scholar Manly P. Hall, wrote in his book Secret Teachings of All Ages “not only were many founders of the United States Government Masons, but they received aid from a secret and August body existing in Europe, which helped them to establish this country for a peculiar and particular purpose known only to the initiated few.” Was Hall referring to the Pope? The Illuminati? Rothschild? King George? He doesn’t specify. What did he mean by America was founded for a “peculiar and particular purpose” known only to a few? Perhaps we can find this out by looking at the Constitution.

THE CONSTITUTION AND RATIFICATIONS

What did the American Revolution accomplish? When the Constitution was signed, the United States became a sovereign nation. This replaced the Articles of Confederation and established a new federal government. Let’s look at the word Constitution: what does “constitutor” mean? A constitutor is a person who agrees to take responsibility for paying someone else’s debt, and this is exactly what would happen; the people would become burdened with governmental debt, which they did not personally opt into. Who benefited from this? Everyone except the citizens.

Who was one of the signers of the Constitution? Alexander Hamilton. Other than signing the Constitution, what else did Hamilton do? As the first Secretary of the Treasury under President George Washington, he established a “robust federal government,” which he claimed was necessary because the economy was “unstable” due to war debt. This was when we became constitutors.

In order for us to incur the government’s debt, Hamilton established a system of taxation and a national bank, just as Rothschild and pals had done in Europe (but I’m sure this is also just a coincidence). In a matter of time, money properly belonging to the citizen would be taken from him in a graduated income tax system; Marxism, before Marxism was ever put into print. Do you see what happened here? Under the guise of gaining independence, we all became slaves.

Hamilton also played a key role in ratifying the Constitution in 1788. These ratifications made the new Constitution the official law of the land. Additionally, it installed “freedom of religion”. Now, keep in mind, freedom of religion existed in the US already; you were welcome to believe in whatever you wanted, but those involved with the Pope were barred from holding government office because the Pope was infamous for starting wars and gaining control over entire Kingdoms through assorted schemes. But this new law, “freedom of religion,” meant Jesuits and Jews, who had been expelled from everywhere for staging uprisings and taking over governments, could flood in and hold office without fear of being banned, and that is exactly what happened. “Of the 2,500,000 enumerated inhabitants in 1787 America, the Roman Catholic population consisted of no more than 16,000 in Maryland, 7,000 in Pennsylvania, 1,500 in New York, and 200 in Virginia. Once the Constitution was in place, a steady influx of European immigrants transformed Roman Catholicism from America’s smallest to largest religious denomination.”

I should mention that the vast majority of the American population is currently under a Mandela Effect: the United States Constitution does not mention God. The word “God” is nowhere in the document. The ratification uses the phrase “the year of our Lord” (Article VII). The exact phrase is:

“…Done in Convention by the Unanimous Consent of the States present the Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and Eighty seven and of the Independence of the United States of America…”

You must ask yourself, who is “our Lord”? Being that the Constitution is a legal document, we must use the legal definition. According to the Law Dictionary, “lord” is “lordship,” which is defined as a feudal superior or proprietor, one of whom a fee or estate is held, so the Masons and Illuminati foot soldiers ratified the Constitution and signed it in “the year of our superior estate holder, 1788”.

As further evidence that the signers were not referring to the God you know, here we see the Freemasonic Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland:

Inside is a sign, “In the lord is all our trust”, yet there is nothing referencing the God we are familiar with.

Point being, these men did not found this nation on God, but I know there are people reading this who still want to hold out hope, hope that perhaps some of the signers really did think the Lord in the constitution was God the Creator or Jesus Christ. In the next part of this series, I will show you with undeniable evidence that this simply isn’t true.

SLAVERY

There were clauses added to the Constitution to promote slavery, enrich slaveholders, and give slave owners huge representation in the House of Representatives and the Electoral College because, as mentioned previously, Washington and pals had slaves, and the Pope’s Jesuits had a slave empire in Maryland. So, these clauses were added to the Constitution to enrich the Illuminati members and those down the chain from them, but they had something planned because the Slave Trade Clause (Article I, Section 9, Clause 1) prohibited Congress from stopping the importing of slaves… until 1808. For whatever reason, they gave themselves a 20-year window in which slavery could thrive, knowing Congress would end importing enslaved people specifically in 1808, but not a day before that exact year.

Additionally, the Fugitive Slave Clause (Article IV, Section 2, Clause 3) required states to return slaves who escaped to their owners, which meant governments would work together to ensure slaves could not flee across state lines.

When the Constitution was ratified, there was something else snuck in: the granting of land for a new federal district, separate from any state. Then, Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 granted Congress the power “to exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District…” so, the only authority above this new federal district - a district which would not be a part of any state - would be Congress.

The temporary capital of the United States then became New York (City). This new law of the land, the Constitution, which took away the existing government in America and installed Illuminati-controlled Freemasons, was drafted nearly a decade prior to it being signed.

The Constitution was signed in the first state capitol building in the United States, the Pennsylvania State House, now known as Independence Hall.

THE SECRET CONSTITUTION

On April 30, 1789, George Washington put his hand on his Freemasonic bible and swore in as the first president of the United States. As an Antient Mason, Washington’s true Constitution would have been the Ahiman Rezon:

This constitution, our first president’s constitution, was for King Solomon of Israel, not for America or the American people. It is quite literally stated within it. And if we read it, we learn King Solomon was actually the Grand Master (mason) of Israel:

(Back then, the letter “S” was typed as ‘f”)

This is the same Constitution all Antient Masons followed, so damn near all of the “Founding Fathers”, King George III’s sons, as well as a great deal of the famous names in 1700s history, were operating under the Ahiman Rezon.

This branch of masonry worships the 12 tribes of Israel, the original Israelites. And just to put this on record, it is said that all Jews are Israelites, as they are said to be descendants of Jacob through the tribe of Judah, but not all Israelites are Jews, since the ten northern tribes of the Kingdom of Israel were never called Jews.

I should probably mention, if it is true that the British monarchy was in complete control of Freemasonry in America, and now Rothschild’s Illuminati was in control of Freemasonry, and Rothschild was the leading funder of the British Monarchy, there was no “independence” to be gained; there was only a transfer of ownership…

COMING NEXT: Selling America, Perverted Power & The Pentagram

COMING NEXT: Selling America, Perverted Power & The Pentagram

