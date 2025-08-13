Up until the early 1900s, it was assumed chickenpox came from birds, hence its name.

The medical-science industry insisted there were two types of chickenpox, both of which came from bird “germs”, but they claimed only one of the two types was deadly.

Being that chickenpox looked exactly like smallpox and cowpox which looked significantly like herpes, the only way to distinguish what the patient was infected with was the doctor’s best guess.

Products like Sodiphene were solicited as the solution. They could be gargled and sprayed into the nose to provide so-called protection.

But even with taking Sodiphene, people were still developing bumps, people who had not been in contact with birds. It was at this time that Rockefeller saw a moneymaking opportunity, all he needed to do was prove chickenpox was contagious and could be transmitted from one person to the next, not just from our feathery friends.

Now one would think, because this is a highly contagious virus, in order to prove transmission, all one would need to do is have a person with chickenpox rub their blistery arm against a person without pox and that would be enough to transmit it, right? Heck, according to the medical-science industry, it is so transmissive, you can get chickenpox from a blanket! So, in theory, to prove transmission, you wouldn’t even need one person to directly touch the other, you could have the infected person touch cloth then rub the cloth on the healthy person and watch their skin break out in bumps… right? Well, it turned out that method of proving transmission just wasn’t working - this was quite disappointing for the medical science industry. Then along came Dr. Thomas Rivers who was working for The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research. ‘Feller tasked the honorable doctor with conducting chickenpox and herpes zoster transmission experiments and the heroic doctor was up for the challenge.

Well aware that prior experiments had been unsuccessful, the doc knew he needed to be innovative - there has to be some way to prove these bumps are contagious, he thought to himself. He then embarked on a groundbreaking, history making series of experiments…

It all began when the amazing Dr. Rivers got himself some vervet monkeys…

And he found a human who had visible chickenpox for the past 36 hours - definitely the time when they would be highly contagious. He withdrew 10ml of blood from the human. For size reference, the bottle on the left is 10ml:

He injected the mini jug of blood directly into the monkey’s vein. Next, fluid was obtained from some of the chickenpox which was then injected into the primate. With a look of confusion, you say, “He injected chickenpox filth into the monkeys arm?”, to which I reply, “Absolutely not! He jabbed that critter in the left eyelid as well as his left and right thigh then square into the side of his abdominal wall!”. I then tell you I made you an infographic so it is easier to follow along:

Dr. Rivers then waited in anticipation - surely this monkey will develop an infection! … any moment now… its gotta happen soon… come on little guy, break out in a rash or something!…

To his dismay, nothing happened; absolutely nothing. Rivers concluded the only reasonable explanation one can possibly conclude: the monkey must have immunity! (insert eye roll here)

The doctor realized this method wasn’t going to work, so for the second experiment he found a different human with fresh highly contagious chickenpox and he grabbed a new monkey and a chicken - because if something is going to come down with an infection of chickenpox, surely it will be the chicken. This time around, a couple pox were cut off the human patient, emulsified and mixed with Locke’s solution. If you’ve never heard of Locke’s solution, it’s a cocktail composed of blood plasma that contains a variety of chemicals including chlorides of sodium, potassium, calcium, sodium bicarbonate and dextrose. The doctor mixed it well like Rachel Ray then gently sucked it up into a syringe. For this round of injections, the pox serum was shot into the fresh monkey’s testicles, left inguinal lymph node (crotch) and under the skin (intradermally). The chicken got the potion pumped into its left wattle - you know, the dangly thing under the chicken’s beak.

After the plethora of jibbity jabs, the wise doctor waited exactly five days… but the reaction never came. On the fifth day of no reaction, filled with despair but still determined to prove transmission, he hacked off the monkey’s right testicle. The nut was then chopped into three pieces and examined closely under a microscope. What was he looking for?, you ponder. Answer: “nuclear inclusions”, meaning cells with a little ring on them!

According to science, you must first dye the sample, then, if you see cells with rings, this means the virus took hold! You look at me and say, “But how do we know that isn’t from the dye?”, to which I reply, “Don’t you dare question Science!”

So, the good doctor was scoping out the monkey’s chopped nut and trying to find some cell rings and, believe it or not, in one of the three dissected and dyed parts of the monkey’s acorn, he found a couple! Then he found something else…

Under close scrutiny of the mutilated ball bits, the doctor noticed something quite peculiar… injury! It would turn out that the ball a needle was stabbed into, then hacked off, then cut into pieces and dyed was, of all things, injured! Befuddling!

Now the question was, was the other nut also harboring virus? Like your 7th grade science teacher used to say, you’ll never know until you dice it up…

Because you cant rush perfection, the doc waited five more days then went all out, not only chopping off the other nut, but also extracting the crotch area.

Shockingly, these too were damaged but they didn’t seem to be infected. As far as the chicken, its wattle was sliced off and examined. Turned out nothing was wrong with it. Oh well, one less wattle the world has to deal with.

Although finding a little ball-virus was a good thing, it wasn’t enough to officially prove transmission. Rivers must have assumed he just wasn’t using a large enough quantity of chickenpox to transmit the virus, so for the next experiment he scraped fluid and dead skin cells out of 20 pox vesicles. That trash was then mixed with chemicals (Locke’s solution) and injected into a third monkey’s right and left nut, crotch and under his skin, then the exact same process as before was repeated; cut the monkey’s oranges off, chop ‘em up, dye them then analyze them under a microscope and look for anything suspicious.

Sadly, there wasn’t much to be seen. This monkey hadn’t contracted the “virus”. It was just so puzzling.

These same experiments were repeated over and over but there were few nuclear inclusions to be found. The monkeys giblets, other than being wrecked from being stabbed with a sharp object then beat to hell, looked as good as new with no sign of any virus.

As the process repeated, the scientist found a couple dyed nut-slices with visible cell-rings but these “nuclear inclusion” cells were not in the rest of the samples. It was more confusing than the CAPTCHA you have to solve to have the privilege of paying your electric bill online.

Many experiments had passed and Dr. River’s monkeys didn’t break out in pox and their nut sacks, although injured, didn’t show signs of the virus. This meant it was time to bring in the guinea pigs.

The pig experiment was identical to the monkey experiment; cut some vesicles off a human, blend them up with chemicals, inject them into the beanbags of a little piggy, wait a few days, snip off its nuts, chop them into pieces, dye them and analyze them.

In the pig’s case, both testicles had been damaged by the injection of filth - so damaged they were hemorrhaging. Other than bleeding all over, there wasn’t anything to see. The pig’s balls weren’t infected with chickenpox. I imagine Rivers threw those healthy ball scraps on top of the chicken wattles pile.

Next, a rabbit was selected to undergo the same treatment.

His balls were extracted, dyed and turned into a scientific charcuterie board.

Results: Only his left nut was demolished by the injection, but the right one was fine. No virus was located in either.

Out of 14 animals tortured and cut to bits, cell-rings (“nuclear inclusions”) could only be found in four little dyed slices. This allowed Dr. Rivers to reach some conclusions: first, he knew the monkeys that didn’t have ringed-cells could have immunity to the virus. Second, he realized if you inject a small creature in the balls, you risk damaging the testicles. And third - this is the Big Kahuna - he knew, beyond a shadow of a doubt, he had officially proven transmission. He wrote in his paper, cell rings only occur from a virus then said, “In view of this fact there is reason to believe that infection with a virus has taken place when such inclusions are found… it seems reasonable to conclude that the acidophilic nuclear inclusions in the 4 vervets' [monkey’s] testicles were manifestations of the presence of a virus.”

Now that Rivers had proven chickenpox are contagious, Mr. Goodpasture from the Department of Pathology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine (Tennessee) came along to build upon River's work. This guy proved transmission by - you can’t make this shit up - cutting a “herpes” blister off a human then grafting it onto a chicken embryo inside of its egg.

The graft was successful, therefore herpes was proven to be contagious. To celebrate this miraculous discovery, I sewed a McDonalds Big Mac wrapper onto my koi fish and announced I had officially proven sandwich-to-fish wrapper contagion.

Next, in the 1950s, Thomas H. Weller entered the picture. Weller already knew chickenpox and herpes were highly contagious because Rivers and Goodpasture proved such. In fact, his paper starts off by stating Rivers “demonstrated intranuclear inclusions in the inoculated tissues” and Goodpasture’s graft worked, so his plan, meaning Weller’s plan, was to now isolate the “virus”.

Weller’s study was initiated in the Research Division of Infectious Diseases of the Children’s Medical Center in Boston using grants provided by several entities including - you’ll never guess who - UNITED FRUIT CO!

If you don’t know who United Fruit Co is, it's Chiquita Banana who was deeply involved with the CIA and US government as a whole; funding terrorism, overthrowing the Guatemalan government, stealing patents, taking over the radio industry and so much more. Check out my work on the topic. Anyway, that Deep State fruit company helped fund herpes transmission experiments.

Weller’s experiment started with collecting fluid from active vesicles then diluting them with chemicals, mixing them with fat free milk and storing them in glass containers because that makes sense. Through a lengthy process involving Ivory brand soap, detergent, additional chemicals, a chicken embryo, chicken plasma, cow fluid, inactive horse serum (made from horse blood withdrawn from the neck of the horse), soy, antibiotics, dye, and more, he obtained what he claimed was the isolated virus. This was then injected into the nuts of a monkey. Because the morbid men of Science are more into male private parts than Elton John, additional tests were ran on human foreskin. At this point I stopped caring about this study because it was the stupidest crap I have heard since the last virus nonsense I wrote about which was The NIH Shit Balls Vaccine and before that was Edward Jenner’s Horse Grease Smallpox Vaccine. Weller is now credited with discovering contagion of chickenpox. Let’s put on some party hats and pop champaign for Science.

Now in the 1960s, it was official, chickenpox was a contagious disease, as was herpes as well as any other bump except pimples - for whatever reason they don’t try to scare us with those. Then the US military decided to undertake their own transmission studies which they knocked out of the park. They started by referencing Weller’s hard work then proceeded to conduct their own experiment.

The US Army study was at Fort Detrick which meant they could be as morbid as their little black hearts desired. They chose to start with “Fibroblast Cultures”. Would you like to know what Fibroblast Cultures are? Let me quote directly from the military document, “Two to three month old human embryos were deprived of bones, cut up and washed several times with a pH 7.2 phosphate buffer” - folks, do you know when an embryo’s heart starts beating? Right before they kill it to cruelly remove its bones then blend it up, dump chemicals all over it and claim they’re “studying disease”. To the dead, pulverized baby they added calf serum, which involves ripping a baby cow out of its mother then draining all of its blood from its heart. That is then processed into calf serum also known as Fetal Bovine Serum / FBS.

So the US military did that to grow a cell culture which they then claimed to “infect” with virus which was obtained using the Weller method (milk, Ivory soap, etc). Once all said and done, they said they had the raw virus. (for more on how evil the medical-science industry is, read my series Big Pharma Black Magic).

Now it was even more official because the military had proven the same thing Rivers, Goodpasture and Weller had proven. This meant it was time to save the people of the world with a new vaccination! In 1995, the United States was the first country to adopt a chickenpox vaccine as a mandated program, all thanks to the hard work of these incredible scientists and the US military!

Appreciate the time and energy I put into all this research? Please support truly independent journalism (even when the truth is stupid and full of Ivory soap and ball sacks):

