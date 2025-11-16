In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we discussed how what we call Christmas appeared in America, and it sure isn’t what we’ve been told. The creation of this holiday came at the hands of Jews and government employees. We then looked at the concept of lying to our children, telling them Santa is real, and the media’s efforts to squash any resistance to the “Santa Cult”. All of that was interesting, but I felt I was still missing a piece of the puzzle - a large piece which would make everything make sense - so I kept digging.

In Part 3, we learned that in witchcraft, satanism, and other “dark” religions, Saturn is another word for Satan. We then learn that Santa, an anagram of Satan, represents Saturn! Now that I had a new name, Saturn, I could pursue that path of research. In Part 4, we learned about how important Saturn is to the Controllers of society. Saturn is represented by the black cube, a symbol that is, quite literally, all across the world and has infiltrated the top religions (Islam, Judaism, and Christianity). Because I have a curious mind, I then had to ask, Is Jesus Actually Saturn?, and here we are now, learning about…

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go! If you haven’t read Part 1, click here to go back.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

Aside from going through old books, there are two ways to research a topic like where what we now call “Christmas” in America came from. The first is to look at what the event is, then try to link the event to something by looking at the date. The second method of research, which is what I prefer, involves looking at who gave us the event and what they were into because I feel that is how you truly find answers. We already know who created the event in America: Jews and government affiliates in the United States and Britain. With that being said, let’s look at some of the other lines of research in which people have tried to match the date with events:

(Keep in mind, the word “pagan” just means a non-Christian religion or religious practice.)

THE ROMAN CELEBRATION OF SATURN

Saturnalia was an ancient Roman festival and holiday in honor of the god Saturn. It was held on December 17th on the Julian calendar (which corresponds to December 30th on the Gregorian calendar). The festival was later expanded to last until December 19th, then expanded again to last until the 23rd, making it last a full week. This means the festival would have run from December 30th through January 5th on the modern-day Gregorian calendar.)

When people say what we currently call Christmas is based on an ancient pagan (Non-Christian) holiday, this is usually what they are referring to, however, as you can see, whether you use the original days per the Julian calendar, December 17th through the 23rd, or whether you use the newer Gregorian dates, December 30th through January 5th, neither touches December 25th, which we now call Christmas, which is Christ-mas, yet is not Jesus’s birthday. Does this mean Christmas doesn’t come from Saturnalia? No. It very well could, after all, the people who brought us the event were likely all kabbalists / astrologers, and this event does involve Saturn, who was a very important god to them.

SOL INVICTUS

The Roman emperor Aurelian, in AD 274, instituted the festival Dies Natalis Solis Invicti (’birthday of the Invincible Sun’, Sol Invictus) on December 25th, which corresponds with the winter solstice in the Roman calendar. This is a proven fact; it is in Roman records. The last known inscription referring to Sol Invictus dates to AD 387. What scholars can’t agree on is what exactly was done, if anything, on this day. It appears people are confusing Saturnalia with Sol Invictus and claiming Sol Invictus was a massive party that lasted multiple days to a week, but what they meant was Saturnalia was the huge party. Either way, could this be what was on the Christmas creators minds and in their hearts when they schemed up the holiday? Maybe.

December 25th is also the Roman god Mithras’ birthday. According to ancient texts, Saturn can be invoked through Mithras the Sun. So if you want to summon Saturn, that can be accomplished through Mithras. What researchers leave out is that the Mithras cult worship came to be around the same time as Jesus. One did not change into the other because they were both functioning simultaneously. Additionally, December 25th on the Julian calendar would be January 5th on the Gregorian calendar, so it doesn't match there either. (The Gregorian calendar came to be in the 1500s).

An Atheist kept seeing his side sharing memes saying Christmas is based on Mithras to insult Christians, so he went digging to see if there was any legitimacy to the claim. What he found was not only a huge lack of evidence, but information essentially disproving any similarity to the Mithras celebration. You can read his thoughtfully written, well-researched piece here.

Although there doesn’t seem to be a match with Mithras, could Christmas come from the date of the Winter Solstice? Yes. Do I have proof of this? No. If I had to take my best guess at why they chose December 25th, I would point you back to what I said previously; December 25th is 12 25, which is 7 7 7; the lucky number, the number of “God”, also a number of Saturn. These people are hugely into numbers: kabbalah.

What I find interesting is that the rumor that American Christmas originates from Roman mythology first appeared in a United States newspaper in 1842. The editorial in the New York City paper (which was under the control of the Freemasons) published the following:

“Tomorrow will be Christmas, jolly rosy Christmas, the Saturnalia of children. Ah, how the little rogues long for the adventure of this day, for with it comes their generous friend Santa Claus with his sleigh, like the purse of Fortunatus, over-flowing with treasures”.

The papers then continued to print that Christmas was a “survival from Saturnalia”, implying it had always been celebrated in America, carried over from ancient times in Rome, but as we can see, it just wasn’t. It instead showed up here, brought to us by the Doctrine of Demons-Illuminati-Freemason-Jewish-Kabbalah folks, but recall that creating artificial nostalgia was part of the plan from the beginning, hence the reason the first ever Christmas tree in the White House was referred to as an “old-fashioned” tree. So, being that I am going at this from a different angle than other researchers, let’s continue down the hidden symbolism path…

THE BLACK SUN

The Alchemical Glyph to Represent the Sun

Carl Jung, one of the most influential psychologists of the early 20th century and apprentice of Jewish Sigmund Freud, stated that Saturn is not only Jehovah and Yahweh but also the Black Sun / Sol Niger of Alchemy.

And Jung is a credible source because he wasn’t only a leading psychologist, he was deep into alchemy. I should probably mention, he was likely a Jew. I say this because his father studied Hebrew, which, unless you’re Jewish, isn’t a very common thing to do. Not to mention, the entire psychiatry industry was created by Jews, with Freud leading the way. I bring this up because of what was discussed previously about the links between Judaism, Saturn, Alchemy, Satanism, Freemasonry, Mythology and witchcraft (and Christianity, too. Read the prior parts of this publication).

Anyway, the Black Sun symbolizes the “nigredo stage” in Alchemy, which is “the phase of decomposition, purification, and the blackening of the first matter through calcination”. This stage is said to represent the necessary dissolution of the old self, confronting the shadow and ego, to pave the way for spiritual transformation and rebirth. “Saturn, as the ruler of this phase, embodies the principles of time, limitation, decay, and boundaries, making it a natural symbolic correlate to the Black Sun.”

The symbolic connection between Saturn and the Black Sun comes from ancient times. In Sumerian and Babylonian cosmology, Saturn was referred to as the “Sun of Night” or the “Black Sun,” a celestial body visible only at night and associated with a ring of light (remember what we discussed previously about Jesus’s star in the East). The idea of Saturn as a “dark star” or “night sun” persisted into Hellenistic times, where it was even linked to the myth of Phaethon, the “mock sun”.

The Black Sun of Saturn is also associated with specific dates and rituals. For instance, the second Saturday of September is considered a significant time for invoking its energy, particularly before sunrise, using specific invocations tied to the Kabbalistic sephirot. The sephirot is more commonly known as the “tree of life”:

Additionally, the Black Sun is said to be in opposition to the visible Sun around June 24th, a date linked to the Feast of St. John the Baptist. We are told John the Baptist is the precursor of Jesus Christ and the last of the great prophets of Israel. This feast is one of three Christian celebrations that honor a saint's birth, the others being Jesus on December 25 and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8. The alignment of the sun and the Black Sun is seen as a “powerful archetype of transformation, mystery, and the hidden forces that shape both the cosmos and the psyche.” In layman’s terms, it’s really important to them.

By the way, June 24th, the celebration of John the Baptist, is 6 24, which is 6 6. If you would like to learn something else today, Baptism has to do with the story of Osiris. In Egyptian mythology, in the “death and resurrection of Osiris”, also known as the “passion of Osiris” (which sounds a heck of a lot like the Passion of Jesus or the Passion of the Christ), Osiris was killed by his brother Set then cut into 14 pieces. His remains were scattered throughout the land. Isis, with the help of Anubis, tracked down and found all the pieces of Osiris, except for one… the phallus. Unfortunately for Osiris, his junk was said to have been eaten by a fish. That fish then gained Osiris’s powers and essentially turned the river into holy water: baptism)”.

Why does this matter? Because St. John the “Baptist” was the baptizer dude. I know we got a little off track here, so let’s get to the important stuff:

THE BLACK SUN SYMBOL

Now this, my friends, is incredibly interesting…

We are currently told that the Black Sun symbol is used by right-wing esoteric and right-wing extremists. This is because it traces back to, of all things, the Nazis! Yes, it’s true, the Nazis were very into the black sun, who we now know is Saturn. Wewelsburg Castle, which was built in the shape of a triangle…

…was used by the SS under Heinrich Himmler. It was to be expanded into a complex which would serve as the central SS headquarters. On the floor of the castle is a giant Black Sun emblem:

Now get this, according to Wikipedia,

“Himmler decided to buy or lease the castle on his first visit on November 3, 1933”, that’s 11 3 33 or 3 11 33 for anyone who isn't paying attention here.

Wikipedia further reports that in the Nazi castle, “were proponents of a kind of SS esotericism consisting of Germanic mysticism, an ancestor cult, worship of runes, and racial doctrines.”

So what we appear to have here is both sides of the war involved in occult religious practices, which consisted of worshipping the Black Sun, aka Saturn. That really changes everything we have been told, now doesn’t it? And it explains why the Pope was such a Hitler advocate during the war.

If you read my eBook The Never Before Told True Story of WW1, you learned that after the war ended, the Jews had taken over the German and Austrian governments. This isn’t a conspiracy theory; it is a fact. Because of this fact, I haven’t yet been able to write the follow-up book, WW2, because I couldn't figure out how Hitler could have gotten into power under a fully controlled government. And you have to remember, Germany was in financial ruin, suffering from intentionally induced hyperinflation, and stripped of its land and military after WW1, so it was the most illogical time imaginable for Hitler to decide to take over other nations, let alone the world, as history now tells us. What we are being told just doesn’t make sense, but I think I may be one step closer to unraveling the mystery if he, too, was an occultist who, just like the Pope, who owns one of the largest telescopes in the world, professed Christianity. But this story gets even more interesting…

During the Spanish Civil War, which ran concurrently with WW2, the Black Sun insignia was said to have been plastered on both Italian and Spanish aircraft, specifically a squadron of He 111s of the “Legion Condor”. That means there was Spanish and Italian military also involved with the Black Sun, Saturn.

Hitler was said to have committed suicide on April 30, 1945. The same year, the Black Sun symbol appeared on a Fiesler Storch plane in the Harz Mountains (Germany) as well as at an airfield on the Black Sea.

So these Black Sun worshippers were all over the place, flying their symbol to “dog whistle” per se. Remember, the purpose of Kabalistic imagery is so it remains a secret. Only those who know what the symbol means will understand it. To common folk like us, it’s just a weird sun that looks like something you’d find in a tattoo shop, but to a Saturn worshipper, they see the logo and understand that airplane is on their team.

You know who else loves the Black Sun? The Jesuits, also known as the Society of Jesus. The Black Sun is their logo:

But it should be of no surprise that the same organization that wears black Saturnian priest robes also has a Black Sun logo.

Executioners also wear a black robe:

But even that isn’t the end of the oddities…

LUCIFER THE LIGHT BEARER

As if the connections between the New Age Movement / Saturn worship and the Nazi Party couldn't get any more intriguing, you know how we are taught that evil Hitler had the desire to create the Aryan race? In fact, this is what is said to have played a role in the Holocaust, so it was one of the reasons war was necessary, right? After all, you can’t have a wicked German exterminating everyone who isn’t a white Aryan, now can you? Well, as I shared in my publication, Suppressed History: The American Eugenics Program…

…America had its own eugenics program, in which it strived to weed out what it deemed to be undesirable citizens. In fact, we began performing A-sexualization surgeries on little children. Carnegie was a large funder of the movement, and that guy didn’t just own a powerful telescope; he owned a whole Observatory!

Anyway, what I didn’t know while writing that book was that there was a publication called the Valley Falls Liberal. It was later renamed Lucifer the Light Bearer:

This group of Luciferians believed they had the solutions to solve all of the world’s problems. Their activism included “Social Reform; Sexual Reform; Political Reform; Dress Reform.” and they planned to achieve all of this through “Women’s Rights”. If you don’t understand the Women’s Rights movement, it was and is all part of the bigger plan to destroy society by promoting provocative clothing and casual sex, breaking up families, getting parents to put their children into public school and daycare so mom could work, then, when mom worked, she too could feed the tax system. When the children were in the hands of the “educators”, the education they would receive would be that which the Illuminati already controlled (hence the reason deaf-mute teaching was brought into traditional public schools to ensure children would learn words but not learn letters or spelling). These were Zevi’s teachings, over 200 years after Zevi proclaimed to be the Jewish Messiah.

Society had to be destroyed through what they termed “enlightenment”. The methods used to accomplish this mission were widespread. The Luciferians often referred to themselves as Liberals and even crossed over into Anarchists. Join their Liberal group and help fight for Women’s Rights, or join their Anarchist group and help overthrow what existing structure was left of society so it could be replaced by the “enlightened” structure. Whatever you pick, the end result was the same, so they don't care which group you choose as long as you choose one of them.

The Luciferians were also proud astrologers who strived to create the perfect race of perfect people - people who saw Lucifer the Light Bearer as the king of all. They were so into eugenics that their publication would later be renamed again, this time The American Journal of Eugenics.

So the American Journal of Eugenics was a Luciferian paper called Lucifer the Light Bearer, and it was promoting the same concept that Carnegie, the astrologer, was funding, which is the same concept we are told Hitler was horrible for promoting. Meanwhile, we were chopping genitals off children to ensure they couldn’t reproduce. And while that was going on, both sides were worshipping the Black Sun and Saturn. Do you see what I am saying? Both sides were doing the identical things, right down to astrology. Coincidence? See, I told you it’s interesting, and I really think I am onto something with this whole Saturn thing, so let’s dig deeper.

THE NEW WORLD ORDER

Revelations tells us, during the final days, the sun will turn black. Remember, in alchemy, the Black Sun symbolizes the negredo phase, where transformation occurs through descent into darkness. This phase is crucial for renewal and rebirth. And, according to Revelations, what will happen when the Second Coming of Christ occurs and the bloody wrath of God is finished? A new heaven and earth will be established: it will be the New Age, a New World Order. As mentioned previously, the Black Sun is Saturn, also known as the ruler of darkness: the Black Cube. What have the elites, the Cult of the Black Cube people, been planning for over a hundred years? The Second Coming of Christ.

COMING NEXT: THE FINAL CHAPTER: Santa, Satan, Saturn, Jesus - Tying it All Together.

Don’t want to wait for the last chapter? Grab this full series as one beautiful eBook on Shadowbanned Library and help PRESERVE true history for the next generation!

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or become a paid sub! Subscriptions and donations help me afford to write articles. Most people don’t realize there are surprisingly a lot of costs that go into research and writing.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ

Miss this series? Start it from the beginning:

Or check out other content:

The Mystery Post Offices: Mindf*ck Monday Episode 5 Agent131711 · Jul 5 Welcome to my fifth installment of Mindf*ck Monday, a series which will bend your mind so far that it just might break; a series in which I’ll tell you a whole bunch of information which may seem unrelated until the final paragraph when I tie it all together. And for reasons I don’t have, it has never been published on a Monday. So throw on some Marvi… Read full story

TRUTHFUL DECEPTION: How to Lie Legally (The Art of Number F*ckery) Agent131711 · Oct 29 This is an article I've been working on for a while now because it is a fascinating topic and, as I have said numerous times before, once you learn the magician's tricks, he can never fool you again. In today's post, I am going to share with you numerous different ways the media, Big Pharma, businesses, historians, statisticians, and more, lie Read full story

Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World Agent131711 · Jul 7 Out of nowhere, it just appeared. It was presented by the Catholic Church as an official document, said to have been created by Roman Emperor, Constantine The Great, stating his desire to make a large donation to the Church - and by large donation, I mean a gift of biblical proportions. Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF:

Soundgarden Black Hole Sun with Lyrics