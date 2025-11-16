Agent131711’s Substack

I have mixed feelings about the occultism within National Socialist Germany. But after many years of research, I know that no government of man is totally good. And most are evil.

After many years of research, I know that The Edomite Judeans, The Synagogue of Satan, control "Judeo"-Christianity, Judaism and Islam. However, although the Roman church is of Babylon, they were always a second branch of The Babylonian Mystery Religion. However, The Jesuits, created by The Edomite Judeans, after many years of influencing the Roman church, weren't able to totally control that church until The Internationalist Edomite Judeans defeated Nationalist Germany in WW2. Adolf Hitler WAS Catholic. And with that, he was influenced by the occult beliefs of The Vatican. But at that time, The Vatican and The National Socialists were resisting total control by The Edomite Judeans of Judaism ... the other branch of Babylonian belief. As for Islam, it was The Edomite Judean created Jesuits who helped to create Islam. And today, we see the one-world-religion being set up in The U.A.E.

https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/first-look-inside-uaes-iconic-abrahamic-family-house-that-is-home-to-a-mosque-church-synagogue

"Who Are The Jews?"

https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZLL5H5ZyuBy0yNejjVWUfHxnkouV5NGPCLk

Thanks for the current series on Satan/ Saturn/ Savior that's giving us a lot to think about and correlate to what we know or thought we knew.

May I share what I know or thought I knew about our star or stars?

According to Electric Universe theory, Saturn was the primordial star-sun for Earth and a couple of other planets which existed in Saturn's corona of "purple haze" of no night or day and a verdant lushness and early man on Earth. (Did an intell agency write the song or assign the title?) At some point, another star, our current Sun, captured the planets in a chaotic re-ordering of the solar system. Velikovsky wrote about this in Worlds in Collision, based on cosmology, geology, mythology, historical stories, and art and was treated like a pariah in the science world in a coordinated campaign to brutally discredit him.

There is strong speculation that we live in a binary star system, with the other star being a dark dwarf with satellite planets and moons travelling in an exaggerated oblique orbit which nears our Sun at long intervals and, on a cyclical basis, causes EM, gravitational, and meteorite collision chaos in the system, very much as described in the Book of Revelation. The event is considered to be a terrestrial Reset. It is also suggested the Great Reset of the WEF and the rest of usual suspects is about engaging in massive depopulation and assets and resources appropiation before the near extinction level event, during which and long afterwards the Satanist el-ites will be esconced in underground cities and bunkers.

As a result of the twinned star wreaking havoc in what many still mistakenly believe is a long-time stable solar system, our star the Sun will experience a mini-nova that scorches the side of Earth facing in its direction and then go dark for several days, as it does each Armageddon cycle.

Of course, there are eclipses of the Sun which blacken it for a short while.

Perhaps, Saturn, as likely our proto-sun, could be considered black now, since it no longer provides Earth with its primary radiation. Worship of Saturn could be based on the long-memory since early man of the Golden Age of flourishing life in its corona or vapor canopy it provided. Some theorize that post-terrestrial disruption, the Sun nova and polar relocation, Earth will once again experience vapor canopy conditions, though why am not clear on. We know that the current Prez has spoken of bringing us back into a Golden Age, and other esotericists and their groups believe in a Golden Age returning to Earth.

That said, Satanic saturnian worship inverts and perverts. It could be that the Controllers plan on a Golden Age for themselves without us (at least as free and sovereign people) any way they can make that happen.

Finally, it has been discussed, with "documentation", that Cern's primary raison d'etre is to create some kind of interdimensional gate and highway to Saturn from Earth to release Satan and a host of demons that could then come to inhabit here and be our Lord and Savior and enforcers. Oh, joy.

