Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
10h

Outstanding Investigations Agent!

Wow!.....fine art, photgraphed with models superimposed.

It all could be achieved in a dark room back then!

Did they have optics to photograph the hi def landscape pictures, back then?

"Pictures vs Photos" sounds like a NASA trick!

History repeats itself.......

They all look like ideal future "real estate" models for a "build back better" program.🤯

Sold to the public during the instigated depression, as a uprising countermeasure...

Once you've starved and bombed all the "non essential" "useless eaters".

All you need is to do afterwards is "clear the land" , hence the intense incendary fires, just like California, Maui or Gaza.......

The C40 city psyop of the 1800's.....

The cities NEVER get built, the money allocated stolen, the great Heist of every century.

Like the "Century 21" real estate heist going on right now with tax payer funding.

In an era of no phones, limited telegraph, Media was truly King!

Only word of mouth could confirm truth, which would be seldom across distances.

You're a legend Agent!

Another case cracked!

May God bless and protect you and you're loved ones.

A very big cheers,

Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Subo2's avatar
Subo2
10h

'Art' masquerading as photos all over the web....models too....wow nothing is real...this is great

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture