Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Hoon's avatar
Carol Hoon
7h

That was one of the things the elites discussed on Jeckyll Island, but they decided to drop the aliens for climate control. When I was growing up in the 70s, we were headed to the next Ice Age! Now we have swung to burning ourselves up with Global Warming!! Fear mongering SOBs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
8h

Humans are an experiment - it's up to us to make our Creator proud of his lab.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture