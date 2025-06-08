While people were complaining of sounds being beamed into their heads against their wishes, the medical science industry, at the hands of a Jewish Freemason named Sigmond Freud, created “psychotherapy” and “psychoanalysis”; the concept in which people can be said to have defective minds - defective minds which could be “fixed”, but only through the industry itself with the aid of Big Pharma. After the formation of psychotherapy, all of the people who reported “audio hallucinations” were labeled schizophrenic and funneled to so-called “doctors”.

Now there was only one more group of people left to deal with, the ones claiming unwanted experiments had been preformed on them, which often included microchips implanted into their bodies, commonly in their heads and brains. Although these people could be labeled mentally insane or schizophrenic, the problem was, like Mr. Kille who we discussed in The Tinfoil Hat, they could have actual evidence proving these torturous activities were indeed performed on them. They might even be able to name hospitals and other locations, they could describe exactly what happened to them - this was far too dangerous - so for this group of citizens, something more had to be done to silence them… something diabolically brilliant…

Want to listen to this 32-minute insane dose of untold history instead of read? You will miss out on all the screenshots of news articles but this article is still good without them.

While researching for this series, I came across a fascinating paragraph in a booklet called Cybergods. Here’s what it says:

“To ensure that the secret remains safely locked up in the citadel of power, out of the reach of the general public kept in a state of ignorance about what is actually going on, Scientists, doctors, psychiatrists and researchers have produced a regular flow of articles and the like containing false information as part of one huge conspiracy of deceit, simply in order to keep these alarming developments hushed up. Internationally, there have been, for as long as the technique has been exploiting innocent people as laboratory animals, three main branches of disinformation.

Firstly, there is the claim that the technology needed for brain computer interfacing does not yet exist but is estimated to be with us within 50 or 100 years.

Meanwhile, psychiatrists misuse their authority to certify people by reasoning in their textbooks that delusions of being subjected to mind control experimentation constitute a new category of paranoid schizophrenia.

Thirdly, psychiatrists in league with other medical practitioners, have also become leading best-selling authors of alien abduction stories, involving accounts of transmitter implantation and subsequent medical experimentation.”

Cybergods then stated one of the doctors leading the charge is John E. Mack, professor of Psychiatry at Cambridge Hospital and Harvard Medical School, founding director of the Centre for Psychology and Social Change and proud author of the bestselling book, “Abduction”.

Regarding the book Abduction, to quote from Cybergods, “Dr. Richard Tarnas printed on the jacket declares: “Only once in a great while does a scientist encounter evidence that challenges our fundamental understanding of the cosmos and humankind’s place in it.”

Another of Mack’s colleagues, George Vaillant, M.D. of the Harvard Medical School adds, “Abduction is a book that repeatedly leads the reader to psychologically important wonder about worlds beyond our ken.”

I wanted to verify this claim that doctors are alien-content authors because it sounded a bit ridiculous, so I ran a search on Amazon for “Alien Abduction Dr” to see if anything would come up. To my surprise…

This next book has a foreword by John E. Mack:

This one also involves military:

For the rest of this series, each time I bring up the military, we are going to say “DING!” together, ok?

Another foreword by Dr. John E. Mack:

You see, just by publishing books authored by “doctors”, the material within automatically has credibility…

And then there’s this strange junk which came up in the Amazon search because it too was written by a doctor and involves aliens as well as frivolous nudity; doctors, aliens and nudity? A trifecta of Agenda-driven mind manipulation:

This next book, The Extratempestrial Model, is written by Dr. Michael Masters who claims UFOs and aliens are our future human descendants, coming back through time to visit and study their own evolutionary past.

Another doctor, Dr. Pinto, “has made millions from his books on UFO’s and how aliens have been kidnapping human beings, taking them back to their flying saucer, and implanting transmitters in their brains”. According to this doctor, “The number of people walking around with alien tracking devices implanted in their brains is alarmingly high”. He added, “We believe the aim of these extraterrestrials is to eventually know the whereabouts of every man, woman and child on Earth.”. Me, thinking to myself, clearly the aliens have the same goals as the government…

Clearly Cybergods was right, doctors are indeed cranking out this propaganda, which makes a lot of sense because, as we saw in my chart from Part 4 of this series, Who is Putting Voices in Heads & Waking us up at 3am?, doctors are on the payroll of the CIA.

Now I needed to know when the alien PSYOP officially began, so I started digging….

I knew from writing Human Dissection & Experimentation that by the late 1800s, horrific human brain experiments were taking place. These experiments were being ran against the will of patients in hospitals and assorted institutions. Many patients would come to the hospital for something completely unrelated then be experimented on. These experiments included thrusting needles into the brain, stimulating it with electric shocks, injecting it with assorted poisons and more. What I didn’t know while writing that article was that it was at this same exact time, 1896, that the first article appeared in the newspaper about an attempted alien abduction. Guess who witnessed the aliens? None other than Colonel H.G. Shaw. Yep, a military man… DING!

Immediately after the Shaw incident, according to the media, “mysterious airships” began appearing in California.

The following year, the papers claimed airships appeared at night over Dickinson, North Dakota and Vernon, Kansas. The Saint Paul Globe made a very strange comment, casually suggesting visitors could be being brought from Mars to Earth, but at the time the public viewed this concept as being ludicrous.

A few months later KANSAS Magazine stated cattle were being abducted “by a cigar-shaped ship occupied by two men, a woman and three children”.

By the end of 1897, the presses claimed airships had been witnessed in California, Arkansas, Nebraska, Illinois and Michigan too.

Citizens became suspicious, suspecting the government was running a covert operation - but it wasn’t just the government they blamed, it was also Thomas Edison. It was claimed there was a document directly linking the inventor to the airship hoax. Edison denied accusations.

To squash the whole thing, the airships were blamed on a kooky millionaire inventor then the media stopped reporting on alleged airship sightings.

What’s important here is that we can see, as far back as 1896, the plan to create aliens from outer space existed, but in order to put this plan in motion, the concept of “outer space” being a place full of life had to first be created.

In 1902, only a couple years after the airship hysteria, Nikola Tesla, while running tests on radio waves, claimed to have picked up a strange signal. Not much was thought about it at the time, it was just an unexplainable signal. (If you read my piece on the insane history of the V2K “Voice of God” weapon, you already know that I believe Tesla really did pick up a signal and I believe this signal was coming from the US military, but it is equally possible there was no signal and he was part of the ploy - more on this in a moment)

In 1902, Georges Méliès, a French filmmaker, released the first ever science fiction movie. It was a short production which he filmed in his studio which was a converted greenhouse which allowed for excellent lighting.

The movie was called Le Voyage dans la Lune, in English, A Trip to the Moon… 58 years before man would ever visit the moon… allegedly…

“Various trade arrangements” put A Trip to the Moon into the hands of five different distribution companies with the task of spreading it all over the world. Those companies were Biograph, Charles Urban, Robert W. Paul, The Warwick Trading Company and Gaumont. Let’s check out those companies real quick:

Biograph was started by an inventor who was working for Thomas Edison. This is quite interesting because Edison was also in a partnership with JP Morgan at this time.

The Warwick Trading Company was a British film production and distribution company. The firm was ran by American businessmen who acted as marketing agents for both the films and projectors produced by Thomas Edison.

Charles Urban was a pioneer in the British film industry. He published fiction and nonfiction movies. One of his popular films was The Airship Destroyer, “A futuristic sci-fi film depicting an airship invasion of England”. In a handful of years, the newspapers would begin running war content which included horror stories of potential German airship invasions and one of the places that was threatened by a supposed German airship invasion was… England. Then, the war came and during World War I, Mr. Urban worked for the covert organization Wellington House (better known as the War Propaganda Bureau). It was Urban’s job to make citizens believe the war they did not want was not only necessary, but that their tax dollars were being poured into a just cause. Oh, and DING!

Robert W. Paul was a filmmaker and inventor who was active in the World’s Fairs, winning awards at both the St. Louis World's Fair and the Brussels International Exposition.

And the last entity that assisted in the spreading of A Trip to the Moon was Gaumont which was a French film and television production and distribution company. Take a guess as to who was involved with Gaumont? If you said “I’ll take Thomas Edison for $500, Alex”, you’re right! Edison had numerous business dealings with the French company. Gaumont was also involved in the World’s Fairs, specifically the Exposition Universelle held in 1900.

As A Trip to the Moon was being spread, in 1905 Nikola Tesla suddenly began claiming to be building a machine to communicate with Mars. It seems he had become convinced that the strange signal he picked up was originating from Mars or he was in on the scheme, the timing is uncanny. It was at this time that Tesla was buddies with Carnegie and Carnegie was into astrology, space and… eugenics. The newspapers eagerly ran Tesla-Mars communication stories.

It was now the 1920s and the EEG was developed for measuring brainwaves. This is also when the first real bump of the word “spaceship” appeared in the news:

1922 was the first year I could locate any news article about another inhabited world. This information came from a man named Dr. Abbot, because even back then the Agenda knew they needed someone with perceived credibility to promote this propaganda. Dr. Abbot also happened to work for the Smithsonian Institute (which was established by Freemasons and was, and still is, the master of “history” propaganda)

1923 a Trip to the Moon essay contest was released, geared toward young people (the school children of the 1920s).

Not long after…

Then the “voyage to space” propaganda campaign officially launched:

It was now only a matter of years before the USA would own “space”, they claimed:

And Russia too… Russia will appear again momentarily…

While this is going on, fictional stories began being published in the papers. These stories told tales of space travel in spaceships, all the predictive programming your little heart could ever desire…

The fiction tales were ran side-by-side with supposedly true content, thus blurring the line between make-believe and reality.

In the late 1930s, the second push for aliens appeared.

1939

In the 1940s the newspapers were loaded with spaceships, moon travel, visiting planets and…

…“flying saucers”… What I find incredibly interesting about this specific article is that they are exactly describing what we now call “chem webs”:

February 1944

In May 1944, after only a few years of being propagandized, the newspapers reported that citizens began seeing flying saucers:

It was now 1946. The time to set the plan in motion was long overdue. To quote from my piece Are Satellites a Hoax? , “History claims, United States scientists at the US Army White Sands Missile Range (aka Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory) in New Mexico, DING! Launched a Nazi V-2 ballistic missile with a camera on it and managed to snap the first photo of Earth from space. I know what you’re thinking, which is, “John Hopkins?! Didn’t we discuss that guy in The Dinosaur Hoax?” - Yes, we sure did. John Hopkins was the dude who discovered the first complete Hadrosaurus dinosaur skeleton and said it was junk so he gave it away, where it ended up in a museum, where it was destroyed by “street thugs”, who then threw it all in a lake, where the evidence was lost forever… until the Smithsonian was able to find a copy of it, so it was then copied a bunch more times and put in museums across the world… then it ended up being written about by Johns Hopkins because Johns Hopkins happens to have a paleontology program. So, yes, it is indeed that Johns Hopkins.

And then you think, “Wait a second… you’re telling me they taped a camera to a missile to take a pic of space?”. According to Wikipedia, yes. But, technically, the supposedly “real” story is the ballistic missile ejected the Explorer II balloon, which had the camera attached to it, which took this photo at 65 miles up in space”:

“After the camera took the photo, it gently fell back to earth, where it was recovered by none other than a Johns Hopkins employee. This changed history because it was the first time we were told that there was proof that the earth is actually a globe!”. I then opened Photoshop, made a perfectly straight line, rotated the photo of the curvature of earth and compared.

Then, in 1947, the Roswell UFO was discovered.

Here’s the scoop on the Roswell thing: What had happened was, the United States Air Force was f*cking around with a balloon near Roswell, New Mexico, DING! Something happened with the balloon and debris fell to the ground where Army personnel recovered it. You would think that would be the end of the thing, right? WRONG! Because when it comes to the government, the truth is stranger than fiction…

Next, the United States Army publicly announced their possession of a "flying disc". This announcement made international headlines. It was the first UFO in history (unless you want to count a couple alleged sightings from the 1600s and 1700s), so the world believed it. The world (meaning the newspapers) were basically like OMG! The aliens are coming to KILL YOU!

Eventually, retired Air Force officer Jesse Marcel was forced to admit the whole thing was a hoax, it was just a weather balloon all along! But it was too late, the damage was done, aliens were now a thing, UFOs were real and it’s all coming to murder your family including your dog and they might even knock over your mailbox for fun because aliens hate you… so be afraid… please.”

Come 1947, UFO sighting reports were front page news on a regular basis.

This was also when the Maury Island Hoax occurred. Wanna guess who was involved with this scheme? A military fighter pilot named Fred Crisman, DING!. Crisman claimed to have witnessed UFOs and also stated he was threatened by “men in black” after the sighting, thus implying the government was working to coverup the truth about aliens being real. And if you want to hear something really wild, Crisman was also subpoenaed by a grand jury for his connection to the John F. Kennedy assassination. I’ll write all about this in its own article

It was also the year of the “Roswell Alien Autopsy” (20 minute idiocy video)

1948

1948

1948

1948: The year following the aliens, a third photo of earth was released. This time they changed the photo style to make sure we could see flippin’ curve. “See, there it is, you stupid plebs!” , they said, as they sipped their tax-funded Folgers morning coffee and high fived their graphic designer:

Closeups:

What’s peculiar about this image is that Wikipedia does not have any source for it or any data about it. I also cannot find much information about it. When I did a Reverse Image Search, it brought me to Johns Hopkins website because of course it did:

All of this media kept ramping up in the leadup to the first satellite launched into space which happened to be launched by Russia (remember how I said they would reappear momentarily?). Because everything is so friggin' stupid, we celebrated Russia by putting Santa in a UFO and literally parading it through town:

This was the kickoff of The Race to Space and the moon landing. Here’s the official moon landing footage that aired on CIA affiliate CBS News. It says it’s a simulation right on it, but apparently nobody noticed that. I took this from NASAs YouTube channel so don’t you dare tell me this isn’t legit:

And in case you didn’t know, the way to get to the moon is through the door of the Freemasonic Lodge,

The Masons are quite proud of their accomplishments. Check out the display in the Scottish Rite Temple in Washington DC:

1949

1949

Come the 1950s, the psychological operation was kicked into overdrive. The media pushed alien propaganda while simultaneously publishing articles stating the military is “skeptical” and doesn’t want people to fear. All along, it was the military (led by Freemasons working for Freemasons working toward a New World Order) who were in charge of the whole shebang. Let’s throw a DING in here.

1950

1952

Also throughout the 1950s, reports of UFO sightings flooded in from Nevada, specifically areas around the infamous Area 51 which happens to be where the CIA, Air Force, and Lockheed Martin comingle - nothing suspicious about that! DING!

1954

It was also right around this time that our buddy Ray Stanford appeared on the scene, this time around he was peddling UFO content. If you don’t remember Grandpa Ray-Ray, in my article The Dinosaur Hoax: The NASA Rabbit Hole, we met Mr. Ray Stanford. He’s the dude who discovered super-duper-famous-history-making-once-in-a-lifetime dinosaur footprints literally outside of NASAs building. The media told us he was just a self-taught fossil hunter, but upon deeper investigation, he works for NASA. Technically, he is subcontracted by NASA because his actual employer is a defense contractor who is hired by The World Bank (you can’t make this sh*t up, DING!). This dude is deep in bed with the government, but long before he became a dinosaur hunter, years before NASA even existed, on November of 1954, Grandpa Ray-Ray experienced a historic UFO sighting:

The following year, 1955, Mr. Ray Stanford was pumping UFO content.

1955

By 1956, sci-fi movies began regularly appearing in theaters.

July 29, 1958: With so much space activity taking place, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act into law, thus creating NASA. By the way, Grandpa Ray-Ray’s PO Box was less than 7 miles from NASA… the same NASA building where he discovered the dinosaur footprints! Read that series, it is totally worth your time

1959

NASA then wasted no time starting the rocket hoax

I’ll be writing a piece just on “rockets” which, other than dinosaurs and satellites, is one of my favorite hoaxes because it’s hilarious, so be sure to sub:

It was now the 1960s and in April, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin claimed to have completed a single orbit around Earth aboard Vostok 1; the first manned space flight. Here is a model of the Vostok, look how aerodynamic it is!

A few months later, the aliens turned into assholes and the first-ever alien abduction occurred, now called the “Barney and Betty Hill incident”. Barney was a US government employee and also sat on a local board of the United States Commission on Civil Rights. Here’s how their story went down:

Because UFOs were everywhere, Betty’s own sister had seen a UFO a few years prior to the day Betty Hill saw one of her own. In the Hill’s case, they were conveniently driving on a deserted road near Lancaster, New Hampshire when a UFO came out of nowhere then hovered above them. Mr. Hill exited his vehicle to check it out and, using binoculars (because everyone keeps a pair of binoculars in their glovebox), saw “eight to eleven humanoid figures, who were peering out of the craft's windows”. The couple was now so scared that they drove away as fast as they could but as they drove they “fell into a daze”. When they awoke they were in a different location, Concord, New Hampshire (which is a straight shot down the same road).

After the encounter, the Hills did what every normal person does, they met with Walter Webb, a member of the US government research group called the National Investigations Committee On Aerial Phenomena then the Air Force came to their church, DING! They couldn’t remember what had happened to them so they were sent to have hypnosis sessions in which the memories appeared - AMAZING!

In 1966 a “high-level” UFO hoax was pulled off allegedly by some Caltech students. The students attached flares to balloons affixed with metal streamers to guarantee they would appear on radar. The hoax worked, hundreds saw it and it made the news.

The following year, in Michigan, another UFO appeared, this time right by the Selfridge Air Force Base, DING! The Air Force’s flying saucer consultant who worked for Northwestern University claimed the sighting was not a hoax. And after hearing all of that, you are left thinking, “I didn’t know flying saucer consultant was a job position. How do I apply?”

There is so much UFO content from the 1960s that if I was to post it all, you would be bored to death, so let’s skip ahead to the 1970s.

Another abduction occurred not long after the Hills, in 1972. This time around, a woman, who also happened to be a government employee, through hypnosis discovered she had been abducted by aliens - because that’s not sketchy or anything. She was then given public speaking assignments to share her story.

This same year - literally the exact same year - a UFO researcher named J. Allen Hynek established a classification system for “close encounters”. According to his system, a close encounter of the first kind is defined as “a visual sighting of a UFO within 500 feet (approximately 150 meters) of the witness"”. I should probably also mention that Mr. Hynek was a scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and was also an advisor to the US Air Force, DING!. In addition to being all of those things, he also worked for the Smithsonian, tracking so-called “satellites” in “outer space”.

In Detroit, Michigan, in 1973, police were given orders to stop and frisk all aliens from other planets. I absolutely must summarize what this article says for you because it’s a gem: “A special group of officers has received the go-ahead to stop and frisk all aliens from other planets that are in the city or in the air space above…. Detroit’s eight field duty inspectors were given detailed instructions on how to care for UFO’s, their passengers and-or crews”. It then goes on to outline how fleeing saucers will be dealt with and states “diplomatic immunity for passengers or crew members of UFOs from alien planets” would be given. I read this and thought, “Oh thank God! Nobody wants to live in an America in which innocent extraterrestrials are thrown behind bars!”.

The following year, a Gallop poll was ran. It claimed 11% of respondents believed they had seen a UFO. Clearly, the psychological operation was beginning to work.

Newspapers claimed residents of Texas wanted to guarantee Civil Rights for extraterrestrials, so Mayor Bill Jackson welcomed UFOs to their state and told them to use the city’s municipal airport.

1974

Travis Walton worked for the government as an American forestry worker until November 5th of 1975, the day he vanished. His mother was quick to suggest he may have been taken by a UFO. The government then spent a fortune on a 50-man search team and a search helicopter but was unsuccessful at finding Walton. International papers ran stories begging for the public’s help in locating the missing man while the police continued to hunt. Surprisingly, Walton’s mom asked law enforcement to cancel the search, stating it was pointless because he was gone forever, the aliens had taken him, so any further looking was just pissing away tax dollars.

Unexpectedly, on December 11th the missing man placed a collect call to his sister's home from a payphone in Arizona. Sure enough, he had been captured by aliens and, although he tried his best to fight them off, they overpowered him. The rest of his time abord the alien ship was a blackout. All he could remember was waking up on the side of the road, back on earth. Thankfully, a hypnosis session with a psychiatrist restored the missing memories!

What happened next was The National Enquirer claimed to have given Walton a polygraph test, which they said he passed, so they awarded him a $5,000 prize for "best UFO case of the year". He then got book and movie deals, made tv appearances and became a hero in the UFO community, even getting his own television show. Only later in time would the whole thing unravel for Mr. Walton, alas, this event was yet another hoax. It was uncovered that the polygraph test Walton passed was actually the second polygraph test he took, because he not only failed the first, but attempted counter-measures to try and beat the test. When the truth came out that this was all just a scheme, the nation was shocked… but it would take nearly 50 years for the truth to be fully revealed and for so-called “eyewitnesses” to recant their testimony...

In 1975 we see the first instance of aliens telepathically communicating with people. The person the aliens were harassing happened to be the wife of a military man, DING!

1976 was the year of another abduction. The abductee, who wished to remain anonymous because he claimed to be high-up in his community, said the aliens took him away from earth for three hours to put “vibrating but non-metallic instruments” on his private parts, then they returned him. Upon hearing his story, every man in the nation thought to himself, “I wish the aliens would abduct me!”

Because the aliens had gone rogue, the same year they abducted two more people, this time both were women, both from North Dakota. According to the women’s testimony, the aliens dissected them “like frogs”. Thankfully they survived the dissection, were returned to earth and were in good enough health to appear in an ABC news series about UFOs.

In 1977 Close Encounters of the Third Kind, by Steven Spielberg was released

The movie received rave reviews in the presses and the public was encouraged to watch it

1977

Also in 1977 - the same year Spielberg’s flick was released - a man named Fritz Werner made headlines when he claimed he had been a part of a Classified military assignment involving a crashed UFO in Arizona. The papers jumped to report on the discoveries Fritz made when at the scene of the crash. He recalled the ship was composed of “Unfamiliar metal resembling aluminum impacted by sand”. This strange metal formed a 30-foot in diameter disc-shaped craft. It had an entranceway leading to two swivel seats located inside of an oval cabin. In the cabin he saw many foreign instruments and displays. Additionally, a tent was located near the crash site in which remains of the craft’s occupants were discovered. The bodies of the aliens were “about four feet tall with dark brown complexion, two eyes, two ears, two nostrils and a small round mouth”. The creatures were “dressed in silvery metallic suits with a skull cap of the same material”. This shocking information was quickly turned into content for Raymond Fowler’s book Interplanetary Visitors.

It would only be discovered, much later in time, that Mr. Fritz Werner was not actually Fritz Werner. His real name was Arthur Stansel Jr and he just so happened to be a PFC in the United States Army, DING!

Meanwhile, Mr. Fowler would go on to publish over 20 books for public consumption of the big hoax.

In 1978, a description of aliens was provided to the public by the newspapers. People were told aliens have metal bodies, bulging eyes and are under four feet tall, which the news called “dwarves” to be politically correct.

The same year the description was given, a story appeared in the paper stating “crates of bodies of humanoids from a UFO that crashed in Arizona were brought to Wright-Patterson [Air Force base]”. DING!

The Air Force denied the allegations, leaving readers to question if this was more of a coverup attempt. And if you’re not familiar with Wright-Patterson, this is where Project Blue Book was headquartered. This military operation was to catalog all of the “UFO sighting” reports from all over the USA. If you don’t understand what this means, let me break it down for you: The Air Force puts some sh*t in the sky then logs how many people see it, believe it to be real, then call to report it. They then laugh at how easy it is to trick us (then put on a robe and go to a Freemasonic black mass). Blue Book was the longest running operation, or at least, as far as we know. By the way, DING!

1978

1978

The next year 1979, the Alien movie franchise kicked off. (2-minute movie trailer)

…and the newspapers did their thing promoting it…

Now that the classification system was in place, the movies were programming the population, and alien abduction had begun, on December 27, 1980, a group of Air Force security officers (DING!) reported seeing “a small aircraft heading for the forest”. They claimed they tracked the craft to a clearing in the woods where “they came upon a kind of green fog. Suddenly a red ball of light sailed over the trees toward the clearing and stopped above the fog. Then the red ball burst into a spray like a large chrysanthemum firework. When the lights dissolved, the green fog had disappeared and a large wedge-shaped UFO standing on three legs was in the clearing… The men watched the object for a while and even tried to approach it. Each time they did, the UFO rose about six feet and moved away. One of the men saw what he thought were aliens.”

So as you can see, after reviewing decades of mainstream media alien and UFO eyewitness accounts and abduction stories, it seems every single one of them are tied to the military (ding) or government. But that was then, what about now? Let’s fast forward to more current times by watching this mega-important 1-minute video:

Yep, the military was again intentionally deceiving citizens and trying to trick us into believing we were seeing UFOs, but all along it was just the military (DING!) but that’s not all. Check out this 2-minute video:

And it just so happens that in 1997, on the AU Air Force website, was a page that outlined Airborne Holographic Projectors (DING!):

The page has since been deleted but the hoax rolled on. Here’s the military using another technique to trick us visually: (1 minute video)

In 2009, Joe Rudy and Chris Russo of New Jersey set out on a "social experiment" to prove they could hoax UFO experts with their own fake spacecraft. They attached flare lights to helium balloons and let them go at night. Sure enough, people started calling 911 with reports of UFOs. (7-minute video)

If you want to watch 15 minutes worth of something really interesting: in 2024, this guy, with the help of celebrities and the media, pulled off a massive alien hoax in Florida. He explains exactly how he did it. It’s worth the watch:

Let’s get back to V2K and human experimentation -

So while all of this is going on, the government and their contractors have been using acoustic weapons which beam voices and sounds into people’s heads. Simultaneously, the government is and has been performing horrific experiments on human subjects, experiments which include implanting chips and electrodes into brains for the purpose of mind control. There are a great many authentic, documented cases, many of which led to lawsuits, such as Leonard Kille (inventor of the Polaroid Land Camera who I wrote about in my article The True Story of the Tin Foil Hat) and John Gregory Lambros who has detailed multiple decades of fighting the legal system to end these horrific practices. But, to hide the real actions of the government, the media puts a spotlight on “conspiracy theorists” who rant and rave about alien abductions resulting in microchip implants. Just like the women who were “dissected like frogs” before appearing on ABC news, these obnoxious stories are so over-the-top that anyone who attempts to claim they have been experimented on is instantly labeled a kook and laughed at. These ridiculous tales took over the media and drowned out real stories of government abductions and microchip implants, thus silencing the truth. Meanwhile, it has been the governments goal, all along, to implant us with microchips, control our brains and monitor our every action and thought…

COMING NEXT: ROCKEFELLER AND HUMAN MICROCHIPS

Want to go down a different rabbit hole?

