Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar.

Miss Part 1? Click here to go back and read How is this Legal?

0:00 -17:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

JEFF KOONS

One of the artists who provides art for the FAPE program is Jeff Koons. This guy is such a big deal that he has won lots of awards from both FAPE and the NEA. He even has his own page on the FAPE website.

Let’s take a quick peek at some of his art. (all images below are courtesy of Jeff Koons)

This piece of art is Mr. Koon’s penis and an incredibly young-looking female who he swears is his wife.

Why a penis is on the wall of an art gallery for people to come stare at, you tell me.

Jeff Koons's first wife was allegedly a spy, and his second wife, Ilona Staller, was a porn star who was elected to the Italian Parliament and offered to have sex with Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in return for peace in the region.

Jeff and the porn star (who oddly resembles a blowup doll) had a son named Ludweig. When Ludwig was two, Staller accused Jeff of pedophilia and fled the relationship to protect her child. Here is what she said in an interview that appeared in a magazine. Quote, “… He wanted things that were sexually absurd. I certainly don’t have any hang-ups in that sense. I would have done anything. But I told the psychologist in New York that I suspected my husband was a psychopath. I walked in on him nude on the bed while our child was playing with his genitals, and I told him, “It’s not nice to do that with a child.” I certainly saw other horrible things, but I can’t tell you about them. In other words, my husband is mad as a hatter.”

Staller, knowing how powerful her husband is in America, kidnapped their son and fled to Trieste, Italy. She told the magazine, “My husband is going to kill me. He keeps threatening me.” Koons had cut her off financially. She said she was “living like a fugitive.” Wikipedia reports this incident as, “a separation, partly because Staller refused to stop making porn.” Wiki fails to mention what the other part of “partly” was. I’m sure it was an honest mistake. Perhaps they will read this publication and correct the record?

THE RABBIT

In 2019, Koons sold a piece of art that broke a world record for the most expensive art sale in history by a living artist. The art is a silver-colored rabbit that is supposed to look like a balloon animal. It was not made of precious metal; it’s made of stainless steel, yet it sold for 91 million dollars.

The stainless-steel rabbit was so special that a massive version of it was created and featured as a float in the Macy’s Day Parade in 2007.

Now any logically thinking person must ask, “Who was the buyer?” Answer: None other than Jewish Mr. Robert Mnuchin.

MNUCHIN

Robert was an investment banker with Jewish Goldman Sachs (the same company tied to Epstein).

After 33 years with the company, he left to become an art dealer. He founded the Mnuchin Gallery in New York City because, as discussed previously, if there is one thing there is a shortage of, it’s art galleries [that was a joke]. His son, Steve Mnuchin, was part of President Trump’s cabinet, serving as the 77th United States secretary of the treasury. Steve is considered one of the 13 members of Skull and Bones with the most control over the world. In fact, Skull and Bones injected major money into the Trump campaign for presidency.

Koons and Mnuchin are close friends. He even puts his art in Mnuchin’s New York gallery.

DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Koons, as an Art in Embassies / FAPE program participant, has access to the special shipping channels, which, as discussed previously, bypass traditional customs, thus allowing shipping from one country to the next completely unchecked by normal security measures. But we are to assume that because these programs are under the State Department, they have thorough oversight. However, in 2013 it came to light that the State Department itself was not only embroiled in a massive scandal, but that this scandal involved the secretary of state and U.S. ambassadors overseas as well as “misconduct on the part of the 70,000 State Department employees worldwide.”

To quote from the article,

[There were] allegations that a State Department security official in Beirut “engaged in sexual assaults” on foreign nationals hired as embassy guards and the charge and that members of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s security detail “engaged prostitutes while on official trips in foreign countries” -- a problem the report says was “endemic.” The memo also reveals details about an “underground drug ring” [that] was operating near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and supplied State Department security contractors with drugs.

Not mentioned in that quote was that one of the ambassadors was caught traveling to overseas public parks to search for prostitutes and solicit sex with children. The keyword here is “caught.” And these are the people shipping and receiving special shipping containers of art that bypass all forms of security checks. The State Department covered up this allegation, along with the misconduct of the other portion of the 70,000 State Department employees.

QATAR

Despite the pedophilia accusations and affiliation with one of the most powerful members of Skull and Bones, Koons is also a frequent guest of the Qatari royal family and even helped them develop, of all things, a museum. Of course, Koons can’t put his filth in their nation because they are not “tolerant” of such immorality…

So instead he fills their museums with family-friendly oddities.

These oddities include a gigantic glob of Play-Doh. Who doesn’t want to pay money to see this?

Because we live in clown world, everybody important in Qatari society came to see the glob of Play-Doh, large bottle cap, and fake balloon animals.

NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN

According to their website, “In January 1984 NCMEC was incorporated by private individuals as a nonprofit corporation to serve as a national resource center and clearinghouse on issues related to missing and sexually exploited children.”

The definition of a clearinghouse is “an organization, institution, or third party that settles a financial obligation between a buyer and seller” or “a place or institution where mutual claims and accounts are settled, as between banks.” I assume the entity didn’t mean they are acting as a middleman between banks, and they instead meant they are the gatekeeper for the government related to child pornography materials and other issues related to abused children because that is, quite literally, exactly what they are. They are a gatekeeper. Now here’s the important part: as a private company, they have no government oversight, and should you question their practices, they can’t be sent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests because they are not a government entity. So, this nongovernmental entity entirely handles missing and exploited children. They are who tells the government when there is a problem.

According to fellow researchers, law enforcement cannot get involved without them giving a go-ahead. Now you may be wondering specifically what this NGO does, so let me tell you. For starters, they handle all reporting of children missing from state custody. They also provide policies for law enforcement agencies regarding how the police should handle abductions, runaways, and endangered kids as well as young adults. They collect sexually explicit material so that they can run it through their proprietary database called the Child Victim Identification Program (CVIP). They operate the 24/7 reporting system for suspected online crimes involving children. Even more shockingly, the US Secret Service, under a congressional mandate, provides NCMEC with forensic services. It is safe to say this group is quasi-law enforcement, but unlike law enforcement, there is nobody over them to keep them in check.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children launched a secondary branch called the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, ICMEC.

Koons is a member of the board of directors for ICMEC.

Why does this matter? Because ICMEC controls the Rapid Emergency Child Alert Systems, including AMBER Alerts.

Thankfully, with great people like Jeff at the helm, we can help find both abducted and abused kids, just as his own son was found and returned to him. As of January 2026, the ICMEC website displays only four total children who are active on the Amber Alerts page. Two of those are from June 2025, and two are from January 2026.

I guess these organizations are doing a phenomenal job keeping kids safe! Just how many kids are they keeping safe? Well, who really knows because there is no exact data on missing and abducted children. For unknown reasons, the government doesn’t track this info, and, according to the US Office of Justice Programs, the figures we use are provided by ICMEC. The organization, which specializes in missing and abducted children, also doesn’t know the exact number but estimates there have been between 4,000 and 20,000 per year since 1985. ICMEC states, since its inception, it has recovered only 1,292 total children. If we use their own numbers, there are as many as 820,000 abductions since 1985, and out of that, they have gotten back a mere 1,292. As other researchers have pointed out, the government can pinpoint the number of vehicles stolen annually; they can even give you precise figures related to rapes…

But when it comes to missing and abducted children, nobody knows. Why might that be? It’s not even a category of tracked data!

Mr. Koons enjoys helping missing and exploited children so much that he says it is his passion.

An article published on Haute Living reads as follows,

“[Koons is] a family man, who gives time and money to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) and has even started the research arm of the organization, The Koons Family Institute on International Law & Policy. The organization advocates, trains and collaborates with global partners to protect children from abduction, sexual abuse and exploitation.”

He went on to say, “My son Ludwig was an abducted child and he was taken during a parental abduction, taken from New York state to Italy. This occurred back in 1994 and so, I really did not know where to turn and a friend of mine directed me to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.” He went on to say the Italian government returned his son to him. We also learn that Jeff then had six more children. He claims he had to make up for the lost time with his son. How cute.

Now we have another name to look up…

THE KOONS FAMILY INSTITUTE

It turns out this entity is the research arm of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC). The ICMEC itself is defined as “a global nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from sexual exploitation, abduction, trafficking, and abuse.” The Koons Family Institute works closely with organizations like the United Nations, INTERPOL, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Institute focuses on research into child trafficking and child abuse as well as creating legislation to combat child pornography. As you can see, all of these people are incredibly interested in children, specifically abused children. They themselves create the policies and procedures that are to be used when a child vanishes or is harmed. They dictate to law enforcement which issues are important while controlling the center for missing and exploited children as well as the Amber Alert system. These same people have channels to ship without restriction because they happen to also be heavily into art, and these channels are layered with diplomatic immunity. Meanwhile, trafficking is at an all-time high.

CARBYNE

To quote what I wrote previously about Jeffrey Epstein, “Another one of his ventures was a geolocation software company called Carbyne, which he founded with a former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak. The company’s executive team consisted only of former members of different branches of Israeli intelligence.” What I didn’t mention is that, while Koons and pals control the Amber Alert system and are the owners of the private center for Missing and Exploited Children, Epstein’s Carbyne controls the 9-1-1 emergency system in the United States!

In case that didn’t sink in, let me repeat it - Jewish blackmailer and child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein founded a company with ex-Mossad and an Israeli prime minister. They control our emergency call system through their company called Carbyne, which is part of the Internet of Things; therefore, run by AI.

Their platform, which is now the emergency response system in 23 US states, integrates real-time video, texting, and uses the location features on our smartphones. The Carbyne platform allegedly can pinpoint the location of a user within a radius of only 1-foot and it appears they can turn on your cell phone’s camera.

Eight years ago there was discussion of Carbyne’s platform being connected to Amazon Echo [the little spy robot electronic], and you’d best believe they will be synched together because that is the entire plan of the Internet of Things.

A secondary system called Prepared, is already live in over one thousand centers across 49 states, and you can bet your bottom dollar that in a matter of years it will be factory installed onto all of our devices, and it will be one of these applications that doesn’t allow us to remove it. They have already partnered with AT&T.

AXON

Suddenly, in November 2025, Carbyne unexpectedly sold the emergency platform to a company called Axon. Axon’s legal counsel is Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal, the largest law firm in Israel. Now listen to this: Axon isn’t just a technology developer; they are a military weapons developer, and here’s the kicker: They are based in Scottsdale, Arizona. What else is from Scottsdale, Arizona? ERIKA KIRK’S CHARITIES.

The charities that are being blocked from us viewing their income statements.

These are the companies that share the same address as Armageddon Tactical. Solutions!

Armageddon is involved in all kinds of shit…

Yet they don’t seem to actually exist, meaning they cannot be located because when you try to find them, you are run in circles and end up at empty buildings and a UPS box.

Just out of curiosity, how far is AXON’s weapons manufacturing facility from Armageddon and Kirk which share the same address?

Answer: 12 minutes drive.

Could it be coincidence? Absolutely. There could be no connection whatsoever, but it sure is uncanny.

IT GETS CRAZIER

AXON provides our law enforcement and military with body-worn cameras, dashcams, computer-aided dispatch software, and Evidence.com. What is Evidence.com? It’s a cloud-based digital evidence platform that allows law enforcement agencies to manage, review, and share digital evidence, especially video evidence captured with Axon-branded cameras. They offer this evidence platform free of charge for prosecutors (Gee, I wonder why? It couldn’t possibly be because it gives them access to all of the evidence of all crimes in America, now, would it? No! Don’t be ridiculous!) Evidence.com has a special application just for citizens to upload their evidence to share with the government. This means if there is an incident, all of the witnesses can conveniently upload every trace of evidence they have. In 2017, a California criminal defense lawyer noted that the Evidence.com terms of service give the company a "non-exclusive, transferable, irrevocable, royalty-free, sub-licensable, worldwide license" to use photos and videos uploaded by its users, including juveniles. If the site is secure and they are unable to see the content, how might they be accessing it to transfer and sell it? Crime evidence, whether it is a teenager who reported his father for molesting him or a woman who was caught embezzling, certainly seems like fantastic material that could be used to bribe, threaten, or outright extort people. Wrap your mind around what is going on here, folks.

Regarding our military, AXON’s platform hosts our troops live data and sensor networks, plus live video, including drone and camera device footage. All of this valuable data is merged into one easy-to-view screen so that anyone with access can monitor everything our military is doing, whether it be during training or war.

And it doesn’t end there. K-12 schools are coming on board with these new systems, for safety, of course.

So, to answer the question I posed previously, “How would these criminals get away with child trafficking?” It’s because, from the top down, they own the entire system that we have been told is designed to protect us - a system that we pay to protect us. Now that we know this, it is time to dive deeper into the inner workings of the laundering and trafficking system itself…

NEXT READ: CIA OPERATION LONG LEASH, LES WEXNER, A MURDER, AND ART [Pizzagate Part 6] (Coming February 10th, 2026)

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or paid sub here. The difference between subscribing on Substack and on my site is that I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar, plus you get extra free stuff, such as this awesome 79-page eBook, which I just released. Either way, your support majorly helps!

NEXT READ:

Miss Part 1? Start from the beginning!

OR CHECK THESE OUT

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

Hiding in Plain Sight – NCMEC - Part 1

The ICMEC and Big Pharma - Hiding in Plain Sight Part 2

The ICMEC, the Belgian Connection and the Dutroux Scandal - Hiding in Plain Sight - Part 3

Examining the Elite Board of Directors of the ICMEC

Jeff Koons, the Koons Family Institute and the ICMEC