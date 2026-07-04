Agent131711’s Substack

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KMD's avatar
KMD
9h

All I get from these podcasts is information that over time never happens and is slowly forgotten by the population with ZERO change in the real world while these podcasters take their money to the bank.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4h

These "fests" I find wasteful, of people's time mostly. This sort of thing keeps perpetuating the patriarchal programming that is unseeable by most. We need each other to hold ourselves up to getting out of the patriarchal program and into nature's balance which is every being is equally valuable. Everybody's time is equally valuable too. And other concepts to live by. We are in a puzzle and each person is a potential key to unlocking ourselves out of this prison. It's an interaction, not serial lecturing the way we've been conditioned to do. It can't be explained in a soundbyte however we need to hear different ways from what our indoctrination permeated into us and restricted us from the clarity to see reality. They did this through abuse. But once we have their pattern we each have the key.

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