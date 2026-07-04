The most exciting event in 2026!

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Get ready for an extraordinary event, unlike any other! Grab yourself a ticket to the livestream and enjoy a front-row seat for this incredible SIX-HOUR-LONG broadcast! Here, on September 17th, 2026, each presenter will be giving a never-before-seen one-hour presentation on a topic of their choice. Here is the order of presenters and what each has in store for you:

The opening act will be Unbekoming, who will be providing an eye-opening presentation on The Unvaccinated—a topic that is of utmost importance in 2026. This presentation will hit you with a heavy dose of facts that are guaranteed to leave you flabbergasted.

Next up will be a new fan favorite, the incredible David Parker, who will be presenting The Nature of Reality. “What’s this all about?” you ask. Have you ever wondered if there is a purpose to life and what happens to you when you die? Would you be surprised to learn that there is no such thing as a solid object? Have you considered what a ’Thought’ is made of? Is there any proof that there is an ‘out there’ out there’. The World that seems so solid and separate from you can be shown to be a trick of the senses. The apparent materiality of the World is no more real than a dream image. The consequences of this knowledge will require you to reassess everything you think you know about yourself and your World. After David’s presentation, there will be a 15-minute live question-and-answer period.

Now that you are geared up for truth, next to the virtual stage will be the groundbreaking, trailblazing Jamie Andrews, who, through the Virology Control Studies, used science to debunk science. Although Mr. Andrews is demolishing everything we thought we knew about viruses and bacteria, he has come to realize that this is not a war he can fight alone, so he will be teaching us all how we can run our own experiments! Jamie’s presentation, Decentralized Science Projects, will be epic! After Jamie’s presentation will be a 15-minute live question-and-answer period.

The next content creator taking the stage will be the woman with a massive target on her back, the social media influencer’s greatest nightmare, Medicine Girl. In her presentation, Emergency Medicine, for one hour, Medicine Girl will be blowing the lid off everything you thought you knew about emergency medicine. Her mission is simple: to arm you with the most cutting-edge, life-saving knowledge on the planet, no matter the cost. Here you will learn the jaw-dropping truth behind “standard” emergency advice, the #1 at-home emergency mistake, how to build a medicine cabinet that can handle real emergencies, live, no-BS demos of field-tested techniques you’ve never seen anywhere else, and more! After her presentation will be a 15-minute live question-and-answer period.

And lastly, to finish out the extravaganza, one of your favorite authors of all time, the one, the only, Agent131711. Agent will be providing you with a 60-plus-minute presentation that is so shocking that you can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of it all. What is the topic? Answer: The history that came before history, the pre-historic beasts, the Jurassic Park monsters: Dinosaurs. Here, Agent will methodically dismantle every aspect of The Dinosaur Hoax, and when this hour is over, you will never look at the museum the same way.

In between presenters, we will provide a 10-minute break, so if you need to refill your drink or grab some more snacks, you won’t miss anything.

This six-hour event will genuinely be one for the books! If you can’t make the livestream, no worries! The replay will be available shortly after the show has come to an end so you can watch any time that works for you. Grab yourself a ticket today, support the content creators who are actually making a difference, and support the website that is giving people a consolidated place to access materials that are otherwise banned and shadowbanned from the internet. Every ticket purchased goes a long way in covering the costs of the war on truth. Oh! And guess what? If you want to save five dollars, you can use coupon code “AGENT” at checkout! You can also click this link, and it will be automatically filled in for you. Or if you’re one of those technology people, go ahead and scan this QR code:

After you grab your ticket, you will be instantly emailed all of the info. You will be able to access the livestream on September 17th here: https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/pages/truth-be-told. If for some reason we are banned between now and then, THE SHOW WILL GO ON! We will email you with new venue info.

We thank you in advance. We look forward to putting on a show you will never forget, TRUTH BE TOLD!

Event Details: Thursday, September 17th, 2026. Virtual doors open 15 minutes before the show begins. The livestream starts at 12pm EST / 11am CT / 10am MDT / 9am PST / 6am HST / 4pm UTC. And the replay will be posted as soon as it is done processing and uploading. So, take the day off work, order some non-GMO popcorn, and be there! Questions? Contact us! ShadowbannedLibrary@Proton.me

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