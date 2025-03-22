Although everything uncovered thus far in this series is eyebrow-raising, the biggest bombshell discoveries are yet to come, but before we can get to those, we have to look at the biggest mistakes of all…

After writing Part 2 of this series, I was pretty convinced Pulse wasn’t open in June of 2016 but needed to try to prove this theory. If you just stumbled across this article, you really should start at Part 1 so it all makes sense. For the rest of us, let’s dive in…

In my efforts to prove if Pulse was open in 2016 instead of being closed for serious water leak / plumbing issues, through unfruitfully trying to locate patron’s videos showing the place was indeed operational, I came across helicopter footage. Let me tell you the description of the footage before we watch it:

“Helicopter video filmed above Pulse shows first responders coordinating rescue efforts and working to breach the nightclub in the minutes after the mass shooting began the morning of June 12.”. They went on to say the footage begins at 2:10 a.m., about eight minutes after gunman Omar Mateen fired the first shots on the dance floor. - So what we are about to see was recorded as the shooting was taking place. In fact, it begins one minute after Pulse took the time to post to their Facebook page that patrons should flee because there is an active shooter (2:09am)

Did you notice what I noticed? The lack of vehicles in the parking lot! Remember, police claim there were 320 people present. If true, how did they arrive? Here’s some screenshots from the video, count the cars:

How many of these are police cars? If everyone took off running, how did all of the vehicles move? Let’s say 20 of the patrons took Ubers or walked and 300 drove. Let’s say all 300 carpooled in groups of 4 (which is absurd), that would be 75 vehicles.

Yet I’m counting roughly 20 vehicles total, of which many are cop cars.

Could you even imagine the confusion and gridlock as people figure out there is an active shooter, are overcome with horror and adrenaline then many rush to drive off the property? Yet the place is a ghost town.

And don’t forget, 30 people were rescued from the bathrooms. Based on their testimony, they came in groups of two and three, let’s average this to 2.5 per car, that is 12 vehicles that must be in the vicinity because they were held captive. Additionally, testimony claims many people first hid or crawled to exits. This would increase the time duration to get to the parking lot.

Let’s look at the property on Google Earth and Maps:

This is a different business, but let’s say they can use the full parking lot:

This means there would be three areas to park as well as street parking along the side road:

But we see nobody on street

And we know nobody was parked in this area…

Because the helicopter footage shows triage was already set up there - yes, all these people were set up and ready to roll within eight minutes of the first shot at 2:02am:

They even have stretchers out and everything:

I also noticed there is nobody on the patio. Did everyone flee already?

I cannot explain how no less than several dozen vehicles would be lined up at exits, attempting to exit the property.

Want to hear something else? On chopper footage shown on the news, we see this:

The media highlighted the piece of broken fencing laying on the ground and made a huge deal out of that however I am more concerned with this:

It looks like a mop bucket and two large buckets that that would have likely been used to catch water from pipe leaks (additionally, they are all next to each other). The buckets would have been brought outside and emptied. I would guess they were last emptied right before “the event” took place therefore they have been left outside. Then it dawned on me, is the reason they have all of these nasty trash cans because they were catching water?!

If you look in the very back of the image, you see two more mop buckets!

I wonder what this says:

Then I saw this:

Do you see what I see? It looks like roof damage.

This roof looks horrific. Look how wavy it is:

I wonder why the roof on the left is so different from that on the right? I assume one had to be redone and the other was postponed?

Look how far the water traveled. It formed a mini lake!

And by the way, in the news footage, they claim the police needed the helicopter crew to tell them if there are doors on the roof where the shooter could get back inside - this would have been a far easier task simply using Google Earth, as I did to look at the roof, versus hovering helicopters at night. Anyway, the lack of vehicles is a gigantic mistake that cannot be explained away.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

THE SECOND MASSIVE MISTAKE

In the documentary 49 Pulses, the survivors and witnesses were interviewed. The internet will not allow me to download it so I can clip out important parts, so if you want to see it, here you go:

A few points of interest by approximate timestamp:

9 minute mark - Guy claims he tried to make 9-11 call but couldn’t get through to 911 because line was busy

11 minute mark shows the evacuation. There is no blood.

But at the 25 minute mark the cop was “looking at the doors and looking at the bodies, looking at the doors and looking at the bodies”

Curiously, at the 29:40 minute mark, a survivor says something very interesting, “My cousin, I had her on my lap. The little bit of strength I had in my arm I used to pull her on me and pick her head up so the water wouldn’t run because when they blew it down the pipe was running still.” (Emphasis on the word STILL!) - so there was running, flooding water throughout the building on the evening of June 12th, 2016 prior to the police arriving. (See the atrocious photos of the dilapidated building in Part 2). By the way, if water was also actively flooding the bathroom, that means water was pouring out of at least these locations at the same time. How can this possibly be explained? If the place was not already suffering extreme plumbing issues then Omar Mateen was shooting all of the pipes in half? How did he only hit the pipes but not inflict any damage on the walls?

It sounds like the place was already in shambles and for a drill the water was turned on to make the drill more intense, but I could be wrong.

At the 39-minute mark of the documentary the cop who was on scene was recounting the horror he witnessed and said “supposedly shot people in the bathroom”.

As you can see, based on the eyewitness testimony, it was a wet, bloody mess with bodies everywhere. Even the official “incident narrative” report confirms a bloody mess - these poor people were shot “over 200 times”! The autopsy reports state 20 victims were shot in the head. One survivor was shot 15 times! One patient required over 200 units of blood in 2 hours. Here is one unit of blood:

Here is approximately 24 units. This patient needed more than eight of these bins:

The leading doctor who operated on the patents in effort to save their lives says 441 units of blood were given in transfusions just in that single morning. That means, between the club and the hospital, this much blood was spilled and needed to be replenished:

Yet the exterior of the premises shows no blood. This means the blood must be on the inside of the building and stopped dripping before the victims reached outside. I was able to get screenshots the locations of dead bodies:

20 on the dance floor:

Three on the stage:

13 in the bathrooms:

1 in the lobby and another on the patio:

That is a ton of carnage!

The only problem here is the lack of bodies and blood. Based on this screenshot, no matter which door police came in, there would have been bodies on the ground:

However, there are no bodies, just water from the broken pipes: (screenshot)

Slightly different angle:

Even in the police photos, we see a very dirty floor with no blood. If the blood had been cleaned the floor should be clean.

There isn’t even blood mixed in with the water.

No blood outside of the bathrooms

None in the bathrooms (but there is a hole in the wall where pipes are located)

No blood on the walls, none on the floor

No blood anywhere

Not even on the light-colored dollar store couches:

Despite three people being executed on the stage, it’s still filthy and bloodless.

Not on the patio where one poor soul lost their life.

The only potential blood photos I am able to locate are in the kitchen where we are to assume this is blood and not a spilled drink.

And on the kitchen counter (which clearly was not operational)

But it seems there is no kitchen, therefore no death in the kitchen, in the official narrative.

There is also this photo of the office with this little spot here which we are again to assume must be blood:

You know who else had no blood? Trayvon Martin who succumbed to a shot to the chest from racist George Zimmerman.

His poor family had to suffer the tragic loss.

To recap Parts 1-4, as of this point:

helicopter footage shows few vehicles in the parking lot(s)

there are no photos depicting blood anywhere other than the couple aforementioned in which we are to assume it is blood

the photos police do provide do not match the narrative

the place appears to have had such severe plumbing / leak issues that it was not operational or condemned

drop ceiling tiles were in the ceiling but cracked and also laying broken on the floor, both of which are signs of water damage

exposed and broken pipes are on nearly every wall

in fact the place was flooding during the shooting

an eyewitness (survivor) accidentally confirmed the place was “still” flooding

holes had been cut into the ceiling, seemingly trying to access pipes

pipes, either replacements or those removed from walls, were laying on couches

electrical lines inside the wall were exposed

the couches were not commercial grade

a rusty, broken outdoor patio table was inside the establishment when the police made entry

documents hanging on the wall reference 2014-2015 yet the tragedy was 2016

The Miss Pulse award ended in 2015

the place was covered in general filth - not filth from the shooting, actual grime, dust and debris that looks like it had not been cleaned in a very long time

the kitchen was clearly not operational

the fire alarms are missing, hand dryer not plugged in

drainage for ice bin was not hooked up. Ice bin well was caked in dust.

the eyewitnesses happen to be involved with acting and the television industry

one of the owners of the club has a career in performing arts

and I cannot find any actual evidence that this place was open in 2016 other than document which come from the government themselves.

Now that we know all of that, it is time do what I do best…

COMING NEXT: FOLLOW THE MONEY

Keep me writing! Make a KoFi Donation, Buy Me a Coffee or upgrade to a subscription to unlock all of my paid sub content (links are in the NEXT READ section below):

Buy Me a Coffee

Make a KoFi Donation

Share

Note: Many people have asked me why I am wasting my time with this series. Answer: 1.) I am documenting true history as it is being actively scrubbed from the internet. If this evidence isn’t preserved now, it will all vanish - it is vanishing and it hasn’t even been a decade since the tragedy. Preservation of truth for future generations is never a waste of time. 2.) I love trying to figure out how something happened, how they pulled it off. I love putting the pieces together and learning the inner workings of the magicians trick. 3.) What I am going to release in Part 6 and 7 is some of the biggest bombshells I have ever uncovered in my time as a researcher. I hope you read them even if you already know there likely were not casualties at this property on the 12th of June, 2016. Stay tuned!

If you like this series, check out my other deep dives:

This crazy story began back in 2002. It was fire season in the United States and the media reported a fatal crash of two air tankers, a Lockheed C-130A Hercules and a Consolidated PB4Y-2. This crash lead to the US Department of Interior issuing an official request for an investigation into the development of next-generation air tankers; larger firefig…

Read full story

Welcome to the start of an incredible multi-part series on the World’s Fairs - one of the most fascinating topics that few have heard of because these glorious events, thrown all around the world, are excluded from worldwide school curriculum. There were (at least)

Read full story

I assume people think that journalists don’t have horrifying experiences because all we do is sit at a computer, dig through the internet, read documents and type while we drink pot after pot of coffee. While that probably is the case for the vast majority, it was not true for me. I have come to learn that there is an invisible line you cannot cross, and, apparently, I didn’t just cross it, I pole vaulted over it like an Olympian, while never realizing I had crossed the line because, all along, I was just looking into a history-making event… isn’t that what journalists are supposed to do? … Aren’t we supposed to research topics?… then write about them? … and share things we find to be of importance?… No?

Read full story

If you want to go down a rabbit hole, a rabbit hole unlike any you have ever been down before, this five-part series is some of my deepest investigation. In it, I unearth information that nobody else has yet to uncover and, ultimately, expose an insane 225+ year conspiracy. This ended up being my favorite series, to date. I think you’ll love it too. …

Read full story

PAID SUB CONTENT:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

I found another photo: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/gallery/police-release-harrowing-crime-scene-9641896

https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/orlando-nightclub-mass-shooting-victims/22/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/31-orlando-police-officers-sued-response-pulse-nightclub/story?id=55714401

https://www.orlando.gov/Our-Government/Departments-Offices/Executive-Offices/City-Clerk/Pulse-Tragedy-Public-Records

https://www.inquisitr.com/pulse-orlando-shooting-gunman

https://www.orlandoweekly.com/news/fbi-releases-graphic-evidence-photos-from-inside-pulse-nightclub-2555264

https://www.orlandoweekly.com/news/fbi-releases-graphic-evidence-photos-from-inside-pulse-nightclub-2555264

Scott gives medals https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2016/08/scott-met-privately-with-lgbt-groups-after-pulse-shooting-104504

https://www.governing.com/archive/i-just-made-it-up-former-florida-candidate-lied-about-treating-pulse-shooting-victims.html

ridiculous tape

Smaller room holds 30

https://ocpaweb.ocpafl.org/parcelsearch

https://web.archive.org/web/20160602092416/http://www.pulseorlandoclub.com/gay-nightclubs-orlando/

https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?&q=pulse+shooting+triage+&&mid=E8CFF8DCF5402ED02AFFE8CFF8DCF5402ED02AFF&mmscn=mtsc&aps=243&mcid=90970A7D52B6480CB8ED7CC0D20837CC&FORM=VRDGAR

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=4d50df52aed72d30208814d51c3de323754c452572cafabe27b480bdfa8769b8JmltdHM9MTc0MjE2OTYwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=1e19a44e-7a53-6a20-061f-b14e7b796bff&psq=pulse+shooting+triage+&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vd2F0Y2g_dj1fMU5jS1c4enZHTQ&ntb=1

https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?&q=pulse+shooting+triage+&&mid=32886C8FC9F08C4840F032886C8FC9F08C4840F0&&mcid=90970A7D52B6480CB8ED7CC0D20837CC&FORM=VRDGAR

https://www.quora.com/How-dangerous-is-Pine-Hills-Orlando

Not layout from govt filings https://www.orlando.gov/files/sharedassets/public/v/1/initiatives/pulse/pulse_fireinspectionrecords2.pdf

2008

42 seconds - A guys entire arm exploded. The next guy was in “a lake of blood”.

Around the 10:55 timestamp, a gentleman was shot nine time

At 11 minutes, after being shot numerous times, Angel Colon broke his femur by being trampled

Then a man was shot twice in the stomach

1407: a guy needed 2 adrenaline shots to live

This guy was shot in neck:

https://www.clickorlando.com/video/video/2019/03/19/new-helicopter-video-shows-response-to-pulse-nightclub-shooting/

https://www.orlandoweekly.com/news/remembering-the-orlando-49-4833144

https://theintercept.com/2018/03/05/as-the-trial-of-omar-mateens-wife-begins-new-evidence-undermines-beliefs-about-the-pulse-massacre-including-motive/

https://mqa-internet.doh.state.fl.us/mqasearchservices/healthcareproviders

https://earth.google.com/web/search/1912+Orange+Avenue,+Orlando,+FL/@28.51959358,-81.37673932,31.5354014a,94.385796d,35y,0h,0t,0r/data=CqABGmASWgolMHg4OGU3N2IwYzQxNTI2OTU5OjB4YmEyYTY2MmYyMGUyYzdjMBmenWdHBYU8QCFtCEQ-HlhUwCofMTkxMiBPcmFuZ2UgQXZlbnVlLCBPcmxhbmRvLCBGTBgBIAEiJgokCZPEvhRGbjRAEZHEvhRGbjTAGXakTfUMg0lAIXikTfUMg0nAKhAIARIKMjAxNi0wMy0wNhgBQgIIAUICCABKDQj___________8BEAA

May blurred - empty

July

https://www.smh.com.au/world/orlando-shooting-details-emerge-of-latin-night-drawing-to-a-close-and-firecrackers-20160613-gphnp2.html