My V2K ended in December of 2023 or January 2024. I wish I could tell you exactly how I got it to stop, but I can’t. What I can tell you is what I’ve uncovered through research and my hypothesis.

I tried to think through every reason my “audio hallucinations” could have ended and here’s what I came up with:

THEORY #1: I really am crazy or had some form of temporary “mental illness” that lasted over a decade. I am now cured from my delusions. This seems least likely, especially when you learn the history of how “mental illness” came to be.

THEORY #2: My “contract” ended or the specific program I was enrolled in ended. If my V2K began in 2010, that would be 13-14 years. If my V2K began in 2011, that would be 12-13 years. A 12 or 14 year experiment seems possible but 10 or 15 seems more common. Perhaps it was 15 years but the first year or two was spent on set up? Either way, this is indeed a possibility and it seems more feasible than having a so-called mental illness that disappeared overnight.

THEORY #3: I had dental work in 2010. Based on the patents we looked at previously, anyone who has had any form of dental filling could be implanted with technology. This tech essentially creates what we now call “EMF sensitivity”. Could it be possible I was implanted and the technology doesn't last forever? Perhaps it only lasts a decade? I don’t know, but this isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

THEORY #4: Something I did made the technology not work. This is the avenue I want to examine today because it is the only avenue in my power to examine.

Let’s start here: Remember how I said in Part 1: My V2K Story, that I heard noises originating from my pillow? One was a crunching sound like someone wadding up paper and the other was a disgusting chewing noise. At the time I assumed it must be insects (bed bugs, roaches, etc) because that was where common sense led, however, upon dissecting my pillow, there were no bugs in it. I threw out that pillow just to be safe and bought a new one. Surprisingly, the noises didn’t end and I had no explanation other than I was losing my mind…

Fast forward to recent times: to research for this series, I listened to around 40 hours worth of assorted testimonials from people suffering from this same technology. In one of the podcasts, a man was explaining that he too was hearing sounds originating from his bed and he figured out why! The old school box spring!

Think about it! The metal coils are made of steel! STEEL IS A CONDUCTOR! It absorbs and reflects / deflects EMF which is why, when it’s made into sheeting, it can block EMF! But when it’s in coils, it’s pushing along the “current". This means, when EMF or ELF was being blasted into my room, my box spring was like a ton of little antennas, right under my body. So basically, my pillow was an amplifier!

Getting a new bed was indeed something I did but I had no idea the bed purchase could in any way be related to audio harassment. The bed I purchased was a Puffy brand and it is seriously the most amazing bed I’ve ever had. The Puffy is a tall memory foam mattress so I no longer needed a box spring so, without realizing it, I eliminated the antennas under my bed!:

This change did not stop the audio harassment but looking back, I’m sure it stopped the disgusting noises in my pillow (being that none of these “hallucinations” were on a set schedule, it is impossible to say which day which specific thing happened). By the way, that was not an ad, Puffy is not a sponsor, and I don’t think Puffy wants to associate their mattresses with ending nonexistent insect chewing sounds originating from people’s pillows. I wonder if they would even publish my testimonial on their website? Probably not, lol.

The next piece to the puzzle was asking myself, “other than the bed, what changes did I make in late 2023 / early 2024?”. I realized this was exactly when I was researching Beri-Beri and learned that rats that got into flour mills won’t even eat the white flour. I became so disgusted with what I was learning that I quit consuming all white flour products (and quickly lost a ton of weight). I wrote about that here. Additionally, I quit consuming all fortified foods and stopped taking all supplements, every last one of them, even my micronized beet powder which I drank a glass of every morning. I also switched my deodorant to an aluminum-free version, got rid of my cheap hair products and invested in oils - it was a massive change in my life and, at the time, I never even considered it could have anything to do with the music in my head, but it was not long after this major event that the V2K ceased entirely. Could it be coincidence? Yes, but this is an avenue that must be investigated further…

Let’s go back to Part 8 of this series, The Hidden History of Secretly Microchipping Humans: Rockefeller stated pre-2001 that microchipping all humans was a goal:

That was over 24 years ago. In the 20-year-old book Cybergods, a specific paragraph really stood out to me. It says,

“ We have found that the possibility of blending radio-transmitting substances in injections has been discussed in medical literature since the 1960's, and the ability to combine such substances with conventional pharmaceutical products, tablets, powders and solutions is close at hand. The Norwegian scientist, Tor Hansen, describes how it is possible to also mix these substances into foodstuffs via preservatives, colouring, thickening agents, fillings and all forms of medical or dental implants.”

That paragraph especially peaked my interest because I had saved this video a few years ago: (watch all 44 seconds of it, what’s at the end is what is important)

The fact that they are even showing us supplements potentially being a method of delivering technology made the hair on my arms stand up. And again folks, I cannot say this enough times, what we are being shown in the media is tech the military has had for so long that they are done with it. Every single patent that is filed is reviewed by the government or their biggest contractor SERCO. Any patent which can be deemed dangerous or disruptive to society is slapped with a secrecy order or outright stolen by the government. So, when the media shows us a large pill with an obvious chip in it, we are led to believe the tech is clunky, easily seen and avoidable, but this is not at all the case. According to CyberGods, since before the 1960s, they have been able to blend “radio-transmitting substances” into everyday consumables - and just like that, it all makes sense, no chunky microchip is needed because the substances themselves act as the “chip”. Now it was time for me to do some deep digging and figure out which substances these are and how exactly they are part of the electromagnetic frequency system….

