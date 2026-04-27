I can’t take it anymore, and you shouldn’t either…

It’s that time again, kids! Gotta paywall this one and make it exclusive to my supporters. If you want to hear me vent about the stuff that goes on behind the scenes—stuff I never share publicly—join me on the other side. In addition to spilling all the details of what I deal with, I will also teach you how to bust authors using AI, running multiple accounts, lying about their location, and actually being part of some huge conspiracy…