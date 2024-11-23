In Part 1 of this series, "Substantial Equivalence": The GMO Safety Scam, we discussed the crazy history of how science became able to claim a GMO tomato is almost the same as a natural tomato therefore they are the same.

We also look at numerous studies and articles which showed GMO food is not only bad, it is the cause of serious health conditions and even death. My publication ended with an overview of GM seeds being top secret, despite being nearly identical to normal seeds.

After the GM seed agenda was given the greenlight, it was time for the second phase of the agenda: STEAL THE NORMAL SEEDS.

TERMINATOR SEEDS

It sounds like it’s straight out of an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, doesn’t it? But unlike Arnold’s famous line from the movie, “I’ll be back”, these seeds won’t be back because they self destruct. Yep, these genetically modified seeds are intentionally made to only last one generation so the farmer is forced to repurchase them every year. But let’s say you’re a farmer and you eventually decide you don’t want to keep going to the Monsanto GM seed bank and handing them your hard-earned cash annually; let’s say you decide to test the rules, then what?

DRUG ADDICTS SHARE NEEDLES, PIRATES SHARE SEEDS

The top secret seeds used for the public food supply are serious business, so serious that should a farmer attempt to reuse seeds, Monsanto lawyers will be all over it faster than Joe Biden on a 12-year old. In one instance, a farmer not only saved seeds (*gasp!*), but he also gave some to neighbors (OH MY!] and guess what those neighbors planned to do with those seeds? PLANT THEM! [insert scream sound effect]. Monsanto freaked the F out and went after the farmer for the illegal trading of pirated seed. (I’m envisioning Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow with a fist fill of soybean seeds)

The farmer learned the hard way, as did 475 other seed pirates in America (Lord, if I am going to be labeled something, please let it be a pirate...)

Now it is time for a plot twist that features its own plot twist; this is a two-for-one plot twist we’re talking about here, so buckle up, buttercup.

THE GLOBAL SEED VAULT

If you didn’t know there was such thing as a Global Seed Vault, you are not alone. The Seed Vault is this oddly shaped building that sits in the middle of nowhere-land which is technically called the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen.

And when I say it’s in the middle of nowhere, I’m not being hyperbolic

Since I’m in a copy-and-paste mood, here’s how Wiki defines this building that oddly resembles my Xbox.

“The Seed Vault provides long-term storage for duplicates of seeds from around the world, conserved in gene banks. This provides security of the world's food supply against the loss of seeds in genebanks due to mismanagement, accident, equipment failures, funding cuts, war, sabotage, disease, and natural disasters.” - which sounds great and all, but if you dig more you discover, “The Seed Vault's mission is to provide a backup against accidental loss of diversity in traditional genebanks.” - it sounds like, in plain English, they know they are f*cking everything up with this gene editing crap and the Norwegian government was like, “How about we stockpile some real seeds, so when everything is demolished we will be able to survive?” - and it doesn’t sounds like the ‘Wegians are messing around because they even made laws prohibiting the storing of genetically modified seeds at the vault.

And this seed vault isn’t just any seed vault, it features “blast-proof doors with motion sensors, two airlocks, and walls of steel-reinforced concrete one meter thick” because protecting seeds while simultaneously destroying the world is very serious business, you know?

So right about now you might be thinking, “Oh thank God the Norwegians are going to save us!” - Welllll, not so fast…

The Norwegian Global Seed Vault, also known as the Doomsday Seed Vault, has a couple other funders whom you may have heard of once or twice. Does the Rockefeller Foundation, Monsanto Corporation and Syngenta Foundation ring a bell? How about the Gates Foundation? (Now we know why the Seed Vault looks like my gaming console). You went from relived we were going to be saved to disgusted real quick, eh?

So now that you know who the key players are in the Doomsday Seed Vault, let’s learn a little more about it. F. William Engdahl published a bombshell exposé on the topic back in 2007. Let me share with you some of what he dug up crosspollinated with my own research.

It turns out that back in the 1970s, Rockefeller via the Rockefeller Foundation, threw $100 million of seed money (no pun intended) into the CGIAR Project, which would become a partially tax-funded entity. Per WikiHidetheTruth Wikipedia, “CGIAR's mission is to deliver science and innovation that advance transformation of food, land, and water systems in a climate crisis”. So how exactly do they plan to transform food? Answer: by tampering with the genes in it - but tampering with the genes in it sounds bad so it is instead called “crop genetic diversity”, sustainable development, yada-yada-piss-away-tax-dollars-on-an-evil-agenda. If you would like a fuller view of what CGIAR is up to, here’s their promo video that you really should watch because the clock is ticking away to 2030:

That was four minutes of a whole bunch of words that explained absolutely nothing, yet we all know exactly what it meant - strange how that works. And yes, CGIAR looks exactly like the word CIGAR and it is driving me nuts too.

Engdahl wrote, “CGIAR was shaped at a series of private conferences held at the Rockefeller Foundation’s conference center in Bellagio, Italy. Key participants at the Bellagio talks were the Rockefeller Foundation’s George Harrar, Ford Foundation’s Forrest Hill, Robert McNamara of the World Bank and Maurice Strong, the Rockefeller family’s international environmental organizer, who, as a Rockefeller Foundation Trustee, organized the UN Earth Summit in Stockholm in 1972. It was part of the foundation’s decades long focus to turn science to the service of eugenics, a hideous version of racial purity, what has been called The Project.”. Now you absolutely must watch this 4-minute video because it’s very eye-opening:

As time goes on, the more vindicated I become for trying to warn people this entire “vitamin” thing is a sham, just like viruses. But the opportunity to gloat wasn’t why I wanted you to see the video, I wanted you to see yet another example of how these mutherf*ckers will flat out lie; lie that a product they know causes harm is safe, lie that it has health benefits and fabricate the health benefit as a whole. The entire thing is made up so some evil-doing-psychopaths can play God with the food supply and therefore our bodies for the purpose of eugenics. It’s so diabolic that it is hard to understand the gravity of the situation. Let’s get back to the tale of the seeds:

So, now we had eugenicists running around like plague doctors, lab men making seeds that only last a year, pirate-farmers, and Team Population Control building a massive bomb-proof structure into a literal mountain on a secluded island by the North Pole - which sounds like it should be the plot to a movie starring Jackie Chan but, unfortunately, it was just another Tuesday in what we call life.

THE GLOBAL CROP DIVERSITY TRUST

We discussed the funding for the Seed Vault but didn’t touch on who is running the show, which happens to be the Global Crop Diversity Trust, also known as the Crop Trust. (Is it just me or do you also immediately know it’s going to be something corrupt every time you see the word Trust referring to finances?)

The Crop Trust has a huge job because they are “the only organization whose sole mission is to safeguard the world’s crop diversity for future food security”. Here’s a little paragraph about the Crop Trust:

“Through an endowment fund for crop diversity, the Crop Trust provides financial support for key international and national genebanks that hold collections of diversity for food crops available under the International Treaty for Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA). The organization also provides tools and support for the efficient management of genebanks, facilitates coordination between conserving institutions, and organizes final backup of crop seeds in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.”. It turns out that the seed stockpile is being used for GMO research. Yep, this seed vault, which contains soon-to-be the only remaining natural seeds in existence, is what is being used as the template for genetically modifying the food supply.

Well that’s horrifying, but it gets worse when you learn who is above the Crop Trust, which is the United Nations (because of course it is): “In 2017, the CGIAR Genebank Platform replaced the Genebank CRP program and the Food Forever Initiative was launched to raise awareness of efforts to achieve Target 2.5 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”.

On the board of the Crop Trust sat Margaret Catley-Carlson, former president of the New York branch of Rockefeller’s Population Council (a eugenics-loving group whose mission was, and is, population control). Margaret is also a World Economic Forum foot soldier and Davos presenter who looks like someone you would want in control of what you eat:

(You think they charged her for two board seats or just one?)

Other members of the Crop Trust board included a high-up in Northrup Grumman (Pentagon / military / war-weapons people), Dr. Mangala Rai of India who was a part of Rocky’s Golden Rice scheme, as well as a slew of pro-GMO-seed demons.

Who is funding the Crop Trust? The ‘Fellers, Gates, DuPont and blah-blah-blah, everyone you would expect to fund such as thing.

So what do we have here, my friends? We have me, who has been screaming for years, that what is being sprayed into the skies to “cloud seed” is insecticide. We have planes leaving behind “lingering contrails” which result in high levels of aluminum raining down upon us. We have wildfires which scorch land like never before and now include trees burning from the inside-out because, for reasons nobody can explain, everything is cloaked in highly flammable metallic particles. We now have farmers and citizens, worldwide, reporting the bees have vanished and nobody knows why that happened to those either. We have ocean and lake fish, suddenly dying in mass (in one case, the Canadian government was caught poisoning them). Then we have a Doomsday seed vault, ultimately controlled by the United Nations, funded by eugenicists and those with interest in feeding us fake food under the guise of sustainable development… sustainability which can only be achieved through population reduction… population reduction which can only be achieved through fertility reduction, poison and starvation… all of which can be achieved by STEALING THE SEED SUPPLY…

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

