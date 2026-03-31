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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
6d

I watched it with my newfound dose of skepticism and something did seem "off", although I am in two minds about Jim Cazeviel being bone fide. The vibe around the movie felt like an attempt at gatekeeping to protect the real western paedophile "elites", rather like the infamous Operation Yewtree in the UK.

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Angela Morris's avatar
Angela Morris
6d

This was extra scammy from the minute it became a thing, but the maga's fell for it so much they would lash out for pointing out the inconsistencies. It waved a big red flag from the get-go.

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