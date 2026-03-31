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Before I can expose how the wool was pulled over the eyes of caring Americans in the form of a movie called Sound of Freedom and, more importantly, why our nation needed to be duped, we have to rewind the clock and start from the very beginning…

TIM BALLARD

The hero of the whole thing is Mr. Tim Ballard.

Mr. Ballard worked for the US government, more specifically, the Department of Homeland Security. According to Ballard himself, he was also a CIA fellow. Strangely, Wikipedia has not included any details about Mr. Ballard’s full career or even his rescuing of children from child sex-trafficking rings. In fact, Wikipedia only has a single sentence regarding Ballard’s time with the US government, which reads as follows:

“According to Ballard, he worked in the Department of Homeland Security and was assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

This is level-10-sketchy. It sure seems like a lot of these dudes that popped up in this Pizzagate deep dive have Wikipedia pages that make them look like nothing more than manufactured CIA operatives, just like the owners of Wayfair, who, despite being some of the richest men in America, nobody knows how old they are.

While Ballard was (allegedly) working in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), he somehow became interested in privatizing the rescue of children, specifically child sex slaves. Meaning, his goal was to take rescuing children out of the hands of law enforcement and put it into the hands of private companies, which would be hired by law enforcement. How serious he was about this goal, I have no idea, because if he really did work for HSI, he would be well aware that law enforcement frowns on all forms of vigilante justice, even when the vigilantes are doing useful things. Law enforcement claims this is because evidence gets corrupted, lost, and destroyed; chain of custody is broken; and groups of citizen vigilantes running around hauling children out of homes isn’t a good idea. But whatever the motivation, this was what Ballard wanted.

Now here’s where the story takes the first twist.

THE TV SHOW

Glenn Beck is one of those guys who got rich off straddling the fence and lying by omission. If you ever want to hear only part of a story, learn that Democrats are bad and voting Republican is the only answer because the good Republicans will save you; GB is your guy. And for his fence-straddling and half-truths, Beck has been handsomely rewarded. According to Forbes, all the way back in 2014, Beck was worth 90 million dollars.

This is because, while real journalists and show hosts have their content banned and scrubbed and their accounts closed without warning, Beck is catapulted to the top. He even has a partnership with publishing juggernaut Simon & Schuster. Fun fact: The Jerusalem Post ranked Beck first on a list of pro-Israel influencers. Now you know why he is worth 90 million. How does this have anything to do with Sound of Freedom? Well, over a decade before Sound of Freedom came to be, back in 2013, Ballard was a guest on Glenn Beck’s show to promote his Mormon book, which he claimed to have written while working for Homeland Security. Why would Ballard go on Beck’s show to promote a Mormon book? Because Beck is a Mormon too.

Both of these men are very important Mormons. In fact, Ballard’s grandfather, M. Russell Ballard, was a religious leader who served as the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church).

Grandpa Ballard was the grandson of Mormon apostle Melvin J. Ballard and great-great-grandson of the church founder. So, as you can see, the Ballard family is the top ranks of the Mormon LDS Church.

When Beck and Ballard got together, Beck was already working with leading Hollywood producers on a children’s show for his TV channel. Here’s where things start to get interesting:

In the spring of 2013, Ballard and Glenn Beck met in Mormon Utah with two moviemakers to strategize producing a TV show about a child trafficking rescue. They liked the idea of it being a reality-style drama. The concept was heavily armed jump team members would find and rescue children who had been kidnapped and forced into sexual slavery.

The TV show developers went to work assembling the jump team, which consisted of two army special forces (Jason Hepworth and Aaron Thomas), an ex-Navy SEAL (Steve Hutch), and an unknown agent. The unknown character would be an undercover operative whose responsibility was setting up stings and decoys to lure in pedophiles. Together, the team would set up traffickers, then swoop in and save kids, thus taking down worldwide trafficking rings. The unknown agent would be Tim Ballard.

To understand what happens next, you have to know that Ballard founded a charity called Operation Underground Railroad, also known as OUR. When TV show developers released a teaser clip in early 2013 showing the child trafficking Jump Team, this clip was part of OUR.

After the television show teaser was released, OUR claimed it had completed its first trafficking ring raid in Honduras, but, despite releasing the clip and claiming to have completed a rescue, OUR was not an entity at this time. OUR would not be legally formed until September 6th of 2013 (BTW, this formation date features interesting numerology: 9 - 6 - 3. Looks pretty Freemasony to me.)

So what I am trying to tell you here is that Ballard’s Charity, OUR, claims to have conducted its first mission months before the charity was legally formed.

Only a month after the formation of OUR, in October of 2013, The Abolitionists, LLC was formed to produce the TV series about the “reality-style drama” jump team.

Simultaneously, OUR was already seeking donations, and Glenn Beck began pushing his followers to pump money into the new org. Both OUR and Beck were telling the public that these funds were to rescue children from traffickers. In fact, a screen capture of OUR’s website, October 2013, states to the trafficked children, “Hold on. We are on our way…” And to the evil captors, it said, “Be afraid. We are coming for you.” The site then pleads with the public to donate, even stating, “We can’t do this without you.”

A second company, ABOLITIONISTS IP HOLDINGS, LLC, was formed two months later (December 2013). Both companies shared the same Utah mailing address. IP holding companies are legal entities created to own, manage, and protect a business’s intellectual property assets, such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and proprietary information. What makes this of particular interest is that an IP holding company isolates intellectual property assets, shielding them from lawsuits, creditors, or bankruptcy. It additionally can act as a tax shelter. During this time, with hundreds of thousands of dollars pouring in from Beck’s followers as well as other funders, Ballard quit his government job (HSI) and became the figurehead of OUR. And just like that, Ballard suddenly became a brave superhero who went bushwhacking through jungles to rescue children while running a charity to fund his missions.

A little over a year after the IP holding company was formed, in January of 2015, a movie trailer teaser was released for The Abolitionists.

At the end of the trailer, you will see that this movie was a (Steven) Spielberg production (who is one of the most powerful Jews in the United States who was a part of the Mega Group, aka Super Group, aka Study Group, which featured Epstein, Keith Rainere, Les Wexner, etc.)

On May 16th, 2016, the Abolitionists movie was released as a true crime documentary. It would later be changed to add the word drama. [watch: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xq7YbtzQcAfJ].

The show's IMDb description says, Former Special Agent Tim Ballard has spent over a decade rescuing children from child sex tourism both domestically and overseas. He leaves his government job, founds his own organization, and begins saving the large majority of children that fell out of the purview of the US. This is the story about the lost children and the attempt to investigate and liberate them from around the world.

So just to be clear, the star of the true crime documentary is a real person, Mr. Tim Ballard.

And, according to the movie, this real man spent more than ten years rescuing sex-trafficked children, thus saving a large majority who would have otherwise been lost. The Abolitionists movie shows the true story of hero Ballard’s team in action. Clearly, Mr. Ballard and his men are nothing short of angels sent by God, but, because this is a vigilante group, they don’t get government funding and therefore cannot continue their real-life work without your real-life donations. This movie, which few people have heard of, provided the foundation for what would become Sound of Freedom. Before we can discuss Sound of Freedom, it is very important that you learn about its precursor, The Abolitionists.

BALLARD’S 4 BIGGEST RESCUE SECRETS

To begin, there are four huge secrets that the movie is sure to keep hidden from viewers because without these secrets, everything falls apart. [Movie spoilers included.]

The first secret is, to make sure the house Ballard rented for the sting was filled with teens, he offered natives pay to invite teens to the party he was hosting. The men were elated to work for the rich American because they live in a poor area of a poor country. So poor that, back at the time of these so-called “stings,” average earnings for an entire year were around $6,000, so when an American came along and offered millions of pesos in pay to assist with his party, this was an opportunity of a lifetime for them. There is nothing illegal about being hired to invite people to a party. Now you’re thinking, “But they’re children!” And that is what the movie needed you to think because the second big secret is that the legal age of consent in Colombia is 14, and there is nothing illegal regarding a 14-year-old attending a party unaccompanied by an adult.

As the young people began arriving at the party, the filmmakers covertly filmed them and were sure to display their ages on the screen, implying that 14 and 16 years of age were underage children while never mentioning 14 is the age of consent.

In fact, until 2025, 14 was the legal age of marriage in Colombia. In 2025 it was raised to 18. So, at the time of this movie, the young people showing up at Tim Ballard’s sting party were not only of legal age for consent, they were of legal age to marry. And, if you are a dirt-poor Colombian 14-year-old with an opportunity to marry a rich American living in a luxurious mansion, you too would consider putting on your best outfit and hoping you are chosen above the rest.

This leads to the third biggest secret, which is that prostitution is legal in Colombia.

Now here’s the biggest ploy of all—a ploy that Ballard is quite fond of.

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THE GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

The fourth biggest secret is that, while it is legal in Colombia to sell your body for money, pimping is illegal. Those engaged in sex-for-pay must have free will and cannot be forced to perform sex acts. This is where Ballard saw an opportunity. That opportunity was to find men that would act as middlemen to connect Ballard to prostitutes. As soon as the man acted as a middleman, filmmakers could claim he was a pimp.

Put yourself in the situation of the natives: a wealthy American approaches you and politely asks where he can get a prostitute, which is perfectly legal. You tell him. He then asks you to introduce him to the prostitute. You oblige. In the back of your mind, you are probably praying the rich man hands you a 100-dollar bill as a thank-you tip. You have not the slightest clue the guy is setting you up to make a television show because those kinds of things don’t happen there. As fellow researchers have pointed out, what Ballard and his team did was enter poor communities, wave around cash, and attract low-level street hustlers, who they then set up to make a movie.

As the climax of the movie approaches, after repeated asking, Ballard gets one of the natives who attended his party to show him a 14 year old who would have sex with him, again failing to mention this is legal.

It was at this time the setup was complete. Even though the 14-year-old was legal, Ballard could get the native on pimping because he led the wealthy American to her.

The scene cuts, and Ballard begins paying the so-called “traffickers” for each party attendee they brought.

But as you know, the men were to be paid for assisting with Ballard’s party and getting young ladies to attend, so Ballard whipping out a huge wad of cash to pay everyone was of no surprise. To make the ‘traffickers’ look like kingpins, the Americans in the room who were in on the so-called sting began talking about millions, but they are referring to pesos, not US dollars; however, the viewer does not know this. The viewer thinks the trafficking operation was so successful that these natives are being paid millions in USD and never realizes one million Colombian pesos was around $260 USD at the time of the sting. The poor natives, excited to have been paid, begin cheering and high-fiving each other, which doesn’t seem like the actions of professional child traffickers who do this for a living.

As soon as the men had been paid, the police burst into the room and began screaming at the confused natives to get on the ground.

The police then use the money Ballard just handed them as the evidence of trafficking.

And just like that, the lives of these men were destroyed, and with the right edits, Ballard had content to prove he was rescuing children from traffickers. Because of this, within a year of the movie’s release, Operation Underground Railroad brought in nearly 13 million tax-free dollars.

And if you want the rescuing to continue, you need to get out your wallet.

AFTER THE ABOLITIONISTS

The story is that Ballard was asked by the Colombian government to conduct another sting, which he did. Others claim this is not the story, and what actually happened is Ballard bribed the police and government to allow him to set more innocent people up. Still, a third group of people claim this second sting actually occurred before the first, but the truth is, the timeline doesn’t really matter because the result remains the same at the end of the day. This second sting would put Ballard on the map due to free publicity.

The second rescue went like this:

On a beautiful tourist destination island in Colombia,

To free the children from human trafficking, Ballard set up a sting to corral all the child traffickers to one building. The traffickers were told to bring children with them. The plan was the Colombian government would rush in and throw cuffs on wrists, and child sex trafficking in Colombia would be eradicated. Everyone would live happily ever after.

With Ballard’s film crew filming, while all the top-level traffickers were meeting, CTI (Cuerpo Técnico de Investigación, aka the Colombian investigators) arrived on a boat and arrested five men and a beauty queen for human trafficking (other reports would claim 64 men were arrested; either way, arrests were made).

According to reports, thanks to Ballard’s brave team, 54 children, all 18 years of age and under, were saved from what would be referred to as a “sex party” (meaning the meeting.)

29 of the child victims were evacuated, given medical attention, and placed in a rehab center where they could recover from their life in the trafficking ring.

It really is a feel-good story that makes you proud to be an American; the only problem is…

IT WAS ALL A SCAM… A MASSIVE SCAM

Huge shout-out to RPA and Lynn Packer for their incredible research. Here’s what these investigators uncovered. [All images below are property of OUR and The Abolitionists movies.]

For starters, not a single child “rescued” was a sex slave because none were trafficking victims. Only one person was under Columbia’s legal age of consent (14.) To trick the viewing audience, faces were blurred.

Because once a face is blurred, it is hard to tell if the person is 13 or 38.

Here is another view of the “kids.” These are the “children” who would later be rescued. Below we see the “little people” who are awaiting a boat to arrive to bring them to the location where they will be trafficked.

Do these look like terrified trafficking victims? Or do they look like teenagers going to a music festival?

This rescue would become part of Sound of Freedom. When the rescue scene was reenacted for Sound of Freedom, this is the scene that was shown:

Note the creative liberty that was taken by producers. Just a slight age difference, eh?

I should probably mention, the guy in the front of this photo, the one with his face blurred so that the audience mistakes him for being one of the trafficked kids…

He was actually the Colombian CTI agent responsible for the raid. Not long after the so-called raid that freed the so-called “children,” he was busted trying to extort a Colombian mayor.

He was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison and went on the run, becoming a fugitive.

Because this Colombian rescue oozes deception, at the so-called sex party, the children were given candy and drinks. The TV watcher is to assume the drinks were alcohol, but if you look closely, even with the absurd blur, you can tell the bottles are soda. Perhaps Sprite, Mountain Dew, or something similar.

But I should mention 18 is the legal age to drink in Colombia, so all the 18-year-old adults who are being called children were allowed to consume alcohol, as was every other adult at the sting. Either way, the footage from this sting is so ridiculously blurry with intentional blur added that it is difficult to see anything. This is how the media manipulates us. (Fun fact: another method propaganda film producers in general use is shaking the camera and whipping it around. It creates a dizzying effect and makes it difficult to see what is happening, so instead of looking at what is being shown, we believe what they tell us is being shown.)

Here is where the story takes a really crazy turn…

THE FACEBOOK POST

How and why are these young people on the island in the first place? According to Ballard, the traffickers brought them there by boat for the sex party, but this doesn’t jibe with the statements given to police after the bust. According to the so-called “victims” statements, many came because they saw a Facebook post advertising an island party.

Additionally, there were Facebook posts offering 400,000 pesos just for attending the party. This is equal to approximately $100 USD at the time. Remember the average salary was only $6,000 (USD) a year, so getting $100 to attend a party is an opportunity you cannot pass up.

Additionally, these messages stated this was an all-expenses-paid opportunity that included lunch, dinner, and drinks—huge perks when you’re a poor person who is lucky to eat one meal a day. The Facebook post advertised that Colombian partygoers could choose to have sex with the American party hosts, and, should they engage in intercourse, they would be paid an additional one million pesos.

This party, which the Colombians referred to as “The Facebook Party,” quickly became the party of the century among Colombian teens. Friends told friends who told friends. The excitement grew and grew. When the day of the party arrived, the youngsters were pumped to meet rich Americans and get paid to spend a day in luxury. And now that you know the truth, it makes sense why these people were so happy.

The young women dressed in their sexiest apparel, many hoping to cash in on the one-million-pesos bounty or wrangle a wealthy American to date or marry. Some even stated they had attended this party in hopes that the Americans would be able to get them paid modeling jobs.

Anyway, the Facebook ads were put up, word spread quickly, and teenagers and adults alike arrived at the party, the vast majority of whom were expecting free lunch, dinner, and pay.

Once the adults had arrived, Ballard sat them all at a table and told them he was going to introduce them to the boss, which they thought meant the man throwing the party. But for the TV viewer, due to deceptive editing, this meant the American boss looking to purchase children for sex-trafficking operations.

As soon as the natives were seated, Ballard began asking the group if it would be possible to build a hotel strictly for sex with young girls and throw “these kinds of parties” at the hotel.

The natives, although confused, were polite to respond and basically told him, yes, it would be possible to open a sex hotel in Colombia, and yes, you could have young people work there (remember, both are legal in the nation).

During this same conversation, Ballard asked the party attendees what types of sex can be had with the “children” brought to the party. Recall that money for sex is legal, so the natives politely replied that they are young and not very experienced and that whatever is done needs to be gentle. The word they used was “delicate.” Does this sound like child sex slave traffickers to you? A real trafficker would say, “Any kind of sex you want.” Like a weird pervert, Ballard then began asking about anal sex, and the natives were again polite. All of this was used as evidence against the people, and, just like with the Abolitionists movie arrests, more Colombian lives were ruined for the sake of American television and Ballard’s wallet. With the American public believing two major trafficking rings had been destroyed and with the help of Glenn Beck and mainstream media, OUR was now raking in donations, and Ballard’s biggest ploy of all was about to be on deck....

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