Wanna listen to this article instead of read? You’ll miss amazing, important photos, but you’ll still get the gist:

1× 0:00 -7:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support REAL Research! Buy Me a Coffee

Buy My eBooks! ShadowbannedLibrary.com

THE SHOCKING SECRET

This story begins with Dr. Bill Levingston, a Jewish traveling snake oil salesman who peddled his miracle potions back in the 1840s. The doctor advertised he could cure any disease but claimed his specialties were cancer and “kidney troubles”. According to a reporter, Mr. Levingston would pack up his healing serums and head to small towns where he would hang advertisements for his services. After fleecing the citizens of the town, he would return to his home with "a great roll of money”, then he would do it all over again in a different town.

Running medical scams wasn’t the only immoral thing the Jewish Dr. Levingston was doing. Neighbors accused him of stealing, burglary, arson, and counterfeiting. Then, on July 26 of 1849, the man was indicted for rape. According to the case, he held his victim at gunpoint as he forced sexual acts upon her. But when it came time to pay for the crime, the doctor was not at his own trial - he had fled, leaving behind his wife and moving to Owego, New York. It was here the doctor, now going by the name William Levingston, would meet his second wife and do so while still being married to his first.

He began using the funds from duping the public to loan poor farmers money at high interest rates, with one additional catch: they had to use their land as collateral. When the financially impoverished farmers could not repay the loan, the fraudulent doctor would foreclose on their land.

Mr. Levingston and his new wife would go on to have several children, including a son they named John. Things seemed fine in the Levingston family until the second wife discovered a shocking secret. It turned out, not only was the scammer never a doctor, but he also wasn’t even named William Levingston. What was his name?…

…

…

…William Rockefeller…

THE RISE OF THE DINOSAURS

While Mr. Rockefeller was fleeing rape charges, an incredibly wealthy Massachusetts-born man named George Peabody was supporting his nephew’s history-making ventures. The nephew, who idolized Massachusetts Freemason-and-accused-murderer Ezekiel Jewett, was also a discoverer, and his discoveries were making more than just history; they were making pre-history - you know, the history that comes before the history. You see, despite humans’ very lengthy time on this earth, up until it was discovered that certain discoveries are big business, none of this particular type of discovery had ever been discovered. But suddenly, with the realization that the public was willing to pay to see discoveries, two discoverers discovered all of the discoveries. One of those discoverers was Othniel Charles Marsh, and what he was discovering was pre-historic “dinosaurs”; ancient giant lizards that once roamed the earth… allegedly…

The problem for Marsh, who was obligated to discover discoveries because he was exploring the world on Uncle Peabody’s money, was that all that could be found were random bones in the desert, teeth laying by the edge of a swamp, some pieces of what looked like part of a jaw in the jungle, a sketch of a large bone someone claimed to have once seen somewhere, some bones under the soil, perhaps buried by an animal - but how does one determine that these objects do not belong to any known species? How was it decided the jawbone fragment was not from a giraffe and was instead from a massive lizard we have never seen because it died 66 million to 300 million years ago?

The answer was found in the growing industry of paleontology. The Smithsonian already had a paleontology program, but thanks to Uncle Peabody’s money, paleontology programs were installed in universities. It was these programs that decided they had the ability to know. Paleontologists could take one look at the jaw bit and know it did not belong to any of the nearly nine million known currently living species, nor did it belong to the estimated eight million currently living yet undiscovered species; therefore, it belonged to a long-extinct lizard. They would also know that all of these pieces went together despite being found in different locations. Now that they determined these fragments were part of the same species, and no such critter exists today with these features, they could design the rest of the creature to fit these pieces. They then used their imaginations to fill in the blanks. They cast fake bones from plaster and combined them with real animal bones, mostly from chickens, horses, dogs, and gators, to create a skeleton. The finished product, completely man-made, was then placed into museums, which were also funded by Uncle Peabody. The end result, the skeleton fabricated from castings and known-creature bones, was what the public was told was discovered by the discoverers… a pre-historic dinosaur. To demonstrate what was going on here: They would find bones, often far less than this:

Then use them to build a dinosaur by combining them with other bones from other locations, along with bones of known species. They then imagined what it would look like if the bones were all combined, then fabricated the missing pieces.

Then an artist would create a visual.

…But all along…

…it was just an everyday buffalo…

…and a normal alligator skull…

Throw in some common kangaroo bones…

…that you found on the ground in Australia…

…fabricate all of the missing pieces…

…and now that you see it, you can never unsee it…

Using this process, dinosaurs were born from terrifying skulls…

… but these skulls, bones, bone fragments, and long teeth belonged to known animals. The scary skull shown above is from a common hippo.

Normal dolphin bones…

…were assembled and called “ancient dinosaur dolphins”

Long tusks were fabricated to turn common elephants into “woolly mammoths”.

Long teeth made a normal tiger into a sabretooth tiger.

The application of a lengthy horn made woolly rhinos out of common rhinos.

And even everyday beavers became ancient beavers when copied, made larger, and placed in a pay-to-see museum.

The dinosaur skeletons were then duplicated using the casting process and sold to other museums, so no matter which museum the public went to, it was full of new, before-history beasts that they were eager to view while being none the wiser to the scheme. If you think about it, it actually is a quite brilliant ploy because nobody in the general public knew what a rhino, elephant, or common dolphin skeleton looked like, and nobody could have guessed that what science was claiming to discover wasn’t actually what was being discovered, because what was actually being found in the ground was nothing more than this:

And this:

And this:

And crocodiles:

Dogs

Pythons

Komodo dragons

Gray Timber Wolves

Yet somehow the paleontologists knew those skulls, bones, and fragments belonged to prehistoric, long-extinct beasts; all they had to do was fill in the blanks…

The swindle became one of the pillars of the Smithsonian Institution.

Uncle Peabody was able to afford funding his nephew’s discoveries because he made his riches in the banking industry. In fact, it was he who established the international credit system in America. Unfortunately, wealthy Mr. Peabody had no son of his own, so in 1854, he took on a young man named Junius as a business partner. The plan was for Peabody, upon his death, to pass his business and assets on to Junius, and that is exactly what happened. Who was Junius? None other than…

…

…

… Junius Spencer Morgan…

Did you love this article? Support my research by buying me a coffee or grab one of my eBooks over at ShadowbannedLibrary.com! The Dinosaur Hoax is now available! Almost 300 pages for only $4.99! Check out the trailer for this beautiful book:

Note: If the link to buy the book stops working, it means my Ko-Fi account got nuked, so go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com to grab your copy and PRESERVE TRUE HISTORY.

Buy My eBooks! ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Support REAL Research! Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ

The Elites MEDITATION ROOM Reveals EVERYTHING IS A LIE: a Mind-Breaking REAL History Lesson Agent131711 · May 5, 2024 I had this idea for a new monthly series, or biweekly, or bi-monthly, maybe every third week (as you can tell, it’s a really half-baked idea), but the idea was to write Mindf*ck Mondays, or something along those lines, where the article is some absolutely unbelievable stuff that is so shocking, it will forever change the way we look at something we Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES, AND OTHER STUFF

Richard Owen discovered the Dinornis Maximus.

Broken specimen https://publicdomainreview.org/essay/richard-owen-and-victorian-literature/