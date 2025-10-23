While the new Federal District called Washington was being established on the land called Rome, located inside Jesuit Maryland, the Illuminati, through the Freemasons, was proceeding with its plan to take over America…

While our new Constitution welcomed Jesuits into positions of power in America, they were being banned throughout the world. Emperor Alexander of Russia banished them in 1820 and confiscated their property. Russia’s Catherine the Great welcomed the Jesuits and Masons and offered assistance to them in the 1700s, but come the 1800s, they had worn out their welcome. Alexander issued a permanent ban, prohibiting the entity from ever reentering the nation.

In the newspaper, Russia’s Jesuits were accused of a “conspiracy against the happiness of mankind”. The same American paper, The Times, then went on to assure the US public that this instance, the banishment from Russia, was a “death blow” to Jesuits everywhere. No need to fear such horrible things ever happening in America. (Gee, I wonder who owned this newspaper?)

Only a few years later, Ireland was concerned that the Jesuits had taken over the Cape of Good Hope and were causing “evils and disturbances” in their nation. In fact, it was discovered that the Jesuits were already holding positions of power within the government of the Cape of Good Hope, and the Jesuits had gained possession of at least one school within the area.

AFTER THE CONSTITUTION

It had only been 37 years since the new Constitution became the official law of the land in America, and Freemasonry was already running rampant. The impacts of the takeover were now being felt by citizens. To quote from a previous article I wrote:

“On September 11th, 1826, the abduction of William Morgan began. Mr. Morgan was a Freemason and, after discovering the organization was evil, became a defector. Not only did he leave the brotherhood, but he had just finished writing an exposé of the secret rituals of Freemasonry. His detailed account of Masonry was scheduled to be published and was known to panic the Masons, so something had to be done to stop it.

Morgan was arrested on charges of theft for failure to repay a $2 debt he racked up at a local pub in the western New York area. However, these allegations against him were false, made at the behest of the Masons for no purpose other than the stop the publication of the exposé. At the time, failure to repay a debt was considered theft, and the punishment for theft was death by hanging.

Behind bars, facing certain death for a crime he did not commit, Morgan was desperate to clear his name. It was at this time that some good men arrived at the jail to help. They begged the jail guard to allow them to pay the debt, and eventually, William Morgan was released to the good Samaritans. Outside of the jail, a stagecoach was waiting, but it turned out that the good men weren’t good after all; they were secretly Masons. The evildoers grabbed Morgan and threw him in the coach. He was whisked away under the cover of darkness. William Morgan would be brought to a Masonic Lodge, where his fate would be sealed. He would never be seen again.

When the public got word of the abduction, they were outraged. It had become clear that the Masons were now in control of the sheriffs and the jails, giving them the authority to choose who was deprived of life and liberty. The people knew there would be no more justice if society were ruled by a secretive fraternity.”

“The citizens of New York had had enough. Immediately following the abduction and murder, they began to speak out against the Freemasons in town meetings, but it wasn’t enough. A year later, the people brought the issue to the ballot box. The counties of Genesee, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans, and Niagara now had a new party that could be voted for. This new party was the Anti-Masonic Party… and in every county, it prevailed.

THE ANTI-MASONIC PARTY

The Anti-Masonic Party made it clear; they are neither Republican nor Democrat, they are a new party that saw the bigger picture. In fact, they took it a step further by speaking out against both sides of the new two-party system. Anyone who was a Mason or supporting the Masons needed to be removed from power.

Support for the Anti-Masons spread like wildfire across America. From New York to Pennsylvania to Michigan, the people were fed up with the Masons and their Illuminati, and the citizens were determined to overthrow these evil doers. And the people were very successful, so much so that they got candidates into the State convention, which was held in Freemasonic Albany, New York.

At this Convention, representatives from 42 counties were present; Republicans, Democrats, and Anti-Masons. Here, the Anti-Masons tried to get both the Republicans and Democratic representatives to condemn Masonry, yet none would openly declare themselves in opposition to the brotherhood. The new political party openly questioning State representatives about their “caressing” of Freemasons made the politicians very nervous.

After the convention, the politician’s anxiety turned to rage. The Republicans and Democrats sought to destroy the Anti-Masons. Mr. Seward, a member of the Anti-Masonic Party Committee, wrote that the incumbent of the executive chair assumed the duties of his office with bitter hatred toward Anti-Masonry. This man of power was previously a judge who, at that time, led the Anti-Masons to believe that he rallied behind their movement, even calling it “a blessed spirit” and describing it as the same spirit “which had called this nation into existence”. The judge even stated, Anti-Masonry “was a pledge that our rights and liberties are destined to endure.” “From that period, the influence and patronage of the general and state governments have been directed with all their force against Anti-Masonry. With few exceptions, the leading politicians of all parties united to suppress the rising spirit of inquiry”.

THE ILLUMINATI LODGES

While the people were uniting to run the Masons off of their lands, the Illuminati were expanding. Not only did the Illuminati take control over the existing Freemasons’ lodges and government throughout New England, but they also opened their own lodges, just for the elite members of the group.

The public became aware of the Illuminati Lodge of Wisdom, located in Portsmouth, Virginia, and the Lodge of Union was in New York. The Freemasonic Grand Orient was said to have created 14 additional Illuminati lodges. These Illuminati lodges were said to have complete control over all lodges worldwide. In France, citizens referred to these new Illuminati lodges as “Jacobinical” Lodges, meaning they were terrorist organizations filled with radical extremists. In a matter of time, citizens would report, worldwide, there were a total of 300,000 lodges, containing two million members, that were responsible for the bloodshed of millions of innocent people.

THE PRESS

The Illuminati knew they needed to use the American newspapers to their advantage. The press was wielded as a weapon, both to suppress speech and to run psychological warfare campaigns against the people, condemning the Anti-Masonic party, meanwhile boosting support for the Republican and Democrat candidates. The newspapers, now knowing the citizens disliked Freemasonry, created fake stories about the favored politicians battling the brotherhood. They raved about the successes their new two-party system members had in slowly dismantling the fraternity. They told the public the Masons were on the run, their organization was dying, and it was only a matter of time until the Masons were completely defeated… the problem was, no such battles ever occurred. The Republicans and Democrats still refused to denounce Freemasonry, so the press did it for them. But this didn’t stop the Anti-Masons. In fact, it may have had the opposite effect. The Anti-Mason movement of “emancipation from the thraldom of secret societies” was gaining traction faster than the Illuminati could infiltrate. Anti-Masons realized the controlled papers are of no use, so citizens began opening their own presses.

Come spring, when elections were held, the Anti-Masons saw progress. All over America, citizens of the party were voted into office by the people. They won by massive amounts of votes. Looking back, it appears the Illuminati underestimated the strength of the people when they unite. The cabal was being defeated, even in Connecticut, where the government was entirely under the control of the Illuminati and where only two newspapers were exposing the Freemasons while 28 were under the control of the fraternity. a half dozen Anti-Masonic senators and around one-fourth of the House of Representatives in this state won their elections.

THE PEOPLE RID THEIR TOWNS OF MASONS

As the citizens began taking back control over their government, they were quick to revoke the Civil Charters of 22 Masonic bodies and to pass a statute prohibiting extrajudicial oaths. They forced investigations into the lodges. This caused Masons to flee in record numbers. The membership levels of lodges dropped so low that, just in Rhode Island, over 2,000 Masonic Lodges voluntarily closed. Although a temporary setback for the Illuminati, they still had immense control with all the people they had in power, but they needed to find new ways to operate… a way that didn’t involve lodges, and they just so happened to have a plan in place…

… the colleges…

SKULL AND BONES

The amazing thing about taking true history and putting it in chronological order is that we get to see stuff like this play out. Remember what we discussed previously, according to a book about the Illuminati from 1799, back during the American Revolution, all colleges became liberal and fell under the control of the Illuminati. While current-day researchers hypothesize reasons for the formation of Skull & Bones at Yale College, when we put history on a timeline, we can see it runs consecutive with the Anti-Masonic Party attempting to flush the Masons and Illuminati out of their towns. We also see that shifting the location of the organizations makes so much sense because who would have ever expected Masons to begin operating out of colleges? And if you’re just not sure if the new Yale brotherhood could be associated with the Illuminati, look no further than The Last Secrets Of Skull And Bones, which outlines the “striking similarities” between the symbolism and decor of the newfound organization and the Illuminati - and “striking similarities” is an understatement because they were not “similar”, they were identical.

With that being said, in 1832, a man named William Huntington Russell incorporated Skull and Bones as the Russell Trust and purchased Deer Island, in the St. Lawrence River between Canada and the United States, to be used as a retreat.

Skull & Bones would quickly take over both Yale’s press and finances. Most students of the school were too afraid to speak out against the Order, but one student took it upon himself to publish an exposé. He wrote,

“[Skull & Bones] receives a certain number of men from each class. These are chosen nominally by the members of the class… although it is understood that a prominent man’s influence avails for his friends and relatives through several years after his graduation. By observing the men elected from year to year, we find that they are chosen with a distinct end in view, namely, that of obtaining for the society the most honors. Some of these honors are given to literary, some to wealthy men… Men receive marks of distinction from Yale College or from their entire class, because of which they are taken into this secret society. Since Yale honors men, this fraternity professes to honor them also.”

“Out of every class Skull and Bones takes its men. They have gone out into the world and have become, in many instances, leaders in society. They have obtained control of Yale. Its business is performed by them. Money paid to the college must pass into their hands, and be subject to their will… Men in Wall Street complain that the college comes straight to them for help, instead of asking each graduate for his share. The reason is found in a remark made by one of Yale’s and America’s first men: Few will give but Bones men, and they care far more for their society than they do for the college.’…“Year by year the deadly evil is growing…” - and out of this evil would come many of our presidents, societal leaders, and men in positions to change America, exactly as planned.

THE ENCYCLOPEDIA

A psychologist of old once said, “Under occult dominion, Art, Music, and Politics all lend to the same end: confusion, a calculated and inducted confusion: for minds that are confused will obey and bow to the hidden masters.”

Many decades prior to the formation of Skull & Bones, in Paris, the Freemasonic Lodge of the Encylopaedists was founded. Benjamin Franklin was elected its Worshipful Grand Master. Other members included Jérôme Lalande, whose name was inscribed on the Eiffel Tower, Jesuit Denis Diderot, and Jean le Rond d’Alembert. Diderot and d’Alembert authored the encyclopedia, hence the name of the lodge: the Encylopaedists. It seems like an odd name to select for a Lodge, but when you look deeper, you discover why the encyclopedia was such an accomplishment.

To quote from a book from the time, History of Jacobinism, “The Encyclopedia is at first ushered into the world as the aggregate, the complete treasure of all human arts and sciences, of Religion, Divinity, Physics, History, Geography, Astronomy, and Commerce; in a word, of whatever can constitute a Science: of Poetry, Oratory, Grammar, Painting, Architecture, Manufactures, and whatever can be the object of useful or pleasing arts. This great work was to comprehend the very minutiae of different trades, from the manufacturer to the labourer; it was to be of itself an immense library, and to supply the place of one. It was to be the work of scientific men, the most profound in every branch that France could produce.”… “Such were their mighty promises, but these were never intended to be fulfilled; while, on the other side, they had their secret object, which they were determined to accomplish. This was to convert the Encyclopedia into a vast emporium of all the sophisms, errors, or calumnies, which had ever been invented against religion, from the first schools of impiety, to the day of their enterprise, and these were to be so artfully concealed, that the reader should insensibly imbibe the poison without the least suspicion. To prevent discovery, the error was never to be found where it might be supposed… “

To give the intentionally erroneous books a look of authenticity, men of high standing were recruited to lend their names to the project. Many even provided content for the publications.

Meanwhile, back in America…

CONTROL SCHOOLS, DESTROY SOCIETY

Remember, Jewish Messiah Zevi’s teachings of 1666, which became radical Jacob Frank’s teachings. These heinous “godly messengers” preached the necessity to sin, partake in orgies and incest, drink blood, and to disavow all morality because they knew the way to destroy the world was by destroying the mind, demolishing the family, abolishing religion, and causing division. Recall that Jacob Frank was who entered into the partnership with Rothschild and Adam Weishaupt to create the Order of the Illuminati (not to be confused with the later branch, the Bavarian Illuminati). They knew one of the keys to progress was to gain control over schools, and this didn’t mean only colleges.

At this point, a man named Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet had developed a really awesome system to teach reading to deaf mutes. Gallaudet’s system was called the “Look-say” method, and it was making a tremendous impact on those with disabilities who had no concept of a spoken language because they were unaware of the phonetic sounds of letters. This fantastic system would begin being used in deaf mute schools.

Well, it was now the 1830s and, seemingly out of the blue, the deaf mute system, the “Look-say method”, began being adopted in the public school system, meaning children with no vocal or hearing disabilities would be taught using the teaching method for deaf mutes. No focus would be given to letters; in fact, nothing was to be said about letters. This meant nondisabled children would learn words and learn to associate words with images, but would not learn to spell. Researcher Anthony Sutton would later discover that the decision maker who signed off on this change in the school was tied directly to Skull and Bones; in fact, he worked for a co-founder of the entity, Alphonso Taft! And if the name Taft sounds familiar, it is because Alphonso Taft, Skull and Bones co-founder, was the father of William Howard Taft, the 27th President of the United States.

THE PRESS AS OF 1830

As of 1830, researchers reported, there were a total of 983 aggregate newspapers. They divided them into three classes:

Free press publishing non-biased news, and founded on the opposition to masonry

100% controlled masonic press

And the third class was papers that publish multiple types of content; non-biased, anti-Mason, and masonic-controlled.

These researchers of the 1800s discovered that only 124 of the 983 total papers were anti-Masonic and unbiased. The remaining 859 newspapers were either partially or fully controlled by the Freemasons (which we now know means the Illuminati).

Although their control over the press was a pillar of their takeover of society, these Anti-Masons were a thorn in their collective sides. The Illuminati knew to stop the people from flushing the Masons (Illuminati) out of society, so something had to be done. In a matter of time, it would appear… the ultimate weapon… a weapon disguised as a gift. The people were assured this new gift would eliminate election fraud, which was something the citizens desperately wanted because even back then, fraud was a massive problem. The people knew if their elections were honest, in a matter of years, they could take back their governments and restore America to what it was before the Masons arrived. What was this gift?

…the first automatic vote counting machine…

COMING NEXT: The Illuminati & the Takeover of America: THE FINAL CHAPTER (most likely the final chapter. If it gets too long, I will have to split it into two)

