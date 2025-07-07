Agent131711’s Substack

William Brown
9h

The Roman Empire has become the Holy Roman Empire, and the title of Caesar is held by the Papacy. The Knights Templar actually helped establish the Rothschild banking empire, so they could remain hidden, while using “Jews” to do their dirty work.

The Jesuits took over control of Freemasonry, and have used masons worldwide to further establish their Empire. Today the world is very much under the control of the Holy Roman Empire, yet all everyone focuses on is “the Jews”!!!

The Hidden Hand 🤚 has earned its nickname, and has the world completely deceived.

Jews don’t rule the world, they’re merely pawns for the Papacy, and it’s Jesuit Order.

If you wanna know what true Satanism is, look no further than the Society of Jesus, as they’re all Luciferians, as well as those Talmudic Jews, who said the following to Pontus Pilate:

John 19:15 (ESV) They cried out, “Away with him, away with him, crucify him!” Pilate said to them, “Shall I crucify your King?” The chief priests answered, “We have no king but Caesar.”

Matthew 27:22-25 (ESV) 22 Pilate said to them, “Then what shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” They all said, “Let him be crucified!” 23 And he said, “Why? What evil has he done?” But they shouted all the more, “Let him be crucified!” 24 So when Pilate saw that he was gaining nothing, but rather that a riot was beginning, he took water and washed his hands before the crowd, saying, “I am innocent of this man’s blood; see to it yourselves.” 25 And all the people answered, “His blood be on us and on our children!”

That last verse no doubt placed a curse upon their children, and you better believe these people still serve Caesar!

summer
summer
7h

OOPS i somehow pushed post before i had even finished writing my post!!! Sorry about that, here's the full post:

Yes, THIS is why "all roads lead to Rome". And BTW, both the Eye of Horus and the pine cone are symbols for the pineal gland or third eye, which is the part of our biological anatomy buried deep in our brains that allows us to connect with the spiritual (NOT religions!) realm from which we all originate when we choose to take on a physical vehicle which we call a body and come here for an experience in a 3D material reality. All the control systems of this world have been trying to suppress or even destroy (with flouride for instance) the activity of this gland, becos once you realise that you are a sovereign soul and SO much more than this physical body, you are your own authority in all matters and no one can control you. This is the whole purpose of religion -- eg. "re-binding" -- taking that sovereign soul and thru programmed perception emprisoning it by the use of fear, shame, guilt and dogma -- all of which form the basis of catholicism, and all the other religions as well.

The attack on this channel we all have of connection straight to the "Source" (or what some call God or "One Consciousness") has been so severe thruout our human story that sects and societies were originally formed to protect this knowledge (eg. the Gnostics and later the Cathars), becos they knew that we all have within us the ability to communicate directly with "God" or "Source" and do NOT need any intermediaries like churches and priests. And this is why they were brutally eradicated. Also many ancient texts embedded this knowledge in heavy symbolism in the hopes it could survive so that when the time was right only true seekers could find it -- an example being texts like the bible, which when decoded reveals the deep knowledge beneath the literal translations that religions use. The whole "Christ" story is one such example.

This is very important to understand when we get so upset about these two symbols, the Eye of Horus and the pine cone, and have been so programmed to associate them with evil. The secret societies as we know them today were established with the main purpose of keeping this knowledge, which is our human birthright, hidden from the population so that we can be easily controlled, and they flaunt this by putting these symbols right in our face, including Eyes of Horus on everything, and pine cone statues in places like the Vatican and U.N. Meanwhile they twist and use this secret knowledge about things like how to use energy, frequency and vibration, and who and what we really are, against us by keeping us ignorant, just as the masons and religions do today. However we are in the chaotic "end times" now, the veils between the non-material and material world are being lifted (the word "apocalypse" actually means "Great Unveiling"), and when we figure out what this whole fake construct/simulation/game/theatrical production is all about, the 3D reality then collapses as our consciousness rises -- eg. The Great Awakening of Humanity that is currently happening. And nothing can stop us this time.

The Eye of "Horus", eg. time, actually represents how in this realm we are bound and controlled by the concept of linear time, which does not actually exist in any other realm, but that is probably getting a little to esoteric for most people. And i won't get into the obsessive villification of serpents and snakes which actually represent the rising of human consciousness commonly known as "kundalini" -- thus christian knights slew dragons and saints cast all snakes out of Ireland etc. etc., while civilisations like the ancient Chinese and South Americans and Egyptians reverred this sacred symbol.

Here is a one hour documentary that is very well done, explaining the supression thruout our human story of any rise in human consciousness. If you are interested in gaining large overall views of our human story that got us to where we are today (as you must be if you're following Agent), i strongly urge you to take the time to view it.

Merchants of Light - The consciousness that is changing the world:

***https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALFrYW5mgZw

And if your interest is piqued about how wondrously our bodies are made, truly in the "image of God", i would suggest checking out some youtube channels like Beyond the Brain and Transcend. As i explained in a comment on the last episode about AI, the Source Consciousness i now aiding in the Great Unveiling thru the us of AI in order to reach millions all across the world, and all the knowledge hoarded by the secret societies is now being laid out for us right before our very eyes. And channels like Middle Book and numerous others go further into the spiritual side.

