The plan had come to fruition: the Illuminati got into power in the US, they jammed through the Constitution which made us all slaves (“constitutors”), passed “freedom of religion,” which allowed the Pope’s Jesuits to hold seats in office, they designed Washington DC as an ode to Satan, they infiltrated colleges, schools, and State governments, now the time had come to build the US Capitol (spelled with an O) building. To understand what is going to happen, we must consult a very, very old document called the Doctrine of Demons… (If you didn’t read the previous parts of this crazy series, click here to start at Part 1)

