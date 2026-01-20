A brief history of “cures”…

In the 1800s, the opium trade was underway in America. Many elite families, such as the Forbes and the Delanos (Roosevelts), made their riches off the drug. And what better way to sell a product than to prescribe it as medicine?

In 1870, the New York Medical University announced they had extracted fluid from a cancer plant, and this fluid was the cure. This amazing extract would purify blood, they claimed. Meanwhile, heart disease could be solved by an extract of yellow jasmine (a highly toxic plant in which all parts - flowers, leaves, stems, roots, and nectar—contain potent neurotoxic alkaloids). The paper went on to say ethereal phosphorus had cured over 1,000 people of nervousness (FYI, all elemental forms of phosphorus are highly reactive and are therefore never found in nature; they can only be prepared through an alchemical process.) All of these cures could be yours for the steep price of five dollars a pop (equal to roughly $200 in today’s currency value).

In 1874, the pharmacologia (aka pharmacopeia) claimed castoreum was an anti-spasmodic, meaning it was a medication that prevented or relieved muscle spasms. Castoreum is a yellowish excretion from the castor sacs of mature beavers used in combination with urine to scent-mark their territory. The castor sacs are hacked out of beavers, dried, and called medicine.

In 1879, milk transfusions were underway.

But these transfusions were not a new practice. They had been around for 20 years.

In one instance, the injection of milk dropped the patient’s pulse immediately, to the point where he had to be resuscitated with a combination of morphine and whiskey. The patient died ten days after the operation.

It was around this time that cocaine began being prescribed as a cure. While cocaine was a new medicine, opium was wreaking havoc on society, and the medicine men were eager to sell the cure.

Some of these cures were opium itself, which the druggists claimed had been attenuated, meaning weakened.

In 1882, people were being prescribed sugar of lead (aka lead acetate), which would make their teeth dark and cause burning pain in the throat. When patients died, the medical examiners would conclude it couldn’t have possibly been from lead poisoning because lead poisoning produces paralysis, and these patients weren’t paralyzed.

Sugar of lead wasn’t just for medicine. It was commonly used in whiskey production alongside benzene, strychnine (pesticide), and strontia (now called strontium).

If you’re wondering why or how strontium was in the whiskey, it was used in the production of sugar, so pretty much everything containing beet sugar contained strontium.

Although sugar of lead was a cure-all and a manufacturing ingredient, it was so toxic that when a man went into the woods to rinse out a bottle of his prescribed sugar of lead medicine, the water trickled into the local well and poisoned it. A court case was held to determine if he was to be found guilty of committing a crime.

The same year, ammonia and sulphur were mixed together and then heated in “purifying pans.” Babies who were suffering from whooping cough were held over the pans, forced to breathe in the fumes until excretions ran from their eyes, nose, and mouth. Those who lived recovered in four to eleven days, which the medicine men claimed meant the treatment had cured them.

The practice was then brought into children’s hospitals. Ammonia was additionally prescribed as a cure for bruises, gout, face aches, sore throat, and wounds in general. If you don’t know, ammonia is highly toxic, particularly to the brain. Inhalation is a primary mechanism of ammonia toxicity, which causes elevated blood ammonia levels (hyperammonemia) and leads to confusion, disorientation, lethargy, seizures, and coma.

Of course, when children suffered the toxicity symptoms, it was blamed on whooping cough.

In 1885, cocaine was curing hay fever.

Come 1886, the concept that disease was caused by bad blood was still in full effect. A new cure, salt water, was being pumped into arteries. These saltwater transfusions would clean the blood, doctors claimed.

The following year, diphtheria had a new treatment: three doses a day of turpentine, combined with spirits of niter. A gargle of potash solution was recommended as much as possible. While the patient was being treated, it was recommended that he consume port wine, strong broth, or milk.

In 1889, people’s tongues were coated with a sticky yellow substance, and their urine was thick. The good news was, sulphur bitters were the solution.

Here is a rock of sulphur.

When these rocks are sold as specimens, they come with a label stating they are toxic, should not be inhaled or ingested, and hands should be washed immediately after handling.

In 1894, the papers reported entire towns were enslaved by drugs, specifically cocaine and cocaine snuff.

Cocaine snuff was made by mixing cocaine with magnesia, menthol, and lactose powder, also known as sugar of milk, which was commonly adulterated with chalk or formaldehyde. The snuff was carried around in little boxes and taken a pinch at a time. When people couldn’t obtain cocaine snuff, due to addiction, they would substitute sulphuric ether, which was another doctor-prescribed medication.

In 1897, cigarettes cured asthma.

In 1899, one of the cures for “night emissions” (aka wet dreams, drippage) was sleeping with a ring around your nut sack.

If you read my book The Communist Takeover of US Medicine, the Jewish ritual, circumcision, would ultimately become the solution for “night emissions.”

This next article, from 1899, reports on a hotel in Australia where you could go to be cured of rheumatoid arthritis. Whenever a nearby whale died, patients suffering from arthritis would be rowed to the whale. Then, the whale would be cut up, and a narrow hole would be made in the body. The patient would then lie down in the carcass for around two hours. After those couple hours, they were said to be cured. If the treatment didn’t work, come back for another session.

In 1907, products like Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup were popular remedies for babies experiencing anything from teething to diarrhea.

The curing ingredients consisted of alcohol, chloroform, heroin, and morphine. Babies were dying left and right, but again, these deaths were blamed on a variety of other causes until there were so many deaths that someone decided to analyze the medicines.

Parents had been screaming for years that they didn’t want drugs in their kid’s medicine, but the medicine men didn’t care. Some manufacturers advertised that their products were opium-free.

Even when it came to light that these medicines were filled with drugs ranging from addictive to harmful to deadly, the government claimed that since there were no laws policing the industry, there was nothing they could do, no matter how many people died. None of the makers were ever legally charged with any form of a crime. What the government did do to help people was tell them to go to the Keeley Institute, which was a rehabilitation center launched by Leslie Enraught Keeley.

Once at the rehab center, Mr. Keeley put patients on his treatment, referred to as "Double Chloride of Gold", a secret preparation that he claimed was derived from bichloride of gold which is made by mixing gold and chlorine. Later analysis determined his concoction was nearly 30% alcohol plus ammonium chloride and some plant extracts, but no gold. Meanwhile, Keeley’s hypodermic injections contained sulfate of strychnine (pesticide), atropine (a paralyzing agent from the nightshade family), and boric acid, which is poisonous when taken internally. So, while trying to seek help (as directed to by the US government), people went to Keeley, where they were given both alcohol and highly toxic substances. Here is my favorite sentence from Keeley’s Wikipedia page:

“Despite his therapy being described by medical experts as an example of quackery, Keeley is remembered as one of the first to treat alcoholism as a medical problem.”

While people were being pumped full of Keeley juice and while drugs were being added to toddler medicines, mail-order drug addiction cures had spun out of control. To make matters worse, the cures themselves contained morphine. The doctors peddling the mail-order cures assured customers that this was a safe and effective way to kick the old habit. Other cures were whiskey- or cocaine-based, so no matter which drug you’re trying to kick, they’re going to get you hooked on another.

In 1908, the medical science industry claimed crime was due to pressure on the brain. By drilling into the patient’s skull, they could alleviate the pressure, therefore stopping crime.

In 1909, mercury was being used as a tuberculosis cure in naval hospitals. (Learn the truth about tuberculosis in The Big Fat Tuberculosis Lie.)

Come 1910, arsphenamine was the first widely used antibiotic for the treatment of syphilis. Arsphenamine is made from arsenic. As one can assume, it had devastating consequences.

Also in 1910, it was discovered that soft drinks were secretly being “medicated.”

These medications included morphine, codeine, opium, marijuana, and heroin. While intentionally adding these ingredients to the beverages, the soft drink makers advertised that there was absolutely nothing harmful in their products.

By 1911, another treatment that was believed to be a cure for asthma was chloroform. When people died, it was ruled accidental because the patient was blamed for not doing it right.

In 1912, the papers exclaimed that Sulphur was the best cure for ailments. This time around, they had a slew of celebrities vouching for it.

They stated it cures everything from rheumatism to blood disorders, skin issues, stomach problems, and even failing kidneys.

In 1912, a “radical cancer cure” was discovered. This cure was pirogall.

Pirogall (now called Pirogallol) has been historically used in photography as a developing agent. It is highly toxic.

In 1913, hydroelectric baths were being pushed as mainstream medical science. These baths, which involved running electricity through water, were said to cure many diseases, including rickets. Running electricity through water? What could possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, rehab facilities were popping up like daisies.

It was now World War I, and soldiers were drinking from dirty, polluted water. To make the situation worse, the government claimed there was no way possible to provide the fighters with refrigeration, so the men were forced to consume rancid food, sometimes resorting to eating rats. Additionally, sanitation was nonexistent. Moreover, the men were subjected to multiple vaccinations, including tetanus and influenza. When the men fell ill, they were brought to the military hospital. Here are a few examples of the treatments they received.

One soldier who was rushed to medical was a 32-year-old private. He was administered a medicine cocktail, quite literally. This concoction consisted of quinine (a medication used to treat malaria and babesiosis), whiskey, and chili pepper (capsicum). This cocktail was given numerous times in one day. By nightfall, the ill patient was given an anal flush (enema) consisting of brandy and turpentine.

The next day the soldier’s health was worsening. Doctors sprang into action by covering the man in “mustard plaster,” which was mustard seed powder spread inside a protective dressing, but shockingly, this didn’t help. There was only one thing medical staff could do to try to save this man, and that was continue this exact treatment. The soldier died within 2 days.

A 22-year-old, healthy private was admitted to the hospital after being sick for two days. Upon his arrival, doctors prescribed wine once every two hours in addition to quinine every third hour. After the quinine, the soldier was to be given mercury chloride (a highly toxic, corrosive substance) and ammonia. For unexplained reasons, the soldier became rapidly sicker. He died nine days after admittance to the hospital.

A third patient arrived “sick but young and strong.” He was treated with chloroform, turpentine, sulfuric acid, opium, white wine, sugar of lead, spirit of nitre (a potentially fatal African cure that would later be banned by the FDA), as well as ammonia, camphor (which is distilled tree bark), and Ipecac (a medication used to induce vomiting). As the days progressed, his symptoms worsened, and he ultimately died. His death certificate said he died of “typhoid pneumonia.”

Those are just a few examples of common medical treatments of the time.

In the 1920s, the opium addiction in America was at an all-time high - that’s something never discussed in history class textbooks.

This is when the idea that drug addiction is a disease came about. You see, if drug addiction was found to be the fault of the druggists or the manufacturers of the drugs, that would become a massive and costly legal scandal, but being that addiction was rebranded as a disease, it is nobody’s fault that you’re infected by it.

Now that the disease was spreading, the medicine men were on standby with more cures. This time it was sanitariums. In this specific case, it was Blackwell’s Island in New York. Fun fact: it would later be discovered that the sanitarium was an insane asylum that was secretly trapping people and conducting human experimentation on them. And now that the disease of addiction was so out of control, people were ushered to seek help on the island, and the asylum was more than happy to take them in.

In 1924, the Heroin Act banned the manufacture, importation, and possession of heroin, even for medicinal purposes. Meanwhile, cocaine, morphine, and opium were going strong, and 666 Cold Remedy was said to be a popular product. What an interesting name to select.

In 1923, cigarettes were still curing ailments. In an article about the cure, doctor W.A. Evans reported that, when given the treatment, subjects became “breathless on exertion. Some have pains around the heart, some have palpitations, and others suffer from swimming in the head.” But other than those symptoms, the cigarettes were working great!

In 1927, brain surgery was being implemented on criminals. They also claimed “mental illness” was caused by a fall.

In 1928, in the so-called “campaign against cancer,” radium was being deployed. Tragically, this was at a children’s hospital.

Radium is radioactive and used to be used as glow-in-the-dark paint for watches, aircraft switches, clocks, and instrument dials and panels.

Radium is considered carcinogenic, and it accumulates in bones. When all the painters became horrifically ill and started losing limbs, a lawsuit ensued, but that didn’t stop radium from being used. It would take another 40 years for it to be replaced.

Because the papers claimed radium was a great product, it was added to cosmetics, soap, razor blades, and even beverages due to its supposed curative powers. In terms of fighting cancer, this was before mustard gas was used. Yes, before mustard gas, the cure for cancer was radium; let that sink in. The treatment involved putting radium in buckets, filling the buckets with water, and then having the patient drink it.

In the 1930s, Congress (both the House and Senate) met to decide if coal tar and compounds derived from coal tar and blast furnace waste were good ingredients in medicine or not.

Being that all this shit is in medicine and food, I assume the bills went nowhere.

In 1933 the adrenal gland was said to be the “storm center” of the body. Through adrenal gland surgery, people could be cured of many ailments.

In 1935, doctors were cutting out nerves to relieve high blood pressure.

The same year, the American Medical Association announced a cure for bronchial asthma was hanging upside down.

1935 must have been the year of discoveries because this same year nearsightedness could be cured with medicine made from adrenal cortex extract.

For those of us who aren’t doctors, here’s the adrenal cortex.

This treatment also cured glaucoma, they claimed.

In 1936, sheep were developing worm infestations. The solution was to give them enemas consisting of bluestone (which is copper sulfate), blackleaf (I have no clue what this is), and water.

In the 1940s, lobotomies had become common to treat “mental disorders.”

Lobotomies were accompanied by electroshock treatment. The electroshock was often immediately before the operation. The medical industry claimed that with electroshock, no other anesthesia was required.

And “666 Cold Remedy” was still being advertised.

In the 1950s, arsenic was a mainstream medical cure. We now call it Arsphenamine and use it as an antibacterial / antimicrobial agent and cure for syphilis. Its compound number is 606.

By 1951, almost 20,000 lobotomies had been performed in the US and proportionally more in the United Kingdom.

It would take all the way until the 1970s for the Controlled Substances Act to officially classify cocaine as such, thus making it illegal for medical use.

That was a brief rundown of some of the batshit crazy medical treatments of the past 200 years. I had always believed the reason for these insane cures was lack of scientific and medical knowledge. I’m sure you were taught the same, but when you compare what was happening then to what is happening now, it is no different aside from a change in name and packaging style. All of our medications, supplements, and even processed food and food dyes are made from coal tar. Instead of eating sulphur for ailments, we eat insecticide, rat poison, and other highly toxic chemical compounds - but it’s even worse than that. We now let doctors inject poisons directly into our bodies, and then, when we become terribly ill, we are told by the media that this means the vaccination is working.

When our bodies are so loaded with toxins that our bodies must act to save us by wadding those toxins up into a ball, this is labeled a sign of cancer. Doctors are still every bit as eager to perform surgeries on us and blast us with radiation. My sister had a piece of her foot lopped off as a “preventative measure” - she didn’t even have the so-called cancer lump, and she tested negative on their scam tests, yet they still recommended removing a piece of her foot just to be “safe”. She is only 37 years old. They had scared her so bad that she was willing to sacrifice a piece of her body for no reason.

Although cocaine is no longer a cure, Big Pharma still prescribes horribly addicting and mind-altering drugs. These drugs are so serious that people report hearing voices, becoming suicidal, homicidal, prone to violence, frequently fantasizing of death, filled with rage, and unable to control themselves.

Now our tax dollars are poured into all of these governmental bodies, which we are told keep us safe, yet they don’t, because they were not designed to. The best the FDA can do is require a black box warning. Once the product has caused too much death, disease, and chaos that it has come to the end of its run, only then will the FDA begin actions to request the product be removed from shelves.

To this day, castoreum from beavers is used as a “natural flavor” substitute for strawberry, raspberry, and vanilla, but, because what natural flavors are doesn’t have to be defined on a product label, there is no way to know which products contain this evil ingredient. Photography industry waste, pirogall, was a cure in the 1900s, and it’s still a cure now. This is why the largest supplier of vitamin E in America is a company called Eastman… as in Eastman Kodak.

Meanwhile, the largest US supplier of “vitamin B” was Reily Tar - and by tar, I mean coal tar, which itself is a carcinogen.

The more I look at what was being prescribed and performed under the guise of cures and compare it to what currently is being prescribed and performed as cures, I cannot help but conclude this entire industry has nothing to do with actually helping people and instead is part of a sickening plan to intentionally harm us. After all, Big Pharma was built on witchcraft and alchemy. The people who installed what we now believe to be “medicine” were satanists-kabbalists-Illuminati-communists-Freemason-Jesuits. These people do not worship a god of good. Just how your religion requires you to do good, their religion requires them to do bad - and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say this. It is hard for people who have not researched to understand just how diabolical and powerful these wicked beings are. It is much easier to shrug and chalk it up to “conspiracy theory.” But can 200 years worth of feeding people poison and performing ghastly human experiments on them really be due to lack of knowledge? Now people will argue that it has nothing to do with Satanism; it’s actually just greed. They will say these companies just want money, that’s all. But if that is the case, why do they insist on all of their ingredients being poison? Is putting heroin and opium in a baby’s teething serum being greedy? Or is it being a monster? Why are their procedures so incredibly cruel?

Nothing has changed. Think about that: in 200 years, nothing has changed aside from product names and packaging styles. If anything, it has gotten worse. I bet you, in another hundred years, people will look back at what we are doing now and think it is insane, just as we hear about the treatments of old and think they are insane. Who knows, maybe a century from now someone will even write an article about the crazy people who shot poison into their bodies to stop what they could not see.

If you gained knowledge from this article, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a ko-fi donation, or grabbing some awesome eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. When you download our eBooks you are helping preserve true history. Preservation is the only way truth can survive until the next generation. I just discovered yesterday that Substack is now requiring age verification for users in Korea. Without verifying their age, they are not allowed to read Medicine Girl’s content. This is coming on the heels of Substack’s biometric scans for Australian citizens. If you haven’t read my piece on that, please do. I investigated the biometric companies themselves and discovered some super sketchy shit. That said, we must continue to build out an alternate platform, and, because of your ongoing support, we have been able to launch the library. If you want to make sure that, in the event that I am banned from here, you and I don’t lose touch, you can join my WhatsApp group (links below). It’s not a chat group, it’s just for new content alerts. If you want to chat, join my Signal group instead. Thank you again for sticking by me through it all.

