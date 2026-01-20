Agent131711’s Substack

TriTorch
6hEdited

Vaxxie, vaxxie, so obsessed,

Wore your mask and took your tests.

Still got COVID, every strain,

Spike proteins in every vein

Short of breath at 24,

"Dr. Fauci, gimmie more!"

Proteins tangle and misfold,

Amyloidosis taking hold.

Swollen heart at 25,

"Thank Moderna I'm alive!"

There's no cure for microclot,

Getting worse with every shot.

Heart attack at 26,

Prayed to Pfizer for a fix.

Vaxxie, vaxxie, death is lurking,

Doctor says, "that means it's working."

Died of SADS at 27,

All good vaxxies go to heaven.

Obituary headline noted:

"Anti-Vaxxer Dies of COVID."

His family is quite upset

But they're alive, at least on net.

And, they say, "it's for the better,"

Without the vax "he would be deader."

3 replies
INGRID C DURDEN
6h

a few hundred years before that, witches were burned or drowned, but when the doctor prescribes it, it is fine. how did we get here? oh, money I guess! back to the pharmacopeia from 500 years ago. At least people already knew then, which plants were toxic.

