Citizen Kane
3h

The Jesuits took control of Virginia from the Protestants when the state adopted their current flag. The flag shows a man triumphantly standing with his foot on another mans neck, whom is laying on the ground in defeat.

They say it represents liberty over tyranny. However, the true meaning is the triumph of the Jesuits and the Catholic Church over Protestantism.

If you take a look at the front facade of the Jesuits mother church in Rome, just above the entrance, to the right and to the left, you will see statues depicting the same. It's a Jesuit standing upon a Protestants neck.

Kathlean J Keesler
2h

Have you viewed the documentary *The Entire History on ‘The Jesuit Order and the Plan of World Dominance?

Just checked, its still on YT movado242

