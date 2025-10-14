Come this point in time, the Illuminati had infiltrated America, staged an uprising, and seized power. After taking control, they jammed through a new Constitution which made us “constitutors” (someone responsible for someone else’s debt). Hamilton installed a new taxation system as well as a new bank. “We the People” would now forever pay the government for its debt, which we had no say in.

During the war, at the direction of Illuminati Jefferson, the Native Americans had been forcefully removed from their lands. The lands were now under the control of the Founding Fathers’ land acquisition companies, and slaves were being used to transform them. Meanwhile, Maryland was in full control of the Jesuits, and I assume the Jesuits also took control of the new “Commonwealth of Virginia,” being that the word “Commonwealth” is an ode to Rome and the Jesuits are from Rome.

Now that the war was over and the plan could proceed…

GEORGETOWN

Now that “religious freedom” was written in stone, it was official, the Pope had infiltrated the States - something the people of America had been trying to prevent. Jesuit Carroll was elected as our first Roman Catholic bishop, and he quickly began bringing in Roman Catholic priests. He also founded a Jesuit school called Georgetown University in the Jesuits’ city of Georgetown.

George Washington frequented Georgetown, including Suter’s Tavern, which was basically the Jesuit version of the Freemasons’ Green Dragon Tavern. It was at Suter’s that Washington negotiated many deals to acquire land; after all, he had a stake in many land acquisition companies.

One of the men Washington frequently met with in the tavern was Benjamin Stoddert. Stoddert owned a tobacco business and also helped found a new bank. Washington would direct his pal to acquire land, which the government would then purchase from him (pretty sketchy sounding, isn’t it? Why wouldn’t the government just buy the land directly?)

Because these people only install their affiliates into positions of power, Stoddert would be made the 1st United States Secretary of the Navy under Adams and (Illuminati) Jefferson - but that’s over a decade in the future, for now, he was running the land deals and operating the bank.

SELLING AMERICA

During the war, the US borrowed from France and Spain. In fact, it is said that France provided us with over one billion in financing as well as equipment and weaponry. Now that the war was over, that debt was due. Even though we had been made constitutors through the Constitution (meaning someone responsible for someone else’s debt), the taxes imposed on the people were not high enough to pay back France, and, since the government doesn’t make money, it only takes money, we defaulted. This is when some really slick shit happened, thanks to the Hidden Hand and a man named James Swan.

James happened to be one of the wealthiest men in America at the time. Some argue he may have had more wealth than the Carroll family; however, unlike the Carrolls, there isn’t much information regarding where Swan’s money came from. All we know is that he somehow began financing revolutions and became so rich off wars that he continued to finance them. There seems to be no information regarding where his initial funding came from, and I don’t feel like investing any further time into researching it, but by the time of the American Revolution, he was rich.

James Swan was also in the Sons of Liberty. In fact, he was involved in the Boston Tea Party (hoax). If I had to guess, I would say it is most likely that Swan, along with Jefferson, Hamilton, and likely Ben Franklin, was in the Illuminati, but I have no proof of that. Anyway, the war was over, we defaulted on paying back France, and Swan jumped in to “save” us by paying off the entire debt. You’re thinking, “Hooray! What a great guy!”, but not so fast.

When we look deeper, we learn Swan bought the entire debt, estimated to be worth about 50 billion in today’s currency value! What he did next is hidden history that only makes sense when you put it on the timeline, as this series has:

Swan then sold the debt. Who did he sell it to? “Private Investors” and, here’s the zinger… Britain! Yes, Britain and private investors! Remember how I previously pondered, if King George III was in on it, what did he have to gain by surrendering his ownership of America?” Well, if he bought the debt from Swan, he would now make a massive profit without the headache of owning a large overseas business because “We, the People”, aka “We, the Constitutors”, would now be paying him, with interest, along with the other “private investors,” instead of paying back the Spanish! And who might these “private investors” be? I scoured the internet, but I cannot locate lists, so if I had to bet my bottom dollar, Rothschild, Illuminati, and Jewish bankers (which can all be referred to as Masons, Judeo-Masons, and Jews). This meant the “worth 50 billion today” war debt became a massive profit for the British and the Jewish bankers.

Then, the icing on the cake was, after France lent us all this money to help us win our war, the exact same fellows then plunged their country into the French Revolution, a carbon copy of what had just occurred in America. It was such a flawless plan: due to our war, they got France to loan her assets to America, leaving her vulnerable. Then they struck. When the French Revolution ended, the result was identical to the United States. France, devastated by war, had to turn to the bankers to rebuild, and the Freemasons and Illuminati, who seized power there too, were more than happy to ink loan deals, thus enriching their cabal. It’s a cycle: fund chaos, cause destruction, loan the funds to recover from the devastation - wash, rinse, and repeat.

THE RESIDENCE ACT

It had only been a couple of years since the Fathers signed the Constitution and Washington swore in, but they were in a rush to grow their empire. Remember, they had added onto the Constitution the ability to create a “federal district” and that Congress would be the one and only authority over it, but now they were ready to apply more power to it. The Residence Act of 1790, officially titled “An Act for Establishing the Temporary and Permanent Seat of the Government of the United States,” was passed by the 1st United States Congress and signed into law by President George Washington. This Act established a permanent US Capital, but the site had not yet been chosen. The temporary capital, at this time, was still New York, but it was to be moved to Philadelphia.

THE WORLD’S FAIR

The following year, 1791, the first World’s Fair was held. Guess where it was held? At none other than the Klementium, the Clementine Jesuit College, in Prague.

After all, the Jesuits had much to celebrate.

The event was called the Waarenkabinet (Industrial Exhibition). Here is the Klementium (Clementinum) today:

Here is the view from the building’s Astronomical Tower:

Notice I bold-faced the word Astronomical. This will become incredibly important later in this series.

FOUNDING WASHINGTON DC

Kabbalistic (also spelled Cabalistic, Kabalistic) writing refers to a form of esoteric or mystical writing associated with the Kabbalah, a Jewish mystical tradition. It is characterized by its use of hidden meanings, symbolic language, and sacred texts believed to contain profound spiritual knowledge. The term “Kabbalistic” means occult, mystical, esoteric, or having a hidden significance. It’s stuff that any outsider who is not part of the religion would see and be puzzled by. To an onlooker, it appears to be nothing more than strange symbols or interesting art, but those in the know understand the significance of the images. The Kabbalah was the only “bible” which the Messiah of 1666, Zevi, and his predecessor, Frank, followed. These were the guys preaching immorality, degradation of society, and complete destruction of the family.

Immediately following the American Revolution, Kabbalistic writing began appearing everywhere within government, from coded Roman numerals to strange symbols and Greco-Roman figures. This secret symbology began popping up on everything.

Because the new Constitution of the United States gave the newly organized Congress of the United States authority to establish a federal district up to 10 miles in size, and because the Residence Act made the new district permanent, it was time to get the ball rolling on it.

Now, a location needed to be selected for the new “district”. Keep in mind, this district could have been placed anywhere. Our “Founding Fathers” had all their land acquisition companies, so they surely could have secured any location they desired. It could have been put in New York, which was the Capital, it could have been put in Philadelphia, which was to be the new (temporary) Capital, it could have been plopped down in Boston, home of one of the most important Masonic lodges in the nation, but it wasn’t. Why? Because the Jesuit Carroll family donated the land, now called Washington, DC. This land was located inside their Jesuit-owned territory, Maryland, which was exactly where the Carroll family’s 10,000-acre plantation was.

At the time the Carrolls gifted our new Illuministic-Freemasonic government the land, it wasn’t named “Washington, DC”. So the 1,000 point question is, what was the name of the land the Carrolls donated, which would later become the “District of Columbia”? Anyone know the answer?

…

…

…

…

It was named Rome!

It’s true, Washington, DC, was called ROME, located in the Jesuit state of Maryland, inside the Jesuit headquarters, Georgetown, according to property records from the 1600s. In fact, the river that runs through Rome, USA was called the Tiber!

Where was Rome located? Between Virginia and Maryland:

Who are the Jesuits devoted to? The Virgin Mary.

Virginia, Maryland.

Coincidence? Now remember what we discussed previously: before “the settlers” arrived, in this case, before the Carrolls arrived, the Native Americans lived on these lands, and they sure weren’t named “Virginia” and “Maryland”; they were called Tsenacomoco and other names. History tells us the Native land was renamed Maryland after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England, which begs the question, why not name it “Maria land”? History also claims Virginia was named after Queen Elizabeth I of England because she was unmarried. History would also never want to admit to the lands being under the control of Jesuits.

Pierre-Charles L’Enfant, an aristocrat from France, had been brought to the United States and implanted into “the rebelling colonies” back during the war. Here, he changed his name to Peter to sound American. Now that the war was over, he had a new task: designing what would become Washington, DC. Was there not a single American who could design this small plot of land? Was the only option to use this French dude whom we had just imported a couple of years prior?

So, Rome, located in Jesuit Land, was donated to become the new federal district, and Mr. L’Enfant was tasked to design it. What did he sketch up? A pentagram! Of all things, a fucking pentagram! But not just any pentagram, this is an upside-down one, meaning it’s very special.

What is an upside-down pentagram? A Baphomet! The Baphomet pentagram symbol was used by the Pope’s Knights Templar. Famous Freemasonic scholar, Manly P. Hall, says the upside-down pentagram “is used extensively in black magic” and “always signifies a perverted power”. If you don't know what perverted power is, it has a variety of similar meanings:

Exploitation of Power Imbalance: abuse of a position of authority over a subordinate or someone with less power, making genuine consent impossible.

Moral or Ethical Corruption : A deviation from what is considered right, proper, or ethical.

Systemic and Institutional Dimensions: Extending to broader societal or institutional levels, where systems of justice, governance, or social norms are manipulated or corrupted for personal or group gain, leading to injustice and harm.

According to the book Hidden Secrets of the Eastern Star, the pentagram is considered to be the most potent means of summoning spirits. According to witches, when a single point points up, it is a sign of good, but when a single point points down, it is a sign of satan, used to summon evil. This symbol is used by Satanists in calling demons and spellcasting. Former occultist, Bill Schnoebelen, states the pentagram only has one use to the magician, “and that is to call up the power of Satan and bring the kingdom of the devil into manifestation on earth”.

So just to be clear, after we won our independence from Britain, we raised the British East India Company flag, had a Freemason who was part of the terrorist Sons of Liberty buy our war debt then sell it to Britain and private investors, then we designed the streets of our new federal district to be a Baphomet to represent corruption and evil, and this new district was located within land under the full control of the Jesuits. Are we on the same page? Let’s continue:

L’Enfant’s Baphomet-pentagram design of the new federal district placed the mouth of the “perverted power” exactly at the White House. According to fellow researchers, “All the numbers between 600 and 699 are assigned to blocks within this swath, except for the number 666. That number is missing from the map. It must have been secretly affixed to the only unnumbered section of blocks in the 600 series. That section, we find, includes the Capitol grounds that once were called ‘Rome.’” This perverted power pentagram city was one of the many kabbalistic creations of the Powers that Be.

Only a couple of years from now, the mayor of Detroit, (Territory of) Michigan, would pay a visit to the new “Baphomet City”. It just so happened that while he was gone, the entire city of Detroit burnt to ash - the whole city, folks. And I’m getting burned out (pun intended) on people telling me these fires were due to “faulty electricity lines because electricity was new and they didn’t know how to install it”. The massive Detroit fire predates electricity by nearly 70 years. Anyway, the mayor would return to the burnt-to-nothing city and decide that he loved the design of Washington so much that he would resurrect my hometown of Detroit as a mirror image of Washington’s Baphomet pentagram.

As you will notice, the mouth of the Detroit Baphomet faces upward, so we must ask, being that, in Washington, the mouth of the Baphomet is the White House, what would sit in the mouth of the Detroit Baphomet? When I tried to figure this out, I at first thought it was, of all things…

…the Detroit World’s Fair…

But, I would realize that this World’s Fair location was slightly south of the mouth.

Where the mouth of our Baphomet was placed is now Campus Martius, and this is a story in itself.

The term “Campus Martius” originates from Latin, meaning “Field of Mars,” named after Mars, the Roman god of war. Yes, the Roman god of war. According to Roman history, in ancient Rome, this land, the “Campus Martius”, located “between the city and the Tiber”, became the property of Rome’s last king, Tarquinius Superbus. After his defeat and exile, the Martius was dedicated to the god Mars. In the center of the Roman land, there was an altar for Mars. Now, Detroit had its own Campus Martius, right in the mouth of the Baphomet: perverted power.

If you pay Detroit a visit, you will notice a Roman theme.

Just like in Washington, in a matter of time, the Kabbalistic symbology would appear throughout Detroit. This bronze monument sits on a 60-ton marble base.

As if any citizen knows what this stuff represents? People just look at it and shrug, exactly as intended, because this secret symbology is not for the citizens.

Even the Seal of Detroit, which was the new seal after the city burned down and was resurrected, features Roman Kabbalistic imagery.

Notice the Jefferson sign.

Let’s get back to after the American Revolution. So, as of this time in history, we have two pentagram cities going up in these locations.

I thought to myself, I wonder if there is a third pentagram city, right about here, which would make a triangle.

As soon as I start zooming in on that area, which is New York, I see this!

Yep, the city of Rome, New York, would be the third point of the triangle! Kabbalistic symbolism!

Guess when Rome, New York, was established? In 1796! The exact time Washington, DC was being created!

And because the truth is stranger than fiction, I zoomed in more and found Rome City Hall is located on the corner of Washington Street and Liberty Street, right across the road from Zion.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I don’t understand why people read fiction and watch dramas when the truth is more wild, fascinating, and dramatic than any made-up story you can find.

While the ink on all of the legal paperwork was drying, while Rome, Maryland, was being transformed into Washington, District of Columbia, and while the Baphomet-pentagrams were being installed in America, the Illuminati took no breaks. Now it was time for the next part of the plan…

