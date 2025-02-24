With his hand upon the bible, George Washington swore in as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789. Quite frankly, I never thought much of it...

…until I came across an article…

This article was published in the Lancaster Examiner (1886); A Column for Mason.

Let me show you what it says:

Hmmm. Right out the gate I noticed a few things, first, what is this?

The first internet search result made the hair on the back of my neck stand up:

Then I tried again using this date:

And found a different answer:

Ok so AL means “Anno Lucis”. That means, according to Washington’s bible, the Grand Lodge in New York was constituted in 1757:

But according to Wikipedia, this lodge didn’t come to be until 1782:

I wonder why they wanted to erase so many years?

I noticed, on Wikipedia, they only show us this photo:

It is basically impossible to read the inscription. I ran an image search for “Washington’s Bible” and could only find the same angle:

No matter which photo I found, none of them show the inscription clearly.

They really love giving us strange angles of this thing

I wonder why they would want to hide that inscription from us? (lol)

This made me want to learn more about it, specifically, what happened to Washington’s bible? Here’s the story I discovered:

To begin, there are actually two bibles. One is being called “Martha Washington’s Bible”, but other than this picture, you won’t find much on it:

In fact, it appears it is being strangely scrubbed from history. For example, here is the official Mount Vernon page for Martha’s bible, as it look in February 2025:

But when we recall what was scrubbed, we see this supposed photo of the bible:

Why would they want to scrub such a thing? What on earth is going on with these bibles? To learn the history of the bibles, we have to rewind back to the late 1700s:

In 1789, the same year George Washington was sworn in, he (allegedly) purchased Martha’s bible when he was in Washington.

In 1793, George Washington’s Bible made an appearance at the center-stone laying ceremony of the U.S. Capitol. This ceremony was conducted by (freemason) President George Washington, who was the leader of the Lodge of the Continental Army, with assistance from the Grand Master of Maryland, Joseph Clark, in a Masonic ritual.

1799: Only two years after Washington left office he died suddenly. They claim it was “a virulent throat infection”. When he died, the citizens of the United States were directed to “wear crape on their left arm, as mourning, for thirty days”. His bible was at his funeral.

Pre-1861, Robert E. Lee, a Confederate States general, was in possession of Martha’s Bible. Then, in 1861, Martha’s Bible was allegedly stolen from him by Union soldiers.

Although Abe Lincoln didn’t swear in on George Washington’s Bible, in 1865 the bible was part of Abraham Lincoln’s funeral.

In 1867 in Boston, schools, businesses, and government buildings were closed for a large Masonic celebration for the swearing in of President Andrew Johnson. The Knights Templar along with the Postmaster General, military majors, and 10,000 masons proceeded down the street to the Egyptian saloon in the “new Masonic Temple” while carrying Washington’s Bible. Once at the Lodge they had a big party. - So at this point we can put George’s bible in possession of the Boston Masons.

In 1869, in Washington DC, Ulysses S. Grant swore in on Washington’s Bible.

In 1889 George Washington’s Bible was back at St. Johns Lodge in New York and they swore they had the authentic bible.

In 1890 Martha Washington’s Bible was going to be thrown away (because that makes sense… ?)

Her bible included six large folded maps including a “plan of the city of Jerusalem”.

The same year Martha’s Bible ended up in auction where it sold to a New York book seller for $760. We also learn this bible contained 300 engraved copper plates.

In June of 1892, Martha’s Bible was sold by the New York company to someone named Mr. Gunther from Chicago - not very descriptive, eh?

A few months later, the Knights Templar in Utica, New York had George Washington’s bible.

In 1904 things get bizarre with Martha’s bible. It was now claimed the book had been lost ever since it was stolen from General Lee back during the Civil War. It was claimed that it was now in the possession of a man named George W. Kendrick Jr. Mr. Kendrick refused to give the bible to the Lee family.

In 1906 Martha Washington’s bible was given to the family of General Robert E. Lee. Here we learn it was purchased by a man from Philadelphia and was going to be turned over to the Mount Vernon Society, yet there is no mention of the auction 16 years prior.

In 1921 President Warren G. Harding took his oath on George Washington’s bible. In 1953 Dwight D. Eisenhower did the same, followed by Jimmy Carter in 1977.

In 1989, George H. W. Bush was a unique case. It was the bicentennial year of George Washington's inauguration so it was of utmost importance that he use the bible. Three freemasons from St. John’s Lodge brought the bible to Bush’s inauguration but due to rain it couldn’t be used for the public ceremony. And that is the story of the traveling bibles. Now to get back to freemason Washington swearing in, in Anno Lucis years.

SCRIPTED SCRIPTURED HISTORY

This is Anno Lucis:

It means “In the Year of Light”, more specifically, according to the masons, when God said “let there be light”, he was referring to Anno Lucius.

During George Washington’s swearing in ceremony, the bible was opened to Genesis 49. Genesis 49 is a chapter in the Bible where Jacob, on his deathbed, called his sons together to prophesy about their future and that of their descendants. Jacob began calling his sons to gather and listen to the predictions he will make about their futures in days to come, stating, “listen to your father Israel”.

The inscription on Washington’s bible said it came from the King’s printer:

MDCCLXVII is 1767:

MDCCLXVII = M + DCC + LX + VII

MDCCLXVII = 1000 + 700 + 60 + 7

MDCCLXVII = 1767

Why does this matter? The Townshend Acts, passed in 1767, were a series of measures by the British Parliament that imposed taxes on goods imported to the American colonies, including paper, paint, lead, glass, and tea. This is what allegedly led to The 1776 PSYOP and so-called American “Independence Day”. This means the timeline went like this:

1757: St. Johns Lodge was founded in New York

1767: King printed the bible and the Townshend Acts led to intentionally caused upheaval in America (thanks to British loyalists and freemasons)

1776: The Independence Day PSYOP

1789: Washington swore in on the King’s bible

1793: US Capitol center stone ceremony

1799: Washington died suddenly of a throat infection

In Genesis 49, after the prophecies, Jacob commanded his sons to bury him in the cave of Machpelah in the field of Ephron the Hittite, alongside his ancestors. Where was George Washington buried? Washington’s Tomb was built in the US Capitol…

However the Tomb sits empty. Washington was actually buried in his Mount Vernon plantation…

…which happens to have a field…

…with a tomb (cave)…

Who was Jacob from the bible? The father of the twelve tribes of Israel. Was George Washington was the freemason’s Jacob?

…SCRIPTED HISTORY…

Support my work by keeping me hydrated!

Buy Me a Coffee

Make a KoFi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

1889 St Johns Lodge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_R._Livingston

The George Washington Inaugural Bible is the Bible that was sworn upon by George Washington when he took office as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789. The Bible has subsequently been the oath book in the inauguration ceremonies of several other U.S. presidents.

The Bible is the King James Version, dated 1767, complete with the Apocrypha and elaborately supplemented with the historical, astronomical and legal data of that period.[1] St. John's Lodge No. 1, Ancient York Masons, are the custodians of what is now known as the George Washington Inaugural Bible. There is dispute over whether the Bible was randomly opened to Genesis 49 during the ceremony, or whether Washington purposely chose it.

On September 2, 1840 an article appeared in the Philadelphia Inquire called The Persecution of the Jews.

The article states that an emergency meeting was held in Philadelphia to discuss the Jews which were being persecuted in Damascus (capital and largest city of Syria).

Jewish community was under

https://www.chabad.org/kabbalah/article_cdo/aid/380722/jewish/The-Real-Jewish-Blood-Rites.htm

https://works.swarthmore.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1463&context=fac-history

Damascus Affair in the 1840s - Blood Libel https://www.jstor.org/stable/43059668?seq=3

Jews own Berlin https://www.newspapers.com/image/44052896/?match=1&terms=Jewish

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/53/Washington_inauguration_bible.jpg

https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/religion/religious-practices-of-the-washington-family

https://biblia.com/bible/esv/genesis/49?ssi=0 vs https://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/8244/jewish/Chapter-49.htm