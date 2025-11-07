In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we discussed how what we call Christmas appeared in America, and it sure isn’t what we’ve been told. The creation of this holiday came at the hands of Jews and government employees. It really is that simple.

We then looked at the concept of lying to our children, telling them Santa is real and the media’s efforts to squash any resistance to the “Santa Cult”. All of that was interesting but I felt I was still missing a piece of the puzzle - a large piece which would make everything make sense - so I kept digging. This is when I struck the motherload…

We already discussed that the anagram of Santa is Satan, but now we have to add another word to the list: Saturn.

You may think there couldn’t possibly be any connection between Saturn and Satan, let alone a connection with Santa, but let me show you some stuff I uncovered.

SATURN IS SATAN

All of the mythological gods have lots of names, and I mean lots. For example,

Famous occultist Helena Blavatsky says Saturn is Baal, and in Egyptian mythology, is the god Set, who is the god of evil.

The satanic bible also lists Set as another name for Satan. Moloch is the same.

According to Manly P. Hall’s publication Secret Teachings of All Ages, “Pan was a composite creature, the upper part–with the exception of his horns–being human, and the lower part in the form of a goat… and the god himself is a symbol of Saturn because this planet is enthroned in Capricorn, whose emblem is a goat” (So Pan was depicted with horns due to the fact he represented Saturn, the ruler of the house of Capricorn whose symbol is a goat.)

In The Dark Side of Freemasonry, we learn that Pan, also called the Goat of Mendes and Satan, is the goat of the “Witches’ Sabbath”.

Alexander Hislop, in his book The Two Babylons, states that the golden calf from Egypt was called the Apis, which was another name for Saturn. Hislop also declared that Saturn is another name for Satan.

Saturn is also known as Chronos. Chronos is associated with time and death.

And if we go back to the Doctrine of Demons discussed throughout my Illuminati publication, we can confirm that the astrology worshippers, called “astrologists” and “philosophers”, worshipped Saturn and Jupiter because they believed Satan controls everything in the air; therefore, worshipping what is in the air is worshipping Satan.

Saturn is represented by the scythe or sickle because he carried a scythe. In fact, Saturn’s name was derived from satus, meaning “sowing,” and a scythe is used for harvesting. This was also the instrument he used to castrate and depose his father, Uranus.

Who else carries a scythe? The Grim Reaper.

And why does the Grim Reaper carry this tool? Because he harvests souls. He is a personification of death. See how all these things are linking together? Let’s recap what we have so far: Satan is also known as Saturn, Set, Baal, the Golden Calf, Pan, Moloch, and Chronos. The Grim Reaper, also known as “the angel of death,” carries the symbol that represents Saturn.

THE JEWS AND SATURN

Abraham ibn Ezra, one of the most distinguished Jewish biblical commentators and philosophers of the Middle Ages, influenced much of the thinking of today’s Jewish ideology. He is often referenced and quoted when dealing with the role that Saturn plays within the Israelite nation in today’s world. In an important passage that deals with the role Saturn still plays within the Israelite nation, Ezra wrote:

“Among the nations, the Jews are presided over by Saturn… And the Jewish nation is the lot of Saturn, among the sciences are the sorceries and the incantations and the science of ethics and metaphysics and philosophy and the science of the dreams, and foretelling the future…hemiplegia and leprosy…and the day of Sabbath.”

According to ReligionFacts.com’s article titled The Significance of Saturn In The Jewish Faith, “In the Jewish faith, Saturn is considered to be a very important planet. It is said to be the planet of divine order and justice… Saturn is also said to be the planet of the Messiah, and is believed to be the ruling planet of the Jewish people.”

Moshe Idel, the Professor of Jewish Thought at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an expert in Kabbalah, stated:

“…the further idea that the coming Messiah will have a special relationship with Saturn, which is one of the factors explaining both the personality and the success of Sabbatia Zevi, who claimed to be the long-awaited Messiah.” (If you don’t know who Zevi is, be sure to read my publication, The Jews’ Jesus: Untold History of 1666.)

Through Idel, we learn something else that is not important to this article, but that I found absolutely fascinating: there is a rivalry between two groups of Jewish historians. The first not only acknowledges Zevi, Zevi’s witchcraft and Kabballah, and Zevi’s connections to preaching Saturn, but speaks the truth about the influence these things have had on the religion. The second group of historians is associated with the Warburg Institute in London, and they not only ignore Zevi and Saturn but also refuse to mention them. (Wow! We rarely get to witness who is intentionally altering the truth by omission. Now we can put a name on it!)

TALISMANS

A talisman is any object said to have religious or magical powers. Here are a few examples of talismans:

And in case you are curious like me: A talisman is an object believed to bring good fortune or amplify positive energies, while an amulet is used primarily for protection against negative forces. Both are types of charms.

The talisman of Saturn happens to be a Hexagram that is also called the Star of Saturn, as well as the Hexagram of Solomon, meaning King Solomon, the alchemist magician whom we discussed in Big Pharma Black Magic. He is the guy the Freemasonic Constitution that our first president, George Washington, was dedicated to: Solomon and the 12 tribes of Israel.

This symbol comes from the grimoires (books of magic), which were used in demon summoning. The six-pointed star (hexagram) is used in astrology and occultism to symbolize the planet, which, as you already know, represents the god Saturn, who is also Satan, Set, Chronos, Baal, and so on.

The majority of the world is under a Mandela effect, believing that the Star of David is in the Bible, but no such thing exists. David is King Solomon’s father, and he has no star. The Jewish Virtual Library tells us:

“The shield of David, or as it is more commonly known, the Star of David, is the symbol most commonly associated with Judaism today, but it is actually a relatively new Jewish symbol. It is supposed to represent the shape of King David’s shield (or perhaps the emblem on it), but there is really no support for that claim in any early rabbinic literature. In fact, the symbol is so rare in early Jewish literature and artwork that art dealers suspect forgery if they find the symbol in early works.” The so-called “Star of David” gained popularity as a symbol of Judaism when it was adopted as the emblem of the Zionist movement in 1897. Today, the “Star of David” is a universally recognized symbol of Jewry.

Per the Old Testament (Kings 11:7-11:10) Solomon [the magician and alchemist] worshipped, among other gods, Milcom or Molech, the fiery king of gods whose rites included human sacrifice, witchcraft, and sexual orgies. Solomon built high places, temples, and altars for these pagan evils. Solomon began to consort with evil forces and became a powerful wizard, a consulter of demons. In fact, the word “hex”, meaning to put a curse on someone, comes from the word hexagram.

A Masonic book called The Second Mile (an Eastern Star book) reveals that the “six pointed star is a very ancient symbol, and one of the most powerful.” The hexagram is used in magic, witchcraft, sorcery, and occultism, and the casting of zodiacal horoscopes by astrologers.

A Concise Cyclopaedia of Freemasonry declares the symbol to possess mysterious powers, and according to O. J. Graham’s The Six-Pointed Star, the hexagram is used as a stand-by for magicians and alchemists. The sorcerers believed it represented the footprints of a special kind of demon called a trud and used it in ceremonies both to call up demons and to keep them away.

A former witch revealed that the symbol is “the most wicked a symbol in witchcraft,” and Bill Schnoebelen, a former Satanist, said, “To the sorcerer, the hexagram is a powerful tool to invoke Satan.”

Now that you know the truth about the symbol, I should tell you that it was adopted as the family crest or shield by the Rothschilds during the 19th century.

It was also used by the American Police Relief Association in 1898:

And it can be found on 19 Hill Street…

Which is the oldest Freemasonic Lodge in Scotland.

The Catholic Pope also loves the hexagram:

Christians don’t know why…

We will get back to the Pope later in this series.

ANOTHER SYMBOL OF SATURN

The hexagram and scythe aren’t Saturn’s only symbols. Eliphaz Levi, a prominent occultist, is the same guy who created the famous depiction of Baphomet that we know today.

Levi states another symbol is explicitly associated with Saturn. In his most well-known book, Transcendental Magic, Levi wrote:

“This body of the holy spirit, which we term the universal agent, while it was typified by the ancients under the symbol of a serpent devouring his tail; this electromagnetic ether, this vital and luminous caloric, is depicted in archaic monuments by the girdle of Isis, twice folded in a love knot round two poles, as well as by the serpent devouring his own tail, emblematic of prudence and of Saturn.”

What is Mr. Levi referring to? None other than the Ouroboros, also known as Leviathan, and Ophis. (We also discussed this symbol in Big Pharma Black Magic.)

Plato described Ouroboros as a self-eating, circular being that was the first living thing in the universe: an immortal, mythological beast.

‍Now we know the Ouroboros also represents Saturn. This explains why the Alchemists, Freemasons, and magicians were so into it.

Helena Blavatsky was a Russian mystic and occultist who founded The Theosophical Society in 1875. The logo for The Theosophical Society featured a hexagram surrounded by the Ouroboros.

Helena’s work had a significant impact on the occult world and influenced various movements and individuals. One of those individuals was Alice Bailey, who, in 1922, formed the Lucifer Publishing Company. A few years later, the name was changed to Lucis Trust (1924). Fun Fact:. Lucis Trust has consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Would you like to know what this means? It means it is a non-governmental organization that is active in formal UN deliberations. Yes, Lucifer Trust, aka Lucifer Publishing, aka Lucis Trust, is part of United Nations deliberations.

Alice Bailey’s Lucis Trust published a document called THE PLANET—SATURN. Let me give you a few highlights:

“Jehovah was identified with Saturn and Vulcan.” (S.D. I. 632 [1st ed: 578].)

“ Saturn, Shiva and Jehovah are one .” (S.D. III. 195.) (Jehovah is said to be the proper name of the God of Israel in the Hebrew Bible / Old Testament. “ Jehovah “ is said to be the correct pronunciation of YHWH .)

“Saturn was called the Dragon of Life.” (S.D. III. 195.)

In Freemasonry, when a candidate finally reaches the Royal Arch (degree), they finally learn the true name of god, a name so sacred that no Mason can say the full name; therefore, three Masons must each speak one part of it. The name, they claim, is Jaobulon. This name identifies three entities: Jahova, Baal, and Osiris. “The three masons grip hands high and low and chant, “Jao-bul-on, Jao-bul-on, Jao-bul-on, Je-hov-ah.” To quote from a former high-up Mason, “What these men are doing is worshipping a demon god.”

You know how all of the Washington, DC government buildings had cornerstone laying ceremonies? According to the same high-up Mason, the cornerstones are filled with Masonic propaganda and prayers to Jaobulon.

“El” is a word used by Jews for Yahweh, but it also historically means Baal. In fact, the name Israel is composed of three words, Is-Ra-El: Isis, Ra (the sun god) and El.

So here we have some names to add to the list: Saturn, Baal, El, Moloch, Satan, Set, Jehovah, Yahweh / YHWH, Osiris, Jaobulon, the Golden Calf, the Dragon of Life, the Goat of Mendes, and Shiva. Did I miss any?

BUT HOW DOES THIS RELATE TO SANTA?!

Manly P. Hall wrote,

“Saturn, the old man who lives at the north pole, and brings with him to the children of men a sprig of evergreen (the Christmas tree), is familiar to the little folks under the name Santa Claus.”… “Santa Claus, descending yearly from his polar home to distribute gifts around the world, is a muffled echo of the Universal Monarch… His polar abode, which might appear as an esoteric aspect of the story, is in fact an ancient and central ingredient… The king of the world [Saturn] ruled from the polar zenith. But while popular tradition locates Santa Claus at the Geographical pole, the earlier traditions place his prototype, the Universal Monarchy, at the celestial pole, the pivot of the revolving heavens.”

What is Hall referring to? The North Pole on Saturn…

The North Pole, where we are told Santa lives. So you see, Santa is an anagram of Satan because Saturn is both Satan and Santa, and they have to tell us.

COMING NEXT: THE CULT OF THE BLACK CUBE OF SATURN.

and I can be found.

